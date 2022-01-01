Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Diz's Cafe Downtown

23 Reviews

$$

860 Elm Street

Manchester, NH 03101

Starters

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$14.99

8 bone-in wings deep fried. Served plain or tossed in your choice of BBQ, Buffalo, Honey Ginger, Garlic Parmesan, or Cajun Rub. Choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing

Diz'co Fries

Diz'co Fries

$11.99

French Fries covered in Dizspinaca, bacon bits, and green onions

Dizspinaca

Dizspinaca

$12.99

Creamy pepper jack spinach dip, served with your choice of tortilla chips or vegetable option

Guacamole

Guacamole

$14.99

Fresh every day. Served with your choice of tortilla chips or vegetable option

Soup of the Day - Bowl

Soup of the Day - Bowl

$7.99

Fresh every day! Call to ask for today's selection!

Soup of the Day - Cup

Soup of the Day - Cup

$6.99

Fresh every day! Call to ask for today's selection!

Salads

Buttermilk Chicken Salad

Buttermilk Chicken Salad

$15.99

Buttermilk Fried Chicken over iceberg and Romaine, tossed with house made ranch, cheddar/jack cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, topped with candied pecans

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Romaine, bacon bits, Parmesan cheese, and croutons tossed with house made Caesar dressing. Add chicken (grilled or buttermilk fried), marinated Steak bites, or seasoned garlic shrimp for an additional charge

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$11.99

Sliced tomatoes, sliced fresh Mozzarella, basil, balsamic reduction

House Salad

House Salad

$9.99

Iceberg and Romaine, tomato, onion, cucumber, cheddar/jack cheese, croutons, choice of dressing on the side. Add chicken (grilled or buttermilk fried), marinated Steak bites, or seasoned garlic shrimp for an additional charge

Burgers & Sandwiches

Sandwiches are served with your choice of one side. Cut out the carbs and wrap your sandwich with Romaine
Bacon Tuna

Bacon Tuna

$12.99

White Albacore Tuna salad, bacon, provolone cheese, Romaine, and tomato on a potato roll. Served with choice of one side

BLT

$10.99

Classic BLT with choice of cheese and mayo on a potato roll. Served with choice of one side

Boring Billy Bacon Burger

Boring Billy Bacon Burger

$15.99

Twin patties topped bacon and your choice of cheese, Romaine, tomato, onion and pickle on a brioche bun. Served with choice of one side

Chicken BLT

Chicken BLT

$15.99

Classic BLT with buttermilk fried or seasoned grilled chicken, choice of cheese and mayo on a potato roll. Served with choice of one side

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$12.99

House made Chicken salad, bacon, provolone cheese, Romaine, and tomato on a potato roll. Served with choice of one side

Diz Burger

Diz Burger

$16.99

Twin patties topped with pulled pork, BBQ sauce, bacon, onion rings, and Dizspinaca on a brioche bun. Served with choice of one side

Grilled Turkey Sandwich

$13.99

Roasted sliced Turkey breast and your choice of cheese grilled on Texas Toast. Served with choice of one side

Hangover Cure Burger

Hangover Cure Burger

$16.99

Twin patties topped with an over-easy egg, bacon and Dizspinaca on a brioche bun. Served with choice of one side

Murphy's Paddy Melt

$14.99

Twin burger patties, cheddar cheese, bacon, and caramelized onions on Texas Toast. Served with choice of one side

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.99

Slow roasted pork, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, and onion rings on a brioche bun. Served with choice of one side

Southwest Chicken Sandwich

Southwest Chicken Sandwich

$15.99

Buttermilk Fried or Seasoned Grilled Chicken, bacon, guacamole, Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, Sriracha lime crema, Romaine, and tomato on a potato roll. Served with choice of one side

Steak and Cheese

Steak and Cheese

$14.99

Grilled Steak bites, choice of cheese peppers, onions and mushrooms on a potato roll. Served with choice of one side

Flatbreads

BBQ Pork Flatbread

BBQ Pork Flatbread

$13.99

Flatbread pizza topped with BBQ Pork, cheddar/jack cheese, caramelized onions, and scallions

Chicken & Bacon Flatbread

Chicken & Bacon Flatbread

$14.99

Flatbread pizza topped with Buttermilk Fried Chicken, bacon bits, house made marinara, fresh mozzarella, Parmesan, and basil

Grilled Veggie Flatbread

Grilled Veggie Flatbread

$14.99

Flatbread pizza topped with zucchini, mushrooms, red onions, red peppers, fresh mozzarella, Parmesan, chimichurri, Sriracha lime crema, and basil

Comfort

American Chop Suey

American Chop Suey

$16.99

Cavatappi pasta with house made meat sauce, Parmesan cheese, and basil

Buttermilk Chix Mac & Cheese

Buttermilk Chix Mac & Cheese

$15.99

Buttermilk Fried Chicken over Dizspinaca-coated cavatappi pasta with bacon bits and green onion

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$17.99

Chicken breast and broccoli sautéed and finished with a creamy Alfredo Sauce over fettuccini or zucchini noodles

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$17.99

Lightly breaded, deep fried chicken breast with Parmesan and fresh mozzarella cheese, house made marinara, and basil over fettuccini or zucchini noodles

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$16.99

Deep fried breaded Atlantic haddock with French fries and house made tartar sauce

Honey Ginger Stir Fry

$17.99

Choice of Shrimp, Beef, Chicken, or Vegetarian. Served with broccoli, carrots, red peppers, onions, and celery in a sweet and spicy honey ginger sauce

Meatloaf

Meatloaf

$16.99

Old time favorite topped with gravy. Served with mashed potatoes and choice of one side

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$17.99

Seared shrimp, white wine, lemon, garlic, butter, tomato and mushroom over pasta or zucchini noodles

Tacos

Buttermilk Chicken Tacos

$15.99

Buttermilk Fried Chicken, shredded lettuce, cheddar/jack cheese, pico de gallo, Sriracha lime crema, and cilantro on soft corn tortillas. Served with cauliflower rice

Elm Street Tacos

Elm Street Tacos

$15.99

Seared marinated Steak bites, pickled red onion, Sriracha lime crema, pico de gallo, and cilantro on soft corn tortillas. Served with cauliflower rice

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$15.99

Deep fried breaded Atlantic haddock, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, pickled red onion, Sriracha lime crema, diced avocado, and cilantro on soft corn tortillas. Served with cauliflower rice

Shrimp Tacos

$15.99

Deep-fried breaded shrimp, shredded lettuce, pickled onions, sriracha lime crema, pico de gallo, diced avocado and cilantro on soft corn tortillas. Served with cauliflower rice

A Little Breakfast

Monte Cristo Sandwich

$14.99

Sliced ham, Turkey, and Swiss cheese sandwiched between egg-dipped Texas toast with NH maple syrup. Served with French fries

Bacon & Eggs

$9.99

Three eggs your way with three strips of bacon

Egg Sandwich

$12.99

Fried egg with Ham or bacon and your choice of cheese on Texas Toast. Served with French fries

French Toast

$8.99

Egg-dipped Texas Toast grilled with butter and NH maple syrup. Add fresh berries for an additional $1.99

Diz'sign a Dish

You be the chef! Choose one protein, make up to three selections from the next group, and choose one sauce/dressing to customize your own masterpiece!

Diz'sign a Dish

Monthly Food Specials

Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$12.99

Lightly breaded, deep fried Shrimp served with a zesty Cajun Remoulade sauce for dipping

Spinach Salad

$16.99

Spinach greens topped with Seasoned Grilled Chicken, Feta Cheese, Candied Pecans, sliced Strawberries, and Red Onions. Served with your choice of dressing on the side

Cuban Quesadilla Sandwich

$14.99

Toasted tri-fold Flour Tortilla filled with Ham, roasted Pulled Pork, Swiss Cheese, and Pickles with a side of Yellow Mustard. Served with French Fries

Steak & Mushroom Enchiladas

$15.99

Rolled Soft Corn Tortillas filled with Mushrooms and seared Steak Bites. Topped with Tomatillo Verde Sauce and Cheddar/Jack Cheese then baked. Served with Rice and garnished with Red Onions and Cilantro

Grilled Teriyaki Steak

$17.99

Char-grilled Teriyaki-marinated Flank Steak served with Rice and Broccoli

Apple Pie Empanadas

$7.99

Two Latin American Puff Pastries filled with sweet Apples, deep fried and tossed in Cinnamon-Sugar. Served with Vanilla Ice Cream and a drizzle of Caramel

N/A Beverages

Fountain TO-GO 16 oz.

$1.99

Can Soda 12 oz.

$1.79

Lemonade

$2.49

Apple Cider

$2.99

Juice

$1.99

Fiji Water

$2.99

Hot Tea

$1.49

Hot Coffee House Blend

Iced Coffee

$2.49

Iced Tea Unsweetened

$2.49

Arnold Palmer

$2.49

Milk

$1.99

Hot Chocolate

$1.99

Virgin Bloody Mary

$2.99

Virgin Margarita

$2.99

Ice Water

Cup Tap Water

$0.92
All hours
Sunday8:30 am - 12:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

"Where Locals Go, and Visitors are Welcome"

Website

Location

860 Elm Street, Manchester, NH 03101

Directions

