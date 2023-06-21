DMK Burger Bar
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Proudly serving 100% grass-fed beef patties, bison and natural turkey burgers paired with its legendary artisan buns, DMK Burger Bar features a huge selection of American craft beers and craft cocktails.
2954 N SHEFFIELD AVENUE, CHICAGO, IL 60657
