Restaurant header imageView gallery

DMK Burger Bar

review star

No reviews yet

2954 N SHEFFIELD AVENUE

CHICAGO, IL 60657

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


Appetizers

Chili-Rubbed Onion Strings

Chili-Rubbed Onion Strings

$9.00

Crispy, chili-rubbed onion strings, served with house ketchup

Fried Okra & Pickles

Fried Okra & Pickles

$9.00

Fried okra & dill pickles, served with house herb ranch dressing

Loaded Nachos

Loaded Nachos

$11.00

Crispy tortilla chips, chili, sour cream, pickled jalapenos and onions, guacamole, pico de gallo, scallions

Soups & Salads

Apple Machego Salad (large)

Apple Machego Salad (large)

$15.00

Romaine, arugula, apple, avocado, Manchego, cashews, sunflower seeds

Apple Manchego Salad (regular)

Apple Manchego Salad (regular)

$10.00

Romaine, arugula, apple slices, avocado, Manchego cheese, cashews, sunflower seeds

Cobb Salad (large)

Cobb Salad (large)

$15.00

Field greens, blue cheese, bacon, egg, avocado, tomato, red onion, cucumber

Cobb Salad (regular)

Cobb Salad (regular)

$10.00

Field greens, blue cheese, bacon, egg, avocado, red onion, tomato, cucumber

Beef Chili

Beef Chili

$10.00

Ground beef, pinto beans, onion, stewed tomatoes, garlic, cheddar cheese, scallions

Chicken Strips & Wings

Chicken Strips 9 ct

Chicken Strips 9 ct

$22.00

Fresh boneless breast, hand-breaded, crispy chicken strips, served with your choice of sauce

Chicken Strips 5 ct

Chicken Strips 5 ct

$12.00

Fresh boneless breast, hand-breaded, crispy chicken strips, served with your choice of sauce

Chicken Wings 11 ct

Chicken Wings 11 ct

$24.00

Fresh chicken drumettes & wings, choose your style

Chicken Wings 6 ct

Chicken Wings 6 ct

$13.00

Fresh chicken wings, choose style

Large Fries

Sea Salt & Pepper Fries (large)

Sea Salt & Pepper Fries (large)

$9.00

Hand-cut fries tossed in sea salt & black pepper, served with house ketchup

Sweet Potato Fries (large)

Sweet Potato Fries (large)

$10.00

Crispy sweet potato fries tossed in salt & pepper, served with house lemon tabasco aioli

Wisconsin Cheddar Fries (large)

Wisconsin Cheddar Fries (large)

$10.00

Hand-tossed fries in salt & pepper, topped with Merkt's cheddar cheese & scallions

Parmesan Truffle Fries (large)

Parmesan Truffle Fries (large)

$10.00

Han-cut fries tossed in salt & pepper, topped with parmesan cheese, served with house truffle sauce

Angry Fries (large)

Angry Fries (large)

$10.00

Hand-cut fries, salt & pepper, chili powder, tossed in house sriracha

B&B Fries (large)

B&B Fries (large)

$10.00

Hand-cut fries topped with bleu cheese crumbles, bacon bits

Regular Fries

Sea Salt & Pepper Fries (regular)

Sea Salt & Pepper Fries (regular)

$7.00

Hand-cut fries tossed in salt & pepper, served with house ketchup

Sweet Potato Fries (regular)

Sweet Potato Fries (regular)

$8.00

Crispy sweet potato fries tossed in salt & pepper, served with house lemon tabasco aioli

Parmesan Truffle Fries (regular)

Parmesan Truffle Fries (regular)

$8.00

Hand-cut fries tossed in salt & pepper, topped with parmesan cheese, served with house truffle cream

Wisconsin Cheddar Fries (regular)

Wisconsin Cheddar Fries (regular)

$8.00

Hand-cut fries tossed in salt & pepper, topped with Merkt's cheddar cheese & scallions

Angry Fries (regular)

Angry Fries (regular)

$8.00

Hand-cut fries tossed in salt, pepper, & chili powder, tossed in house sriracha aioli

B&B Fries (regular)

B&B Fries (regular)

$8.00

Hand-cut fries served with bleu cheese crumbles, bacon bits

Burgers

#1 BBQ

#1 BBQ

$16.50

Grass-fed beef, aged cheddar, smoked bacon, charred balsamic red onion, Rufus Teague's BBQ sauce

#2 Chili Ring

#2 Chili Ring

$17.50

Grass-fed beef, American, onion ring, beef chili, shredded cheddar, tortilla strips, green onions, tomato, chipotle aioli

#3 Chicken

#3 Chicken

$17.50

Grilled or crispy chicken, fontina, avocado, arugula, tomato, dijonnaise

#4 Sunrise

#4 Sunrise

$18.50

Grass-fed beef, Sonoma Jack, fried egg, smoked bacon, roasted green chile

#5 Bison

#5 Bison

$17.50

Grass-fed bison, goat cheese, pickled red onion, blueberry BBQ sauce

#6 Guacamole

#6 Guacamole

$17.50

Grass-fed beef, chorizo, guacamole, Sonoma Jack, chipotle aioli

#7 Big DMK

#7 Big DMK

$18.50

Grass-fed beef, double patty, triple bun, American cheese, pickles, onions, lettuce, tomato, "special sauce"

#7.5 Lil DMK

#7.5 Lil DMK

$15.50

Grass-fed beef, American cheese, pickles, onions, lettuce, tomato, "special sauce"

#8 Classic Cheese

#8 Classic Cheese

$15.50

Grass-fed beef, American cheese, lettuce, marinated tomato, pickled red onion, bread & butter pickles, mayo

#9 Patty Melt

#9 Patty Melt

$16.50

Grass-fed beef, smoked gouda, smoked bacon, charred balsamic red onion, house remoulade on griddled rye bread

#10 Turkey

#10 Turkey

$15.50

House-seasoned turkey patty, smoked gouda, marinated tomato, arugula, dijonnaise

#11 Rambler

#11 Rambler

$18.50

Grass-fed beef, American cheese, smothered onions, mushrooms, smoked bacon, garlic-bacon aioli

#12 Veggie

#12 Veggie

$15.50

House-made veggie & grain patty, eggplant, tomato, pesto mayo, aged cheddar cheese

#13 Salmon

#13 Salmon

$16.50

Grilled salmon patty, ginger, scallions, asian slaw, red thai curry sauce

#14 BYOB Build Your Own

#14 BYOB Build Your Own

$13.50

Grass-fed beef, artisan bun, ketchup, mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato and add premium toppings to create your one-of-a-kind burger

#15 BOTM Truffle

#15 BOTM Truffle

$17.50

Grass fed beef, provolone cheese, smoked bacon, garlic aioli, arugula, red pepper, balsamic onion, truffle cream

Cheeseburger Sliders 3 ct

Cheeseburger Sliders 3 ct

$15.00

Grass-fed beef, American cheese, grilled onion, mayo

Shakes

Vanilla Shake

Vanilla Shake

$9.00

Hand-dipped vanilla bean ice cream

Chocolate Shake

Chocolate Shake

$9.00

Hand-dipped chocolate ice cream, Hershey's chocolate syrup

Strawberry Shake

Strawberry Shake

$9.00

Hand dipped vanilla bean ice cream, strawberry puree

Peanut Butter Shake

Peanut Butter Shake

$10.00

Hand dipped vanilla bean ice-cream, peanut sauce, Hershey's chocolate sauce, whipped topping

Chocolate Banana Shake

Chocolate Banana Shake

$10.00

Hand dipped chocolate ice-cream, banana, Hershey's chocolate sauce, whipped topping

SOTM Toasted Marshmallow Shake

SOTM Toasted Marshmallow Shake

$10.00

Hand-dipped vanilla ice cream, toasted marshmallow, whipped cream

N/A Drinks

Soft Drinks

$3.00

House Made Sodas

$5.00

Packaged Beer

Miller High Life

$5.00

Wisconsin - Champaign of beers

Solemn Oath Lu Kolsch

$7.00

Naperville - German-style ale, mellow, balanced

Dove Tail Vienna Lager

$9.00

Chicago - Caramel malt sweetness with noble hops

Modelo Especial Lager

$7.00

Mexico - A versatile food-pairing beer, grainy, light

Revolution Anti Hero IPA

$7.00

Chicago - A blend of four hop varieties, citrus, floral

Off Color Apex Predator

$9.00

Chicago - Dry hops with a fruity bite, grainy, earthy

Half Acre Daisy Cutter

$9.00

Chicago - Balanced masterpiece is hoppy, citrus, floral

Goose Island 312 Wheat

$8.00

Chicago - Refreshing wheat ale, crispy, fruity

Guinness Stout

$6.00

Ireland - Balanced, chocolate, creamy, dry

Maplewood Son of Juice IPA

$10.00

Chicago - Tropical fruit, soft body, low bitter IPA

Spiteful IPA

$8.00

Chicago - Balanced IPA, moderate bitterness

Spiteful Double IPA

$10.00

Chicago - Flagship IPA, balanced, dry, crisp

3 Floyds Zombie Dust

$9.00

Indiana - Intensely hopped, pale ale, smooth, crisp

Ace Cider

$8.00

California - Crisp fruit forward

Krombacher Weizen (non alcoholic)

$7.00

Lagunitas IPNA (non alcoholic)

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

Proudly serving 100% grass-fed beef patties, bison and natural turkey burgers paired with its legendary artisan buns, DMK Burger Bar features a huge selection of American craft beers and craft cocktails.

Website

Location

2954 N SHEFFIELD AVENUE, CHICAGO, IL 60657

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

DMK Fish Bar -
orange starNo Reviews
2956 N SHEFFIELD AVE CHICAGO, IL 60657
View restaurantnext
Tanuki Sushi & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
3006 N. SHEFFIELD AVE Chicago, IL 60657
View restaurantnext
Agave Antojeria Latin cafe - 947 West Wellington Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
947 West Wellington Avenue Chicago, IL 60657
View restaurantnext
Matilda
orange star3.8 • 669
3101 N SHEFFIELD CHICAGO, IL 60657
View restaurantnext
Paddy Long's Beer and Bacon Pub
orange starNo Reviews
1028 W. Diversey Parkway Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
Nori Sushi Chicago Lakeview
orange star4.3 • 900
954 W DIVERSEY PKWY CHICAGO, IL 60614
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in CHICAGO

Small Cheval- Old Town
orange star4.7 • 15,422
1345 N Wells St Chicago, IL 60610
View restaurantnext
Smoque BBQ
orange star4.6 • 11,176
3800 N. Pulaski Chicago, IL 60641
View restaurantnext
Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview
orange star4.7 • 10,968
714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
XOCO
orange star4.5 • 9,917
445 N. Clark St. Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Bavette's Bar & Boeuf
orange star5.0 • 9,548
218 W KINZIE ST Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Gilt Bar
orange star4.6 • 9,309
230 W Kinzie Street Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near CHICAGO
Cicero
review star
No reviews yet
Berwyn
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Oak Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Brookfield
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Oak Lawn
review star
Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)
Elmwood Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston