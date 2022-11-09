Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dixie Outpost Barbecue 3172 Highway 126

3172 Highway 126

Blountville, TN 37617

SODA

COKE

$1.95

DIET COKE

$1.95

DR. PEPPER

$1.95

MELLOW YELLOW

$1.95

SPRITE

$1.95

FANTA

$1.95

LEMONADE

$1.95

WATER

TEA

SWEET

$2.00

1\2 & 1\2 TEA

$2.00

UNSWEET

$2.00

1\2 TEA & 1\2 LEMONADE

$2.00

GALLON SWEET

$3.95

GALLON UNSWEET TEA

$3.95

COFFEE

REGULAR

$1.50

DECAF

$1.50

BBQ

6oz PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$6.95

6oz CHOPPED BRISKET SANDWICH

$8.95

HOT DOGS

Smoked All Beef Black Angus Nathans Original Hotdogs

HOGZILLA

$7.95

1/4lb all beef, balck Angus topped with pulled pork, carolina gold sauce, sweet bbq sauce, banana peppers, and coleslaw. Additional toppings upon request and for an additional charge.

1\4 lb LARGE HOT DOG

$3.95

SMALL HOT DOG

$1.95

CHICKEN

12 WINGS

$15.95

10 WINGS

$12.95

8 WINGS

$10.95

6 WINGS

$8.95

1 WING

$1.95Out of stock

5 CHICKEN TENDERS

$7.95

3 CHICKEN TENDERS

$5.95

1 CHICKEN TENDER

$2.95

TURKEY LEGTURKEY LEG

$10.00

BROWNIES

LARGE BROWNIE

$3.00

SMALL BROWNIE

$1.75

SIDES

BBQ BEANS

$2.29

COLESLAW

$2.29

FRIED OKRA

$2.39Out of stock

FRIED PICKLES

$2.49Out of stock

FRIES

$2.29

HOMESTYLE CHIPS

$1.89

ONION RINGS

$2.49

SMOKED POTATO SALAD

$2.49

TOTS

$2.29

BAG OF CHIP

$1.00

BULK

1 LB PULLED PORK

$18.53

1LB CHOPPED BRISKET

$21.20

HOT DOGS

WINGS

1\2 LB PULLED PORK

$9.27

1/2 CHOPPED BRISKET

$10.60

PINT BBQ BEANS

$6.25

PINT COLLARD GREENS

$6.75

PINT POTATO SALAD

$7.25

12oz Pulled Pork

$13.89

12oz Chopped Brisket

$15.90

BAG POTATO CHIPS

HAMBURGER BUN

$1.00

LOADED

LOADED PULLED PORK

$8.95

LOADED CHOPPED BRISKET

$9.95

CATERING

CATERING

DELIVERY

DELIVERY FEE

$15.00

SET UP

SET UP FEE

$25.00

EQUIPMENT

EQUIPMENT FEE

$35.00

DESERT

COOKIE

$1.00

SPECIAL COOKIE

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy our mouth watering BBQ, Hotdogs, and Wings! Bulk orders and family packs available.

3172 Highway 126, Blountville, TN 37617

