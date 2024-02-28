DK Smokin BBQ LLC
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
HOME OF THE REAL DEAL SMOKED BBQ!! Our meat is marinated for 2 days before we smoke it.
Location
Harristown Rd , Paradise, PA 17562
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Harvest Cafe (Kitchen Kettle Village) - Harvest Cafe
4.5 • 267
3529 Old Philadelphia Pike INTERCOURSE, PA 17534
View restaurant