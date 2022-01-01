DK Bones Barbeque imageView gallery

DK Bones Barbeque

review star

No reviews yet

2006 East Green Drive

High Point, NC 27260

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

2 MEAT COMBO PLATES

2 MEAT COMBOS

$16.99

3 MEAT COMBO PLATES

3 MEAT COMBO

$22.99

MEAL PLATE-RIBS

MEAL PLATE Large Ribs

$22.99

Contains 8 bones

MEAL PLATE Small Ribs

$16.99

Contains 4 bones

MEAL PLATE-RIBLETS

MEAL PLATE-RIBLETS

$12.99

1/2 lb of Tender Riblets in house BBQ sauce. Served with choice of 2 sides, and 1 bread.

CHOPPED BBQ

MEAL PLATE Chopped BBQ

$10.99

ENTREE ONLY Chopped BBQ

$5.99

CHOPPED BBQ SANDWICH

BBQ SANDWICH MEAL PLATE

$10.99

BBQ SANDWICH ONLY

$5.99

1/4 DARK

MEAL PLATE 1/4 Dark

$9.99

ENTREE ONLY 1/4 Dark

$4.99

1/4 WHITE

MEAL PLATE 1/4 White

$10.99

ENTREE ONLY 1/4 White

$5.99

1/2 MIXED

MEAL PLATE 1/2 Mixed

$12.99

ENTREE ONLY 1/2 Mixed

$7.99

1/2 DARK

MEAL PLATES 1/2 Dark

$11.99

ENTREE ONLY 1/2 Dark

$6.99

1/2 WHITE

MEAL PLATE 1/2 White

$13.99

ENTREE ONLY 1/2 White

$8.99

SMOKED SAUSAGE

MEAL PLATE Smoked Sausage

$10.99

ENTREE ONLY Smoked Sausage

$5.99

MEAL PLATE

JERK CHICKEN PLATE

$10.99

ENTREE ONLY

Regular Entree Only

$5.99

1/2 Entree Only

$3.99

JERK SPECIAL

Jerk Special

$9.99

1/4 Dark Jerk Chicken Pinto Beans Rice Choice of bread

Beef Dog Entree Only

Beef Hot Dog

$2.79

HAMBURGER

BIG DADDY BURGER

$4.99

DBL BARREL NO CHEESE

$6.99

CHEESEBURGER

BIG DADDY CHEESEBURGER

$5.29

DBL BARREL CHEESE

$7.29

FISH MEAL PLATE

Fried Fish Meal Plate

$11.99

FISH ENTREE ONLY

Fish Entree Only

$5.99

Fish Sandwich Only

$5.99

SPECIALS

BIG DADDY SPECIAL

$7.29

BBQ SPECIAL

$6.99

PORKER SPECIAL

$6.99

SUNDAY SNACK

$8.99

RIBLET SPECIAL

$9.99

Riblet entree with order of your choice of bread.

JERK SPECIAL

$9.99

SIDES

Pinto Beans

$2.89

Cowboy Beans

$2.89

Fried Okra

$2.89

Waffle Fries

$2.89

Collards

$2.89

Slaw

$2.89

Potato Salad

$2.89

Mac & Cheese

$2.89

Sweet Potato Casserole

$2.89

2X Order

$2.89

BREAD

Texas Toast

$1.09

Hush Pups

$1.99

SAUCE

SAUCE CUP

$0.50+

VEGGIE/SIDE PLATE

SIDE/VEGGIE PLATE

$7.99

Your choice of 3 sides, with a bread.

Dessert

Peach Cobbler

$2.99

Banana Pudding

$2.99

Strawberry Cupcake

$2.99

Carrot Cake Slice/Cupcake

$2.99

Red Velvet Slice/Cupcake

$2.99

Lemon Cupcake

$2.99

Orange Cupcake

$2.99

Chocolate Cupcake

$2.99

Cookies

$1.00

Single Drinks

Sweet Tea

$1.39

Unsweet Tea

$1.39

Lemonade

$1.39

ArniePalm

$1.39

Bottled Water

$1.39

Soda

$1.39

Cup Ice

$0.35

Strawberry Lemonade

$1.89

Strawberry Tea

$1.89

Strawberry Shot

$0.50

1/2 Gallon

1/2 Gallon Tea

$2.79

1/2 Gallon Lemonade

$2.79

1/2 Gallon Strawberry Lemonade

$3.79

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2006 East Green Drive, High Point, NC 27260

Directions

Gallery
DK Bones Barbeque image

