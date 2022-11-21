DMK Burger Bar Chicago
2954 N Sheffield Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
Appetizers
Soup & Chili
Salads
Fries
Salt & Pepper Fries
Hand-cut fries tossed in sea salt & black pepper. Served with house ketchup
Sweet Potato Fries
Crispy sweet potato fries tossed in salt & pepper. Served with house lemon tabasco aioli
Parmesan Truffle Fries
Hand-cut fries tossed in salt & pepper, topped with parmesan cheese. Served with house truffle cream
Wisconsin Cheddar Fries
Hand-cut fries tossed in salt & pepper, topped with Merkt's cheddar cheese & scallions
Angry Fries
Hand-cut fries tossed in salt, pepper, & chili powder, tossed in house sriracha aioli
Beef Chili Fries
Hand-cut fries tossed in salt & pepper, topped with beef chili and Merkt's cheddar cheese
Chicken & Wings
Burgers
#1 BBQ
Grass-fed beef, aged cheddar, smoked bacon, charred balsamic red onion, Rufus Teague's BBQ Sauce
#3 Chicken
Grilled or Crispy chicken, arugula, tomato, avocado, fontina, dijonnaise
#5 Bison
Grass-fed bison, goat cheese, pickled red onion, Blueberry BBQ sauce
#6 Guacamole
Grass-fed beef, chorizo, guacamole, sonoma jack, chipotle aioli
#7 Big DMK
The Big DMK - Grass-fed beef, decker, double patty, american cheese, pickles, onions, lettuce, "special sauce"
#7.5 Lil DMK
Grass-fed beef, american cheese, pickles, onions, lettuce, "special sauce"
#8 Classic Cheese
Grass-fed beef, american cheese, lettuce, marinated tomato, pickled red onion, bread & butter pickles, mayo
#9 Patty Melt
Grass-fed beef, smoked gouda, smoked bacon, charred balsamic red onion, house remoulade on griddled rye bread
#10 Turkey
House-seasoned turkey patty, smoked gouda, marinated tomato, arugula, dijonnaise
#11 Rambler
Grass-fed beef, american cheese, smothered onions, mushrooms, smoked bacon, garlic-bacon aioli
#12 Veggie
House-made veggie & grain patty, eggplant, tomato, pesto mayo, aged cheddar cheese
#13 Salmon
Fresh, grilled salmon patty, ginger, scallions, asian slaw, red thai curry sauce
#14 BYOB
**Build your own burger** Includes fresh bun, grass-fed beef patty, lettuce, tomato, mayo, mustard, ketchup. You take it from there!
Shakes
Chocolate Shake
Hand-spun chocolate ice cream with Hersey's syrup
Peanut Butter Shake
Hand-spun vanilla bean ice cream, peanut butter syrup, Hershey's chocolate syrup
Vanilla Shake
Hand-spun vanilla bean ice cream
Strawberry Shake
Hand-spun vanilla bean ice cream, fresh strawberries
Shake of the Month
"All Tricks, No Treats". Hand-spun vanilla bean ice cream, m&m's, peanut butter cups, butterfingers, snickers
Beverages
Alcoholic Beverages (must be 21 or older to purchase)
3 Floyds Gumballhead
5.6% ABV - 12oz. American wheat ale, dry hopped with hand-selected hops from the Yakima Valley. Bright and refreshing with a lemony finish
Bells Official Hazy IPA
6.4% ABV - 12oz. Double dry-hopped, complex peach, stone fruit, and tropical notes with a dry finish and balanced bitterness
Blake's El Chavo Hard Cider
6.5% ABV - 12oz. Habanero peppers with juicy mango and Blake’s farm-grown apples. Sweet with a little heat
Half Acre Daisy Cutter
5.2% ABV - 16oz. Local, pale ale, blended pine, citrus, papaya and mango. Dank. Apparent biscuit, lingering, obscenely dry.
Dove Tail Vienna Lager
5.1% ABV - 16oz. Local, medium-bodied, crisp, caramel malt and subtle spicing
Fat Tire Amber Ale
5.2% ABV - 12oz. Amber ale, floral, caramel, light bodied, crisp
Ghostfish Meteor Shower
4.5% ABV - 12oz. Blonde ale, crisp and refreshing, light bitterness, classic floral aroma, notes of honey, sweet rice, corn, and honeydew melon
Goose Island 312 Wheat
4.2% ABV - 16oz. Local, crisp, fruity, smooth & creamy
Goose Island Hazy Beer Hug
6.8% ABV - 12oz. Local, medium-bodied, notes of peach, white grape, and guava. Zero bitterness
Guiness Stout
Left Hand Milk Stout
6% ABV - 12oz. Notes of dark chocolate, freshly brewed coffee, caramelized sugar and roasted malt
Off Color Apex Predator
6.5% ABV - 16oz. Local, farmhouse ale, saison, dry hopped, juicy fruit and pineapple aromas with a dry finish
Prairie Rainbow Sherbet
5.2% ABV - 12oz. Sour ale with rainbow sherbet flavors
Revolution Anti Hero
6.7% ABV - 12oz. Local, supremely aromatic, citrus, pine, and floral notes with a bright, crisp finish
Solemn Oath Lu Kolsch
4.7% ABV - 12oz. Local, german-style ale, light-bodied and sessionable with a graceful fruitiness
Spiteful IPA
6.2% ABV - 12oz. Local, balanced, , orange and grapefruit, dry and crisp with moderate bitterness
Raw
East Coast Oysters
East Coast oysters, mignonette, cocktail sauce
West Coast Oysters
West Coast oysters, mignonette, cocktail sauce
Ceviche
Shrimp, pineapple, red onion, cilantro, tomato, jalapeño. Served with house made tortilla chips
Salmon Tartare
Salmon, scallions, shallots, jalapeño dill, cucumber, avocado, sesame soy. Served with house made tortilla chips
Smoked Salmon Crostini
Smoked salmon, crostini, tartar sauce, dill
Soup
Butternut Squash Lobster Bisque
Lobster, butternut squash, brown sugar, onion, thyme
Clam Chowder
New England style, celery, potato, thyme
Shrimp & Sausage Gumbo
New Orleans spicy shrimp, andouille sausage, rice
Lobster Bisque (Quart)
Lobster, butternut squash, brown sugar, onion, thyme
Clam Chowder (Quart)
New England style, celery, potato, thyme
Shrimp & Sausage Gumbo (Quart)
New orleans spicy shrimp, andouille sausage, rice
Salad
On A Bun
Codfish
Icelandic beer battered cod fillet, tomato, American cheese, lettuce, tartar sauce
Crabby Patty
Eastern blue crab cake, tomato, lettuce, Old Bay mayo
Satchmo
Crispy gulf shrimp, roasted garlic aioli, bread & butter pickles, lettuce
Grilled Fish BLT
Choice of Salmon or Whitefish, tomato, bacon, onion, arugula, garlic aioli
Lobster Roll
Lobster, celery mayo, toasted roll
Tacos
Gulf Shrimp Tacos (3)
Choice of grilled or crispy. Corn tortillas, salsa roja, red peppers, onions, poblano sour cream, served with a side of house made tortilla chips. Three per order
Market Fish Tacos (3)
Corn tortillas, salsa roja, red peppers, onions, poblano sour cream, served with a side of house made tortilla chips. Three per order
Chicken Tacos (3)
Choice of grilled or crispy. Corn tortillas, salsa roja, red peppers, onions, poblano sour cream, served with a side of house made tortilla chips. Three per order
Protein Bowls
Mains
Grilled Walleye
Grilled Walleye, faro & chickpea ragu, arugula salad
Seafood Stew
Steamed mussels, andouille sausage, basil, garlic, shallots, white wine vinaigrette. Served with garlic bread
Grilled Salmon
Grilled salmon, fingerling potatoes, lemon caper butter sauce
Grilled Whitefish
Grilled whitefish, fingerling potatoes, lemon caper butter sauce
Shrimp Boil
Shrimp, corn, andouille sausage, fingerling potatoes, cajun butter
Crispy Fish N' Chips
Beer breaded cod, tartar sauce, slaw, served with crispy potatoes
Snacks
Crispy Potatoes
Garlic butter, parsley. Choice of cajun aioli, "special sauce", or angry sauce
Tater Tots
Choose your style - regular, cajun, or angry
Crispy Cauliflower
Crispy cauliflower, romesco, golden raisins, yogurt
Federal Hill Calamari
Federal Hill style - pepper rings & parmesan, or angry
Crispy Shrimp
Crispy shrimp. Choice of buffalo sauce or ranch dressing
Crispy Lemon Rings
Crispy lemon rings, onions, jalapeno
Garlic Bread
Toasted bread with garlic butter
Crispy Smelts
Crispy smelts served with tartar sauce
Zero Proof Beverages
Alcoholic Beverages (must be 21 or older to purchase)
Modelo Especial
4.4% ABV - 12oz
Goose Island Hazy Beer Hug IPA
6.8% ABV - 12oz. Local, medium-bodied, notes of peach, white grape, and guava. Zero bitterness
Ghostfish Meteor Shower
4.5% ABV - 12oz. Blonde ale, crisp and refreshing, light bitterness, classic floral aroma, notes of honey, sweet rice, corn, and honeydew melon
New Belgium Fat Tire
5.2% ABV - 12oz. Amber ale, floral, caramel, light bodied, crisp
Revolution Anti Hero IPA
6.7% ABV - 12oz. Local, supremely aromatic, citrus, pine, and floral notes with a bright, crisp finish
3 Floyds Gumballhead
5.6% ABV - 12oz. American wheat ale, dry hopped with hand-selected hops from the Yakima Valley. Bright and refreshing with a lemony finish
Happy Dad Hard Seltzer
5% ABV - 12oz. Natural & gluten-free, low carbonation. Watermelon or Pineapple
Ace Hard Cider
5% ABV - 12oz. Semi-dry, fruit forward. Pineapple or Guava
Ca'Furlan Brut Rose (750ml)
11% ABV. Aromas of fresh cherry, strawberry and rose petal. Round and creamy on the palate, with crisp refreshing bubbles and a long, balanced finish
Ca' Furlan Prosecco (750ml)
11% ABV. Fresh and frothy with lemon verbena and a hint of vanilla. Notes of spiced apple and pear mix very nicely with the fresh acidity
House of Brown Rose (750ml)
11.5% ABV. Watermelon, raspberry, strawberry, blood orange, yuzu, hints of honeycomb and baking spice. Light body with silky texture
Bianchi Sauvignon Blanc (750ml)
14.2% ABV. Pineapple on the nose, honeydew, passion fruit, grapefruit, with a zippy finish of lemon-lime soda
House of Brown Chardonnay (750ml)
13.5% ABV. Jasmine, guava, starfruit, lychee, and key lime with stone fruit undertones. Juicy yet zesty, medium body, lingering finish
Matthew Fritz Pinot Noir (750ml)
13.9% ABV. Wild strawberry, red cherry, and rose petal, layered with soft scents of tea leaf, balsa wood, and cardamom
Baglio Di Stefano Cabernet (750ml)
13% ABV. Black cherry, cocoa powder, chocolate shavings, raspberry jam and marinated cherries. Medium body, soft texture
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Proudly serving 100% grass-fed beef patties, bison and natural turkey burgers paired with its legendary artisan buns, DMK Burger Bar features a huge selection of American craft beers and craft cocktails.
2954 N Sheffield Ave, Chicago, IL 60657