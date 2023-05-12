DMK FISH BAR

Restaurant info

3rd Coast Fish Bar is DMK Hospitality's chef driven "fish shack" concept celebrating the freshest sustainable fish and seafood available. New England and New Orleans are the focus of Chef Kornick’s menu, including east and west coast oysters, salmon tartar, shrimp cocktail, ceviche, poke, lobster rolls, crabby patty or crispy gulf shrimp on a bun, shrimp boil, fried calamari, shrimp and sausage gumbo, chowder, grilled salmon or whitefish entrees, fish tacos, protein bowls, golden beet salad, Caesar salad, local craft beers and mixologist created seasonal cocktails. Our outdoor patio provides one of Chicago’s best alfresco dining spots. Fish Bar has been featured on the Food Network’s Sandwich King for its legendary Crabby Patty and was awarded Eaters best Lobster Roll in Chicago.