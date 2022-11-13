Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Dixie Diner

1,124 Reviews

$$

4115 N Kings Hwy #120

Texarkana, TX 75503

Popular Items

Dixie Diner Burger Combo
Chicken Fried Steak
Chicken Fried Chicken

Pump Primers

Soup

$3.95+

Chicken Salad San Francisco

$13.35

Dixie Chef Salad

$13.35

1/2 Order Chef Salad

$9.39

1/2 Order SF Salad

$9.39

Soup and Salad

$10.25

Fried Cheese Sticks (8)

$8.29

Fried Mushrooms (12)

$8.29

House Salad

$5.55

One Roll

$0.46

Cornbread

$0.35

12 Rolls

$5.95

12 Cornbread

$4.59

ALL ROLLS

ALL Cornbread

NO BREAD!!!!!!!!

Extra dressing

$0.60

Honey (3 ounce)

$0.60

10 Croutons & ranch

$2.49

Turkey Salad

$11.18Out of stock

1/2 order Turkey Salad

$7.89Out of stock

Irish Nachos

$9.39

Sandwich Specialties

Cutlet on a Bun

$8.95

Chicken Fried Steak on a Bun

$8.95

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$8.95

Fried Chicken Breast Sandwich

$8.95

Dixie Diner Burger Combo

$9.25

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$8.95

Grilled Cheese

$6.25

Meatloaf Sandwich

$8.99

BLT

$8.09

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.95Out of stock

Turkey Cheddar On Bun

$8.95

Old South Dinner

Chicken Fried Steak

$14.95

Two 4 oz hand cut and tenderized steaks, topped with cream gravy.

Chicken Fried Chicken

$14.95

Pan Fried Sirloin

$15.75

Big Boy

$15.75

Chopped Sirloin

$12.45

Ham Steak

$13.35
Hamburger Steak

Hamburger Steak

$12.30

8 oz fresh ground hamburger steak. Comes with a side of brown gravy.

Beef Liver and Onions

$12.40

Pot Roast

$13.99

Meat Loaf

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$13.99

Pork Chops(3)

$13.99

Catfish

$15.65

Fried Chicken Livers

$11.99

Salmon Croquette

$11.85

Fried Cod

$11.85

Jumbo Fried Shrimp

$15.99
Pan Fried Pork Loin

Pan Fried Pork Loin

$12.40

8 oz Pork loin cut and tenderized on the premises. Served with grilled onions and a side of brown gravy.

Beef Tips w/Rice

$11.50Out of stock

Chicken Spaghetti

$10.95

Chicken & Dumplings

$10.39Out of stock

Chicken & Dressing

$13.29

Turkey & Dressing

$13.25

Pork Loin & Dressing

$12.40

10 oz Grilled Ribeye

$18.99

Tilapia

$12.29

Bacon Cheese Steak

$11.25Out of stock

Frog Legs

$14.25

Salmon Steak

$13.55

BBQ Chicken

$12.95Out of stock

Tampico Steak

$11.50Out of stock

3 Frog Legs\3chick Strips

$13.99

Baked Chicken

$13.29Out of stock

Smothered Chicken

$12.95Out of stock

Vegetables

Small Salad

Small Salad

$2.70

Mashed Potatoes

$2.70

Turnip Greens

$2.70

Black-eyed Peas

$2.70

Pinto Beans

$2.70

Green Beans

$2.70

Fried Okra

$2.70

French Fries

$2.70

Cole Slaw

$2.70

Twice Baked Potatoes

$2.70

Mac & Cheese

$2.70

Onion Rings

$2.70

Corn NUGGETS

$2.70Out of stock

Bowl of Veggies (12 oz)

$5.49

Pint of Veggies (16 oz)

$6.49

Speckled Beans

$2.70Out of stock

Broccoli Rice Casserole

$2.70Out of stock

Corn

$2.70Out of stock

Carrots

$2.70Out of stock

Great Northern Beans

$2.70Out of stock

Cream Style Corn

$2.70

Sweet Potato

$2.70Out of stock

English Peas

$2.70Out of stock

Dressing

$2.70

New Potatoes

$2.70

White Limas

$2.70Out of stock

Cabbage

$2.70Out of stock

Cup of Soup

$3.95

Bowl of Soup

$8.59

NO SIDE

Chili Beans

$2.70Out of stock

Squash

$2.70Out of stock

Cantaloupe

$2.70Out of stock

Sauteed Mushrooms

$2.70Out of stock

Watermelon

$2.70Out of stock

Turnips

$2.70Out of stock

English Pea Salad

$2.70

Bacon Ranch Pasta Salad

$2.70Out of stock

Grape Salad

$2.70Out of stock

Brussel Sprouts

$2.70Out of stock

Candied Yams

$2.70Out of stock

Broccoli With Cheese

$2.70Out of stock

Baskets

Chicken Tenders

$12.19

Steak Fingers

$12.19

Pork Fingers

$12.19

Family Meals include: 3 sides, bread (8), gallon of tea

All Family meals come with 8 pieces of homemade bread, Three 16oz sides, gravy or tartar sauce, and your choice of a gallon of sweet or unsweet tea.

4 Hamburger Steaks

$37.49

Four of our 8oz homemade hamburger steaks cooked to your desired temperature. Comes with sautéed onions and your choice of gravy.

16 Piece Catfish

$39.49

16 Pieces of our famous American Catfish. Comes with 8 hushpuppies and can be fried or grilled. 12 oz bowl of tartar included.

5 Tilapia Meal

$37.55

5 of our Tilapia filets fried in our Almondine breading or can be grilled. Served with a 12 oz tartar.

16 Steak Fingers

$39.40

Fresh hand cut strips from our chicken fried steak. Served with your choice of gravy.

16 Cutlet Fingers

$39.40

16 of our chicken fried steak strips hand battered in cracker crumbs. Served with your choice of gravy.

8 Pork Chops

$39.40

Eight of our 4oz center cut pork chops. Grilled or Fried.

16 Chicken Strips

$38.05

16 of our marinated chicken strips, grilled or fried. Served with your choice of gravy

16 Pork Fingers

$36.05

16 pork strips cut fresh from our pan fried pork loin. Can be grilled or fried. Served with your choice of gravy.

6 Salmon Croquets

$36.05

Six of our homemade Salmon patties battered in cracker crumbs and fried. Served with 12 oz of tartar.

4 Chopped Sirloins

$39.40

Four of our 8 oz Bacon wrapped Chopped Sirloins served with sautéed Onions and your choice of gravy.

8 Chicken Strips/8 Steak Fingers

$38.05Out of stock

Chicken & Dumplings (Half Pan)

$36.05Out of stock

A 1/2 size pan of our Famous homemade Chicken & Dumplings

12 pc Fried Chicken

$36.05Out of stock

Vegetable Plates

Veggies (4)

$10.15

Mini Plates

1/2 Chicken Fried Steak

$11.05

1/2 Chicken Fried Chicken

$11.05

1/2 Salmon Croquet

$9.49

1/2 Beef Liver

$10.60
1/2 Pot Roast

1/2 Pot Roast

$11.05

Cooked daily using tender inside round. Comes with potatoes and carrots.

1/2 Catfish

1/2 Catfish

$11.29

1/2 Grilled Chicken

$11.05

1/2 Ham Steak

$10.69

1/2 Meatloaf

$10.35

1/2 Chicken Liver

$9.15

1/2 Fried Shrimp

$11.55

Pork Chop (1)

$9.29

Pork Chops (2)

$11.89

1/2 Cutlet Meal

$11.05

Mini Smothered Pork Chop

$8.99Out of stock

Mini Smothered Steak (Copy)

$8.99Out of stock

Mini Frog Leg (3)

$9.89

Mini Chicken & Rice

$10.25

Kids

Kids Hamburger

$5.69

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$5.69

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.69

Kids Chicken Strip (2)

$5.69

Sweet Finale

Peach Cobbler

$4.39+

Blueberry Cobbler

$4.39+

Slice of Pie

$4.05

Banana Pudding

$4.39+

Bread Pudding

$0.99+

Bowl of Ice cream

$2.30Out of stock

A la Mode

$1.20

Cherry Cobbler

$4.05+

Chocolate Cobbler

$2.30Out of stock

Blueberry cobbler

$4.39+Out of stock

Pecan Cobbler

$4.39+Out of stock

Drinks

Water

SweetTea

$2.60

Unsweet Tea

$2.60

1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$2.60

Fountain Drink

$2.95

Coffee

$2.15

Decaf

$2.15

Milk

$2.25+

Buttermilk

$2.25+

Gallon Sweet Tea

$4.95

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$4.95

Gallon 1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$4.00

Hot Tea

$2.05

Bottled Water

$1.25Out of stock

Kid Drink

$0.99

Bottled Water

$1.25

Jarritos

$2.99

To Go 32 oz Drinks

Sweet Tea

$1.55

Un Sweet Tea

$1.55

1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$1.55

Dr Pepper

$1.55

Diet Dr Pepper

$1.55

Coke

$1.55

Diet Coke

$1.55

Sprite

$1.55

Root Beer

$1.55

Lemonade

$1.55

Arnold Palmer

$1.55

Water

$0.25

1/2 Ham Steak

$7.55
1/2 Catfish

1/2 Catfish

$8.29

1/2 Meatloaf

$7.55
1/2 Pot Roast

1/2 Pot Roast

$7.55

Cooked daily using tender inside round. Comes with potatoes and carrots.

1/2 Beef Liver

$7.55

1/2 Chicken Liver

$7.55

1/2 Chicken Fried Steak

$7.55

1/2 Chicken Fried Chicken

$7.55

1/2 Grilled Chicken

$7.55

1/2 Salmon Croquet

$6.49

1/2 Fried Shrimp

$8.09

Pork Chop (1)

$5.99

Pork Chops (2)

$8.65

1/2 Cutlet Meal

$7.55
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDrive-Thru
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

4115 N Kings Hwy #120, Texarkana, TX 75503

Directions

