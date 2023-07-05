Restaurant header imageView gallery

DIY Tea Lab - Fremont

review star

No reviews yet

734 North 34th Street

Seattle, WA 98103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

Brown Sugar Fresh Milk

Brown Sugar Fresh Milk

$6.00

Hand roasted rich brown sugar syrup with fresh whole milk or milk alternative (oat, soy, almond)

Classic Milk Tea Ice Blended with Brown Sugar

Classic Milk Tea Ice Blended with Brown Sugar

$6.50

Ice blended with our signature classic milk tea with hand roasted brown sugar syrup


Featured Items

Pike Place Flower Bouquet by Nguyen's Family Farm

Pike Place Flower Bouquet by Nguyen's Family Farm

$25.50Out of stock
Macarons by Macadons

Macarons by Macadons

$0.50

Uniquely flavored macarons by Macadons!

Spam Musubi

Spam Musubi

$4.50

Milk Tea

Classic Ruby Black Milk Tea

Classic Ruby Black Milk Tea

$6.00

Our signature blend of ruby black tea from Taiwan with nondairy creamer

Brown Sugar Fresh Milk

Brown Sugar Fresh Milk

$6.00

Hand roasted rich brown sugar syrup with fresh whole milk or milk alternative (oat, soy, almond)

Sam's Strawberry Fresh Milk

Sam's Strawberry Fresh Milk

$6.00

Strawberry puree with fresh whole milk or milk alternative (oat, soy, almond) This drink is created by a formal employee Sam

Panda Sesame Fresh Milk

Panda Sesame Fresh Milk

$6.00

House made roasted black sesame puree with fresh whole milk or milk alternative (oat, soy, almond)

Coffee Milk Tea

Coffee Milk Tea

$6.00

Authentic Vietnamese coffee mixed with our signature classic milk tea

Thai Iced Tea

Thai Iced Tea

$6.00

slowly brewed Thai tea topped with half & half

Sea Salt Ube Milk Tea

Sea Salt Ube Milk Tea

$6.50

Our signature classic milk tea topped with creamy rich ube creama

White Peach Oolong Fresh Milk Tea

White Peach Oolong Fresh Milk Tea

$6.00

Slowly brewed white peach oolong tea with fresh whole milk or milk alternative (oat, soy, almond)

Organic Matcha Fresh Milk

Organic Matcha Fresh Milk

$6.00

Organic matcha green tea with fresh whole milk or milk alternative (oat, soy, almond)

Strawberry Matcha Fresh Milk

Strawberry Matcha Fresh Milk

$6.25

Organic matcha green tea with fresh whole milk or milk alternative (oat, soy, almond) and strawberry puree

Mango Matcha Fresh Milk

Mango Matcha Fresh Milk

$6.25

Organic matcha green tea with fresh whole milk or milk alternative (oat, soy, almond) and mango puree

Brown Sugar Ruby Black Milk Tea

Brown Sugar Ruby Black Milk Tea

$6.00

Signature classic milk tea with hand roasted brown sugar syrup

Taro Lover Milk Tea

Taro Lover Milk Tea

$6.00

Creamy taro milk tea

Classic Jasmine Green Milk Tea

Classic Jasmine Green Milk Tea

$6.00

Creamy jasmine green tea with nondairy creamer

Roasted Black Sesame Milk Tea

Roasted Black Sesame Milk Tea

$6.25

Signature classic milk tea with roasted black sesame powder

Longan Honey Black Milk Tea

Longan Honey Black Milk Tea

$6.00

Signature classic milk tea with longan honey

Ben's Blue Skies

Ben's Blue Skies

$6.00

Healthy butterfly pea flower tea with fresh whole milk or milk alternative (oat, soy, almond) and strawberry & mango puree This drink is created by a formal employee Ben

Fruit Tea

Signature Fruit Tea

Signature Fruit Tea

$6.00

Refreshing tropical fruit juice with fresh fruits

Winter Melon Tea

Winter Melon Tea

$6.00

a sweet and refreshing Asian melon (winter melon or white gourd) drink

Lychee Green Tea

Lychee Green Tea

$6.00

A refreshing blend of lychee fruit and jasmine green tea

Strawberry Green Tea

Strawberry Green Tea

$6.00

A refreshing blend of strawberries and jasmine green tea

Mango Green Tea

Mango Green Tea

$6.00

A refreshing blend of mango and jasmine green tea

Grapefruit Green Tea

Grapefruit Green Tea

$6.00

A refreshing blend of grapefruit and jasmine green tea

Kumquat Lemon Lime Green Tea

Kumquat Lemon Lime Green Tea

$6.00

A refreshing blend of kumquat and jasmine green tea

Passion Fruit Green Tea

Passion Fruit Green Tea

$6.00

A refreshing blend of passion fruit and jasmine green tea

Jasmine Green Tea

Jasmine Green Tea

$5.50

A simple jasmine green tea

Harmony's Lava Lamp

Harmony's Lava Lamp

$6.00

A vibrant and refreshing blend of lemonade and jasmine green tea with lychee and pomegranate flavor

Peach Green Tea Lemonade

$6.00

A refreshing blend of lemonade and jasmine green tea with peach flavor

Smoothie

Let that Man'Go Smoothie

Let that Man'Go Smoothie

$6.50

Ice blended with mango chunks and mango puree

Strawberry Me Smoothie

Strawberry Me Smoothie

$6.50

Ice blended with strawberries and strawberry puree

Golden Pineapple Smoothie

Golden Pineapple Smoothie

$6.50

Ice blended with pineapple chunks and pineapple syrup

Classic Milk Tea Ice Blended with Brown Sugar

Classic Milk Tea Ice Blended with Brown Sugar

$6.50

Ice blended with our signature classic milk tea with hand roasted brown sugar syrup

I'm the Taro Smoothie

I'm the Taro Smoothie

$6.50

Ice blended with taro chunks and taro milk tea

Lovely Lychee Smoothie

Lovely Lychee Smoothie

$6.50

Ice blended with lychee fruit and lychee syrup

Pina Colada Smoothie

Pina Colada Smoothie

$6.50

Ice blended with pineapple chunks and coconut milk

Melanie's TaroBerry Smoothie

Melanie's TaroBerry Smoothie

$6.50

Ice blended with taro chunks and taro milk tea with strawberries. This unique drink was created by our formal employee Melanie

Freshen'Up Smoothie

Freshen'Up Smoothie

$6.50

Grapefruit smoothie

Pea Flower Tea & Sparkling Water

Magical Mermaid

Magical Mermaid

$6.00Out of stock

A beautiful drink mix of butterfly pea flower tea, lemonade, lemon slices.

Life is Peachy

Life is Peachy

$6.00

A vibrant drink mix of butterfly pea flower tea, peach syrup, and lime slices

Blue Ocean

Blue Ocean

$6.00

A refreshing drink mix of sparkling water, blue curaçao1, and lime slices

The Cupid

The Cupid

$6.00

A vibrant drink mix of butterfly pea flower tea, grenadine syrup (pomegranate), and lime slices

Golden Beach

Golden Beach

$6.00

A refreshing drink mix of sparkling water, mango puree, and lime slices

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:59 pm
Restaurant info

We are proud to offer a wide variety of drinks from creamy milk tea to refreshing fruit tea. They are not only delicious but also aesthetic!

Location

734 North 34th Street, Seattle, WA 98103

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Schilling Cider House - Seattle
orange starNo Reviews
708 N 34th St. Seattle, WA 98103
View restaurantnext
Evergreens - Fremont
orange starNo Reviews
738 N. 34th Street Seattle, WA 98103
View restaurantnext
Just Burgers - Fremont - 743 N 35th st.
orange starNo Reviews
743 N 35th st. Suite 101 Seattle, WA 98103
View restaurantnext
Homegrown - Fremont
orange starNo Reviews
3416 Fremont Ave N Seattle, WA 98103
View restaurantnext
Kaosamai Thai - 404 North 36th Street
orange starNo Reviews
404 North 36th Street Seattle, WA 98103
View restaurantnext
Kin Len Thai Night Bites
orange starNo Reviews
3517 Fremont Ave North Seattle, WA 98103
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Seattle

The Pink Door
orange star4.6 • 14,469
1919 Post Alley Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Elliott's Oyster House
orange star4.3 • 12,462
1201 Alaskan Way Suite 100 Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Purple - Seattle
orange star4.4 • 9,052
1225 4TH AVE SEATTLE, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Ivar's - Acres of Clams
orange star4.2 • 8,569
1001 Alaskan Way Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Ivar's - Fish Bar - Alaskan Way
orange star4.2 • 8,569
1001 Alaskan Way Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Umi Sake House
orange star4.1 • 8,197
2230 1st Ave Seattle, WA 98121
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Seattle
Mercer Island
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.3 (68 restaurants)
Bainbridge Island
review star
Avg 4.1 (23 restaurants)
Kirkland
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Renton
review star
Avg 4.1 (24 restaurants)
Vashon
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Redmond
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Sammamish
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Port Orchard
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston