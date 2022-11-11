Main picView gallery

DMK Burger Bar Oakbrook 533 OAKBROOK CENTER

review star

No reviews yet

533 OAKBROOK CENTER

OAK BROOK, IL 60523

Order Again

BEER LIST BTL & CAN

Bud Light

$5.00

312

$7.00

LAGUNITAS IPA

$6.50

GOOSE ISLAND, 312, WHEAT ALE

$7.00

GOOSE IPA

$7.00

3 FLOYDʼS, GUMBALLHEAD WHEAT ALE

$8.00

Coronas

$6.00

Modelos

$5.00

Beer

$5.00

Truly

$7.00

Two Brothers

$9.00

Two Brothers

$9.00

Surly Furious IPA

$8.00

Budweiser

$5.00

White Claw

$8.00

Centinnel Ipa

$8.00

COCKTAILS

Top Shelf MARGARITA

$15.00

House Margarita

$10.00

Whiskey Soda

$10.00

Mojito

$14.00

Jack&coke

$9.00

Malifruity

$9.00

Henny Coke

$12.00

Vodka Soda

$12.00

Gin&tonic

$11.00

Long Island

$15.00

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Henny Island

$15.00

Cosmo

$13.00

Amaretto Sour

$13.00

Disarono And Coke

$13.00

Strawberry Henny

$15.00

Bahama Mama

$13.00

Side Car

$15.00

Perfect Patron

$13.00

Blue Mutha...

$15.00

Tequila Sunrise

$13.00

Top Shelf

$5.00

Top Shelf Upgrade

$5.00

Dirty Martini

$14.00

Lemon Drop

$13.00

Mimosa

$11.00

Pina Colada

$13.00

Ts

$12.00

MaiTair

$14.00

Disorano Orange Juice

$10.00

Bailey Disarono

$13.00

Gimlet

$12.00

Build Your Own

$14.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$14.00

Captain Morgan And Coke

$10.00

Makers Mark Plus Tnic Or Soda

$10.00

WINE

Sauvignon Blanc - Glass

$12.00

Moscato

$9.00

Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Chardonay

$10.00

Sauvignon Blanc - Bottle

$40.00

Chardonnay - Bottle

$40.00

Bubbles - Glass

$10.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Bubbles - BTL

$40.00

BABE ROSE - Can

$10.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$11.00

14 Hands Smooth Red

$5.50

Pinot Noir - BTL

$40.00

Pop

Fountain Pop

$2.29

Water

$2.00

Can Pop

$2.29

Red Bull

$4.00

Shakes

Chocolate shake

$7.00

Vanilla shake

$7.00

Pb Shake

$7.00

Sauces

Ranch

$1.00

Angry Sauce

$1.00

Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Bbq

$1.00

Housemade Honey Mustard

Housemade Ketchup

$1.00

Dessert

Cheesecake

$8.00

Bun Cake

$5.00

Regular Cake

$6.00

Shakes

Shakes

$7.00

BURGER BAR

#3

$15.00

Ago,tomato,arugula,choice of cheese,dijonnaise

#7 The big dmk

$17.00

Double,beef patty triple decker,special sauce,get it

#8

$12.00

#1

$14.00

#10 Turkey burger

$13.00

#4 hatch

$12.00

#13

$15.00

#6 chorizo

$15.00

#12 Veggie

$13.00

#2 Honey Chick

$15.00

#5 Lil DMK

$13.00

#11 The Rambler

$16.00

#14 BYOB!

$12.00

#9 Oops Not A Burger

$9.00

GREAT CHICAGO FRIES

Parmesan, Truffle Cream

$5.00+

Sea Salt & Black Pepper, House Ketchup

$4.00+

Wisconsin Cheddar & Scallions

$5.00+

Sweet Potato Fries, Lemon Tabasco Aioli

$4.00+

Angry Fries, Chili Powder, Sriracha Mayo

$5.00+

Bacon & Ranch FRIES

$5.00+

Tots

$5.00

Honey BBQ Fries

$5.00+

Angry Tots

$6.00

DMK KIDS

Grilled cheesecombo

$6.00

Hotdog combo

$8.00

Pharaoh's Corndog

$6.00

kid Burger Combo

$10.00

(2)Kids Tenders With Fries

$8.00

CHICKEN

(3)Tenders W Fries

$11.00

(6)tenders&fries

$16.00

Bone In Wings 6

$11.00

11 Wings

$20.00

Boneless Wings

$11.00

SALADS

Spinach straberry salad

$11.00

Greek ceasars salad

$11.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
We are a fast casual restaurant and bar

Location

533 OAKBROOK CENTER, OAK BROOK, IL 60523

