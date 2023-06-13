Restaurant header imageView gallery

DMK Burger Bar Chicago

7,863 Reviews

$$

2954 N Sheffield Ave

Chicago, IL 60657

Popular Items

#8 Classic Cheese

#8 Classic Cheese

$15.50

Grass-fed beef, american cheese, lettuce, marinated tomato, pickled red onion, bread & butter pickles, mayo

Parmesan Truffle Fries

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$8.00+

Hand-cut fries tossed in salt & pepper, topped with parmesan cheese, served with house truffle cream

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00+

Crispy sweet potato fries tossed in salt & pepper, served with house lemon tabasco aioli


Appetizers

Chili Rubbed Onion Strings

$9.00

Crispy, chili-rubbed onion strings, served with house ketchup

Fried Okra & Dill Pickles

Fried Okra & Dill Pickles

$9.00

Fried okra & dill pickles. Served with house herb ranch

Loaded Nachos

Loaded Nachos

$11.00

Tortilla chips, chili, sour cream, pickled jalapenos and onions, guacamole, pico de gallo, scallions

Soup & Chili

Beef Chili

Beef Chili

$10.00

Ground beef, pinto beans, onion, stewed tomatoes, garlic, cheddar cheese, scallions

Salads

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$15.00+

Field greens, blue cheese, bacon, egg, avocado, tomato, red onion, cucumber

Fries

Sea Salt & Pepper Fries

Sea Salt & Pepper Fries

$7.00+

Hand-cut fries tossed in sea salt & pepper

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00+

Crispy sweet potato fries tossed in salt & pepper, served with house lemon tabasco aioli

Parmesan Truffle Fries

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$8.00+

Hand-cut fries tossed in salt & pepper, topped with parmesan cheese, served with house truffle cream

Wisconsin Cheddar Fries

Wisconsin Cheddar Fries

$8.00+

Hand-cut fries tossed in salt & pepper, topped with Merkt's cheddar cheese & scallions

B&B Fries

B&B Fries

$8.00+

Hand-cut fries served with bleu cheese crumbles, bacon bits

Chicken & Wings

Chicken Strips

$12.00+

Fresh boneless breast, hand-breaded, crispy chicken strips. Served with your choice of sauce

Chicken Wings

$13.00+

Fresh chicken wings with your choice of sauce

Burgers

Roasted Hatch Green Chile, Fried Farm Egg, Sonoma Jack, Smoked Bacon
#1 BBQ

#1 BBQ

$16.50

Grass-fed beef, aged cheddar, smoked bacon, charred balsamic red onion, Rufus Teague's BBQ sauce

#2 Chili Ring

$17.50

100% grass fed beef, American, onion ring, beef chili, shredded cheddar, tortilla strips, green onions, tomato, chipotle aioli

#3 Chicken

#3 Chicken

$17.50

Grilled or Crispy chicken, arugula, tomato, avocado, fontina, dijonnaise

#4 Sunrise

#4 Sunrise

$18.50

Grass-fed beef, Sonoma Jack, fried egg, smoked bacon, roasted green chile

#5 Bison

#5 Bison

$17.50

Grass-fed bison, goat cheese, pickled red onion, Blueberry BBQ sauce

#6 Guacamole

#6 Guacamole

$17.50

Grass-fed beef, chorizo, guacamole, sonoma jack, chipotle aioli

#7 Big DMK

#7 Big DMK

$18.50

Grass-fed beef, double patty, triple bun, American cheese, pickles, onions, lettuce, "special sauce"

#7.5 Lil DMK

#7.5 Lil DMK

$15.50

Grass-fed beef, american cheese, pickles, onions, lettuce, "special sauce"

#8 Classic Cheese

#8 Classic Cheese

$15.50

Grass-fed beef, american cheese, lettuce, marinated tomato, pickled red onion, bread & butter pickles, mayo

#9 Patty Melt

#9 Patty Melt

$16.50

Grass-fed beef, smoked gouda, smoked bacon, charred balsamic red onion, house remoulade on griddled rye bread

#10 Turkey

#10 Turkey

$15.50

House-seasoned turkey patty, smoked gouda, marinated tomato, arugula, dijonnaise

#11 Rambler

#11 Rambler

$18.50

Grass-fed beef, american cheese, smothered onions, mushrooms, smoked bacon, garlic-bacon aioli

#12 Veggie

#12 Veggie

$15.50

House-made veggie & grain patty, eggplant, tomato, pesto mayo, aged cheddar cheese

#13 Salmon

#13 Salmon

$16.50

Fresh, grilled salmon patty, ginger, scallions, Asian slaw, red Thai curry sauce

#14 BYOB Build Your Own

$13.50

**Build your own burger** Includes fresh bun, grass-fed beef patty, lettuce, tomato, mayo, mustard, ketchup. You take it from there!

#15 BOTM Chicken Fajita Burger

$17.50

Grilled natural chicken, fontina cheese, chipotle aioli, cilantro, reg & green bell peppers, onion, jalapeno

Shakes

Churro
Vanilla Shake

Vanilla Shake

$9.00

Hand-dipped vanilla bean ice cream

Chocolate Shake

Chocolate Shake

$9.00

Hand-dipped chocolate ice cream, Hershey’s chocolate syrup

Strawberry Shake

$9.00

Hand-dipped vanilla bean ice cream, strawberry puree

Peanut Butter Shake

Peanut Butter Shake

$10.00

Hand-dipped vanilla bean ice cream, peanut butter syrup, Hershey’s chocolate syrup, whipped topping

Chocolate Banana Shake

$10.00

Hand dipped chocolate ice-cream, banana, Hershey's chocolate sauce, whipped topping

SOTM Churro Shake

$10.00

Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

House Made Vanilla Ginger Soda

$5.00

House Made Guava Soda

$5.00

House Made Pineapple Basil

$5.00

House Made Blood Orange Soda

$5.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Alcoholic Beverages (must be 21 or older to purchase)

Solemn Oath Lu Kolsch

$7.00

4.7% ABV - 12oz. Local, german-style ale, light-bodied and sessionable with a graceful fruitiness

Beezer Double Hazy IPA

$10.00Out of stock

Dove Tail Vienna Lager

$9.00

5.1% ABV - 16oz. Local, medium-bodied, crisp, caramel malt and subtle spicing

Goose Island Hazy Beer Hug

$8.00

6.8% ABV - 12oz. Local, medium-bodied, notes of peach, white grape, and guava. Zero bitterness

Revolution Anti Hero

$7.00

6.7% ABV - 12oz. Local, supremely aromatic, citrus, pine, and floral notes with a bright, crisp finish

Off Color Apex Predator

$9.00

6.5% ABV - 16oz. Local, farmhouse ale, saison, dry hopped, juicy fruit and pineapple aromas with a dry finish

Half Acre Daisy Cutter

$9.00

5.2% ABV - 16oz. Local, pale ale, blended pine, citrus, papaya and mango. Dank. Apparent biscuit, lingering, obscenely dry.

Goose Island 312 Wheat

$8.00

4.2% ABV - 16oz. Local, crisp, fruity, smooth & creamy

Guiness Stout

$8.00

Maplewood Son of Juice IPA

$10.00

Spiteful IPA

$8.00

6.2% ABV - 12oz. Local, balanced, , orange and grapefruit, dry and crisp with moderate bitterness

Spiteful Double IPA

$10.00

7.9% ABV - 16oz. Bright, citrusy, and tropical aroma. Tangerine and mango flavors are supported by a biscuity backbone.

3 Floyds Gumballhead

$7.00

5.6% ABV - 12oz. American wheat ale, dry hopped with hand-selected hops from the Yakima Valley. Bright and refreshing with a lemony finish

Ace Cider

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Proudly serving 100% grass-fed beef patties, bison and natural turkey burgers paired with its legendary artisan buns, DMK Burger Bar features a huge selection of American craft beers and craft cocktails.

Website

Location

2954 N Sheffield Ave, Chicago, IL 60657

Directions

DMK Burger Bar image
DMK Burger Bar image
DMK Burger Bar image
DMK Burger Bar image

