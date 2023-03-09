DMary's Store and Deli
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come check us out!
Location
3417 Thomas Jefferson Parkway, Palmyra, VA 22963
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
DMary's Food Truck - 3417 Thomas Jefferson Parkway
No Reviews
3417 Thomas Jefferson Parkway Palmyra, VA 22963
View restaurant
Villa Nova's Pizzeria & Italian Bistro
No Reviews
265 Turkeysag Trail Suite 109 Palmyra, VA 22963
View restaurant
The Tasting Room & Taphouse - Mount Ida Reserve
No Reviews
5600 Moonlight Drive Scottsville, VA 24590
View restaurant
Lumpkin's - 1075 Valley Street
No Reviews
------1075 Valley Street Scottsville, VA 24590
View restaurant