DMK FISH BAR

2956 N SHEFFIELD AVE

CHICAGO, IL 60657

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Catch of the Month

Tilapia Fish Tacos (3)

Tilapia Fish Tacos (3)

$16.50

3 blackened Tilapia tacos, onion, red & green bell peppers, jalapeno, Spanish rice, refried beans, scallions

Raw

East Coast Oysters

East Coast Oysters

$3.50

East Coast oysters, mignonette, cocktail sauce

West Coast Oysters

West Coast Oysters

$3.50

West Coast oysters, mignonette, cocktail sauce

Ceviche

Ceviche

$14.50

Mahi Mahi, pineapple, red onion, cilantro, tomato, jalapeño. Served with house made tortilla chips.

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.50

Shrimp, avocado, cucumber, onion, cilantro, tomato, jalapeno, cocktail sauce

Tuna Tartare

$17.50

Tuna, avocado, cucumber, onion, cilantro, tomato, jalapeno

Salmon Poke

Salmon Poke

$17.50

Salmon, brown rice, cucumber, edamame, sesame seeds, ginger soy

Soup

Clam Chowder

Clam Chowder

$9.00

New England style, celery, potato, thyme

Shrimp & Sausage Gumbo

Shrimp & Sausage Gumbo

$9.00

New Orleans spicy shrimp, andouille sausage, rice

Crab Bisque

Crab Bisque

$9.00

Crab, garlic, onion, tomato, celery, rice

Clam Chowder (Quart)

Clam Chowder (Quart)

$20.00

New England style, celery, potato, thyme

Shrimp & Sausage Gumbo (Quart)

Shrimp & Sausage Gumbo (Quart)

$20.00

New orleans spicy shrimp, andouille sausage, rice

Crab Bisque (Quart)

Crab Bisque (Quart)

$20.00

Crab, garlic, onion, tomato, celery, rice

Salad

Golden Beets Salad

$16.50

Red & gold beets, oranges, arugula, goat cheese, roasted pistachios

Watermelon Salad

$14.50

Ripe watermelon, arugula, red onion, cucumber, feta cheese, mint

Romaine & Kale Caesar Salad

Romaine & Kale Caesar Salad

$15.50

Romaine, kale, croutons, parmesan, Ceasar dressing

Side Salad

$9.00

Romaine, tomato, onion, ranch dressing

On A Bun

Codfish

Codfish

$18.50

Icelandic beer battered cod fillet, tomato, American cheese, lettuce, tartar sauce

Crabby Patty

Crabby Patty

$22.00

Blue crab cake, tomato, lettuce, Old Bay mayo

Satchmo

Satchmo

$18.50

Crispy gulf shrimp, roasted garlic aioli, bread & butter pickles, lettuce

Grilled Fish BLT

$18.50

Choice of Salmon or Whitefish, tomato, bacon, onion, arugula, garlic aioli

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$34.00

Lobster, celery mayo, toasted roll

Crispy Chicken

Crispy Chicken

$17.50

Crispy chicken, creamy slaw, pickles, garlic aioli, hot sauce

Tacos

Market Fish Tacos (3)

Market Fish Tacos (3)

$18.00

Grilled market fish. Corn tortillas, pineapple salsa, taco slaw, chipotle salsa, served with a side of house made tortilla chips. Three per order

Chicken Tacos (3)

Chicken Tacos (3)

$17.00

Choice of grilled or crispy chicken. Corn tortillas, pineapple salsa, taco slaw, chipotle salsa, served with a side of house made tortilla chips. Three per order

Gulf Shrimp Taco (3)

Gulf Shrimp Taco (3)

$18.00

Choice of grilled or crispy shrimp. Corn tortillas, pineapple salsa, taco slaw, chipotle salsa, served with a side of house made tortilla chips. Three per order

Bowls

PowerBowl

PowerBowl

$12.00

Brown rice, quinoa, soy sriracha, spinach, kale, cabbage, lemon vinaigrette. Choice of protein

VeggieBowl

VeggieBowl

$12.00

Brussel sprouts, broccoli, green beans, spinach, kale, lemon vinaigrette. Choice of protein

ComboBowl

ComboBowl

$12.00

Half Power bowl, half Veggie Bowl. Choice of protein

Mains

Creamy Seafood Pasta

Creamy Seafood Pasta

$20.00

Pasta, calamari, shrimp, creamy tomato, garlic, shallots, basil

Marinated Mahi Mahi

Marinated Mahi Mahi

$26.00

Mahi Mahi, couscous, zucchini, lemon aioli, mint, thyme, garlic

Grilled Salmon

$26.00

Grilled salmon, roasted potatoes, lemon caper butter sauce

Grilled Whitefish

$26.00

Grilled whitefish, roasted potatoes, lemon caper butter sauce

Hot Mess (Shrimp Boil)

Hot Mess (Shrimp Boil)

$28.00

Shrimp, corn, andouille sausage, fingerling potatoes, Cajun butter

Crispy Fish N' Chips

Crispy Fish N' Chips

$20.00

Beer breaded cod, tartar sauce, slaw, served with crispy potatoes

Snacks

Crispy shrimp. buffalo sauce or ranch dressing
Crispy Potatoes

Crispy Potatoes

$9.00

Garlic butter, parsley. Choice of cajun aioli, "special sauce", or angry sauce

Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$6.00

Choose your style - regular, cajun, or angry sauce

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Rotini, monterey & cheddar jack cheese, parsley

Federal Hill Calamari (regular)

Federal Hill Calamari (regular)

$11.00

Fried calamari, pepper rings, parmesan, or angry sauce

Federal Hill Calamari (large)

Federal Hill Calamari (large)

$20.00

Fried calamari, pepper rings, parmesan, or angry sauce

Crispy Shrimp (regular)

$10.00

Crispy shrimp. buffalo sauce or ranch dressing

Crispy Shrimp (large)

$19.00

Crispy shrimp. buffalo sauce or ranch dressing

Hush Puppies

Hush Puppies

$9.00

Choice of tartar sauce, garlic aioli or angry sauce

Sweets

Chocolate Bread Pudding

$9.00

Baguette bread, chocolate chips, vanilla, eggs, milk

Extras

Side of Coleslaw

$2.00

Grilled Salmon Solo

$6.00

Grilled Mahi Mahi Solo

$6.00

Grilled Whitefish Solo

$6.00

Crabby Patty Solo

$8.00

Grilled Chicken Solo

$5.00

Canned Beer

Revolution Anti Hero

$7.00

Bells Oberon

$7.00

Dogfish Head Seaquench Ale

$8.00

Victory Sour Monkey

$9.00

3 Floyds Gumballhead

$9.00

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer

$7.00

Ace Hard Cider

$8.00
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
3rd Coast Fish Bar is DMK Hospitality's chef driven "fish shack" concept celebrating the freshest sustainable fish and seafood available. New England and New Orleans are the focus of Chef Kornick’s menu, including east and west coast oysters, salmon tartar, shrimp cocktail, ceviche, poke, lobster rolls, crabby patty or crispy gulf shrimp on a bun, shrimp boil, fried calamari, shrimp and sausage gumbo, chowder, grilled salmon or whitefish entrees, fish tacos, protein bowls, golden beet salad, Caesar salad, local craft beers and mixologist created seasonal cocktails. Our outdoor patio provides one of Chicago’s best alfresco dining spots. Fish Bar has been featured on the Food Network’s Sandwich King for its legendary Crabby Patty and was awarded Eaters best Lobster Roll in Chicago.

2956 N SHEFFIELD AVE, CHICAGO, IL 60657

