Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sunset Squares Slice Shop

review star

No reviews yet

553 Divisadero Street

San Francisco, CA 94117

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food (Fri-Sat)

Signature Round Slice 🍕

Cheese (slice - round)

Cheese (slice - round)

$5.25

Mozzarella, provolone

Mushroom (slice - round)

Mushroom (slice - round)

$6.50

Button mushroom & duxelles

Pepperoni (slice - round)

Pepperoni (slice - round)

$7.00

Mozzarella, provolone, pepperoni

Vegetable (slice - round)

Vegetable (slice - round)

$8.25

Broccoli de ciccio, zucchini, red onion

Kickin' BBQ Chicken (slice - round)

Kickin' BBQ Chicken (slice - round)

$8.50

Juicy Korean BBQ Chicken Thigh, Smoky Bacon, Ranch, Bold Housemade BBQ Sauce

Meatlover (slice - round)

Meatlover (slice - round)

$8.50

Sausage, Pepperoni, Bulgogi Beef

Supreme (slice - round)

Supreme (slice - round)

$8.50

Sausage, Pepperoni, Bulgogi Beef, Onion, Button Mushroom, Broccoli

Signature Square Slice 🟨

Cheese (square slice)

Cheese (square slice)

$6.75

Mozzarella, provolone, ricotta

Mushroom (square slice)

Mushroom (square slice)

$8.25

Button mushroom & duxelles

Pepperoni (square slice)

Pepperoni (square slice)

$8.25

Ezzo sausage co cupping pepperoni

Vegan (square slice)

Vegan (square slice)

$8.00

Two Kinds of Vegan Cheese (Daiya and Miyoko's Creamery), Bianco di Napoli tomatoes

Gluten Free (square slice)

Gluten Free (square slice)

$8.50

Inauthentic Detroit-ish Slices, Fluffy, Crispy, With Cheese Walls.

Keto (square slice)

Keto (square slice)

$8.50

Inauthentic Detroit-ish Slices, Fluffy, Crispy, With Cheese Walls.

Drizzle & Drip Sauces 💧

Ranch

Ranch

$1.00
Marinara Sauce

Marinara Sauce

$3.00
Hot Honey

Hot Honey

$3.00

8' Square Whole Pizza 🟨

Cheese (Whole Square)

Cheese (Whole Square)

$24.00

Dry and Fresh Mozzarella, Provolone, Ricotta

Mushroom (Whole Square)

Mushroom (Whole Square)

$27.25

Duxelles, cremini, shiitake

Pepperoni (Whole Square)

Pepperoni (Whole Square)

$28.50

Zoe's organic artisan pepperoni and pepperoni cup.

Gluten Free (Whole Square)

Gluten Free (Whole Square)

$30.00
Vegan Pie (Whole Square)

Vegan Pie (Whole Square)

$30.50

Two Kinds of Vegan Cheese (Daiya and Miyoko's Creamery), Bianco di Napoli tomatoes

Keto Square Pizza (Whole)

Keto Square Pizza (Whole)

$31.00

Egg and cheese crust, Bianco di Napoli tomatoes, herbs, dry mozzarella, goat cheese, provolone - Square only

8" Square Whole Pizza - Signature 🟨

Bitcoin Pizza (Whole Square)

$30.50

Jalapeño, pineapple, bacon

Bulldog (Whole Square)

Bulldog (Whole Square)

$30.50

Grass-fed bulgogi beef, kimchee, QP mayo, bulldog sauce, bonito

BBQ Chicken Pizza (Whole Square)

$30.50

Dry and Fresh Mozzarella, Provolone, Ricotta, Chicken, House BBQ Sauce white sauce, red onion, parsley,

The Phil's (Whole Square)

The Phil's (Whole Square)

$30.50

Italian sausage, hot, giardiniera, onion

Market (Whole Square)

Market (Whole Square)

$30.50

Fresh seasonal market veggies, Changes regularly, always vegetarian, not vegan

12" Round Whole Pizza 🍕

12" Cheese Round (whole)

12" Cheese Round (whole)

$19.75
12" Mushroom Round (whole)

12" Mushroom Round (whole)

$21.50
12" Pepperoni Round (whole)

12" Pepperoni Round (whole)

$21.50
12" Veggie Round (whole)

12" Veggie Round (whole)

$24.00

Broccoli de ciccio, zucchini, red onion

12" BBQ Chicken Round (whole)

12" BBQ Chicken Round (whole)

$24.00
12" Meat Lover Round (whole)

12" Meat Lover Round (whole)

$24.00

Sausage, Pepperoni, Bulgogi Beef

12" Supreme Round (whole)

12" Supreme Round (whole)

$24.00

Sausage, Pepperoni, Bulgogi Beef, Onion, Button Mushroom, Broccoli

12" The Phils Round (whole)

$24.00

Italian Sausage, Hot Giardiniera, Onion

Salads 🥗

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.50

Romaine, kale, sun dried tomato, croutons, and parm

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$10.75

Fresh herbs, cabbage, romaine, salami, dry mozzarella, onions, sun dried tomato, olive

Starters 🍗

Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$9.50

6pc Wings, House made buffalo sauce, w/ Ranch dipping sauce

Lemon Pepper Wings

Lemon Pepper Wings

$9.50

6pm Wings, tossed in House made lemon pepper mix

Pizza Logs

Pizza Logs

$9.50

Deep fried mozzarella goodness with marinara

Cheesy Garlic Monkey Bread (Not Pizza)

Cheesy Garlic Monkey Bread (Not Pizza)

$12.50

comes with a side of our pizza sauce & ranch

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Fried to perfection

Fries 🍟

Fries

Fries

$8.00
Garlic Fries

Garlic Fries

$9.75

Heaps of fresh garlic, fried garlic, garlic butter

Margherita Fries

Margherita Fries

$12.50

Melted mozzarella, EVOO, basil, marinara

Bulldog Fries

Bulldog Fries

$14.50

Bulgogi, QP mayo, Bulldog sauce, bonito, green onions

Sweets 🍰

Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie

Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50Out of stock
Lush Gelato Pint - Cookies and Cream

Lush Gelato Pint - Cookies and Cream

$12.00Out of stock
Lush Gelato Pint - Hojicha Chocolate Chip

Lush Gelato Pint - Hojicha Chocolate Chip

$12.00
Lush Gelato Pint - Brown Butter Honeycomb

Lush Gelato Pint - Brown Butter Honeycomb

$12.00Out of stock

Drinks

Artisan Boba 🧋

Classic Black Milk Tea

Classic Black Milk Tea

$5.50+

Handpicked Black tea from Aroma. Made with organic dairy or choose oat milk as a vegan option. Served iced with boba. Choose sweetness level - 0%, 25%, 50%, 75%, 100%.

Jasmine Milk Tea

Jasmine Milk Tea

$5.50+Out of stock

Handpicked Jasmine tea from Aroma. Made with organic dairy or choose oat milk as a vegan option. Served iced with boba. Choose sweetness level - 0%, 25%, 50%, 75%, 100%.

Matcha Latte Boba Milk

Matcha Latte Boba Milk

$6.00+

Organic ceremonial grade matcha, whisked to order. Made with organic dairy or choose oat milk as a vegan option. Served iced with boba. Choose sweetness level - 0%, 25%, 50%, 75%, 100%

Korean Tiger Boba

Korean Tiger Boba

$6.50+

12 oz. Iced Caramelized Burnt turbinado, dark brown sugar, cinnamon, vanilla, milk. Made with organic dairy or choose oat milk as a vegan option. Served iced with boba. Choose sweetness level - 0%, 25%, 50%, 75%, 100% (Cannot be made without sweetness)(Caffeine Free)

Beer 🍺

Marz Chug Life (12oz Can)

Marz Chug Life (12oz Can)

$5.00

Lager / 5.5 % ABV / Illinois, United States

Alvarado St. "Monterey Beer" Lager (12oz Can)

Alvarado St. "Monterey Beer" Lager (12oz Can)

$5.00Out of stock

12oz can - 4.5% abv - The iconic beer of the Salinas Valley & Monterey Peninsula, resurrected from 1934. Crisp, refreshing & perfect for any occasion.

Far West Cider - Guava (16oz Can)

Far West Cider - Guava (16oz Can)

$11.00

Cider / 6.9% ABV / California, United States

Sodas 🥤

Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$4.25
Diet Coke (Can)

Diet Coke (Can)

$2.00
Coke (Can)

Coke (Can)

$2.00
Mexican Coke (glass bottle)

Mexican Coke (glass bottle)

$3.50
Sprite (Can)

Sprite (Can)

$2.00
Mexican Sprite (glass bottle)

Mexican Sprite (glass bottle)

$3.50Out of stock
Abita Root Beer (glass bottle)

Abita Root Beer (glass bottle)

$4.50
Spindrift Grapefruit (Can)

Spindrift Grapefruit (Can)

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

A unique pizza experience. Gourmet sourdough squares with tall crispy cheese walls and the most delicious creative toppings. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

553 Divisadero Street, San Francisco, CA 94117

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Nopa
orange star4.3 • 9,241
560 Divisadero St. San Francisco, CA 94117
View restaurantnext
Horsefeather
orange starNo Reviews
528 Divisidero St Francisco, CA 94117
View restaurantnext
Bar Crudo
orange star4.5 • 2,160
655 Divisadero San Francisco, CA 94117
View restaurantnext
Schlok's - 1263 Fell Street
orange starNo Reviews
1263 Fell Street San Francisco, CA 94117
View restaurantnext
4505 Burgers & BBQ - Divisadero
orange starNo Reviews
705 Divisadero Street San Francisco, CA 94117
View restaurantnext
Nopalito - Broderick St.
orange star4.4 • 3,399
306 Broderick St. San Francisco, CA 94117
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Francisco

Rintaro
orange star4.9 • 15,092
82 14th St San Francisco, CA 94103
View restaurantnext
Square Pie Guys - SOMA
orange star4.8 • 14,043
1077 Mission St San Francisco, CA 94103
View restaurantnext
Kitava
orange star4.8 • 13,434
2011 Mission St San Francisco, CA 94110
View restaurantnext
Underdogs Tres
orange star4.5 • 12,554
1224 9th Ave San Francisco, CA 94122
View restaurantnext
Pacific Catch - SF Chestnut St
orange star4.4 • 12,013
2027 Chestnut St San Francisco, CA 94123
View restaurantnext
Wayfare Tavern
orange star4.1 • 10,621
558 Sacramento Street San Francisco, CA 94111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Francisco
Brisbane
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
South San Francisco
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Sausalito
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Emeryville
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Alameda
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Belvedere Tiburon
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
San Bruno
review star
No reviews yet
Albany
review star
No reviews yet
Berkeley
review star
Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston