Family Meals

Family Meal 8 PC

$29.99

Family Meal 12 PC

$39.99

Family Meal 16 PC

$49.99

FM 8 PC Tenders

$27.99

FM 12 PC Tenders

$37.99

FM 16 PC Tenders

$47.99

Chicken Tender Combos

Chkn Tend 2 PC

$9.99

Chkn Tend 3 PC

$11.99

Chkn Tend 5 PC

$13.99

Fried Chicken Combos

FChkn 2 PC Combo

$10.99

FChkn 3 PC Combo

$12.99

FChkn 4 PC Combo

$14.99

Rotisserie

Quarter Bird

$11.99

Half Bird

$15.99

Chicken Sandwich

Original Sand Combo

$10.99

Cajun Hot Sand Combo

$10.99

Orginal Sandwich

$5.99

Cajun Hot Sandwich

$5.99

Liver Combo

Chkn Liver 6 PC

$8.99

Pot Pie Combo

Pot Pie Combo

$9.99Out of stock

Pot Pie Only

$5.99Out of stock

Kids Combos

Kids Combo 1 Tender

$5.99

Kids Combo 1 PC Leg

$5.99

Kids Combo 1 PC Wing

$5.99

Boxes

8 PC Chkn Box

$19.99

12 PC Chkn Box

$27.99

16 PC Chkn Box

$37.99

6 PC Liver Box

$4.99

13 PC Liver Box

$7.99

3 PC Tendr Box

$5.99

5 PC Tendr Box

$8.99

Fried Chicken Pieces

FChkn BREAST

$2.99

FChkn WING

$2.49

FChkn LEG

$2.49

FChkn THIGH

$2.79

Lagniappe

DIRTY RICE

$3.29+

SLAW

$3.29+

GUMBO

$5.99+

COLLARDS

$3.29+

POTATO SALAD

$3.29+

DIXIE POTS

$3.29+

MAC/CHEESE

$3.29+

RED BEANS

$3.29+

DIXIE

$0.75

RANCH

$0.75

PEPPER JELLY

$0.75

TOAST

$0.75

MOON PIE

$0.99

PICKLES

$0.99

Drinks

COKE

$2.00+

DIET COKE

$2.00+

SPRITE

$2.00+

DR. PEPPER

$2.00+

BARQ'S ROOT BEER

$2.00+

BARQ'S RED CREAM SODA

$2.00+

SWEET TEA

$2.00+

UNSWEET TEA

$2.00+

HALF/HALF

$2.00+

PALMER

$2.00+

GRAPE KOOL AID

$2.00+

BOTTLED WATER

$2.00+

NO DRINK

$2.00+

LEMONADE

$2.50+