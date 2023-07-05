DIY Tea Lab - Fremont
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:59 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:59 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:59 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:59 pm
Restaurant info
We are proud to offer a wide variety of drinks from creamy milk tea to refreshing fruit tea. They are not only delicious but also aesthetic!
Location
734 North 34th Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Just Burgers - Fremont - 743 N 35th st.
No Reviews
743 N 35th st. Suite 101 Seattle, WA 98103
View restaurant
Kaosamai Thai - 404 North 36th Street
No Reviews
404 North 36th Street Seattle, WA 98103
View restaurant