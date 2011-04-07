Restaurant header imageView gallery

DJ's Pizza 725 Bridgeport Ave

725 Bridgeport Ave

Shelton, CT 06484

Popular Items

Small Cheese Pizza
10 Wings
Extra Large Cheese Pizza

Appetizers

12 Garlic Knots

$6.50

6 Garlic Knots

$4.00

Buffalo Tenders

$9.00

Cajun Fries

$5.50

Caprese Salad

$7.50

Chicken Tenders

$8.50

Fried Calamari

$10.50

Fried Ravioli

$8.50

Fried Shrimp

$9.50

Garlic Bread

$4.00

Garlic Bread w/chs

$5.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.50

Loaded Cheese Fries

$9.00

Mac & Cheese Bites

$8.50

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Sausage & Broccoli Rabe

$9.00

Sicilian Calamari

$11.50

Wings

5 Wings

$7.50

10 Wings

$15.00

15 Wings

$22.50

20 Wings

$30.00

25 Wings

$37.50

30 Wings

$45.00

35 Wings

$52.50

40 Wings

$60.00

45 Wings

$67.50

85 Wings

$127.50

Small Salads

Small Antipasto Salad

$9.50

Small Baby Spinach Salad

$9.50

Small Buffalo Chicken Salad

$9.50

Small Caesar Salad

$6.00

Small Chef Salad

$9.50

Small Cobb Salad

$9.50

Small Harvest Salad

$9.50

Small Tossed Salad

$6.00

Large Salads

Large Antipasto Salad

$15.00

Large Baby Spinach Salad

$15.00

Large Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.00

Large Caesar Salad

$9.00

Large Chef Salad

$15.00

Large Cobb Salad

$15.00

Large Harvest Salad

$15.00

Large Tossed Salad

$9.00

Sandwiches

American Combo Sandwich

$10.00

BLT Sandwich

$9.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Cajun Shrimp Sandwich

$12.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$11.00

Chicken Caesar Sandwich

$10.00

Chicken Cutlet Sandwich

$10.00

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$10.00

Dj Philly Cheese Sandwich

$11.00

Dj's Special Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Eggplant Parm Sandwich

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Ham Sandwich

$10.00

Italian Combo Sandwich

$10.00

Italian Cutlet Sandwich

$11.00

Meatball Parm Sandwich

$10.00

Pepper & Egg

$9.00

Philly Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

Roast Beef Sandwich

$10.00

Salami Sandwich

$10.00

Sausage Parm Sandwich

$10.00

Tuna Sandwich

$9.00

Turkey Sandwich

$10.00

Veal Parm Sandwich

$10.50

Veggie Sandwich

$9.00

Stuffed Breads

Small Stuffed Bread

$8.00

Large Stuffed Bread

$12.00

Pasta Specialties

Alfredo

$16.00

Baked Cheese Ravioli

$15.00

Baked Pasta

$16.00

Broccoli, Garlic, Olive Oil

$16.00

Chicken Parm

$18.00

Eggplant Parm

$18.00

Marinara

$14.00

Meat Lasagna

$15.50

Red Clam

$18.00

Scampi

$20.00

Seafood

$22.00

Stuffed Shells

$15.50

Veal Parm

$19.00

Vodka

$16.00

White Clam

$18.00

Entrees

Grilled Chicken Entree

$14.00

Chicken Breast Sautéed

$15.00

Chicken Francese

$19.00

Chicken Marsala

$19.00

Chicken Piccata

$19.00

Chicken Scarpariello

$20.00

Chicken Scallopini

$20.00

Tilapia Sautèed

$15.00

Blackened Tilapia

$15.00

DJ's Seafood

$21.00

Kids Menu

Kid Tenders

$8.00

Kid Mac & Cheese Bites

$8.00

Kid Mozz Sticks

$8.00

Kid Fried Shrimp

$9.00

Kid Fried Ravioli

$8.00

Kid Pasta Marinara

$6.00

Kid Pasta Butter

$6.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$5.00

Chocolate Cake

$5.00

Tiramisu

$5.00

Fried Dough

$7.00

Sides - Food

Broccoli

$5.50

Cajun Fries

$5.50

Chips

$1.50

Curly Fries

$5.50

Fries

$5.50

Mashed Potato

$5.50

Meatballs

$5.50

Mixed Veggies

$5.50

Onion Rings

$5.50

Sausage

$5.50

Side Pasta Marinara

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.50

Pizza Dough

$3.00

Sides - Condiments

Side BBQ

$0.75

Side Dressing

$0.75

Side Garlic Powder

$0.50

Side Honey BBQ

$0.75

Side Hot Sauce

$0.75

Side Ketchup

$0.75

Side Marinara

$0.75

Side Mayo

$0.75

Side Mild Sauce

$0.75

Side Mustard

$0.75

Side Oregano

$0.50

Side Parmesan Cheese

$1.00

Side Pepper Flakes

$0.50

Side Remoulade

$0.75

Slice of Pizza

Slice of Pizza

$3.00

Small Pizzas

Small Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Small 3 Cheese Pizza

$12.50

Small 4 Cheese Pizza

$14.25

Small BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.75

Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.75

Small Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$13.75

Small Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$13.75

Small Chicken Broccoli Pizza

$13.75

Small Chicken Parm Pizza

$13.75

Small Chicken Plum Tomato Pizza

$14.25

Small Clams Casino Pizza

$16.00

Small Florentine Pizza

$12.50

Small Garlic Bread Pizza

$12.50

Small Hamburger Special Pizza

$13.75

Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo and Thousand Island Dressing

Small Hawaain Pizza

$12.50

Small Hot Oil Pizza

$12.50

Small JB Special Pizza

$16.00

Small Margarita Pizza

$12.50

Small Mashed Potato Bacon Pizza

$13.75

Small Meat Lovers Pizza

$14.25

Small Salad Pizza

$12.50

Small Seafood Pizza

$16.00

Small Shrimp Diavolo Pizza

$14.25

Spicy Marinara Sauce

Small Shrimp Special Pizza

$14.25

Small Supreme Pizza

$14.25

Small Veggie Pizza

$14.25

Medium Pizzas

Medium Cheese Pizza

$13.00

Medium 3 Cheese Pizza

$19.00

Medium 4 Cheese Pizza

$22.00

Medium BBQ Chicken Pizza

$20.00

Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$20.00

Medium Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$20.00

Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$20.00

Medium Chicken Broccoli Pizza

$20.00

Medium Chicken Parm Pizza

$20.00

Medium Chicken Plum Tomato Pizza

$22.00

Medium Clams Casino Pizza

$25.00

Medium Florentine Pizza

$19.00

Medium Garlic Bread Pizza

$19.00

Medium Hamburger Special Pizza

$20.00

Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo and Thousand Island Dressing

Medium Hawaain Pizza

$19.00

Medium Hot Oil Pizza

$19.00

Medium JB Special Pizza

$25.00

Medium Margarita Pizza

$19.00

Medium Mashed Potato Bacon Pizza

$20.00

Medium Meat Lovers Pizza

$22.00

Medium Salad Pizza

$19.00

Medium Seafood Pizza

$25.00

Medium Shrimp Diavolo Pizza

$22.00

Spicy Marinara Sauce

Medium Shrimp Special Pizza

$22.00

Medium Supreme Pizza

$22.00

Medium Veggie Pizza

$22.00

Large Pizzas

Spicy Marinara Sauce

Large Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Large 3 Cheese Pizza

$22.00

Large 4 Cheese Pizza

$25.50

Large BBQ Chicken Pizza

$23.00

Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$23.00

Large Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$23.00

Large Chicken Broccoli Pizza

$23.00

Large Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$23.00

Large Chicken Parm Pizza

$23.00

Large Chicken Plum Tomato Pizza

$25.50

Large Clams Casino Pizza

$29.00

Large Florentine Pizza

$22.00

Large Garlic Bread Pizza

$22.00

Large Hamburger Special Pizza

$23.00

Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo and Thousand Island Dressing

Large Hawaain Pizza

$22.00

Large Hot Oil Pizza

$22.00

Large JB Special Pizza

$29.00

Large Margarita Pizza

$22.00

Large Mashed Potato Bacon Pizza

$23.00

Large Meat Lovers Pizza

$25.50

Large Salad Pizza

$22.00

Large Seafood Pizza

$29.00

Large Shrimp Diavolo Pizza

$25.50

Large Shrimp Special Pizza

$25.50

Large Supreme Pizza

$25.50

Large Veggie Pizza

$25.50

Extra Large Pizzas

Extra Large Cheese Pizza

$17.00

Extra Large 3 Cheese Pizza

$25.00

Extra Large 4 Cheese Pizza

$29.00

Extra Large BBQ Chicken Pizza

$26.00

Extra Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$26.00

Extra Large Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$26.00

Extra Large Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$26.00

Extra Large Chicken Broccoli Pizza

$26.00

Extra Large Chicken Parm Pizza

$26.00

Extra Large Chicken Plum Tomato Pizza

$29.00

Extra Large Clams Casino Pizza

$33.00

Extra Large Florentine Pizza

$25.00

Extra Large Garlic Bread Pizza

$25.00

Extra Large Hamburger Special Pizza

$26.00

Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo and Thousand Island Dressing

Extra Large Hawaain Pizza

$25.00

Extra Large Hot Oil Pizza

$25.00

Extra Large JB Special Pizza

$33.00

Extra Large Margarita Pizza

$25.00

Extra Large Mashed Potato Bacon Pizza

$26.00

Extra Large Meat Lovers Pizza

$29.00

Extra Large Salad Pizza

$25.00

Extra Large Seafood Pizza

$33.00

Extra Large Shrimp Diavolo Pizza

$29.00

Spicy Marinara Sauce

Extra Large Shrimp Special Pizza

$29.00

Extra Large Supreme Pizza

$29.00

Extra Large Veggie Pizza

$29.00

Calzones

Cheese Calzone

$10.00

Chicken Calzone

$12.00

Shrimp Calzone

$12.00

20 oz. Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.00

Cherry Coke 20 oz.

$2.00

Coke 20 oz.

$2.00

Coke Zero 20 oz.

$2.00

Diet Coke 20 oz.

$2.00

Dr Pepper 20 oz.

$2.00

Ginger Ale 20 oz.

$2.00

Honest 1/2 Tea 1/2 Lemonade

$2.50Out of stock

Honest Berry Tea

$2.50

Honest Green Tea

$2.50

Lemonade 20 oz.

$2.00

Orange 20 oz.

$2.00

Powerade Blue 20 oz.

$2.50

Powerade Red 20 oz.

$2.50

Root Beer 20 oz.

$2.00

Sprite 20 oz.

$2.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea 20 oz.

$2.50

Vitamin Water Power C 20 oz.

$2.50

Vitamin Water Refresh 20 oz.

$2.50

Vitamin Water XXX 20 oz.

$2.50

2 Liter Beverages

Coke 2 Liter

$3.25

Diet Coke 2 Liter

$3.25

Dr Pepper 2 Liter

$3.25

Ginger Ale 2 Liter

$3.25

Orange 2 Liter

$3.25

Root Beer 2 Liter

$3.25

Sprite 2 Liter

$3.25

1/2 Tray (8-10 People)

Antipasto 1/2 Tray

$45.00

Baked Pasta 1/2 Tray

$40.00

Caesar Salad 1/2 Tray

$30.00

Chef Salad 1/2 Tray

$45.00

Chicken Francese 1/2 Tray

$50.00

Chicken Marsala 1/2 Tray

$50.00

Chicken Parmesan 1/2 Tray

$50.00

Chicken Piccatta 1/2 Tray

$50.00

Chicken Scarpariello 1/2 Tray

$55.00

Chicken Tenders 1/2 Tray

$40.00

Eggplant Parm 1/2 Tray

$50.00

Garlic Knots 1/2 Tray

$25.00

Meat Lasagna 1/2 Tray

$45.00

Meatballs 1/2 Tray

$40.00

Pasta w/ Broccoli Garlic Olive Oil 1/2 Tray

$40.00

Pasta with Marinara 1/2 Tray

$35.00

Penne alla Vodka 1/2 Tray

$40.00

Sausage & Peppers 1/2 Tray

$50.00

Tossed Salad 1/2 Tray

$30.00

Full Tray (15-20 People)

Antipasto Full Tray

$85.00

Baked Pasta Full Tray

$70.00

Caesar Salad Full Tray

$55.00

Chef Salad Full Tray

$85.00

Chicken Francese Full Tray

$85.00

Chicken Marsala Full Tray

$85.00

Chicken Parmesan Full Tray

$85.00

Chicken Piccatta Full Tray

$85.00

Chicken Scarpariello Full Tray

$90.00

Chicken Tenders Full Tray

$70.00

Eggplant Parm Full Tray

$85.00

Garlic Knots Full Tray

$45.00

Meat Lasagna Full Tray

$80.00

Meatballs Full Tray

$70.00

Pasta w/ Broccoli Garlic Olive Oil Full Tray

$70.00

Pasta with Marinara Full Tray

$60.00

Penne alla Vodka Full Tray

$70.00

Sausage & Peppers Full Tray

$85.00

Tossed Salad Full Tray

$55.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Here at DJ's Pizza we offer a Full Menu ranging from Pizza and Salads to Appetizers and Desserts. We are open daily from 11a.m. and offer take out as well as delivery.

Location

725 Bridgeport Ave, Shelton, CT 06484

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

