DjonDjon (NEW) 1206 Nostrand Avenue
1206 Nostrand Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11225
MAIN FOOD MENU
Sides
Entrees
- Voodoo Pasta$21.00
Rigatoni tossed in zesty alfredo sauce, with cherry tomatoes, shallots, sweet peppers, and mushrooms
- Kabrit Boukkanen$31.00
- Lambi Boukkanen$37.00
- Grilled or Fried branzino$32.00
- Salmon$26.00
Fresh salmon filet grilled to perfection over lightly sautéed house greens. Served with your choice of any side
- Kabrit En Sauce$28.00
- Lambi en Sauce$37.00
- Lobey Fritay$20.00
Your choice of fried pork or goat, served with fried green plantains, beef sausage, and pikliz
- Djon Djon Bowl$22.00
Our signature vegetable stew made with a blend of eggplant, chayote, carrots, lima beans, and spinach. Served with djon djon rice
- Legumes D'aubergine (Vegan)$22.00
- Djon djon Paella$27.00
- La Kay Spaghetti$18.00
- Chickpea Laya$24.00
- black mushroom ravioli$22.00
- roasted duck$24.00
Apps
- Crab Cakes$20.00
Two baked crab cakes served with sweet chili aioli
- Coconut Shrimp$17.00
Six jumbo coconut shrimp served over mixed greens with sweet chili dipping sauce
- Fried Calamari$18.00
Lightly battered calamari served with kreyol aioli
- Chiktay$21.00
Shredded and sautéed codfish, with diced green and red peppers, and onion served with plantains
- Kafou Wings$14.00
Lightly fried chicken wings tossed in your choice of kreyol or honey jerk sauce
- Griot Sliders$15.00
Three fresh Hawaiian buns stuffed with fried pork topped with pikliz
- Pate Kode$17.00
- Mussels$19.00
Sandwiches
- Tinono Griot Sandwich$22.00
- Milo Sandwich$21.00
- Eggplant Sandwich$21.00
- Beekay Sandwich$21.00
- Bali Burger$21.00
Turkey burger topped with herring and served with seasoned house fries
- Djon Djon Burger$23.00
Angus burger, cheese, bacon, onion ring, pepper and onion medley, lettuce, and tomato served on a brioche bun with your choice of side salad or seasoned house fries
- Vegan Burger$21.00
Vegan beyond meat burger topped with sautéed vegetables on a brioche bun. Served with your choice of side salad or seasoned house fries
Salads
- Djon Djon Salad$17.00
Mixed greens, freshly sliced cucumbers, shaved carrots, and avocado, tossed in a white wine vinaigrette topped with Parmesan cheese
- Spring Street Salad$19.00
Grilled avocado, beets, quinoa, and mixed greens, tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette with lox or pernil
- Side Salad$8.00
- Marigo Salad$21.00
- Boglane Salad$19.00
WEEKEND BRUNCH
- Smash Burger
Pat le frieda beef, Cheddar cheese, bacon, fried egg, lettuce, tomato, onion, and salsa Verde
- Chicken and Waffles
Boneless chicken breast, bacon, and fried egg topped with rum maple syrup with a waffle bun
- Kreyol Shrimp and Grits
Creamy Cheddar grits, shrimp, pepper, onions, and cherry tomatoes
- Avocado Toast
Avocado spread, bacon, poached egg, pickled corn, and heirloom tomatoes
- Omelette
Eggs, cheese, peppers, onion, salsa Verde, crispy shallots, and roasted red potatoes
- Steak and Eggs
Tender marinated steak, over easy eggs, and lemon pepper old bay seasoned fries
- Easy Lox
Lox, two poached eggs, roasted red potatoes, and bacon bits
Dessert
beverage
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
1206 Nostrand Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11225