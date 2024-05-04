DM Sliders
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Large Marge is strolling to your next event in style. Always.
Location
13601 Glissans Mill Road, Mount Airy, MD 21771
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Olde Town Restaurant - 206 South Main Street
No Reviews
206 South Main Street Mount Airy, MD 21771
View restaurant