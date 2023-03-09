A map showing the location of DMary's Store and Deli View gallery

DMary's Store and Deli

3417 Thomas Jefferson Parkway

Palmyra, VA 22963

DMary's Deli

Breakfast

breakfast burritos

$4.99

flour tortila,stuffed with scrambled egg and american cheese

biscuits

$4.50

stuffed with egg and american cheese

croissant

$4.50

stuffed with egg and american cheese

breakfast sandwiches

$7.50

white bread / whole wheat

omelets

$11.50

ham and cheese. fried onion,avocado. has browns

lunch/dinner

chicken tender with fries

$9.99

nachos

$13.00

fired tortilla

steak cheese

$8.99

fajitas

$18.50

fajitas shrimp

$22.50

chicken mexican tamales

$3.99

green/red salsa

empanadas

$10.99

mexican tacos

$3.50+

sof corn tortilla

lunch burritos

$12.50

lunch burritos

quesadillas

$11.00

flour tortilla

taco salad

$11.99

fried tortilla shell

appetizers

chicken wings

$5.99

regular fries

$4.50

crazy corn

$4.00

burgers

cheesburger

$6.99

lesly burger

$12.50

Mary's burger

$14.00

ranchera burger

$14.50

special hot dogs 2

$4.50

plain hot dog

$2.99

desserts

nepolitan pudding

$4.00

Drinks

drinks

pepsi

$2.49

coca-cola

$4.00

jarritos

$3.50

mexican smoothies

$4.50

coffe

$2.50

fountain soda

$2.50

monster

$4.00+

sprite

$3.00

fanta

$3.00

body amor

$3.00

destiny water

$2.39

sweat tea

$2.19

Starbucks

Starbucks

$3.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
3417 Thomas Jefferson Parkway, Palmyra, VA 22963

