Chicken
Barbeque

Dizzy Birds Rotisserie

291 Reviews

$$

65 Main Street

Biddeford, ME 04005

Order Again

Popular Items

House BREAST Plate
Rotisserie Chicken Sandwich
Original Half Chicken Meal for 2

Sandwiches

All sandwiches are served on Ciabatta (unless otherwise noted) with DBR House Pickle(s).

Rotisserie Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

DBR Rotisserie Chicken, Cabot Cheddar, Herbed Aioli, and Greens.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.99

DBR Rotisserie Chicken, Romaine, Croutons, and Caesar Dressing in a wrap rolled burrito-style.

Chicken Salad w/ Crannies & Tarragon

$12.99

DBR Pulled Rotisserie Chicken in Tarragon Aioli with Dried Cranberries and Greens on Ciabatta.

Angus Roast Beef

$13.99

Certified Angus Top Round roasted medium rare, thinly sliced by hand on Ciabatta with Caramelized Onion, Herbed Goat Cheese & Mesclun Greens.

French Dip in a Popover

$14.99

Thinly sliced Certified Angus Top Round au Jus in a Popover with Herbed Goat Cheese.

Tofu Sandwich

$13.99Out of stock

Named Portland Press Herald "Best Bite - Vegetarian" 2020. Southwest Tofu Patty, Mashed Black Beans & Pickled Red Onion on Ciabatta.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Rotisserie Chicken, Cabot Cheddar, Frank's Buffalo Sauce, Ranch Sauce, and Greens in a wrap.

Nantucket Crisps Potato Chips

Thanksgiving Spiced Chips

$3.49

Salads

Caesar Salad

$9.99Out of stock

Cobb Salad

$9.99

DBR House Salad

$9.99

Soup

Rotisserie Chicken & Vegetable Soup

$4.79+

Beef & Black Bean Chili

$4.79+Out of stock

Vegan Chili

$4.79+

Lobster & Corn Chowder - 16 oz

$9.99

Pineland Farm Corn on the Cob & Casco Bay Lobster. Butter, Cream & Potatoes. House-Baked Hard Tack Crackers (Oyster Crackers).

Spitfire Plates

Our Chicken & Ribs Spitfire Plates are served with a pair of scratch-made sides and a bread side.

House BREAST Plate

$16.79

With 2 sides and bread of your choice.

House Double LEG Plate

$16.79

With 2 sides and bread of your choice.

BBQ BREAST Plate

$16.79

BBQ Double LEG Plate

$16.79

BBQ Mixed Grill Spitfire Plate

$27.99

Offered as 1 breast or 2 Legs with a 1/4 rack of ribs (3-4 Bones). With 2 sides and bread of your choice.

One-Half Rack Plate

$29.99

One-Half Rack of Baby Backs. With 2 sides and bread of your choice.

Entree Plates & Specials

Gulf of Maine Fish Cakes (3)

$15.99

Three Fish Cakes (Haddock from the Gulf of Maine), DBR Tartar, Potato Salad & Baked Beans.

Angus Roast Beef Plate

$16.79

Top-Choice Angus Top Round, Herb & Horseradish Goat Cheese, a pair of sides and a bread selection.

New York Strip Tips

$19.99

Fire-Grilled New York Strip Tips with Balsamic Glaze, Peppers, Onions & Mushrooms

New England Pot Roast

$16.29

Top-choice Eye of the Round Braised to tender in Veal Stock. We suggest our Maple-Ginger Carrots, Mashed Yukon Gold Potatoes, and a Sour Dough roll. Always with Extra Sauce & a bread choice.

Vegan/Vegetarian Meals

Grilled Balsamic Tofu Tips

$16.79

Grilled Tofu Marinated in Tuscan Balsamic with Petite Peppers and Onions

Southwest Tofu Sandwich

$13.99Out of stock

Vegan Chili

$4.99+

Spitfired Family Meals for 2

Our Spitfired Family Meals feed 3-4. Served with three 24 oz scratch-made sides and bread sides for 4. Dizzy-up your sides to 32 oz and add two more bread sides for an additional $10. The BBQ'd Mixed Grill Meal feeds 5-6 and is already Dizzy'd-Up with three 32oz sides and bread sides for 6.

Original Half Chicken Meal for 2

$26.99

One-Half organic & air-chilled chicken with three (3) 16 oz sides and bread choices.

BBQ Half Chicken Meal for 2

$26.99

One-Half organic & air-chilled chicken with three (3) 16 oz sides and bread choices.

BBQ'd Baby Back Rib (Half Rack) Meal for 2

$36.99

One-Half rack of baby backs (5-6 bones) with three (3) 16 oz sides and bread choices.

Half Mixed Grill Meal (Half Chicken plus Half Rack) for 2

$47.99

One-Half organic & air-chilled chicken and a half rack of baby backs with three (3) 16 oz sides and bread choices.

Spitfired Family Meals for 3-6

Our Spitfired Family Meals feed 3-4. Served with three 24 oz scratch-made sides and bread sides for 4. Dizzy-up your sides to 32 oz and add two more bread sides for an additional $10. The BBQ'd Mixed Grill Meal feeds 5-6 and is already Dizzy'd-Up with three 32oz sides and bread sides for 6.

Family Meals HOUSE (feeds 3-4)

$49.99

We fire fresh chicken continuously throughout the day. Should your whole BBQ Chicken be unavailable, please call to know when these will be replenished.

Family Meals BBQ (feeds 3-4)

$49.99

We fire fresh chicken continuously throughout the day. Should your whole BBQ Chicken be unavailable, please call to know when these will be replenished.

BBQ Rib Family Meal (feeds 3-4)

$64.99

A full rack of baby backs with three (3) 16 oz sides and bread choices for 4.

BBQ Mixed Grill Meal (feeds 5-6)

$84.99

One whole chicken PLUS a Full Rack of Ribs AND 6 bread sides! We fire fresh chicken continuously throughout the day. Should your whole BBQ Chicken be unavailable, please call to know when these will be replenished.

Proteins without Sides

Rotisserie Chicken - Whole

$25.99

We fire fresh chicken continuously throughout the day. Should your whole BBQ Chicken be unavailable, please call to know when these will be replenished.

Rotisserie Chicken - Half

$13.99

We fire fresh chicken continuously throughout the day. Should your whole BBQ Chicken be unavailable, please call to know when these will be replenished.

Rotisserie Chicken Breast

$8.99

Rotisserie Chicken Legs

$8.99

Baby Back Ribs - Half Rack (6-8 Bones)

$23.99

Baby Back Ribs - Full Rack (12-14 Bones)

$49.99

Sides a La Carte

Butter-Braised Butternut Squash

$4.79+

Roasted Sweets, Beets & Cipollini

$4.79+

Maple Ginger Carrots

$4.79+

We peel A LOT of Carrots!

Mac & Cheese

$4.79+

Mashed Potato w/ Gravy

$4.79+

Mashed Potato - Plain

$4.79+

New England Baked Beans

$4.79+Out of stock

Navy Beans, Molasses, Brown Sugar, Mustard, ....

Chunked Watermelon

$4.79+

Cole Slaw

$4.79+

Kale & Broccoli Salad

$4.79+

-Tamari Roasted ALMONDS on side)- Crannies & Raspberry Vinaigrette

Potato Salad

$4.79+

Mayo-Free with Red Bliss Potatoes

Desserts & Bakery

Pumpkin Cake Roll w/ Spiced Pecans

$6.79

Ginger & Lemon Curd Cake Roll

$6.79Out of stock

Chocolate-Dipped Maple Cheesecake

$6.99Out of stock

Maple Cheesecake with Ganache coating and drizzled caramel

Cider Poached Pear Frangipane Tart

$6.49

Poached Anjou Pears Baked in Almond Filling in a Short Dough Crust.

Pumpkin Pie

$4.99Out of stock

Local apples. All-butter crust.

Creme Brulee

$6.29

French-style vanilla custard with bruléed raw sugar.

Chocolate Pot De Creme

$6.29

A very dense & decadent dark chocolate mousse.

COOKIE Chocolate Chip

$2.59

COOKIE Dizzy Bird

$2.59

COOKIE Ginger-Molasses

$2.59

Cornbread

$1.99

Sourdough Roll

$1.49

Popovers

$2.99

Soda

Stewart's Black Cherry Soda

$2.99

Stewarts Key Lime Soda

$2.99

Moxie

$2.39

Coke

$2.39

Diet Coke

$2.39

Sprite

$2.39

8.5 oz Root Beer

$1.99

8.5 Oz Fanta Orange Soda

$1.99

8.5 Oz Polar Dragon Seltzer

$1.99

Cap'n Eli's DRAFT Root Beer

$3.79

Seltzer & Water

San Pelegrino Sparkling Water

$2.99

Polar Ruby Grapefruit Seltzer 20 oz

$2.99

Polar Cranberry-Lime Seltzer 20 oz

$2.99

Polar Plain Seltzer 20 oz

$2.99
Bottled Tea & Juices

Joe's Half Tea / Half Lemonade

$3.79

Joe's Mango Lemonade

$3.79

Joe's Peach Tea

$3.79

Joe's Raspberry Tea

$3.79
Nantucket Crisps Potato Chips

Frozen Meals to Go

Chicken Pot Pie (LARGE)

$29.99

Chunks of pulled rotisserie chicken with peas, carrots and rotisserie chicken gravy with an all-butter top and bottom crust. Feeds 4+.

Lamb Shepherds Pie (LARGE)

$31.99

Stewed chunks of lamb leg in lamb gravy with corn, thyme & DBR mashed. Feeds 4.

Thanksgiving Pie

$28.99Out of stock

Turkey Beast Meat, Gravy, Peas, Mashed and Stuffing!

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$15.99

Rotisserie chicken, Frank's buffalo wing sauce and cheddar with blue cheese crumbs.

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$14.99

Nantucket Crisps Potato Chips

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday2:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Closed through Friday 10/21.

Website

Location

65 Main Street, Biddeford, ME 04005

Directions

