DMK Burger Bar Chicago

Popular Items

#8 Classic Cheese
Salt & Pepper Fries
Parmesan Truffle Fries

Appetizers

Chili-Rubbed Onion Strings

Chili-Rubbed Onion Strings

$9.00

Crispy, chili-rubbed onion strings. Served with house ketchup

Fried Okra & Dill Pickles

$9.00

Fried okra & dill pickles. Served with house herb ranch

Soup & Chili

Hatch Green Chile Soup

$10.00

Pork, hatch green chile, onion, hominy, pinto beans, tomatillos

Beef Chili

$10.00

Ground beef, pinto beans, onion, stewed tomatoes, garlic, cheddar cheese, scallions

Salads

Cobb Salad

$10.00+

Field greens, blue cheese, bacon, egg, avocado, tomato, red onion, cucumber

Apple Manchego Salad

$10.00+

Romaine, arugula, granny smith apples, avocado, manchego cheese, cashews, sunflower seeds

Fries

Salt & Pepper Fries

Salt & Pepper Fries

$7.00+

Hand-cut fries tossed in sea salt & black pepper. Served with house ketchup

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00+

Crispy sweet potato fries tossed in salt & pepper. Served with house lemon tabasco aioli

Parmesan Truffle Fries

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$8.00+

Hand-cut fries tossed in salt & pepper, topped with parmesan cheese. Served with house truffle cream

Wisconsin Cheddar Fries

Wisconsin Cheddar Fries

$8.00+

Hand-cut fries tossed in salt & pepper, topped with Merkt's cheddar cheese & scallions

Angry Fries

Angry Fries

$8.00+

Hand-cut fries tossed in salt, pepper, & chili powder, tossed in house sriracha aioli

Beef Chili Fries

$8.00+

Hand-cut fries tossed in salt & pepper, topped with beef chili and Merkt's cheddar cheese

Chicken & Wings

Chicken Strips

$12.00+

Fresh boneless breast, hand-breaded, crispy chicken strips. Served with your choice of sauce

Chicken Wings

$13.00+

Fresh chicken wings with your choice of sauce

Burgers

Roasted Hatch Green Chile, Fried Farm Egg, Sonoma Jack, Smoked Bacon
#1 BBQ

#1 BBQ

$16.50

Grass-fed beef, aged cheddar, smoked bacon, charred balsamic red onion, Rufus Teague's BBQ Sauce

#3 Chicken

#3 Chicken

$17.50

Grilled or Crispy chicken, arugula, tomato, avocado, fontina, dijonnaise

#5 Bison

#5 Bison

$17.50

Grass-fed bison, goat cheese, pickled red onion, Blueberry BBQ sauce

#6 Guacamole

#6 Guacamole

$16.50

Grass-fed beef, chorizo, guacamole, sonoma jack, chipotle aioli

#7 Big DMK

#7 Big DMK

$18.50

The Big DMK - Grass-fed beef, decker, double patty, american cheese, pickles, onions, lettuce, "special sauce"

#7.5 Lil DMK

$15.50

Grass-fed beef, american cheese, pickles, onions, lettuce, "special sauce"

#8 Classic Cheese

#8 Classic Cheese

$15.50

Grass-fed beef, american cheese, lettuce, marinated tomato, pickled red onion, bread & butter pickles, mayo

#9 Patty Melt

#9 Patty Melt

$16.50Out of stock

Grass-fed beef, smoked gouda, smoked bacon, charred balsamic red onion, house remoulade on griddled rye bread

#10 Turkey

#10 Turkey

$15.50

House-seasoned turkey patty, smoked gouda, marinated tomato, arugula, dijonnaise

#11 Rambler

#11 Rambler

$18.50

Grass-fed beef, american cheese, smothered onions, mushrooms, smoked bacon, garlic-bacon aioli

#12 Veggie

#12 Veggie

$15.50

House-made veggie & grain patty, eggplant, tomato, pesto mayo, aged cheddar cheese

#13 Salmon

#13 Salmon

$16.50

Fresh, grilled salmon patty, ginger, scallions, asian slaw, red thai curry sauce

#14 BYOB

$13.50

**Build your own burger** Includes fresh bun, grass-fed beef patty, lettuce, tomato, mayo, mustard, ketchup. You take it from there!

Shakes

Churro
Chocolate Shake

Chocolate Shake

$9.00

Hand-spun chocolate ice cream with Hersey's syrup

Peanut Butter Shake

Peanut Butter Shake

$9.00

Hand-spun vanilla bean ice cream, peanut butter syrup, Hershey's chocolate syrup

Vanilla Shake

Vanilla Shake

$9.00

Hand-spun vanilla bean ice cream

Strawberry Shake

$9.00

Hand-spun vanilla bean ice cream, fresh strawberries

Shake of the Month

$10.00

"All Tricks, No Treats". Hand-spun vanilla bean ice cream, m&m's, peanut butter cups, butterfingers, snickers

Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

House Made Guava Soda

$5.00

House Made Blood Orange Soda

$5.00

House Made Vanilla Ginger

$5.00

House Made Pineapple Basil

$5.00

Alcoholic Beverages (must be 21 or older to purchase)

3 Floyds Gumballhead

$7.00

5.6% ABV - 12oz. American wheat ale, dry hopped with hand-selected hops from the Yakima Valley. Bright and refreshing with a lemony finish

Bells Official Hazy IPA

$8.00

6.4% ABV - 12oz. Double dry-hopped, complex peach, stone fruit, and tropical notes with a dry finish and balanced bitterness

Blake's El Chavo Hard Cider

$7.00

6.5% ABV - 12oz. Habanero peppers with juicy mango and Blake’s farm-grown apples. Sweet with a little heat

Half Acre Daisy Cutter

$9.00

5.2% ABV - 16oz. Local, pale ale, blended pine, citrus, papaya and mango. Dank. Apparent biscuit, lingering, obscenely dry.

Dove Tail Vienna Lager

$9.00

5.1% ABV - 16oz. Local, medium-bodied, crisp, caramel malt and subtle spicing

Fat Tire Amber Ale

$7.00

5.2% ABV - 12oz. Amber ale, floral, caramel, light bodied, crisp

Ghostfish Meteor Shower

$10.00

4.5% ABV - 12oz. Blonde ale, crisp and refreshing, light bitterness, classic floral aroma, notes of honey, sweet rice, corn, and honeydew melon

Goose Island 312 Wheat

$8.00

4.2% ABV - 16oz. Local, crisp, fruity, smooth & creamy

Goose Island Hazy Beer Hug

$8.00

6.8% ABV - 12oz. Local, medium-bodied, notes of peach, white grape, and guava. Zero bitterness

Guiness Stout

$8.00

Left Hand Milk Stout

$6.00

6% ABV - 12oz. Notes of dark chocolate, freshly brewed coffee, caramelized sugar and roasted malt

Off Color Apex Predator

$9.00

6.5% ABV - 16oz. Local, farmhouse ale, saison, dry hopped, juicy fruit and pineapple aromas with a dry finish

Prairie Rainbow Sherbet

$9.00

5.2% ABV - 12oz. Sour ale with rainbow sherbet flavors

Revolution Anti Hero

$7.00

6.7% ABV - 12oz. Local, supremely aromatic, citrus, pine, and floral notes with a bright, crisp finish

Solemn Oath Lu Kolsch

$7.00

4.7% ABV - 12oz. Local, german-style ale, light-bodied and sessionable with a graceful fruitiness

Spiteful IPA

$8.00

6.2% ABV - 12oz. Local, balanced, , orange and grapefruit, dry and crisp with moderate bitterness

Raw

East Coast Oysters

$3.50

East Coast oysters, mignonette, cocktail sauce

West Coast Oysters

$3.50

West Coast oysters, mignonette, cocktail sauce

Ceviche

$14.00

Shrimp, pineapple, red onion, cilantro, tomato, jalapeño. Served with house made tortilla chips

Salmon Tartare

$14.00

Salmon, scallions, shallots, jalapeño dill, cucumber, avocado, sesame soy. Served with house made tortilla chips

Smoked Salmon Crostini

$13.00

Smoked salmon, crostini, tartar sauce, dill

Soup

Butternut Squash Lobster Bisque

$10.00

Lobster, butternut squash, brown sugar, onion, thyme

Clam Chowder

$9.00

New England style, celery, potato, thyme

Shrimp & Sausage Gumbo

$9.00

New Orleans spicy shrimp, andouille sausage, rice

Lobster Bisque (Quart)

$22.00

Lobster, butternut squash, brown sugar, onion, thyme

Clam Chowder (Quart)

$20.00

New England style, celery, potato, thyme

Shrimp & Sausage Gumbo (Quart)

$20.00

New orleans spicy shrimp, andouille sausage, rice

Salad

Romaine & Kale Caesar Salad

$15.00

Romaine, kale, croutons, parmesan

Roasted Delicata Squash Salad

$14.00

Roasted delicata squash, arugula, basil vinaigrette, pepitas, goat cheese

Side Salad

$8.00

Romaine, tomato, onion, ranch dressing

On A Bun

Codfish

$19.00

Icelandic beer battered cod fillet, tomato, American cheese, lettuce, tartar sauce

Crabby Patty

$22.00

Eastern blue crab cake, tomato, lettuce, Old Bay mayo

Satchmo

$19.00

Crispy gulf shrimp, roasted garlic aioli, bread & butter pickles, lettuce

Grilled Fish BLT

$19.00

Choice of Salmon or Whitefish, tomato, bacon, onion, arugula, garlic aioli

Lobster Roll

$33.00

Lobster, celery mayo, toasted roll

Tacos

Corn tortillas, salsa roja, red peppers, onions, poblano sour cream, served with a side of house made tortilla chips. Three per order

Gulf Shrimp Tacos (3)

$19.00

Choice of grilled or crispy. Corn tortillas, salsa roja, red peppers, onions, poblano sour cream, served with a side of house made tortilla chips. Three per order

Market Fish Tacos (3)

$19.00

Corn tortillas, salsa roja, red peppers, onions, poblano sour cream, served with a side of house made tortilla chips. Three per order

Chicken Tacos (3)

$17.00

Choice of grilled or crispy. Corn tortillas, salsa roja, red peppers, onions, poblano sour cream, served with a side of house made tortilla chips. Three per order

Protein Bowls

PowerBowl

$13.50

Brown rice, quinoa, soy sriracha, spinach, kale, cabbage, lemon vinaigrette. Choice of protein

VeggieBowl

$13.50

Brussel sprouts, broccoli, green beans, spinach, kale, lemon vinaigrette. Choice of protein

ComboBowl

$13.50

Half Power bowl, half Veggie Bowl. Choice of protein

Mains

Grilled Walleye

$27.00

Grilled Walleye, faro & chickpea ragu, arugula salad

Seafood Stew

$20.00

Steamed mussels, andouille sausage, basil, garlic, shallots, white wine vinaigrette. Served with garlic bread

Grilled Salmon

$26.00

Grilled salmon, fingerling potatoes, lemon caper butter sauce

Grilled Whitefish

$26.00

Grilled whitefish, fingerling potatoes, lemon caper butter sauce

Shrimp Boil

$31.00

Shrimp, corn, andouille sausage, fingerling potatoes, cajun butter

Crispy Fish N' Chips

$20.00

Beer breaded cod, tartar sauce, slaw, served with crispy potatoes

Snacks

Crispy Potatoes

$9.00

Garlic butter, parsley. Choice of cajun aioli, "special sauce", or angry sauce

Tater Tots

$7.00

Choose your style - regular, cajun, or angry

Crispy Cauliflower

$9.00

Crispy cauliflower, romesco, golden raisins, yogurt

Federal Hill Calamari

$10.00+

Federal Hill style - pepper rings & parmesan, or angry

Crispy Shrimp

$9.00+

Crispy shrimp. Choice of buffalo sauce or ranch dressing

Crispy Lemon Rings

$8.00

Crispy lemon rings, onions, jalapeno

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Toasted bread with garlic butter

Crispy Smelts

$10.00

Crispy smelts served with tartar sauce

Sweets

Chocolate Bread Pudding

$9.00

Baguette bread, chocolate chips, vanilla, eggs, milk

Zero Proof Beverages

Coca Cola

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

House Brewed Tea

$4.00

House Made Lemonade

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

House Made Vanilla Ginger Soda

$5.00

House Made Guava Soda

$5.00

House Made Pineapple Basil Soda

$5.00

House Made Blood Orange

$5.00

Alcoholic Beverages (must be 21 or older to purchase)

Modelo Especial

$7.00

4.4% ABV - 12oz

Goose Island Hazy Beer Hug IPA

$8.00

6.8% ABV - 12oz. Local, medium-bodied, notes of peach, white grape, and guava. Zero bitterness

Ghostfish Meteor Shower

$10.00

4.5% ABV - 12oz. Blonde ale, crisp and refreshing, light bitterness, classic floral aroma, notes of honey, sweet rice, corn, and honeydew melon

New Belgium Fat Tire

$7.00

5.2% ABV - 12oz. Amber ale, floral, caramel, light bodied, crisp

Revolution Anti Hero IPA

$7.00

6.7% ABV - 12oz. Local, supremely aromatic, citrus, pine, and floral notes with a bright, crisp finish

3 Floyds Gumballhead

$7.00

5.6% ABV - 12oz. American wheat ale, dry hopped with hand-selected hops from the Yakima Valley. Bright and refreshing with a lemony finish

Happy Dad Hard Seltzer

$7.00

5% ABV - 12oz. Natural & gluten-free, low carbonation. Watermelon or Pineapple

Ace Hard Cider

$8.00

5% ABV - 12oz. Semi-dry, fruit forward. Pineapple or Guava

Ca'Furlan Brut Rose (750ml)

$40.00

11% ABV. Aromas of fresh cherry, strawberry and rose petal. Round and creamy on the palate, with crisp refreshing bubbles and a long, balanced finish

Ca' Furlan Prosecco (750ml)

$44.00

11% ABV. Fresh and frothy with lemon verbena and a hint of vanilla. Notes of spiced apple and pear mix very nicely with the fresh acidity

House of Brown Rose (750ml)

$52.00

11.5% ABV. Watermelon, raspberry, strawberry, blood orange, yuzu, hints of honeycomb and baking spice. Light body with silky texture

Bianchi Sauvignon Blanc (750ml)

$48.00

14.2% ABV. Pineapple on the nose, honeydew, passion fruit, grapefruit, with a zippy finish of lemon-lime soda

House of Brown Chardonnay (750ml)

$52.00

13.5% ABV. Jasmine, guava, starfruit, lychee, and key lime with stone fruit undertones. Juicy yet zesty, medium body, lingering finish

Matthew Fritz Pinot Noir (750ml)

$44.00

13.9% ABV. Wild strawberry, red cherry, and rose petal, layered with soft scents of tea leaf, balsa wood, and cardamom

Baglio Di Stefano Cabernet (750ml)

$44.00

13% ABV. Black cherry, cocoa powder, chocolate shavings, raspberry jam and marinated cherries. Medium body, soft texture

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Proudly serving 100% grass-fed beef patties, bison and natural turkey burgers paired with its legendary artisan buns, DMK Burger Bar features a huge selection of American craft beers and craft cocktails.

Website

Location

2954 N Sheffield Ave, Chicago, IL 60657

Directions

