A map showing the location of Dotty Lou's Delicatessen X Druthers Brewing Co. 550 WaterfrontView gallery

Dotty Lou's Delicatessen X Druthers Brewing Co. 550 Waterfront

review star

No reviews yet

550 Union Avenue

Saratoga, NY 12866

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.00

sliced roasted chicken, crispy bacon, cheddar, shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, jalapeno ranch

Orzo Salad

$4.00

TBLT

$14.00

roasted turkey, bacon, cheddar, shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, mayo


Sandwiches

Beef & Cheddar

$13.00

roast beef, cheddar, shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, red onion, druthers aioli

Pimento & Beef

$13.00

roast beef, pimento cheese spread, shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, mayo

Triple B

$14.00

roast beef, crispy bacon, blue cheese dressing, shredded lettuce, sliced tomato

Chicken Po

$13.00

sliced roasted chicken, pickled red onion, candied jalapenos, shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, remoulade

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.00

sliced roasted chicken, crispy bacon, cheddar, shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, jalapeno ranch

TBLT

$14.00

roasted turkey, bacon, cheddar, shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, mayo

The Big Bird

$13.00

roasted turkey, swiss, house slaw, sliced tomato, thousand island

Ham & Swiss

$13.00

sliced country ham, swiss, shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, tangy mustard

Spicy Pork

$14.00

country ham, soppressata, bacon, provolone, shredded lettuce, candied jalapenos, cherry pepper aioli

The Italiano

$13.00

soppressata, capicola, salami, pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato, shredded lettuce, oil &amp; vinegar

The Americano

$15.00

roast beef, roasted turkey, country ham, cheddar, swiss, house slaw, mayo &amp; tangy mustard

Caprese

$13.00

fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato, basil, shredded lettuce, balsamic glaze

Sides

Orzo Salad

$4.00

Tangy Coleslaw

$4.00

A tangy cider based buttermilk coleslaw, with a blend of cabbage, carrots

Miss Vickie's Potato Chips

$3.00

Beverages

Bottled Water

$3.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

550 Union Avenue, Saratoga, NY 12866

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

550 Waterfront by Druthers - 550 Union Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
550 Union Avenue Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
View restaurantnext
Wheatfields
orange starNo Reviews
70 Weibel Ave Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
View restaurantnext
9 Miles East Farm
orange star4.6 • 136
64 Excelsior Avenue Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
View restaurantnext
THORN + ROOTS
orange star4.7 • 65
46 Marion Ave Saratoga Springs, NY 12886
View restaurantnext
J And A American Grille Saratoga - 38 High rock Ave
orange starNo Reviews
38 High rock Ave Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
View restaurantnext
Walt Cafe & Whitman Brewing
orange star4.7 • 114
20 Lake Ave Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Saratoga

Three Vines Bistro
orange star4.5 • 1,011
32A Congress Plaza Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
View restaurantnext
Spot Coffee - Saratoga Springs
orange star4.7 • 785
55 Railroad Place Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
View restaurantnext
Uncommon Grounds - Saratoga
orange star4.3 • 704
402 Broadway Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
View restaurantnext
Dock Brown's Lakeside Tavern
orange star4.4 • 513
511 Route 9P Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
View restaurantnext
9 Miles East Farm
orange star4.6 • 136
64 Excelsior Avenue Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
View restaurantnext
Walt Cafe & Whitman Brewing
orange star4.7 • 114
20 Lake Ave Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Saratoga
Schuylerville
review star
No reviews yet
Clifton Park
review star
Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)
Glens Falls
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Schenectady
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Latham
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
Rensselaer
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
East Greenbush
review star
Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston