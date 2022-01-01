Bars & Lounges
Chicken
DJ's Dugout Plattsmouth
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Full service restaurant and bar. We provide the best sports viewing around. Our menu has wonderful options and fantastic daily specials. We are family friendly and locally owned. We love being a part of the Plattsmouth community. Come out and see us today!
2405 Oak Hills Road, Plattsmouth, NE 68048
