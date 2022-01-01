Bars & Lounges
American
DJ's Dugout Millard
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Full service bar and restaurant. We provide the best sports viewing in the Omaha metro area. Our fun and friendly staff is excited to take great care of you. We are family friendly and locally owned. We are very proud to be a part of the Millard community.
Location
17666 Welch Plaza, Omaha, NE 68135
