  • Home
  • /
  • Palmyra
  • /
  • DMary's Food Truck - 3417 Thomas Jefferson Parkway
Restaurant header imageView gallery

DMary's Food Truck 3417 Thomas Jefferson Parkway

review star

No reviews yet

3417 Thomas Jefferson Parkway

Palmyra, VA 22963

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

DMary's Deli

Breakfast

breakfast burritos

$4.99

flour tortila,stuffed with scrambled egg and american cheese

biscuits

$4.50

stuffed with egg and american cheese

croissant

$4.50

stuffed with egg and american cheese

breakfast sandwiches

$7.50Out of stock

white bread / whole wheat

omelets

$11.50Out of stock

ham and cheese. fried onion,avocado. has browns

lunch/dinner

chicken tender with fries

$9.99Out of stock

nachos

$15.00

fired tortilla

steak cheese

$8.99Out of stock

fajitas

$18.50Out of stock

fajitas shrimp

$22.50Out of stock

chicken mexican tamales

$3.99

green/red salsa

empanadas

$10.99Out of stock

mexican tacos

$3.50+

sof corn tortilla

lunch burritos

$13.00

lunch burritos

quesadillas

$12.00

flour tortilla

taco salad

$13.00

fried tortilla shell

appetizers

chicken wings

$5.99Out of stock

regular fries

$4.50Out of stock

crazy corn

$4.00

cheese dip chorizo

$7.50

burgers

cheesburger

$6.99Out of stock

lesly burger

$12.50Out of stock

Mary's burger

$14.00Out of stock

ranchera burger

$14.50Out of stock

special hot dogs 2

$4.50Out of stock

plain hot dog

$2.99Out of stock

desserts

nepolitan pudding

$4.00

fines de semana

carnitas

$16.00Out of stock

Drinks

pepsi

$2.49

coca-cola

$4.00

jarritos

$3.50

mexican smoothies

$4.50Out of stock

coffe

$2.50Out of stock

fountain soda

$2.50Out of stock

water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3417 Thomas Jefferson Parkway, Palmyra, VA 22963

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Wahoo BBQ NEW - 10 Centre Court
orange starNo Reviews
10 Centre Court Palmyra, VA 22963
View restaurantnext
Villa Nova's Pizzeria & Italian Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
265 Turkeysag Trail Suite 109 Palmyra, VA 22963
View restaurantnext
The Tasting Room & Taphouse - Mount Ida Reserve
orange starNo Reviews
5600 Moonlight Drive Scottsville, VA 24590
View restaurantnext
Lumpkin's - 1075 Valley Street
orange starNo Reviews
------1075 Valley Street Scottsville, VA 24590
View restaurantnext
El Mariachi - Zion Crossroads
orange starNo Reviews
65 Freedom Dr. Zion Crossroads, VA 22942
View restaurantnext
The Piedmont VA
orange starNo Reviews
1791 Richmond Road Charlottesville, VA 22911
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Palmyra

Vision BBQ
orange star5.0 • 4
249 Ridge McIntire Rd Charlottesville, VA 22963
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Palmyra
Charlottesville
review star
Avg 4.3 (116 restaurants)
Crozet
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Powhatan
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Nellysford
review star
No reviews yet
Waynesboro
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Spotsylvania
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Roseland
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Midlothian
review star
Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston