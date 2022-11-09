Dixie Outpost Barbecue 3172 Highway 126
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy our mouth watering BBQ, Hotdogs, and Wings! Bulk orders and family packs available.
Location
3172 Highway 126, Blountville, TN 37617
Gallery
