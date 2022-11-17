DJ's Cast Iron Burgers
All hours
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Simple, gourmet burgers cooked on cast iron, artisanal hot dogs & hand-cut fries.
213 NW 10th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32601
