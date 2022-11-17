Restaurant header imageView gallery

DJ's Cast Iron Burgers

review star

No reviews yet

213 NW 10th Ave

Gainesville, FL 32601

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

DJ's Classic Burger
DJ's Oklahoma Onion Burger
Coca-Cola

Burgers

DJ's Classic Burger

$7.00

Thin, crispy patties cooked on a Cast Iron. Served with lettuce, tomato, onions, DJ's bread & butter pickles and DJ's sauce. First timers: make it at least a double!

DJ's Oklahoma Onion Burger

$10.00

Two patties smashed on top of charred onions, cheese, DJ's bread & butter pickles, DJ's Sauce.

Hot Dogs

100% beef, artisanal hot dogs by Fehrenbacher.

DJ's Classic Dog

$8.00

100% beef, artisanal hot dogs by Fehrenbacher. Served with lettuce, tomato, onions, DJ's bread & butter chip pickles, and DJ's sauce.

DJ's Dirty Dog

$10.00

100% beef, artisanal hot dogs by Fehrenbacher. Served with DJ's chili, DJ's sauce & pickled Red Onions.

Fries

DJ's Fries

$5.00Out of stock

Served with DJ's Sauce, cooked in peanut oil.

DJ's "Dirty" Fries

$10.00Out of stock

Fries covered in cheese, DJ's chili, DJ's sauce, bacon and pickled red onions

EXTRA DJ's Sauce

$1.00

Ketchup On Side

Mayo On Side

Mustard On Side

Sweets

Feliz Ice Cream Sandwich

$6.00Out of stock

Small batch, made in Gainesville. Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry.

Warm Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.50

Served warm.

Drinks

Coca-Cola

$3.75

Topo Chico

$3.75

Diet Coke

$2.50

Martinelli's Apple Juice

$3.50

Horizon Organic Milk

$3.50Out of stock

Water

$2.00

Extras

DJ's Bread & Butter Pickles (12 oz. Jar)

$9.00Out of stock

12 oz. jar of DJ's bread & butter chips

DJ's T-Shirt

$15.00Out of stock

Black shirt with DJ's logo on left chest and back.

DJ's Hat

$20.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Simple, gourmet burgers cooked on cast iron, artisanal hot dogs & hand-cut fries.

Location

213 NW 10th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32601

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mac's Drive Thru
orange starNo Reviews
129 NW 10th Ave Gainesville, FL 32601
View restaurantnext
Tinker Latin Food Restaurant - 502 South Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
502 South Main Street Gainesville, FL 32601
View restaurantnext
Flaco's - 200 W University Ave
orange star4.3 • 282
200 W University Ave Gainesville, FL 32601
View restaurantnext
Cry Baby's
orange star4.4 • 255
1 W University Ave Gainesville, FL 32601
View restaurantnext
Pit & Peel - 1220 West University Ave 32601
orange starNo Reviews
1220 West University Ave 32601 Gainesville, FL 32601
View restaurantnext
Crane Ramen - Gainesville
orange star4.4 • 1,709
16 SW 1st Ave. Gainesville, FL 32601
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Gainesville

Big Mill's Cheesesteaks
orange star4.6 • 2,112
2111 NW 13th St Gainesville, FL 32609
View restaurantnext
Crane Ramen - Gainesville
orange star4.4 • 1,709
16 SW 1st Ave. Gainesville, FL 32601
View restaurantnext
Relish - Big Tasty Burgers! - Archer Road
orange star4.4 • 1,454
3841 SW Archer Road Gainesville, FL 32608
View restaurantnext
Southern Charm Kitchen
orange star4.1 • 1,078
1714 SE Hawthorne Rd Gainesville, FL 32641
View restaurantnext
Original American Kitchen (OAK)
orange star4.3 • 991
15 SE 1st Avenue Gainesville, FL 32601
View restaurantnext
Mom
orange star4.0 • 552
1017 W. University Ave Gainesville, FL 32601
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Gainesville
High Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Ocala
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Lake City
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Palatka
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Saint Johns
review star
No reviews yet
The Villages
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Jacksonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (101 restaurants)
Ponte Vedra
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Saint Augustine
review star
Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston