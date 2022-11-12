Main picView gallery

Django 1420 Locust St

1420 Locust St

Des Moines, IA 50309

Popular Items

Django Burger
Burger Americain
Duck Frites

Appetizers

1/2 Fried Brussels Sprouts

$7.99

with truffle oil, Parmesan and harissa aioli

1/2 Veggie Poutine

$9.99

Vegetarian brandy peppercorn gravy, onion, roasted mushrooms, cream and Milton Creamery cheese curds over hand-cut French fries

1/2 Duck Frites

$5.99

with bearnaise, harissa aioli and curry ketchup

1/2 Django Onion Rings

$8.99

Thin cut, with smoked paprika, harissa aioli and curry ketchup

1/2 Poutine

$11.99

Braised beef, caramelized onion, mushrooms, Milton Creamery cheese curds and demi-glace over hand-cut French fries

Stirling Oysters Rockefeller

$16.99

Baked with bacon, spinach, onion, fennel, lemon, bread crumbs, parmesan, bearnaise

Poutine

$16.99

Braised beef, caramelized onion, mushrooms, Milton Creamery cheese curds and demi-glace over hand-cut French fries

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$10.99

with truffle oil, Parmesan and harissa aioli

Fried Calamari

$13.99

Peppadew peppers, rouille and cocktail sauce

Duck Frites

$9.99

with bearnaise, harissa aioli and curry ketchup

Escargots de Bourgogne

$12.99

with garlic-parsley butter and lemon

Django Onion Rings

$11.99

Thin cut, with smoked paprika, harissa aioli and curry ketchup

Veggie Poutine

$14.99

Vegetarian brandy peppercorn gravy, onion, roasted mushrooms, cream and Milton Creamery cheese curds over hand-cut French fries

Baked Ratatouille

$12.99

Herbed goat cheese, pesto and crostini

Soup/Salad

Soup du Jour - Cup

$4.99

Tomato Bisque - Cup

$4.99

Onion Soup

$7.50

Soup du Jour - Bowl

$6.99

Tomato Bisque - Bowl

$6.99

Baby Beet

$4.99

Arugula, beets, goat cheese, pickled onion, olive oil and sunflower seeds

Baby Caesar

$3.99

House greens, croutons, Parmesan Reggiano, classic caesar dressing

Baby Django

$3.99

House greens, feta cheese, shaved fennel, radish, tomato, red onion, cucumber and classic vinaigrette

Baby Spinach

$3.99

Spinach, bacon, feta cheese, strawberries, red onion, candied walnuts and warm bacon vinaigrette

Side Beet Salad

$8.99

Arugula, beets, goat cheese, pickled onion, olive oil and sunflower seeds

Side Caesar Salad

$8.49

House greens, croutons, Parmesan Reggiano, classic caesar dressing

Side Django Salad

$8.49

House greens, feta cheese, shaved fennel, radish, tomato, red onion, cucumber and classic vinaigrette

Side Spinach Salad

$8.99

Spinach, bacon, feta cheese, strawberries, red onion, candied walnuts and warm bacon vinaigrette

Large Beet Salad

$15.49

Arugula, beets, goat cheese, pickled onion, olive oil and sunflower seeds

Large Caesar Salad

$14.49

House greens, croutons, Parmesan Reggiano, classic caesar dressing

Large Django Salad

$14.49

House greens, feta cheese, shaved fennel, radish, tomato, red onion, cucumber and classic vinaigrette

Large Spinach Salad

$15.49

Spinach, bacon, feta cheese, strawberries, red onion, candied walnuts and warm bacon vinaigrette

Curry Chicken Salad

$18.99

Marinated chicken breast, house greens, feta, avocado, tomato, sweet corn, boiled egg and green goddess dressing

Salmon Salad

$18.99

7 oz filet, spinach, dates, walnuts, cucumber, red onion, feta and sumac-yogurt dressing

Steak Salad

$18.99

6 oz. steak, house greens, haricots verts, crispy potatoes, tomato, bacon, radish, bleu cheese and Roquefort vinaigrette

Tuna Nicoise Salad

$18.99

Seared ahi tuna, house greens, hard-boiled egg, haricots verts, tomato, Nicoise olives, fennel, radish, red onion, crispy potatoes and classic vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Django Burger

$16.99

Bacon, caramelized onion, Port Salut cheese and truffle aioli

Burger Americain

$17.99

Two 4 oz Oklahoma-style patties, special sauce, house-made cheese Americain, red onion, pickle

Burger Au Poivre

$16.99

Gruyere and brandy peppercorn sauce

Burger Rossini

$20.99

Foie gras torchon, black truffle, demi-glace, Gruyere

Le Bleu Burger

$16.99

Roquefort and caramelized onion

Le Royale with Cheese

$16.99

White Cheddar cheese and a fried egg

Croque Madame

$17.99

Ham, Swiss cheese, fried egg and Dijon mustard on a South Union Bakery country bread with bechamel sauce

Blackened Ahi Sandwich

$16.99

Blackened ahi tuna, Napa cabbage and remoulade on South Union Bakery artisan bun

Croque Monsieur

$16.99

Ham, Swiss cheese and Dijon mustard on a South Union Bakery country bread with bechamel sauce

Grilled Cheese for Grown-Ups

$14.99

Gruyere and Swiss cheeses, roasted mushrooms, caramelized onion and truffle oil on South Union country bread

Veggie Burger

$15.99

Beyond Meat burger patty with white Cheddar, aioli and onion rings

Entrees

Pappardelle

$27.99

Niman Ranch lamb shank ragu, hand-made pappardelle pasta, Pecorino Romano

Bouillabaisse

$36.99

French fisherman's stew of Jonah crab, scallop, mussels, shrimp, seasonal white fish, Provencal vegetables, saffron-scented seafood broth, crostini with rouille and grated Gruyere

Salmon

$33.99

Pan-seared 7 oz filet, creamed leeks, roasted fingerlings, asparagus and bearnaise sauce

Seared Sea Scallops

$42.99

Asparagus, red onion, sweet corn, lobster pomme puree and beurre blanc

Lobster Spaghetti

$39.99

Handmade pasta alla chitarra, whole 6-7 oz cold water, lobster tail, bacon, tarragon and sauce Americaine

Macaroni Gratin

$21.99

Pipette pasta, Gruyere, Swiss and Port Salut cheeses

Vegan Gnocchi

$27.99

Beet and chive gnocchi, artichoke soubise, Joygrow mushrooms, sorrel, pickled shallot

Coq Au Vin

$29.99

Pan-seared chicken breasts, lardons, Joygrow mushrooms, cipollini onions, fresh thyme, Burgundy demi-glace and fingerling potatoes

Duck

$37.99

Moulard duck leg confit, proscuitto braised cabbage, roasted parsnips, Burgundy black truffles, macerated tart cherries, demi-glace

Paillard

$25.99

Pan-seared pounded chicken breast with arugula, tomato, red onion, shaved Parmesan and classic vinaigrette

Roasted Chicken

$33.99

Oven-roasted Bell & Evans chicken, black truffle Parisian-style gnocchi, spinach puree, roasted Washington chanterelles, pan jus

New York Strip Au Poivre

$46.99

12 oz peppercorn-encrusted New York strip, Django potatoes, haricots verts and sauce au poivre

Beef Bourguignon

$33.99

Beef short rib braised with red wine, carrot, mushroom, cipollini onions and bacon with handmade pappardelle pasta

Filet Rossini

$49.99

8 oz beef tenderloin, foie gras torchon, black truffle, roasted asparagus, pommes puree and demi-glace

Django Bar Steak

$42.99

14 oz. ribeye, Cafe de Paris butter, frites and arugula and endive salad

Steak Frites - Filet

$38.99

with choice of sauce and Hand-cut French Fries

Steak Frites - Hanger

$27.99

with choice of sauce and Hand-cut French Fries

Steak Frites - Niman Ranch Pork Chop

$28.99

with choice of sauce and Hand-cut French Fries

Steak Frites - NY Strip

$42.99

with choice of sauce and Hand-cut French Fries

Crepe

$24.99

Basil pesto crepe, caramelized shallot, spinach, Fontina, arugula salad with pickled onion, D’Anjou pear, classic vinaigrette

Pork

$35.99

Bone-in Niman Ranch chop, Swiss chard, parsnip and carrot gratin, maple - onion cream, fig mostarda

Moules Frites - Bleu

$22.99

Featuring Hollander & de Koning mussels steamed in a cast iron crock and served with Hand-cup French fries; Cream, bacon, leeks, garlic and bleu cheese

Moules Frites - Curry

$22.99

Featuring Hollander & de Koning mussels steamed in a cast iron crock and served with Hand-cup French fries; White wine, cream, garlic, shallots, curry powder, mint, butter and preserved lemon

Moules Frites - Django

$22.99

Featuring Hollander & de Koning mussels steamed in a cast iron crock and served with Hand-cup French fries; Belgian beer, garlic, shallot, bay leaf, butter, lemon and parsley

Raw Bar

Build Your Own Cheese & Charcuterie Board

Select cheese and charcuteries from the list

Build Your Own Cheese Board

Select cheeses from the list

Sweet Petite

$5.00

Savage Blonde

$5.50

Beausoleil

$5.50

Raspberry Point

$6.50

Bras D'Or

$5.00Out of stock

Peachtree

$4.50Out of stock

Dessert

Creme Brulee

$9.00

Madagascar vanilla bean and cream topped with bruleed sugar

Pot du Creme

$9.00

Belgian dark chocolate custard topped with sea salt

Sundae

$9.00

Pistachio, Ameretti cookie, dulce de leche, cherry gelato and toasted marshmallow

Gelato

$9.00

Sorbet

$9.00

FTR Dessert

$10.00Out of stock

Kids

Kids Cheese Sticks

$5.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Grilled Chicken

$6.50

Kids Chicken Strips

$5.50

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.50

Kid's Salad

$3.00

Kid's Fruit Cup

$3.50

Kid's Le Cheeseburger

$6.50

Kid's Hamburger

$6.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
