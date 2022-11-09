Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Chicken
Bars & Lounges

DJ's Pizza Pub

26 Reviews

$

3471 Kelly Street

Hudsonville, MI 49426

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

*B.Y.O.*
Crack Cheese Stix
Breadstix

Slices

Pepperoni Slice

$2.60

Ham Slice

$2.60

Deluxe Slice

$3.10

Meatlover Slice

$3.35

Pizza$

*B.Y.O.*

*B.Y.O.*

$8.99+

Build Your Own Pizza

*Deluxe*

*Deluxe*

$8.99+

smoked ham, pepperoni, green pepper, onion, fresh mushroom, mozzarella & provolone, pizza sauce. 10" $13.99 12" $17.24 14" $20.49 16" $22.74 18" $24.99 10" Chicago $15.99 14" Chicago $21.49 10" Cauliflower $15.99

*Meatlover*

*Meatlover*

$8.99+

smoked ham, pepperoni, italian sausage, bacon, mozzarella & provolone, pizza sauce. 10" $12.99 12" $15.99 14" $18.99 16" $20.99 18" $22.99 10" Chicago $14.99 14" Chicago $19.99 10" Cauliflower $14.99

*Supreme*

*Supreme*

$8.99+

smoked ham, pepperoni, italian sausage, green pepper, green olive, onion, fresh mushroom, extra mozzarella & provolone, pizza sauce. 10" $17.99 12" $22.24 14" $26.49 16" $29.74 18" $32.99 10" Chicago $19.99 14" Chicago $27.49 10" Cauliflower $19.99

*Veggie*

*Veggie*

$8.99+

Fresh Cut Onion, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Green Olive, and Tomato 10" $13.99 12" $17.24 14" $20.49 16" $22.74 18" $24.99 10" Chicago $15.99 14" Chicago $21.49 10" Cauliflower 15.99

*Hawaiian*

*Hawaiian*

$8.99+

Hand Sliced Ham, Pineapple, and Bacon 10" $11.99 12" $14.74 14" $17.49 16" $19.24 18" $20.99 10" Chicago $13.99 14" Chicago $18.49 10" Cauliflower $13.99

*Taco*

*Taco*

$8.99+

Seasoned Beef, Beans, Cheddar, Mozzarella, and Provolone. * On Side Lettuce, Tomato, and Salsa & Sour Cream 10" $14.99 12" $18.49 14" $21.99 16" $24.49 18" $26.99 10" Chicago $16.99 14" Chicago $22.99 10" Cauliflower $16.99

*Chicken BBQ*

*Chicken BBQ*

$8.99+

Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Red Onion, Cheddar, Mozzarella and Provolone 10" $13.49 12" $16.49 14" $19.49 16" $21.49 18" $23.49 10" Chicago $15.49 14" Chicago $20.49 10" Cauliflower $15.49

*Spinach*

*Spinach*

$8.99+

Bacon, Spinach, Red Onion, Feta, Mozzarella and Provolone 10" $13.99 12" $17.24 14" $20.49 16" $22.74 18" $24.99 10" Chicago $15.99 14" Chicago $21.49 10" Cauliflower $15.99

*Chicken Alfredo*

*Chicken Alfredo*

$8.99+

Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Green Pepper, Fresh Tomatoes, Mozzarella and Provolone 10" $15.49 12" $18.99 14" $22.49 16" $24.99 18" $27.49 10" Chicago $17.49 14" Chicago $23.49 10" Cauliflower $17.49

*Pulled Pork Honey BBQ*

*Pulled Pork Honey BBQ*

$8.99+

12 Hours Smoked Pork Butt, Red Onion, Mozzarella, Provolone, and Honey BBQ Drizzle 10" $12.49 12" $15.24 14" $17.99 16" $19.74 18" $21.49 10" Chicago $14.49 14" Chicago $ 18.99 10" Cauliflower $14.49

*Chicken Bacon Ranch*

*Chicken Bacon Ranch*

$8.99+

Chicken, Bacon, Mozzarella, Provolone, and Ranch Drizzle 10" $12.49 12" $15.24 14" $17.99 16" $19.74 18" $21.49 10" Chicago $14.49 14" Chicago $18.99 10" Cauliflower $14.49

*Boom Boom Chicken*

*Boom Boom Chicken*

$8.99+

Chicken, Red Onion, Mozzarella, Provolone, and Spicy Boom Boom Drizzle 10" $12.49 12" $15.24 14" $17.99 16" $19.74 18" $21.49 10" Chicago $14.49 14" Chicago $18.99 10" Cauliflower $14.49

*Buffalo Chicken*

*Buffalo Chicken*

$8.99+

Chicken, Red Onion, Mozzarella Provolone Blend, Hot Buffalo Drizzle 10" $12.49 12" $15.24 14" $17.99 16" $19.74 18" $21.49 10" Chicago $14.49 14" Chicago $18.99 10" Cauliflower $14.49

*Margherita*

*Margherita*

$8.99+Out of stock

Chicago Style

*B.Y.O.*

*B.Y.O.*

$10.99+

Build Your Own Pizza

*Deluxe*

*Deluxe*

$10.99+

smoked ham, pepperoni, green pepper, onion, fresh mushroom, mozzarella & provolone, pizza sauce. 10" $13.99 12" $17.24 14" $20.49 16" $22.74 18" $24.99 10" Chicago $15.99 14" Chicago $21.49 10" Cauliflower $15.99

*Meatlover*

*Meatlover*

$10.99+

smoked ham, pepperoni, italian sausage, bacon, mozzarella & provolone, pizza sauce. 10" $12.99 12" $15.99 14" $18.99 16" $20.99 18" $22.99 10" Chicago $14.99 14" Chicago $19.99 10" Cauliflower $14.99

*Supreme*

*Supreme*

$10.99+

smoked ham, pepperoni, italian sausage, green pepper, green olive, onion, fresh mushroom, extra mozzarella & provolone, pizza sauce. 10" $17.99 12" $22.24 14" $26.49 16" $29.74 18" $32.99 10" Chicago $19.99 14" Chicago $27.49 10" Cauliflower $19.99

*Veggie*

*Veggie*

$10.99+

Fresh Cut Onion, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Green Olive, and Tomato 10" $13.99 12" $17.24 14" $20.49 16" $22.74 18" $24.99 10" Chicago $15.99 14" Chicago $21.49 10" Cauliflower 15.99

*Hawaiian*

*Hawaiian*

$10.99+

Hand Sliced Ham, Pineapple, and Bacon 10" $11.99 12" $14.74 14" $17.49 16" $19.24 18" $20.99 10" Chicago $13.99 14" Chicago $18.49 10" Cauliflower $13.99

*Taco*

*Taco*

$10.99+

Seasoned Beef, Beans, Cheddar, Mozzarella, and Provolone. * On Side Lettuce, Tomato, and Salsa & Sour Cream 10" $14.99 12" $18.49 14" $21.99 16" $24.49 18" $26.99 10" Chicago $16.99 14" Chicago $22.99 10" Cauliflower $16.99

*Chicken BBQ*

*Chicken BBQ*

$10.99+

Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Red Onion, Cheddar, Mozzarella and Provolone 10" $13.49 12" $16.49 14" $19.49 16" $21.49 18" $23.49 10" Chicago $15.49 14" Chicago $20.49 10" Cauliflower $15.49

*Spinach*

*Spinach*

$10.99+

Bacon, Spinach, Red Onion, Feta, Mozzarella and Provolone 10" $13.99 12" $17.24 14" $20.49 16" $22.74 18" $24.99 10" Chicago $15.99 14" Chicago $21.49 10" Cauliflower $15.99

*Chicken Alfredo*

*Chicken Alfredo*

$10.99+

Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Green Pepper, Fresh Tomatoes, Mozzarella and Provolone 10" $15.49 12" $18.99 14" $22.49 16" $24.99 18" $27.49 10" Chicago $17.49 14" Chicago $23.49 10" Cauliflower $17.49

*Pulled Pork Honey BBQ*

*Pulled Pork Honey BBQ*

$10.99+

12 Hours Smoked Pork Butt, Red Onion, Mozzarella, Provolone, and Honey BBQ Drizzle 10" $12.49 12" $15.24 14" $17.99 16" $19.74 18" $21.49 10" Chicago $14.49 14" Chicago $ 18.99 10" Cauliflower $14.49

*Chicken Bacon Ranch*

*Chicken Bacon Ranch*

$10.99+

Chicken, Bacon, Mozzarella, Provolone, and Ranch Drizzle 10" $12.49 12" $15.24 14" $17.99 16" $19.74 18" $21.49 10" Chicago $14.49 14" Chicago $18.99 10" Cauliflower $14.49

*Boom Boom Chicken*

*Boom Boom Chicken*

$10.99+

Chicken, Red Onion, Mozzarella, Provolone, and Spicy Boom Boom Drizzle 10" $12.49 12" $15.24 14" $17.99 16" $19.74 18" $21.49 10" Chicago $14.49 14" Chicago $18.99 10" Cauliflower $14.49

*Buffalo Chicken*

*Buffalo Chicken*

$10.99+

Chicken, Red Onion, Mozzarella Provolone Blend, Hot Buffalo Drizzle 10" $12.49 12" $15.24 14" $17.99 16" $19.74 18" $21.49 10" Chicago $14.49 14" Chicago $18.99 10" Cauliflower $14.49

*Margherita*

*Margherita*

$10.99+Out of stock

Cauliflower (Gluten Free)

*Made gluten free, but with flour in the air we can not guarantee it will be gluten free*
*B.Y.O.*

*B.Y.O.*

$10.99

Build Your Own Pizza

*Deluxe*

*Deluxe*

$10.99

smoked ham, pepperoni, green pepper, onion, fresh mushroom, mozzarella & provolone, pizza sauce. 10" $13.99 12" $17.24 14" $20.49 16" $22.74 18" $24.99 10" Chicago $15.99 14" Chicago $21.49 10" Cauliflower $15.99

*Meatlover*

*Meatlover*

$10.99

smoked ham, pepperoni, italian sausage, bacon, mozzarella & provolone, pizza sauce. 10" $12.99 12" $15.99 14" $18.99 16" $20.99 18" $22.99 10" Chicago $14.99 14" Chicago $19.99 10" Cauliflower $14.99

*Supreme*

*Supreme*

$10.99

smoked ham, pepperoni, italian sausage, green pepper, green olive, onion, fresh mushroom, extra mozzarella & provolone, pizza sauce. 10" $17.99 12" $22.24 14" $26.49 16" $29.74 18" $32.99 10" Chicago $19.99 14" Chicago $27.49 10" Cauliflower $19.99

*Veggie*

*Veggie*

$10.99

Fresh Cut Onion, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Green Olive, and Tomato 10" $13.99 12" $17.24 14" $20.49 16" $22.74 18" $24.99 10" Chicago $15.99 14" Chicago $21.49 10" Cauliflower 15.99

*Hawaiian*

*Hawaiian*

$10.99

Hand Sliced Ham, Pineapple, and Bacon 10" $11.99 12" $14.74 14" $17.49 16" $19.24 18" $20.99 10" Chicago $13.99 14" Chicago $18.49 10" Cauliflower $13.99

*Taco*

*Taco*

$10.99

Seasoned Beef, Beans, Cheddar, Mozzarella, and Provolone. * On Side Lettuce, Tomato, and Salsa & Sour Cream 10" $14.99 12" $18.49 14" $21.99 16" $24.49 18" $26.99 10" Chicago $16.99 14" Chicago $22.99 10" Cauliflower $16.99

*Chicken BBQ*

*Chicken BBQ*

$10.99

Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Red Onion, Cheddar, Mozzarella and Provolone 10" $13.49 12" $16.49 14" $19.49 16" $21.49 18" $23.49 10" Chicago $15.49 14" Chicago $20.49 10" Cauliflower $15.49

*Spinach*

*Spinach*

$10.99

Bacon, Spinach, Red Onion, Feta, Mozzarella and Provolone 10" $13.99 12" $17.24 14" $20.49 16" $22.74 18" $24.99 10" Chicago $15.99 14" Chicago $21.49 10" Cauliflower $15.99

*Chicken Alfredo*

*Chicken Alfredo*

$10.99

Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Green Pepper, Fresh Tomatoes, Mozzarella and Provolone 10" $15.49 12" $18.99 14" $22.49 16" $24.99 18" $27.49 10" Chicago $17.49 14" Chicago $23.49 10" Cauliflower $17.49

*Pulled Pork Honey BBQ*

*Pulled Pork Honey BBQ*

$10.99

12 Hours Smoked Pork Butt, Red Onion, Mozzarella, Provolone, and Honey BBQ Drizzle 10" $12.49 12" $15.24 14" $17.99 16" $19.74 18" $21.49 10" Chicago $14.49 14" Chicago $ 18.99 10" Cauliflower $14.49

*Chicken Bacon Ranch*

*Chicken Bacon Ranch*

$10.99

Chicken, Bacon, Mozzarella, Provolone, and Ranch Drizzle 10" $12.49 12" $15.24 14" $17.99 16" $19.74 18" $21.49 10" Chicago $14.49 14" Chicago $18.99 10" Cauliflower $14.49

*Boom Boom Chicken*

*Boom Boom Chicken*

$10.99

Chicken, Red Onion, Mozzarella, Provolone, and Spicy Boom Boom Drizzle 10" $12.49 12" $15.24 14" $17.99 16" $19.74 18" $21.49 10" Chicago $14.49 14" Chicago $18.99 10" Cauliflower $14.49

*Buffalo Chicken*

*Buffalo Chicken*

$10.99

Chicken, Red Onion, Mozzarella Provolone Blend, Hot Buffalo Drizzle 10" $12.49 12" $15.24 14" $17.99 16" $19.74 18" $21.49 10" Chicago $14.49 14" Chicago $18.99 10" Cauliflower $14.49

*Margherita*

*Margherita*

$10.99Out of stock

Starters

Breadstix

$5.25

Pizza Dough covered in Butter and Parmesan

Crack Stix

Crack Stix

$5.50

Pizza Dough covered in Butter and our Crack Seasoning

Cheese Stix

$6.75

Mozzarella and Provolone Pizza Dough with Butter and Parmesan

Crack Cheese Stix

$7.00

The original Cheese Stix with our Crack Seasoning

Cauliflower Cheese Stix

$9.00

Cauliflower Crust, Mozzarella/ Provolone Cheese, Butter and Parmesan

Cauliflower Crack Cheese Stix

$9.25

Cauliflower Crust, Mozzarella/ Provolone Cheese, Crack Seasoning, Butter and Parmesan

Cinnamon Stix

$7.00

Pizza Dough covered in Butter and Cinnamon Sugar

Garlic Bread

$4.50

Toasted Bread with Butter and Garlic Seasoning

Garlic Cheese Bread

$6.75

Toasted Bread with Cheese, Garlic Seasoning, and Butter

6" Subs

All the items in the description are already included

6" Ham Sub

$7.00

Hand Sliced Ham, Mayo, Lettuce and Cheese

6" Turkey Sub

$7.00

Hand Sliced Turkey, Mayo, Lettuce, and Cheese

6" Pizza Sub

$7.00

Sliced Ham, Pepperoni, Pizza Sauce, and Cheese

6" Meatball Sub

$7.00

Meatballs, Pizza Sauce, and Cheese

6" Veggie Sub

$7.00

Onion, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Green Olive, Tomato, Mayo, Lettuce and Cheese

6" Sausage Sub

$7.00

Spicy Sausage, Pizza Sauce, and Cheese

6" BLT Sub

$7.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, and Cheese

6" Club Sub

$7.00

Hand Sliced Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheese

6" Italian Sub

$7.00

Hand Sliced Ham, Pepperoni, Salami, Italian Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheese

6" Chicken Mayo Sub

$7.00

Chicken, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheese

6" Chicken Italian Sub

$7.00

Chicken, Italian Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheese

6" BBQ Chicken Sub

$7.00

Chicken, Red Onion, BBQ Sauce and Cheese

6" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$7.00

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch, Lettuce, and Tomato

6" Honey BBQ Pulled Pork

$7.00

12 Hours Smoked Pork Butt, Red Onion, Cheese, and Honey BBQ Drizzle

12" Subs

All the items in the description are already included

12" Ham Sub

$10.50

Hand Sliced Ham, Mayo, Lettuce, and Cheese

12" Turkey Sub

$10.50

Hand Sliced Turkey, Mayo, Lettuce, and Cheese

12" Pizza Sub

$10.50

Hand Sliced Ham, Pepperoni, Pizza Sauce, and Cheese

12" Meatball Sub

$10.50

Meatballs, Pizza Sauce, and Cheese

12" Veggie Sub

$10.50

Fresh Cut Onion, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Green Olive, Tomato, Mayo, Lettuce, and Cheese

12" Sausage Sub

$10.50

Spicy Sausage, Pizza Sauce, and Cheese

12" BLT Sub

$10.50

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, and Cheese

12" Club Sub

$10.50

Hand Sliced Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheese

12" Italian Sub

$10.50

Hand Sliced Ham, Pepperoni, Salami, Italian Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheese

12" Chicken Mayo Sub

$10.50

Chicken, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheese

12" Chicken Italian Sub

$10.50

Chicken, Italian Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheese

12" BBQ Chicken Sub

$10.50

Chicken, Red Onion, BBQ Sauce and Cheese

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$10.50

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch, Lettuce, and Tomato

12" Honey BBQ Pulled Pork

$10.50

12 Hours Smoked Pork Butt, Red Onion, Cheese, and Honey BBQ Drizzle

12" French Bread

$9.00

Wings

6 Traditional

$9.00

12 Traditional

$15.00

Half Pound Boneless

$8.00

Full Pound Boneless

$14.00

Salads

House Salad

$7.49Out of stock

Lettuce, Green Olive, Green Pepper, Onion, Mushroom, Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$9.49Out of stock

Lettuce, Onion, Green Olive, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Ham, Pepperoni, Turkey, Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, and Tomato

Spinach Salad

$9.99

Spinach, Chicken, Feta, Bacon, Red Onion

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Romaine, Chicken, Parmesan, Red Onion

Greek Salad

$9.99

Romaine, Chicken, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Black Olives

Chicken BBQ Salad

$10.49

Romaine, Chicken, Salami, Bacon, Red Onion, Sun Dried Tomato, and Cheddar Cheese

Pop & Drinks

Fountain Soda

$2.00+

20 oz

$2.25

2 Liter

$2.99

Water

$1.50

Vitamin Water XXX

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Strawberry Milk

$2.50

Monster

$2.89

Monster Zero

$2.89

Stromboli

Stromboli

$8.99

Dipping Sauce

Dipping Sauces

Pizza Sauce

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Garlic Butter

$0.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located in Hudsonville since 1982, we are proud to be family owned and operated ⁠— offering dine-in, takeout and delivery.

Website

Location

3471 Kelly Street, Hudsonville, MI 49426

Directions

Gallery
DJ'S Pizza Pub image
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Herb & Fire Pizzeria Grandville - 3180 44th St. SW
orange starNo Reviews
3180 44th St. SW Grandville, MI 49418
View restaurantnext
Adesanya Mead
orange starNo Reviews
3012 28th Street Southwest Grandville, MI 49418
View restaurantnext
THE LOCAL Kitchen + Sports Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
4322 Remembrance Rd NW Grand Rapids, MI 49543
View restaurantnext
Ironwood Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
2501 Wilson Ave NW Walker, MI 49534
View restaurantnext
BreeJo's Pizza and Pub
orange star4.3 • 595
6209 Division Ave S Grand Rapids, MI 49548
View restaurantnext
Fulton Street Pub & Grill
orange star3.0 • 38
801 Fulton Street Grand Rapids, MI 49504
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Hudsonville

Bosco's Pub
orange star4.6 • 9
3380 Chicago Dr Hudsonville, MI 49426
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hudsonville
Jenison
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Byron Center
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Wyoming
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
review star
Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)
Holland
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Coopersville
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Ada
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Grand Haven
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Saugatuck
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston