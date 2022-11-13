- Home
Dixie Diner
1,124 Reviews
$$
4115 N Kings Hwy #120
Texarkana, TX 75503
Pump Primers
Soup
Chicken Salad San Francisco
Dixie Chef Salad
1/2 Order Chef Salad
1/2 Order SF Salad
Soup and Salad
Fried Cheese Sticks (8)
Fried Mushrooms (12)
House Salad
One Roll
Cornbread
12 Rolls
12 Cornbread
ALL ROLLS
ALL Cornbread
NO BREAD!!!!!!!!
Extra dressing
Honey (3 ounce)
10 Croutons & ranch
Turkey Salad
1/2 order Turkey Salad
Irish Nachos
Sandwich Specialties
Old South Dinner
Chicken Fried Steak
Two 4 oz hand cut and tenderized steaks, topped with cream gravy.
Chicken Fried Chicken
Pan Fried Sirloin
Big Boy
Chopped Sirloin
Ham Steak
Hamburger Steak
8 oz fresh ground hamburger steak. Comes with a side of brown gravy.
Beef Liver and Onions
Pot Roast
Meat Loaf
Grilled Chicken Breast
Pork Chops(3)
Catfish
Fried Chicken Livers
Salmon Croquette
Fried Cod
Jumbo Fried Shrimp
Pan Fried Pork Loin
8 oz Pork loin cut and tenderized on the premises. Served with grilled onions and a side of brown gravy.
Beef Tips w/Rice
Chicken Spaghetti
Chicken & Dumplings
Chicken & Dressing
Turkey & Dressing
Pork Loin & Dressing
10 oz Grilled Ribeye
Tilapia
Bacon Cheese Steak
Frog Legs
Salmon Steak
BBQ Chicken
Tampico Steak
3 Frog Legs\3chick Strips
Baked Chicken
Smothered Chicken
Vegetables
Small Salad
Mashed Potatoes
Turnip Greens
Black-eyed Peas
Pinto Beans
Green Beans
Fried Okra
French Fries
Cole Slaw
Twice Baked Potatoes
Mac & Cheese
Onion Rings
Corn NUGGETS
Bowl of Veggies (12 oz)
Pint of Veggies (16 oz)
Speckled Beans
Broccoli Rice Casserole
Corn
Carrots
Great Northern Beans
Cream Style Corn
Sweet Potato
English Peas
Dressing
New Potatoes
White Limas
Cabbage
Cup of Soup
Bowl of Soup
NO SIDE
Chili Beans
Squash
Cantaloupe
Sauteed Mushrooms
Watermelon
Turnips
English Pea Salad
Bacon Ranch Pasta Salad
Grape Salad
Brussel Sprouts
Candied Yams
Broccoli With Cheese
Family Meals include: 3 sides, bread (8), gallon of tea
4 Hamburger Steaks
Four of our 8oz homemade hamburger steaks cooked to your desired temperature. Comes with sautéed onions and your choice of gravy.
16 Piece Catfish
16 Pieces of our famous American Catfish. Comes with 8 hushpuppies and can be fried or grilled. 12 oz bowl of tartar included.
5 Tilapia Meal
5 of our Tilapia filets fried in our Almondine breading or can be grilled. Served with a 12 oz tartar.
16 Steak Fingers
Fresh hand cut strips from our chicken fried steak. Served with your choice of gravy.
16 Cutlet Fingers
16 of our chicken fried steak strips hand battered in cracker crumbs. Served with your choice of gravy.
8 Pork Chops
Eight of our 4oz center cut pork chops. Grilled or Fried.
16 Chicken Strips
16 of our marinated chicken strips, grilled or fried. Served with your choice of gravy
16 Pork Fingers
16 pork strips cut fresh from our pan fried pork loin. Can be grilled or fried. Served with your choice of gravy.
6 Salmon Croquets
Six of our homemade Salmon patties battered in cracker crumbs and fried. Served with 12 oz of tartar.
4 Chopped Sirloins
Four of our 8 oz Bacon wrapped Chopped Sirloins served with sautéed Onions and your choice of gravy.
8 Chicken Strips/8 Steak Fingers
Chicken & Dumplings (Half Pan)
A 1/2 size pan of our Famous homemade Chicken & Dumplings
12 pc Fried Chicken
Vegetable Plates
Mini Plates
1/2 Chicken Fried Steak
1/2 Chicken Fried Chicken
1/2 Salmon Croquet
1/2 Beef Liver
1/2 Pot Roast
Cooked daily using tender inside round. Comes with potatoes and carrots.
1/2 Catfish
1/2 Grilled Chicken
1/2 Ham Steak
1/2 Meatloaf
1/2 Chicken Liver
1/2 Fried Shrimp
Pork Chop (1)
Pork Chops (2)
1/2 Cutlet Meal
Mini Smothered Pork Chop
Mini Smothered Steak (Copy)
Mini Frog Leg (3)
Mini Chicken & Rice
Sweet Finale
Drinks
To Go 32 oz Drinks
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
4115 N Kings Hwy #120, Texarkana, TX 75503