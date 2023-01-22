Restaurant header imageView gallery

Diyanet Center of America

review star

No reviews yet

9600 Good Luck Road

Seabrook, MD 20706

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Shish Kebap
Chicken Wrap
Americano

Breakfast

Continental Turkish Breakfast

Continental Turkish Breakfast

$55.00

For 2 to 3 guests. Comes with Menemen, Gozleme w cheese, Beef sausages w tomato sauce, Olive selections, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Assorted cheeses, Molases, Acuka, Honey, Butter, Assorted jams, Nutella, Dried fruits, Fresh Breads, Turkish bagels, and one Pot of Turkish Black Tea.

Breakfast Platter

Breakfast Platter

$18.00

Comes with 1 fried egg, jams, olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese, balcan cheese, honey & butter, roll breads, 1 cup of tea

Menemen

Menemen

$11.00

Turkish style scrambled egg w crushed tomotoes& peppers

Scrambled Egg

$10.00

Fried Egg

$9.00

2 pcs of sunnt side up eggs

Boiled Egg

$3.00

Omelette

$10.00

Pan Fried Soujuk

$10.00

Egg with Soujuk

$12.00

2 pcs of scrambled or sunny side up eggs w Turkish fermented beef sausage

Br. Cheese Platter

$8.00

Tomatoes & Cucumbers

$7.00

Olives

$3.00

Nutella

$3.00

Tahini & Molasses

$3.00

Honey

$3.00

LB

$21.55

Bakery

Simit

Simit

$3.00

Turkish Sesame Bagels

Pogaca

Pogaca

$3.00

Turkish Puff Bun

Pogaca w Feta Cheese

Pogaca w Feta Cheese

$3.00

Turkish Puff Bun w Cheese

Borek w Feta Cheese

Borek w Feta Cheese

$3.00

Borek w Mashed Patatoes

$3.00

Homemade Pita Bread

$2.00
Homemade Tirnak Pide Bread

Homemade Tirnak Pide Bread

$2.00

Homemade Lavash Bread

$2.00

From The Stone Oven

Lahmacun

Lahmacun

$8.00

Turkish Pizza

Pide w Beef & Cheese

$14.00

Homemade flat bread filled w ground beef & cheese

Pide w Cheese

$12.00

Homemade flat bread filled w Mozeralla cheese

Pide w Cheese & Soujuk

$14.00

Homemade flat bread filled w Mozerella cheese & Soujuk

Pide w Chocalate & Wallnuts

$13.00

Homemade flat bread filled w nutella & wallnuts

Pide w Doner & Cheese

$17.00

Homemade flat bread filled w famous Turkish Doner & Mozeralla Cheese

Gozleme w Cheese

$8.00

Savory Turkish thin turnover w cheese

Gozleme w Beef & Cheese

$10.00

Savory Turkish thin turnover w beef & cheese

Soup & Salads

Soup Of The Day

$7.00

Please ask for the type of soup

Green Salad

Green Salad

$7.50

Green mix , tomatoes . Cucumbers & corn w

Beetroot Salad

$7.50

Roasted Beetroots w aragula and pounded wheats & balsamic vinegar sauce

Saksuka - Eggplant Salad

Saksuka - Eggplant Salad

$7.50

Fried eggplants & bell peppers w tamato sauce

Entrees / Doner

Only available Friday to Sunday
Doner Platter

Doner Platter

$18.00

4.75 oz Turkish Doner served w rice,fries,salad and lavash bread on the side

Iskender Kebap

Iskender Kebap

$21.00

7 oz Turkish Doner w buttered tirnak pita bread at the bottom . iskender sauce & melted butter on top . Served w yoghurt on the side

Doner Pita Sandwich

Doner Pita Sandwich

$14.00

3,5 oz Turkish Doner inside of pocket pita w lettuce,tomatoes,onions & served w fries on the side

Doner Wrap

Doner Wrap

$14.00

3.5 oz Turkish Doner inside of tortilla wrap w lettuce,tomatoes,onions & served w fries on the side

Doner Sade

Doner Sade

$15.00

3.5 oz Turkish Doner w no sides comes with lavash bread

Doner on top of Rice

Doner on top of Rice

$16.50

4.75 oz Turkish Doner w rice at the bottom

Entrees / Kebaps

Adana Kebap

$20.00

7 oz Famous Turkish lamb kebap grilled on charcoil served w bulgur,grilled tomato & pepper , seasoned onions

Chicken Shish Kebap

Chicken Shish Kebap

$18.00

7 oz marinated Chicken Skewers grilled on charcoil served w bulgur,grilled tomato & pepper , seasoned onions

Beyti Kebap

$20.00

7 oz Famous Turkish lamb kebap grilled on charcoil wrapped in lavash bread and w beyti and white sauces on top , Served w fries and bulgur

Mix Kebap

Mix Kebap

$20.00

Entrees

Menu of the Day

$19.00

Please ask for the daily combo

Grilled Meatballs Platter

$15.00

Known as KOFTE , ground seasoned beef balls and served w bulgur,grilled tomato & pepper , seasoned onions

Chicken Wrap

$12.00

sauted marinated chicken w bell peppers ,onions, tomato comes with french fries on the side

Main&side dish

$15.00

Main dish

$10.00

Sides

Buttered Turkish Rice

$7.00

Bulgur Pilavi

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Hot Drinks

Turkish Black Tea

Turkish Black Tea

$2.50

Filtered Coffee

$3.00

Espresso

$4.00

Americano

$4.00

Capuccino

$5.00

Latte Macchiato

$5.00

Beverages

Ayran

$2.50

Salgam

$2.00

Chocalate Milk

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Sunny D

$2.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Canned Drinks

Coca Cola

$2.00

Coca Cola Light

$2.00

Coca Cola Zero

$2.00

Fanta

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Canada Dry

$2.00

Tamekorange

$2.00

Tamek Cherry

$2.00

Tamek Peach

$2.00

Tamek Apricot

$2.00

Tamek Mango

$2.00

Uludag

$2.00

Uludag Orange

$2.00

Desserts

Kadayif

Kadayif

$7.50
Sutlac

Sutlac

$7.50
Chocolate Mousse

Chocolate Mousse

$7.50
Profiterol

Profiterol

$7.50
Kazandibi

Kazandibi

$7.50
Pudding w Almonds & Shreded Pastry

Pudding w Almonds & Shreded Pastry

$7.50

Trilece

$7.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
