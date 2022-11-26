Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dixie Dairy Dreem

4542 South Dixie Drive

Moraine, OH 45439

Long dogs

Long cheese coney

$4.30

Footlong beef hot dog topped with chili, shredded cheese, mustard, and onion.

Long coney

$4.00

Footlong beef hotdog topped with chili, mustard, and onion.

Long cheese dog

$3.55

Footlong beef hotdog topped with shredded cheese.

Long plain dog

$3.30

Footlong beef hotdog, comes plain. Choose whatever toppings you would like or keep it plain!

Long slaw dog

$4.50

Footlong beef hotdog topped with coleslaw, mustard, and onion.

Long kraut dog

$4.50

Footlong beef hotdog topped with sauerkraut, mustard, and onion.

Long chili bun

$2.50

Footlong bun (that's right, no hotdog) topped with chili, mustard, and onion.

Short dogs

Short cheese coney

$3.30

Short beef hotdog topped with chili, shredded cheese, mustard, and onion.

Short coney

$3.00

Short beef hotdog topped with chili, mustard, and onion.

Short cheese dog

$2.55

Short beef hotdog topped with shredded cheese.

Short plain dog

$2.30

Short beef hotdog, comes plain. Choose whatever toppings you would like or keep it plain!

Short slaw dog

$3.50

Short beef hotdog topped with coleslaw, mustard, and onion.

Short kraut dog

$3.50

Short beef hotdog topped with sauerkraut, mustard, and onion.

Short chili bun

$2.00

Short hotdog bun (that's right, no hotdog) topped with chili, mustard, and onion.

Polish boy

$3.75

Polish sausage topped with sauerkraut, mustard, and onion.

Burgers

Dreem Burger

$5.20

Cheese burger

$4.95

Steak burger

$4.65

Pinky burgers

$1.70+

Dreen rite

$3.00

Sloppy Joe

$3.00

Double burger

$5.00

Sandwiches

Pork tenderloin

$6.95

Grilled chicken

$5.00

Fried chicken

$5.00

Spicy fried chicken

$5.00

Pulled pork

$3.75

BBQ beef

$3.50

Cod

$6.85

Sides

Fries

$2.95

Cheese fries

$3.15

Chili cheese fries

$3.75

Onion rings

$3.60

Potato chips

$1.00

Make it a platter

$3.75

Coleslaw

$1.75

Finger foods

Fried mushrooms

$4.50

Fried pickles

$4.50

Fried cauliflower

$4.50

Fried broccoli bites

$4.50

Fried zucchini

$4.50

Veggie combo

$4.95

Fried zucchini, fried broccoli, and fried cauliflower.

Tater kegs

$5.25

Big tater tots filled with cheese, chives, and bacon. Comes in an order of 5!

Cheese curds

$4.95

Mozzarella sticks

$4.75

Chicken fingers

$6.00

5 breaded chicken fingers.

Chicken finger basket

$9.00

5 breaded chicken fingers with a side of fries.

Breaded shrimp

$6.30

Pretzel Bites

$3.95

Kiddie meals

Kiddie chicken finger meal

$3.80

3 breaded chicken fingers with a small order of fries.

Kiddie burger meal

$3.80

1 slider with a small side of fries.

Kiddie hotdog meal

$3.80

Short beef hotdog with a small order of fries.

Kiddie sloppy joe meal

$3.80

Sloppy joe on a slider bun with a small order of fries.

Nacho & cheese

Nacho & cheese

$4.00

Pretzel bites

Pretzel bites

$3.95

Donuts

Cinamon donuts

$4.00+

Meatloaf

Meatloaf

$4.95

Meatloaf (2 for $7)

$7.00

Wings

BBQ wings

$8.64+

Buffalo wings

$8.64+

Drinks

Lemonade

$1.50

Sweet tea

$1.50

Pepsi

$1.25

Diet pepsi

$1.25

Coke

$1.25

Diet coke

$1.25

Mountain dew

$1.25

Dr. pepper

$1.25

Rootbear

$1.25

Sprite

$1.25

Ice cream

Cones

$1.10+

Sundaes

$3.45+

Icecream sandwiches

$2.50

Hand dips

$3.20+

Baseball hat

$1.25

October special (Cones)

$1.10+

Shakes

Milk shakes

$4.05+

Specialty shakes

$5.80+

Malts

$4.80+

Slushees/Shaved ice

Shaved ice

$4.50

Slushees

$2.00+

Special sundaes

Banana split

$7.00

A banana boat with 3 dollops of vanilla ice-cream. Topped with pineapple, chocolate sauce, strawberries, and of course a banana. Add chopped nuts, whipped cream, and a cherry to top it off!

Brookie sundae

$6.80

Fudgenut brownie sundae

$6.80

Pineapple shortcake

$6.80

Strawberry shortcake

$6.80

Reese cup sundae

$6.80

Oreo sundae

$6.80

Heath bar sundae

$6.80

Smores sundae

$6.80

Floats

Rootbeer float

$4.20+

Slush float

$3.00+

Parfaits

Buckeye parfait

$6.20

Traditional partfait

$6.20

Happy parfait

$6.20

Strawberry/Banana parfait

$6.20

Fudgenut parfait

$6.20

Oreo explosion parfait

$6.20

Smores parfait

$6.20

Strawberry/Cheesecake parfait

$6.20

Turtle parfait

$6.20

Any 3 candy parfait

$6.20

Artic swirls

Oreo artic

$5.05+

Heath artic

$5.05+

Reeses cup artic

$5.05+

M&Ms artic

$5.05+

Snickers artic

$5.05+

Nestles crunch artic

$5.05+

Nerds artic

$5.05+

Chocolate chip artic

$5.05+

Cookie dough artic

$5.05+

Cheesecake artic

$5.05+

Brownie artic

$5.05+

Buckeye artic

$5.05+

Graham crunch artic

$5.05+

Butterfinger artic

$5.05+

Banana pudding artic

$5.05+

Mint/Chocolate chip artic

$5.05+

Turtle artic

$5.05+

Cherry cordial artic

$5.05+

Strawberry/Cheesecake

$5.05+

Reese pieces

$5.05+

Take home

Soft serve pint

$4.50

Soft serve quart

$7.35

Hand dip pint

$5.80

Hand dip quart

$8.45

Funnel fries

Funnel fries

$3.95

Carmel apple sundae

Carmel apple sundae

$4.95

Pumpkin roll sundae

Pumpkin Roll sundae

$6.00

Apple pie sundae

Apple pie sundae

$6.00

Cinnamon roll sundae

Cinnamon roll sundae

$4.95

Apple cidar

Apple cidar

$3.95

Apple cider float

$4.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Treat yourself to something sweet at Dixie Dairy Dreem! We have something delectable for any occasion you choose to celebrate. Dixie Dairy Dreem is a locally owned and operated ice cream shop in Moraine, OH. Offering professional and excellent service, we aim to be the place where you can always count on us to satisfy your sweet tooth.

4542 South Dixie Drive, Moraine, OH 45439

