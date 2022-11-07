Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dixie Picnic

review star

No reviews yet

215 Lancaster Ave

Frazer, PA 19355

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Salad Box Lunch
Thanksgiving Box Lunch
BLT Box Lunch

Bette's Box Lunches

The best part of a picnic is opening up that box lunch to catch a glimpse of the deliciousness awaiting you! A sandwich, a side salad, a deviled egg and an upcake in each box lunch
Chicken Salad Box Lunch

Chicken Salad Box Lunch

$12.99

Slow roasted chicken, pecans and grapes are the basis for our best selling box lunch. a side salad, a deviled egg, and an upcake complete the box lunch

Thanksgiving Box Lunch

Thanksgiving Box Lunch

$12.99

Real oven roasted turkey breast, our homemade stuffing, whole berry cranberry sauce with some mayo on a Sally Lunn roll. Comes with one side, a deviled egg, and your choice of upcake.

Turkey Your Way Box Lunch

Turkey Your Way Box Lunch

$12.99

Real oven roasted turkey breast, choice of homemade bread and toppings.

Veggie Box Lunch

Veggie Box Lunch

$12.99

Sliced cucumbers, avocado, sunflower seeds, colby jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and a smear of chili mayo on our homemade multigrain bread. Comes with a side, deviled egg, and an upcake!

BLT Box Lunch

BLT Box Lunch

$12.99

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato on homemade Country White Toast

Virignia Ham Box Lunch

Virignia Ham Box Lunch

$12.99

Thin sliced house glazed and smoked Virginia baked ham with whole grain dijon, Jarlsberg swiss style cheese lettuce and tomato on homemade multigrain. A side salad, deviled egg and an upcake included.

Roast Beef Box Lunch

Roast Beef Box Lunch

$12.99

Thin sliced house roasted angus beef with sharp provolone lettuce and tomato with horseradish mayonnaise on our Sally Lunn roll. Pick a side salad, a deviled egg, and an upcake and your box lunch is complete.

Smithfield Ham Box Lunch

Smithfield Ham Box Lunch

$12.99

Paper - thin salty country Smithfield ham on a Sally Lunn roll with mayo, cheddar cheese, and lettuce. Add a side salad, and choose your upcake. A deviled egg completes your picnic.

Tuna Salad Box Lunch

Tuna Salad Box Lunch

$12.99

Solid white albacore tuna, celery, mayo and some delightful seasoning on our country white bread. A side salad, a deviled egg and an upcake complete your box lunch.

Gold Rush Box Lunch

Gold Rush Box Lunch

$12.99

Sourdough bread spread with pimento cheese spread, thin sliced Virginia ham, and cucumbers. Your choice of side salad, a deviled egg, and an upcake complete your box lunch.

Egg Salad Box Lunch

Egg Salad Box Lunch

$12.99

Hard boiled eggs with dill, salt and pepper make a simple but satisfying traditional favorite on Country white bread. Comes with a side salad, a deviled egg, and your choice of upcake

Chipotle Turkey Box Lunch

Chipotle Turkey Box Lunch

$12.99

Real Roast Turkey Breast, Chipotle Mayo, Colby Jack Cheese, Pickles on Homemade Sourdough Bread

Roma Box Lunch

Roma Box Lunch

$12.99

a taste of fresh Italy with homemade ciabatta roll, genoa salami, mortadella, capicola, provolone cheese and extra virgin olive oil.

Salad Box Lunches

By popular demand! A half portion of our entree salads comes with your choice of side salad and upcake and a deviled egg. Choose a second side salad instead of an upcake if you want.
St. Stephens Salad box

St. Stephens Salad box

$12.99

Spring mix with toasted pecans, craisins, red onion, blue cheese, and a white balsamic vinaigrette. Deviled egg included. Pick a side salad and an upcake for a complete lunch.

Caesar Salad box lunch

Caesar Salad box lunch

$12.99

Classic Caesar salad with crisp chopped Romaine, grated Parmesan, homemade croutons, and our homemade Caesar Dressing. Deviled egg included. Pick a side salad and an upcake for a complete lunch.

Greek Salad box lunch

Greek Salad box lunch

$12.99

Greek salad with crisp chopped Romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, red onion, Kalamata olives and tangy Feta cheese with our homemade Greek dressing. Deviled egg included. Pick a side salad and an upcake for a complete lunch.

BLT SALAD box lunch

BLT SALAD box lunch

$12.99

Deconstructed BLT makes a delicious salad. Chopped Romaine, homemade croutons, crisp bacon, diced tomatoes, with a sun dried tomato dressing. Deviled egg included. Pick a side salad and an upcake for a complete lunch.

Goat Cheese Praline Salad Box Lunch

$12.99

Fresh Spring Mix topped with creamy Chevre goat cheese, a sprinkling of our homemade pecan pralines and Balsamic vinegar. Deviled egg included. Choose a side salad and an upcake for a complete lunch.

Garden Fresh Salads

St. Stephen Salad

St. Stephen Salad

$7.99

Spring mix with toasted pecans, chopped red onion, craisins, and a bold blue cheese dressed with a white balsamic vinaigrette made on the premises.

BLT Salad

BLT Salad

$8.49

Freshly chopped Romaine lettuce with applewood smoked bacon, seedless tomato coulis, marble rye croutons, and a sundried tomato dressing.

Goat Cheese Praline Salad

Goat Cheese Praline Salad

$7.49

Our house made praline pecans make this salad just a little bit sinful. Spring mix with goat cheese and a simple splash of plain balsamic vinegar.

Classic Caesar Salad

Classic Caesar Salad

$6.79

Caesar salad made better by our house toasted croutons, house Caesar dressing, Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese and crispy fresh chopped Romaine.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$7.49

Crisp chopped Romaine with the traditional Greek toppings - cucumber, tomato, onions, Kalamata olives, and Feta cheese dressed with a simple fresh Greek vinaigrette.

Seafood/Pork

Georgia BBQ Pork

Georgia BBQ Pork

$8.99

Slow roasted Pork with our tart Georgia sauce served on a brioche bun with your choice of one side.

Gonzo Pulled Pork

Gonzo Pulled Pork

$10.49

Slow roasted pulled pork with Georgia style BBQ sauce on a toasted brioche bun with brie cheese and topped with homemade cole slaw.

Beer Battered Cod Po’ Boy

Beer Battered Cod Po’ Boy

$9.99

Boneless filet of cod beer battered and deep fried to crispy perfection on a toasted po boy roll then topped with our lime aioli and sweet pickles.

Fried Shrimp Po’ Boy

$9.99

Large shrimp dredged and fried served on a grilled po boy roll with lettuce, tomato, sweet pickles, and a remoulade. Comes with one side

Crab Cake Sandwich

Crab Cake Sandwich

$19.99

Jumbo Lump crabmeat with a minimum of filler seasoned just right and pan sauteed to a crispy finish. Served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and lime aioli. Comes with one side

Smith Island Crab Cakes

Smith Island Crab Cakes

$34.99

2 Jumbo lump crabcakes mixed with a minimum of filler and pan sauteed to a crispy finish. Comes with one side and lime aioli on the side.

Signature Sandwiches

Applewood Bacon Turkey Club

Applewood Bacon Turkey Club

$11.99

The king of sandwiches - our bacon turkey club stands out because of our applewood smoked bacon, your choice of homemade breads, and our roasted turkey. Comes with 3 layers, lettuce, and tomato, 1 side.

Turkey Harvest Panini

Turkey Harvest Panini

$8.49

Crisp granny smith apples, cheddar cheese, our house roasted turkey on marble rye bread with a smear of spicy maple mayo grilled panini style.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Marinated grilled chicken served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and a side of our swamp sauce. Choice of one side.

Grilled Chicken Pesto Wrap

Grilled Chicken Pesto Wrap

$9.99

Marinated grilled chicken lovingly wrapped in a soft white tortilla with fresh mozzarella cheese, basil pesto, tomato and lettuce. Comes with one side

Bucky Burger

Bucky Burger

$8.99

1/3 lb ground angus beef cooked to order and served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and a side of swamp sauce. Comes with a choice of sides. Add cheese to make it even more special

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$8.99

California style veggie burger on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with one side and swamp sauce. Comes with one side.

Three Cheese Grilled Cheese Tomato Soup

Three Cheese Grilled Cheese Tomato Soup

$8.99

American, Colby Jack, and Cheddar cheese on our homemade bread grilled to a gooey goodness accompanied by our tomato soup

Three Cheese Grilled Cheese - No Soup

Three Cheese Grilled Cheese - No Soup

$6.99

American, Colby Jack, and Cheddar Cheese on our homemade bread grilled to a gooey goodness.

Specials

Three Cheese Grilled Cheese W/ Tom Soup

Three Cheese Grilled Cheese W/ Tom Soup

$8.99

Colby Jack, American and Sharp Cheddar on our homemade multigrain bread. Served with our Creamy tomato soup - the ultimate comfort food!