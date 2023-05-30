Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dotty Lou's BBQ X Druthers Brewing Co.

No reviews yet

12 Southside Dr

Clifton Park, NY 12065

Popular Items

Shareables

Boneless Wings

$17.00

Druthers boneless wings, house-marinated, breaded, fried crispy with your choice of sauce, served with blue cheese dressing on the side.

Chicken Chimi Eggrolls

$13.00Out of stock

Two egg rolls stuffed with shredded chicken, roasted corn, black beans, cheddar/jack cheese, chipotle aioli, scallions and served with jalapeno ranch for dipping

Street Corn Dip - served cold (V)

Street Corn Dip - served cold (V)

$14.00

Chilled Street corn dip loaded with smoked corn, black beans, peppers, cream cheese, queso fresco and chipotle crema, Cotija Cheese, served with fried corn tortillas

Meat Sweats

Brisket Elote

$18.00

Our street corn dip topped with brisket, Cotija cheese, cowboy candy, hot sauce, cilantro, and a lime for squeezing. Served with fried tortilla chips.

Handhelds

Pulled Pork Verde

$15.00

pulled pork, Carolina Vinegar , jalapeno ranch, salsa Verde, pickled red onion, cotija cheese, cilantro, sesame bun

Pimento & Brisket Grilled Cheese

$17.00

Chopped brisket, tangy mustard BBQ sauce, pimento cheese spread, house Pico de Gallo, Texas toast

Traditional Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Pulled pork, Dotty Lou's BBQ sauce, sweet and spicy pickles, golden pork dust, sesame bun

Pork Belly Tacos (2)

$14.00

Crispy pork belly, sticky Mezcal pineapple glaze, pickled red onion, charred pineapple, cotija cheese, golden pork dust, corn flour tortilla. Two per order.

Brisket Quesatacos (2)

$15.00

Chopped brisket, melty cheese, pico de gallo, cilantro, crispy corn flour tortilla and our Birria style consomme for dipping. Two tacos per order.

Street Corn & Pork Taco

$14.00

Street corn, crispy shredded rib meat, salsa verde, pickled red onion, cotija, cowboy candy

Platters

Burnt End Trifecta

$46.00

An order of every burnt end with all the fixings. Brisket, Pork Belly and Cauliflower.

Vegetarian Love (V)

$76.00

All the vegetarian options in one platter! Beer Cheese Dip, Street Corn Dip, Cauliflower Burnt Ends, large chips & salsa, tangy buttermilk slaw, loaded potato salad

Full Rack & Picnic Sides

$50.00

A full rack of individually cut St. Luis Style Ribs, a side of Loaded Potato Salad and Kale Caesar Slaw, served with a side Dotty Lou's Signature BBQ Sauce and potato bread Texas Toast.

Patio Party

$178.00

Beer cheese dip and pretzels, street corn dip, house salsas and tortilla chips, 4 Texas twinkies, cauliflower burnt ends, a bakers dozen of smoked wings, half pound of pork belly burnt ends, brisket burnt ends, sweet heat ribs, Texas pork sugar, a large side of kale caesar slaw, loaded potato salad.

Tex-Mex Fiesta

$143.00

An order of Texas Twinkies, Chicken Chimi Eggrolls, Street Corn Drip, House Salsas, two Pork Belly Tacos, two Brisket Quesatacos, half pound of St. Louis Style Ribs, Kale Caesar Slaw and 4 slices of watermelon.

Sides

Loaded Potato Salad (V)

$7.00+

Not your average potato salad, Yukon Gold potatoes, horseradish cream sauce, ground whole mustard seeds, a perfect blend of acidity, scallions, and crispy shallots.

Chips & Salsa (V)

$7.00+

Choice of Salsa Verde or Pico De Gallo, served with fried tortillas.

Tangy Buttermilk Coleslaw (GF/V)

$5.00+

A tangy cider based buttermilk coleslaw, with a blend of cabbage, carrots, cilantro and minced jalapeno

Sweets

Watermelon Sugar (V/GF)

$5.00

Watermelon wedge dusted with white sugar.

Double Chocolate Sesame Bourbon Bread Pudding

$8.50

Joe's based bread pudding recipe soaked in chocolate bourbon cream sauce, layered with chocolate morsels and showered with more chocolate and sesame seeds.

Beverages

House Lemonade

$5.00

Watermelon Agua Fresca

$5.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Sauces & Extras

Side Dotty Lou's BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Side Mustard BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Side Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side of Jalapeno Ranch

$0.50

Side Cowboy Candy

$0.50

Side of Pickles

$0.50

Side of Pickled Red Onion

$0.50

Boat of Tortilla Chips

$4.00

Side Of Pretzels

$5.00

Half size portion

Two Slices of Toasted Potato Bread

$1.00

Side of Beer Cheese

$3.00

3 oz portion

Swag

Dotty Lou's BBQ X Druthers Collab Shirt

$25.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Dotty Lou's BBQ X Druthers provides guests with a unique and delicious dining experience that combines the rich traditions of Texas smoking principles with the bold flavors and cultural fusions from around the world. We acknowledge and honor the communities that contribute to the recipes we present. As a "new-school comfort-que" food truck, we strive to offer the convenience and speed of counter service with the high-quality ingredients and attention to detail of a sit-down restaurant. Whether you are a BBQ aficionado, or just looking to try something new, we invite you to come and experience the delicious flavors and family-style hospitality of Dotty Lou's BBQ. ​ ​ Find us at our outpost this summer (2023) at Druthers Brewing Co. in Clifton Park, NY. ​

Website

Location

12 Southside Dr, Clifton Park, NY 12065

Directions

