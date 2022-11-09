- Home
DJ's Pizza Pub
26 Reviews
$
3471 Kelly Street
Hudsonville, MI 49426
Popular Items
Pizza$
*B.Y.O.*
Build Your Own Pizza
*Deluxe*
smoked ham, pepperoni, green pepper, onion, fresh mushroom, mozzarella & provolone, pizza sauce. 10" $13.99 12" $17.24 14" $20.49 16" $22.74 18" $24.99 10" Chicago $15.99 14" Chicago $21.49 10" Cauliflower $15.99
*Meatlover*
smoked ham, pepperoni, italian sausage, bacon, mozzarella & provolone, pizza sauce. 10" $12.99 12" $15.99 14" $18.99 16" $20.99 18" $22.99 10" Chicago $14.99 14" Chicago $19.99 10" Cauliflower $14.99
*Supreme*
smoked ham, pepperoni, italian sausage, green pepper, green olive, onion, fresh mushroom, extra mozzarella & provolone, pizza sauce. 10" $17.99 12" $22.24 14" $26.49 16" $29.74 18" $32.99 10" Chicago $19.99 14" Chicago $27.49 10" Cauliflower $19.99
*Veggie*
Fresh Cut Onion, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Green Olive, and Tomato 10" $13.99 12" $17.24 14" $20.49 16" $22.74 18" $24.99 10" Chicago $15.99 14" Chicago $21.49 10" Cauliflower 15.99
*Hawaiian*
Hand Sliced Ham, Pineapple, and Bacon 10" $11.99 12" $14.74 14" $17.49 16" $19.24 18" $20.99 10" Chicago $13.99 14" Chicago $18.49 10" Cauliflower $13.99
*Taco*
Seasoned Beef, Beans, Cheddar, Mozzarella, and Provolone. * On Side Lettuce, Tomato, and Salsa & Sour Cream 10" $14.99 12" $18.49 14" $21.99 16" $24.49 18" $26.99 10" Chicago $16.99 14" Chicago $22.99 10" Cauliflower $16.99
*Chicken BBQ*
Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Red Onion, Cheddar, Mozzarella and Provolone 10" $13.49 12" $16.49 14" $19.49 16" $21.49 18" $23.49 10" Chicago $15.49 14" Chicago $20.49 10" Cauliflower $15.49
*Spinach*
Bacon, Spinach, Red Onion, Feta, Mozzarella and Provolone 10" $13.99 12" $17.24 14" $20.49 16" $22.74 18" $24.99 10" Chicago $15.99 14" Chicago $21.49 10" Cauliflower $15.99
*Chicken Alfredo*
Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Green Pepper, Fresh Tomatoes, Mozzarella and Provolone 10" $15.49 12" $18.99 14" $22.49 16" $24.99 18" $27.49 10" Chicago $17.49 14" Chicago $23.49 10" Cauliflower $17.49
*Pulled Pork Honey BBQ*
12 Hours Smoked Pork Butt, Red Onion, Mozzarella, Provolone, and Honey BBQ Drizzle 10" $12.49 12" $15.24 14" $17.99 16" $19.74 18" $21.49 10" Chicago $14.49 14" Chicago $ 18.99 10" Cauliflower $14.49
*Chicken Bacon Ranch*
Chicken, Bacon, Mozzarella, Provolone, and Ranch Drizzle 10" $12.49 12" $15.24 14" $17.99 16" $19.74 18" $21.49 10" Chicago $14.49 14" Chicago $18.99 10" Cauliflower $14.49
*Boom Boom Chicken*
Chicken, Red Onion, Mozzarella, Provolone, and Spicy Boom Boom Drizzle 10" $12.49 12" $15.24 14" $17.99 16" $19.74 18" $21.49 10" Chicago $14.49 14" Chicago $18.99 10" Cauliflower $14.49
*Buffalo Chicken*
Chicken, Red Onion, Mozzarella Provolone Blend, Hot Buffalo Drizzle 10" $12.49 12" $15.24 14" $17.99 16" $19.74 18" $21.49 10" Chicago $14.49 14" Chicago $18.99 10" Cauliflower $14.49
*Margherita*
Chicago Style
Cauliflower (Gluten Free)
Starters
Breadstix
Pizza Dough covered in Butter and Parmesan
Crack Stix
Pizza Dough covered in Butter and our Crack Seasoning
Cheese Stix
Mozzarella and Provolone Pizza Dough with Butter and Parmesan
Crack Cheese Stix
The original Cheese Stix with our Crack Seasoning
Cauliflower Cheese Stix
Cauliflower Crust, Mozzarella/ Provolone Cheese, Butter and Parmesan
Cauliflower Crack Cheese Stix
Cauliflower Crust, Mozzarella/ Provolone Cheese, Crack Seasoning, Butter and Parmesan
Cinnamon Stix
Pizza Dough covered in Butter and Cinnamon Sugar
Garlic Bread
Toasted Bread with Butter and Garlic Seasoning
Garlic Cheese Bread
Toasted Bread with Cheese, Garlic Seasoning, and Butter
6" Subs
6" Ham Sub
Hand Sliced Ham, Mayo, Lettuce and Cheese
6" Turkey Sub
Hand Sliced Turkey, Mayo, Lettuce, and Cheese
6" Pizza Sub
Sliced Ham, Pepperoni, Pizza Sauce, and Cheese
6" Meatball Sub
Meatballs, Pizza Sauce, and Cheese
6" Veggie Sub
Onion, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Green Olive, Tomato, Mayo, Lettuce and Cheese
6" Sausage Sub
Spicy Sausage, Pizza Sauce, and Cheese
6" BLT Sub
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, and Cheese
6" Club Sub
Hand Sliced Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheese
6" Italian Sub
Hand Sliced Ham, Pepperoni, Salami, Italian Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheese
6" Chicken Mayo Sub
Chicken, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheese
6" Chicken Italian Sub
Chicken, Italian Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheese
6" BBQ Chicken Sub
Chicken, Red Onion, BBQ Sauce and Cheese
6" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicken, Bacon, Ranch, Lettuce, and Tomato
6" Honey BBQ Pulled Pork
12 Hours Smoked Pork Butt, Red Onion, Cheese, and Honey BBQ Drizzle
12" Subs
12" Ham Sub
Hand Sliced Ham, Mayo, Lettuce, and Cheese
12" Turkey Sub
Hand Sliced Turkey, Mayo, Lettuce, and Cheese
12" Pizza Sub
Hand Sliced Ham, Pepperoni, Pizza Sauce, and Cheese
12" Meatball Sub
Meatballs, Pizza Sauce, and Cheese
12" Veggie Sub
Fresh Cut Onion, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Green Olive, Tomato, Mayo, Lettuce, and Cheese
12" Sausage Sub
Spicy Sausage, Pizza Sauce, and Cheese
12" BLT Sub
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, and Cheese
12" Club Sub
Hand Sliced Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheese
12" Italian Sub
Hand Sliced Ham, Pepperoni, Salami, Italian Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheese
12" Chicken Mayo Sub
Chicken, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheese
12" Chicken Italian Sub
Chicken, Italian Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheese
12" BBQ Chicken Sub
Chicken, Red Onion, BBQ Sauce and Cheese
12" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicken, Bacon, Ranch, Lettuce, and Tomato
12" Honey BBQ Pulled Pork
12 Hours Smoked Pork Butt, Red Onion, Cheese, and Honey BBQ Drizzle
12" French Bread
Salads
House Salad
Lettuce, Green Olive, Green Pepper, Onion, Mushroom, Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese
Chef Salad
Lettuce, Onion, Green Olive, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Ham, Pepperoni, Turkey, Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, and Tomato
Spinach Salad
Spinach, Chicken, Feta, Bacon, Red Onion
Caesar Salad
Romaine, Chicken, Parmesan, Red Onion
Greek Salad
Romaine, Chicken, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Black Olives
Chicken BBQ Salad
Romaine, Chicken, Salami, Bacon, Red Onion, Sun Dried Tomato, and Cheddar Cheese
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Located in Hudsonville since 1982, we are proud to be family owned and operated — offering dine-in, takeout and delivery.
3471 Kelly Street, Hudsonville, MI 49426