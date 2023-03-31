Sunset Squares Slice Shop
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
A unique pizza experience. Gourmet sourdough squares with tall crispy cheese walls and the most delicious creative toppings. Come in and enjoy!
Location
553 Divisadero Street, San Francisco, CA 94117
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
4505 Burgers & BBQ - Divisadero
No Reviews
705 Divisadero Street San Francisco, CA 94117
View restaurant