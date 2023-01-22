Diyanet Center of America
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
9600 Good Luck Road, Seabrook, MD 20706
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tempoo Restaurant & Lounge - 9424 Annapolis Road, lanham MD 20706
No Reviews
9424 Annapolis Road Lanham, MD 20706
View restaurant
Horace & Dickies Seafood of Glenarden
No Reviews
7905 Martin Luther King Jr. Highway Glenarden, MD 20706
View restaurant