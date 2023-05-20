Restaurant header imageView gallery

DIY Tea Lab - Newcastle

review star

No reviews yet

6973 Coal Creek Parkway Southeast

Newcastle, WA 98056

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Featured Items

Pike Place Flower Bouquet by Nguyen's Family Farm

Pike Place Flower Bouquet by Nguyen's Family Farm

$25.00
Mochi Donuts by MILKVUE

Mochi Donuts by MILKVUE

Mochi Donuts are only available from Friday to Sunday

Macarons by Macadons

Macarons by Macadons

Uniquely flavored macarons by Macadons!

Milk Tea

Classic Ruby Black Milk Tea

Classic Ruby Black Milk Tea

$5.50

Our signature blend of ruby black tea from Taiwan with nondairy creamer

Brown Sugar Fresh Milk

Brown Sugar Fresh Milk

$5.50

Hand roasted rich brown sugar syrup with fresh whole milk or milk alternative (oat, soy, almond)

Sam's Strawberry Fresh Milk

Sam's Strawberry Fresh Milk

$5.50

Strawberry puree with fresh whole milk or milk alternative (oat, soy, almond) This drink is created by a formal employee Sam

Panda Sesame Fresh Milk

Panda Sesame Fresh Milk

$5.50

House made roasted black sesame puree with fresh whole milk or milk alternative (oat, soy, almond)

Vietnamese Coffee Milk Tea

Vietnamese Coffee Milk Tea

$5.50

Authentic Vietnamese coffee mixed with our signature classic milk tea

Thai Iced Tea

Thai Iced Tea

$5.50

slowly brewed Thai tea topped with half & half

Sea Salt Ube Milk Tea

Sea Salt Ube Milk Tea

$6.00

Our signature classic milk tea topped with creamy rich ube creama

White Peach Oolong Fresh Milk Tea

White Peach Oolong Fresh Milk Tea

$5.50

Slowly brewed white peach oolong tea with fresh whole milk or milk alternative (oat, soy, almond)

Organic Matcha Fresh Milk

Organic Matcha Fresh Milk

$5.50

Organic matcha green tea with fresh whole milk or milk alternative (oat, soy, almond)

Strawberry Matcha Fresh Milk

Strawberry Matcha Fresh Milk

$5.75

Organic matcha green tea with fresh whole milk or milk alternative (oat, soy, almond) and strawberry puree

Mango Matcha Fresh Milk

Mango Matcha Fresh Milk

$5.75

Organic matcha green tea with fresh whole milk or milk alternative (oat, soy, almond) and mango puree

Brown Sugar Ruby Black Milk Tea

Brown Sugar Ruby Black Milk Tea

$5.50

Signature classic milk tea with hand roasted brown sugar syrup

Taro Lover Milk Tea

Taro Lover Milk Tea

$5.50

Creamy taro milk tea

Classic Jasmine Green Milk Tea

Classic Jasmine Green Milk Tea

$5.50

Creamy jasmine green tea with nondairy creamer

Roasted Black Sesame Milk Tea

Roasted Black Sesame Milk Tea

$5.75

Signature classic milk tea with roasted black sesame powder

Longan Honey Black Milk Tea

Longan Honey Black Milk Tea

$5.50

Signature classic milk tea with longan honey

Ben's Blue Skies

Ben's Blue Skies

$5.50

Healthy butterfly pea flower tea with fresh whole milk or milk alternative (oat, soy, almond) and strawberry & mango puree This drink is created by a formal employee Ben

Fruit Tea

Signature Fruit Tea

Signature Fruit Tea

$5.50

Refreshing tropical fruit juice with fresh fruits

Winter Melon Tea

Winter Melon Tea

$5.50

a sweet and refreshing Asian melon (winter melon or white gourd) drink

Lychee Green Tea

Lychee Green Tea

$5.50

A refreshing blend of lychee fruit and jasmine green tea

Strawberry Green Tea

Strawberry Green Tea

$5.50

A refreshing blend of strawberries and jasmine green tea

Mango Green Tea

Mango Green Tea

$5.50

A refreshing blend of mango and jasmine green tea

Grapefruit Green Tea

Grapefruit Green Tea

$5.50

A refreshing blend of grapefruit and jasmine green tea

Kumquat Lemon Lime Green Tea

Kumquat Lemon Lime Green Tea

$5.50

A refreshing blend of kumquat and jasmine green tea

Passion Fruit Green Tea

Passion Fruit Green Tea

$5.50

A refreshing blend of passion fruit and jasmine green tea

Jasmine Green Tea

Jasmine Green Tea

$5.00

A simple jasmine green tea

Harmony's Lava Lamp

Harmony's Lava Lamp

$5.50

A vibrant and refreshing blend of lemonade and jasmine green tea with lychee and pomegranate flavor

Peach Green Tea Lemonade

$5.50

A refreshing blend of lemonade and jasmine green tea with peach flavor

Smoothie

Let that Man'Go Smoothie

Let that Man'Go Smoothie

$6.00

Ice blended with mango chunks and mango puree

Strawberry Me Smoothie

Strawberry Me Smoothie

$6.00

Ice blended with strawberries and strawberry puree

Golden Pineapple Smoothie

Golden Pineapple Smoothie

$6.00

Ice blended with pineapple chunks and pineapple syrup

Classic Milk Tea Ice Blended with Brown Sugar

Classic Milk Tea Ice Blended with Brown Sugar

$6.00

Ice blended with our signature classic milk tea with hand roasted brown sugar syrup

I'm the Taro Smoothie

I'm the Taro Smoothie

$6.00

Ice blended with taro chunks and taro milk tea

Lovely Lychee Smoothie

Lovely Lychee Smoothie

$6.00

Ice blended with lychee fruit and lychee syrup

Pina Colada Smoothie

Pina Colada Smoothie

$6.00

Ice blended with pineapple chunks and coconut milk

Melanie's TaroBerry Smoothie

Melanie's TaroBerry Smoothie

$6.00

Ice blended with taro chunks and taro milk tea with strawberries. This unique drink was created by our formal employee Melanie

Freshen'Up Smoothie

Freshen'Up Smoothie

$6.00Out of stock

Grapefruit smoothie

Pea Flower Tea & Sparkling Water

Magical Mermaid (topping included)

Magical Mermaid (topping included)

$6.00

A beautiful drink mix of butterfly pea flower tea, lemonade, lemon slices, popping boba and dolphin jelly

Life is Peachy

Life is Peachy

$5.50

A vibrant drink mix of butterfly pea flower tea, peach syrup, and lime slices

Blue Ocean

Blue Ocean

$5.50

A refreshing drink mix of sparkling water, blue curaçao1, and lime slices

The Cupid

The Cupid

$5.50

A vibrant drink mix of butterfly pea flower tea, grenadine syrup (pomegranate), and lime slices

Golden Beach

Golden Beach

$5.50

A refreshing drink mix of sparkling water, mango puree, and lime slices

Joanna's Rose Elixir

Joanna's Rose Elixir

$5.50

A refreshing drink mix of sparkling water, lemonade with rose flavor

Kazuki's Peach Ramune

$5.50

A refreshing drink mix of sparkling water and peach syrup

Kids Drink

Very Strawberry Fresh Milk

Very Strawberry Fresh Milk

$3.75
Cutie Classic Black Milk Tea

Cutie Classic Black Milk Tea

$3.75
Baby Brown Sugar Fresh Milk

Baby Brown Sugar Fresh Milk

$3.75
Tiny Taro Milk Tea

Tiny Taro Milk Tea

$3.75
Blue Lake

Blue Lake

$3.75
Life is Little Peachy

Life is Little Peachy

$3.75
Smaller Signature Fruit Tea

Smaller Signature Fruit Tea

$3.75

Food & Other Items

Spam Musubi

Spam Musubi

$3.50Out of stock

A sushilicious treat featuring marinated cooked spam and sushi rice wrapped together with nori

Macarons by Macadons

Macarons by Macadons

Uniquely flavored macarons by Macadons!

Bubble Waffle (5-10 min wait time)

Bubble Waffle (5-10 min wait time)

$6.00

Warning: this item contains nut and egg

Pike Place Flower Bouquet by Nguyen's Family Farm

Pike Place Flower Bouquet by Nguyen's Family Farm

$25.00
DIY FreezeCooling Tumbler

DIY FreezeCooling Tumbler

$10.00

Reusable Stainless Steel Metal Straws with Case

$5.00

Hot Drink

Classic Ruby Black Milk Tea (HOT)

$6.00

Organic Matcha Latte (HOT)

$6.00

Taro Lover Latte (HOT)

$6.00

Signature Fruit Tea (HOT)

$6.00

Black Sesame Milk Tea (HOT)

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:59 pm
Restaurant info

We are proud to offer a wide variety of drinks from creamy milk tea to refreshing fruit tea. They are not only delicious but also aesthetic!

Location

6973 Coal Creek Parkway Southeast, Newcastle, WA 98056

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Blazing Onion Burger Co. - Newcastle
orange starNo Reviews
13195 Newcastle Commons Dr Newcastle, WA 98059
View restaurantnext
The Frosty Barrel - Newcastle, WA
orange starNo Reviews
13197 Newcastle Commons Dr Newcastle, WA 98059
View restaurantnext
LocoChon
orange starNo Reviews
13256 Newcastle Commons Drive Newcastle, WA 98059
View restaurantnext
Resonate Brewery + Pizzeria
orange star4.6 • 1,245
5606 119th Ave SE Suite A Bellevue, WA 98006
View restaurantnext
Dinos Pub -
orange starNo Reviews
1800 NE 44th St, Suite 101 Renton, WA 98056
View restaurantnext
Katsu Burger Bellevue - 12700 Southeast 38th Street
orange starNo Reviews
12700 Southeast 38th Street Bellevue, WA 98006
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Newcastle

Jimmy Mac's Roadhouse - Renton
orange star4.6 • 1,181
225 SW 7th St. Renton, WA 98057
View restaurantnext
Cloudbreak Cafe - 1302 N. 30th St.
orange star4.5 • 199
1302 N. 30th St. Renton, WA 98056
View restaurantnext
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya
orange star4.5 • 61
505 Rainier Ave N Renton, WA 98057
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Newcastle
Kent
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Mercer Island
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Issaquah
review star
Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.3 (66 restaurants)
Maple Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Sammamish
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Seattle
review star
Avg 4.3 (689 restaurants)
Auburn
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Vashon
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston