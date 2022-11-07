Dixie Picnic
215 Lancaster Ave
Frazer, PA 19355
Bette's Box Lunches
Chicken Salad Box Lunch
Slow roasted chicken, pecans and grapes are the basis for our best selling box lunch. a side salad, a deviled egg, and an upcake complete the box lunch
Thanksgiving Box Lunch
Real oven roasted turkey breast, our homemade stuffing, whole berry cranberry sauce with some mayo on a Sally Lunn roll. Comes with one side, a deviled egg, and your choice of upcake.
Turkey Your Way Box Lunch
Real oven roasted turkey breast, choice of homemade bread and toppings.
Veggie Box Lunch
Sliced cucumbers, avocado, sunflower seeds, colby jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and a smear of chili mayo on our homemade multigrain bread. Comes with a side, deviled egg, and an upcake!
BLT Box Lunch
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato on homemade Country White Toast
Virignia Ham Box Lunch
Thin sliced house glazed and smoked Virginia baked ham with whole grain dijon, Jarlsberg swiss style cheese lettuce and tomato on homemade multigrain. A side salad, deviled egg and an upcake included.
Roast Beef Box Lunch
Thin sliced house roasted angus beef with sharp provolone lettuce and tomato with horseradish mayonnaise on our Sally Lunn roll. Pick a side salad, a deviled egg, and an upcake and your box lunch is complete.
Smithfield Ham Box Lunch
Paper - thin salty country Smithfield ham on a Sally Lunn roll with mayo, cheddar cheese, and lettuce. Add a side salad, and choose your upcake. A deviled egg completes your picnic.
Tuna Salad Box Lunch
Solid white albacore tuna, celery, mayo and some delightful seasoning on our country white bread. A side salad, a deviled egg and an upcake complete your box lunch.
Gold Rush Box Lunch
Sourdough bread spread with pimento cheese spread, thin sliced Virginia ham, and cucumbers. Your choice of side salad, a deviled egg, and an upcake complete your box lunch.
Egg Salad Box Lunch
Hard boiled eggs with dill, salt and pepper make a simple but satisfying traditional favorite on Country white bread. Comes with a side salad, a deviled egg, and your choice of upcake
Chipotle Turkey Box Lunch
Real Roast Turkey Breast, Chipotle Mayo, Colby Jack Cheese, Pickles on Homemade Sourdough Bread
Roma Box Lunch
a taste of fresh Italy with homemade ciabatta roll, genoa salami, mortadella, capicola, provolone cheese and extra virgin olive oil.
Salad Box Lunches
St. Stephens Salad box
Spring mix with toasted pecans, craisins, red onion, blue cheese, and a white balsamic vinaigrette. Deviled egg included. Pick a side salad and an upcake for a complete lunch.
Caesar Salad box lunch
Classic Caesar salad with crisp chopped Romaine, grated Parmesan, homemade croutons, and our homemade Caesar Dressing. Deviled egg included. Pick a side salad and an upcake for a complete lunch.
Greek Salad box lunch
Greek salad with crisp chopped Romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, red onion, Kalamata olives and tangy Feta cheese with our homemade Greek dressing. Deviled egg included. Pick a side salad and an upcake for a complete lunch.
BLT SALAD box lunch
Deconstructed BLT makes a delicious salad. Chopped Romaine, homemade croutons, crisp bacon, diced tomatoes, with a sun dried tomato dressing. Deviled egg included. Pick a side salad and an upcake for a complete lunch.
Goat Cheese Praline Salad Box Lunch
Fresh Spring Mix topped with creamy Chevre goat cheese, a sprinkling of our homemade pecan pralines and Balsamic vinegar. Deviled egg included. Choose a side salad and an upcake for a complete lunch.
Garden Fresh Salads
St. Stephen Salad
Spring mix with toasted pecans, chopped red onion, craisins, and a bold blue cheese dressed with a white balsamic vinaigrette made on the premises.
BLT Salad
Freshly chopped Romaine lettuce with applewood smoked bacon, seedless tomato coulis, marble rye croutons, and a sundried tomato dressing.
Goat Cheese Praline Salad
Our house made praline pecans make this salad just a little bit sinful. Spring mix with goat cheese and a simple splash of plain balsamic vinegar.
Classic Caesar Salad
Caesar salad made better by our house toasted croutons, house Caesar dressing, Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese and crispy fresh chopped Romaine.
Greek Salad
Crisp chopped Romaine with the traditional Greek toppings - cucumber, tomato, onions, Kalamata olives, and Feta cheese dressed with a simple fresh Greek vinaigrette.
Seafood/Pork
Georgia BBQ Pork
Slow roasted Pork with our tart Georgia sauce served on a brioche bun with your choice of one side.
Gonzo Pulled Pork
Slow roasted pulled pork with Georgia style BBQ sauce on a toasted brioche bun with brie cheese and topped with homemade cole slaw.
Beer Battered Cod Po’ Boy
Boneless filet of cod beer battered and deep fried to crispy perfection on a toasted po boy roll then topped with our lime aioli and sweet pickles.
Fried Shrimp Po’ Boy
Large shrimp dredged and fried served on a grilled po boy roll with lettuce, tomato, sweet pickles, and a remoulade. Comes with one side
Crab Cake Sandwich
Jumbo Lump crabmeat with a minimum of filler seasoned just right and pan sauteed to a crispy finish. Served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and lime aioli. Comes with one side
Smith Island Crab Cakes
2 Jumbo lump crabcakes mixed with a minimum of filler and pan sauteed to a crispy finish. Comes with one side and lime aioli on the side.
Signature Sandwiches
Applewood Bacon Turkey Club
The king of sandwiches - our bacon turkey club stands out because of our applewood smoked bacon, your choice of homemade breads, and our roasted turkey. Comes with 3 layers, lettuce, and tomato, 1 side.
Turkey Harvest Panini
Crisp granny smith apples, cheddar cheese, our house roasted turkey on marble rye bread with a smear of spicy maple mayo grilled panini style.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Marinated grilled chicken served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and a side of our swamp sauce. Choice of one side.
Grilled Chicken Pesto Wrap
Marinated grilled chicken lovingly wrapped in a soft white tortilla with fresh mozzarella cheese, basil pesto, tomato and lettuce. Comes with one side
Bucky Burger
1/3 lb ground angus beef cooked to order and served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and a side of swamp sauce. Comes with a choice of sides. Add cheese to make it even more special
Veggie Burger
California style veggie burger on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with one side and swamp sauce. Comes with one side.
Three Cheese Grilled Cheese Tomato Soup
American, Colby Jack, and Cheddar cheese on our homemade bread grilled to a gooey goodness accompanied by our tomato soup
Three Cheese Grilled Cheese - No Soup
American, Colby Jack, and Cheddar Cheese on our homemade bread grilled to a gooey goodness.