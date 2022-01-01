  • Home
A map showing the location of DJ's New York Pizza 333 W. St. Louis Ave Unit K6

DJ's New York Pizza 333 W. St. Louis Ave Unit K6

No reviews yet

333 W. St. Louis Ave Unit K6

Las Vegas, NV 89102

Order Again

Appetizers

6 Garlic Knots

$2.99

12 Garlic Knots

$4.99

20 Garlic Balls

$6.99

12 Bread Sticks

$5.99

12 Cheesy Breadsticks

$9.99

Garlic Bread

$3.99

6 Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Breaded Mushrooms

$7.99

Combo Platter

$12.99

Mozzarella Sticks, Breaded Mushrooms, Onion Rings & Zucchini Sticks

French Fries

$1.99+

Garlic Fries

$2.99+

Onion Rings

$7.99

Zucchini Sticks

$7.99

Side of (3) Meatballs

$4.99

Side of (2) Sausage

$4.99

Ranch 2oz

$0.50

Ranch 4oz

$1.00

Pasta

Meat & Cheese Lasagna

$16.99

Ravioli

$15.99

Baked Ziti

$15.99

Spaghetti Marinara

$11.99

Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce

$12.99

Spaghetti w/ Sausage

$14.99

Fettuccine Alfredo

$14.99

Fettuccine w/ Chicken

$15.99

Fettuccine w/ Shrimp

$16.99

Shrimp Scampi

$16.99

Chicken Parm w/ Pasta

$16.99

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$16.99

Salads

House Garden Salad

$6.99+

Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Bell Pepper, Olive, Cucumber

Chef Salad

$8.99+

Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Bell Pepper, Olive, Cucumber, Turkey, Ham, Provolone, Cheddar, Egg

Caesar Salad

$6.99+

Fresh Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese

Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.99+

Fresh Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, Grilled Chicken

Antipasto Salad

$8.99+

Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Bell Pepper, Olive, Cucumber, Salami, Provolone, Pepperoni

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad

$8.99+

Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Bell Pepper, Olive, Cucumber, Crispy Buffalo Chicken, Mozzarella

Shrimp Salad

$9.99+

Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Bell Pepper, Olive, Cucumber, Shrimp

Tuna Salad

$8.99+

Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Bell Pepper, Olive, Cucumber, Tuna

10 Inch Specialty Pizzas

10 Inch Supreme Pizza

$16.99

10 Inch Meat Lovers Pizza

$16.99

10 Inch Hula Hawaiian Pizza

$16.99

10 Inch White Pizza

$16.99

10 Inch 4 Cheese Pizza

$16.99

10 Inch Veggie Pizza

$16.99

10 Inch Alfredo Pizza

$16.99

10 Inch BBQ Chicken Pizza

$16.99

10 Inch Ranch Pizza

$16.99

10 Inch Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.99

14 Inch Specialty Pizzas

14 Inch Supreme Pizza

$21.99

14 Inch Meat Lovers Pizza

$21.99

14 Inch Hula Hawaiian Pizza

$21.99

14 Inch White Pizza

$21.99

14 Inch 4 Cheese Pizza

$21.99

14 Inch Veggie Pizza

$21.99

14 Inch Alfredo Pizza

$21.99

14 Inch BBQ Chicken Pizza

$21.99

14 Inch Ranch Pizza

$21.99

14 Inch Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$21.99

16 Inch Specialty Pizzas

16 Inch Supreme Pizza

$25.99

16 Inch Meat Lovers Pizza

$25.99

16 Inch Hula Hawaiian Pizza

$25.99

16 Inch White Pizza

$25.99

16 Inch 4 Cheese Pizza

$25.99

16 Inch Veggie Pizza

$25.99

16 Inch Alfredo Pizza

$25.99

16 Inch BBQ Chicken Pizza

$25.99

16 Inch Ranch Pizza

$25.99

16 Inch Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$25.99

18 Inch Specialty Pizzas

18 Inch Supreme Pizza

$29.99

18 Inch Meat Lovers Pizza

$29.99

18 Inch Hula Hawaiian Pizza

$29.99

18 Inch White Pizza

$29.99

18 Inch 4 Cheese Pizza

$29.99

18 Inch Veggie Pizza

$29.99

18 Inch Alfredo Pizza

$29.99

18 Inch BBQ Chicken Pizza

$29.99

18 Inch Ranch Pizza

$29.99

18 Inch Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$29.99

24 Inch Specialty Pizzas

24 Inch Supreme Pizza

$35.99

24 Inch Meat Lovers Pizza

$35.99

24 Inch Hula Hawaiian Pizza

$35.99

24 Inch White Pizza

$35.99

24 Inch 4 Cheese Pizza

$35.99

24 Inch Veggie Pizza

$35.99

24 Inch Alfredo Pizza

$35.99

24 Inch BBQ Chicken Pizza

$35.99

24 Inch Ranch Pizza

$35.99

24 Inch Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$35.99

10 In Build Your Own

10 Inch Cheese

$9.99

10 Inch One Topping

$9.99

10 Inch Multi Topping

$8.49

10 Inch Half & Half (one topping each)

$9.99

10 Inch Half & Half (multi-topping)

$8.49

14 In Build Your Own

14 Inch Cheese

$14.99

14 Inch One Topping

$14.99

14 Inch Multi Topping

$12.99

14 Inch Half & Half (one topping each)

$14.99

14 Inch Half & Half (multi-topping)

$12.99

16 In Build Your Own

16 Inch Cheese

$16.99

16 Inch One Topping

$16.99

16 Inch Multi Topping

$14.99

16 Inch Half & Half (one topping each)

$16.99

16 Inch Half & Half (multi-topping)

$14.99

16 inch Pick up special

$10.99

18 In Build Your Own

18 Inch Cheese

$18.99

18 Inch One Topping

$18.99

18 Inch Multi Topping

$16.99

18 Inch Half & Half (one topping each)

$18.99

18 Inch Half & Half (multi-topping)

$16.99

24 In Build Your Own

24 Inch Cheese

$24.99

24 Inch One Topping

$24.99

24 Inch Multi Topping

$21.99

24 Inch Half & Half (one topping each)

$24.99

24 Inch Half & Half (multi-topping)

$21.99

Calzones & Stromboli

DJ’s Calzone

$14.99+

Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese

DJ’s Stromboli

$16.99+

Pepperoni, Salami, Ham, Provolone, Mozzarella

Sandwiches

Turkey & Cheese

$11.99

lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo

Ham & Cheese

$11.99

lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo

DJ’s Cold Italian

$12.99

Pepperoni, Salami, Ham, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Mayo

Tuna Sandwich

$12.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Mayo

Hot Sandwiches

Philly Cheese Steak

$12.99

Bell Pepper, White Onion, Cheese & Fries

Sausage Parm

$11.99

Sausage Pepper Onions

$11.99

Chicken Parm

$11.99

Meatball Parm

$10.99

DJ’s Hot Italian

$12.99

Pepperoni, Salami, Ham, Provolone

Tuna Melt

$11.99

Sourdough, Tuna & Cheese

Patty Melt

$11.99

Sourdough, Hamburger, Grilled White Onion & Provolone Cheese

Cheeseburgers

Cheeseburger

$11.99

Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Mayo

Hamburger

$10.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Mayo

DJ’s Cheeseburger

$12.99

Cheese, White Onion, Ketchup, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato

BBQ Cheeseburger

$12.99

BBQ Sauce, Onion Ring, Cheddar Cheese

Mushroom Swiss Cheeseburger

$12.99

Swiss Cheese, Mushroom, White Onion, Mayo)

Mexican Cheeseburger

$12.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Jalapenos, Mayo

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Bacon, Mayo

Pizza Cheeseburger

$12.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni

Chicken

6 Wings

$7.99

12 Wings

$13.99

18 Wings

$19.99

36 Wings

$38.99

4 Fingers

$7.99

8 Fingers

$14.99

16 Fingers

$24.99

24 Fingers

$32.99

Kids Meals

Cheeseburger Plain

$7.99

Meat & Cheese only ask for Ketchup or Mustard or Mayo if needed

Kids Spaghetti Marinara

$7.99

Kids Spaghetti W/ Butter

$7.99

Noodles & Salted Butter

Grilled Cheese W/Fries

$7.99

American Cheese

2 Chicken Fingers W/Fries

$7.99

Comes with 2oz Ranch

Desserts

2- Large Cannoli’s

$5.99

Plain Cheesecake

$6.99

Cheesecake W/Strawberry Drizzle

$7.99

Cheesecake W/Chocolate Drizzle

$7.99
Chocolate Mousse

$6.99

Tiramisu

$6.99

Zeppolis W/Powdered sugar

$5.99

Zeppolis W/Cinnamon

$5.99

Family Bundles

(1) 14inch Pizza 1-topping & 8 Wings

$19.99

(2) 14inch Pizza 1-topping & 6 Fingers

$20.99

(3) 16inch Pizza 1-topping & 12 Wings

$27.99

(4) 16inch Pizza 1-topping & 8 Fingers

$28.99

(5) 18inch Pizza 1-topping & 16 Wings

$34.99

(6) 18inch Pizza 1-topping & 12 Fingers

$35.99

(7) 24inch Pizza 1-topping & 22 Wings

$46.99

(8) 24inch Pizza 1-topping & 18 Fingers

$47.99

(9) 24inch Pizza With 4-toppings

$29.99

(10) 2-16inch 1-Topping Each

$30.99

(11) 2-18inch 1-Topping Each Pizzas & 16 Wings & 12 Fingers

$69.99

(12) 16inch 1-Topping Pizza & 20 Garlic Balls

$19.99

(13) 18 Wings & 16 Fingers & Fries

$42.99

(14) 18inch Pizza 1-Topping & Large House Salad & 6 Garlic Knots

$28.99

(15) 14inch Pizza 1-Topping & Spaghetti Marinara or Fettuccine Alfredo

$23.99

16 In Pizza Pick Up Special

16 Inch Cheese

$10.99

16 Inch One Topping

$10.99

16 Inch Multi Topping

$12.99

16 Inch Half & Half (one topping each)

$10.99

16 Inch Half & Half (multi-topping)

$12.99

16 inch Pick up special

$10.99

Food

(1) Spaghetti Marinara

$8.99

(2) 10inch pizza W/1 Topping

$8.99

(3) 2 Slices

$8.99

(4) 1 Slice & Side Salad

$8.99

(5) Cheese Burger with Fries

$8.99

(6) 8 Wings W/Fries

$8.99

(7) Large House Salad

$8.99

(8) 4 Fingers W/Fries

$8.99
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
