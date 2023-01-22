Diyanet Center of America

Continental Turkish Breakfast

$55.00

For 2 to 3 guests. Comes with Menemen, Gozleme w cheese, Beef sausages w tomato sauce, Olive selections, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Assorted cheeses, Molases, Acuka, Honey, Butter, Assorted jams, Nutella, Dried fruits, Fresh Breads, Turkish bagels, and one Pot of Turkish Black Tea.