Assembly

7 Reviews

1700 N Moore

Arlington, VA 22209

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Coffee & Tea

All-Nighter

$9.95+

QUAD ESPRESSO

Americano

$3.25+

Bag of Coffee

$12.00

Black Iced tea

$3.95

Box Coffee

$14.95

Cappuccino

$3.95+

Chai Latte

$3.95+

Cold Brew

$4.50

Cold Brew Saigon

$4.50

Cortado

$3.25+

Double Espresso

$2.65

Espresso

$2.25

Extra shot

$1.50

Green Iced Tea

$3.95

Horchata Cold Brew

$4.95

Hot Tea

$2.25+

Iced Chai Latte

$5.95

Iced Latte

$4.95

Large Drip Coffee

$3.50

Latte

$3.95+

Matcha Latte

$3.95+

Red Eye

$3.95+

Small Drip Coffee

$2.25

Hot Chocolate

$3.95+

Steamed/cold milk

$2.00

Bakery

Almond Croissant

$2.95

Apple

$1.00
Apple Turnover

Apple Turnover

$2.95

Banana

$1.00

Banana Nut Muffin

$2.95

Blondie

$2.95

Blueberry Muffin

$2.95

Brownie

$2.95

Cheese Danish

$2.95

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$2.95

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.95

Chocolate Croissant

$2.95Out of stock

Chocolate Donut

$2.95

Cinnamon Bun

$2.95Out of stock

Croissant

$2.95Out of stock

Glazed Donut

$2.95

Grapefruit

$1.00Out of stock

chocolate eclairs

$2.95Out of stock

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$2.95

Orange

$1.00

Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.95

Pound Cake Loaf

$2.95Out of stock

Seasonal Muffin

$2.95

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$2.95

Special Donut

$2.95Out of stock

Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.95

Everything But The Kitchen Sink

$2.95Out of stock

Daily Cake special

$3.95

Bottled Beverages

Freshly squeezed orange juice

$5.99

Perrier

$2.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Sugar free Red Bull

$3.00

Grab and Go Items

Empanadas

$5.00Out of stock

Argentinian Style: onions, red peppers, green olives, hard boiled egg and spices

Caesar salad

$11.95

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, caesar dressing, house made croutons

Turkey Club

$8.95

Turkey, Avocado, pickled onion, muenster cheese, romaine lettuce, sliced tomato, sourdough bread, roasted garlic aioli

Tuna Sandwich

$8.95Out of stock

Albacore Tuna, Mayo, Cherry peppers, red onion, Swiss cheese, celery, multi grain bread

Greek Salad

$11.95Out of stock

Feta cheese, cherry tomato, cucumber, green peppers, kalamata olives, oregano vinaigrette

Mango Spinach Salad

$11.95Out of stock

Red Quinoa, Spinach, Avocado, cherry tomato, pickled cabbage, citrus vinaigrette

Fresh cut fruit

$3.95

Packaged Food

Crown Bourbon barrel aged maple syrup

$25.00

Lancaster Farms maple syrup

$25.00

Lancaster Farms raw honey

$15.00

Wellness Shot, Matcha

$3.99

Wellness Shot, Cinnamon Honey

$3.99

Virginia Diner Peanuts

$8.95

Virginia Diner Peanut Brittle

$18.95

Joe Chips

$2.00

Clean Conscience Bark

$4.00

Clean Conscience Cups

$3.00

Woodfire Pita Chips

$5.00

Kid's Menu

Pasta

$6.95

Red Sauce or Butter , Parmesan

Chicken Tenders

$6.95

Seared or Fried, Honey-mustard Dipping Sauce

Mac & Cheese

$6.95

Cavatappi, Aged Cheddar, Pecorino Crust

Hamburger Sliders

$6.95

Customize It Your Way

Cheeseburger Sliders

$7.95

3 Mini Sliders with cheese

Mini Cheese Flatbread

$6.95

Mozzarella, Provolone, Tomato Sauce, Basil

Salmon

$6.95

Mini Milkshake

$4.95

mini smoothie

$4.94

Whole Fruits

Banana

$0.95

Apple

$0.95

Orange

$0.95

Bottles & Cans

Bud light bottle

$6.00

Mich ultra bottle

$6.00

Stella- 0.0% ABV bottle

$6.00

Eggenberg Pilsner bottle

$6.00

Stella bottle

$6.00

Devil’s Backbone Vienna Lager bottle

$6.00Out of stock

Bubbles

Coté Mas Brut

$13.00+

Mumm Napa Brut

$11.00+

Bisol Crede Superiore Prosecco

$16.00+

Jeio Bisol Prosecco Glass

$10.00

Vollereaux, Champagne, Bottle

$95.00

Gloria Ferrer, Brut, Bottle

$50.00

Domaine Ste Michelle, Brut, Bottle

$55.00

Pierre Sparr Cremant D’Alsace, Brut, Bottle

$49.00

Draft

Beer Flight Draft

$8.00

Assembly lager brewed by Mustang Sally Draft

$8.00

Potomac pilsner, ABV 7%.

Hardywood Great Return Draft

$8.00

West Coast IPA. 7.0% ABV.

Solace Crazy Pils Draft

$8.00

Czech stlye Pilsner. 5.2% ABV.

Solace Partly Cloudy Draft

$8.00

New England IPA. 7.5% ABV.

Stella Artois Draft

$8.00

Belgian Pilsner. ABV 5.2%.

Wyndridge Original Cider Draft

$8.00

Traditional Dry Cider. 5.5% ABV.

Brothers Brewing Draft

$8.00

Blonde Betty. Imperial American Ale brewed with Bold Rock. 7.9%

Aslin Brewing Rotating Draft

$8.00

Power Moves, IPA,m 5.5% ABV

Legend's Brown Ale Draft

$8.00

ABV 5.8%. Full Bodied American Brown Ale

Great Lakes Seasonal Draft

$8.00

Christmas Ale, 7.5%

Assembly IPA Draft

$8.00

IPA, HOPPY. CITRUS WITH GRAPEFRUIT, PINE, AND FLORAL NOTES. BALANCED FINISH. 5.9% ABV

DMV Line - Center of the Universe El Duderino Draft

$8.00

White Russian Milk Stout, 6.5% ABV

NA Beverage

8oz Bottle Coke

$1.95

8oz Bottle Diet Coke

$1.50

8oz Bottle Sprite

$1.50

Aura Bora lavender cucumber

$3.50

Aura Bora basil berry

$3.50

Black Iced Tea

$3.95

Fountain Coke

$1.50

Fountain Diet Coke

$1.50

Fountain Ginger Ale

$1.50

Fountain Lemonade

$1.50

Fountain Sprite

$1.50

Green Iced Tea

$3.95

Olipop

$3.00

Honest Black Forest Berry

$3.00

Honest green tea

$3.00

Honest Peach Oolong Tea

$3.00

Honest Tea Half And Half

$3.00

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$1.75

Jarritos Grapefruit

$1.75

Jarritos Mandarin

$1.75

Jarritos Pineapple

$1.75Out of stock

Jarritos Lime

$1.75

Mocktail Club

$4.50

Perrier

$2.00

Perrier Lime

$2.00

Spectacular Q

$2.60

Red Bull

$3.00

Red Bull sugar free

$3.00

Saratatoga Still water

$3.00

Saratoga Sparkling water

$3.00

Sencha shot

$4.00

Topo Chico

$2.50

Vita Coco Coconut water- 8.75 fl oz

$4.00Out of stock

Aura Bora- Bora Basil Berry

$3.50

Harmless Harvest Coconut Water- 8.75 fl oz

$5.00

Izze Sparkling Flavored Juice

$3.00

Aura Bora Cactus Rose

$3.50

Aura Bora Peppermint Watermelon

$3.50

Aura Bora Ginger Meyer Lemon

$3.50

Strawberry lemonade

$4.95

Rise Nitro Mocha Cold Brew Latte

$4.00

Rise Nitro Oat Milk Cold Brew Latte

$4.00

Clean Cause Sparkling Yerba Mate

$4.00

Harmless Harvest Coconut Water- 16 fl oz

$8.00

Rise Nitro Oat Milk Vanilla Cold Brew Latte

$4.00

Hard Seltzer

High Noon Grapefruit

$6.00

High Noon Peach

$6.00

Bravazzi Hard Italian Soda Blood Orange

$6.00

Bravazzi Hard Italian Soda Clementina

$6.00

Bravazzi Hard Italian Soda Limonata

$6.00

High Noon Black Cherry

$6.00

Red Bottle List

Gran Moraine, Pinot Noir

$63.00

Arrowood, Cabernet Sauvignon

$42.00

Post & Beam, Cabernet Sauvignon

$70.00

Barboursville Vineyard, Cabernet Franc

$58.00

Molldydooker "The Boxer", Red Blend

$63.00

Fontanafredda Barolo, Red Blend

$84.00

Le Volte, Red Blend

$70.00

Torrest Ibericos Rioja, Red Blend

$40.00

Fidelity, Cabernet Sauvigon

$46.00

La Montesa, Rioja

$47.00

Williamsburg Winery, Claret (Blend)

$35.00

Chateau Blaignan, Red Blend

$39.00

Insurrection, Red Blend

$20.00

Dona Paula, Malbec

$37.00

Salentein, Malbec

$45.00

Belleruche, Cotes du Rhone

$40.00

Bella Union by Nickle & Nickle, Cabernet Sauvignon

$120.00

Daou Reserve, Cabernet Sauvigon

$75.00Out of stock

Far Niente, Cabernet Sauvignon

$199.00

Mt. Brave, Cabernet Sauvigon

$199.00

Stag's Leap Artemis, Cabernet Sauvignon

$150.00

Scattered Peaks, Cabernet Sauvignon

$70.00

Jasci & Marchesani, Montepulciano

$35.00

Artemis, Cotes du Rhone

$50.00

Red Wine Glass

Alta Vista Malbec

$9.00+

Banshee Cab

$11.00+

Harvey & Harriet Red Blend

$12.00+

Katherine Cab

$14.00+

Substance Cab

$10.00+

Tribute Pinot Noir

$9.00+

Earthquake Zinfindel

$12.00+

Rice Wine bottle

Joto Nigori Sake

$24.00

Joto Seikyo Takehara Sake

$25.00

Manitsuru Crane Junmai Sake

$24.00

Takara Plum Sake

$15.00

Rice Wine Glass

Joto Nigiri Sake

$8.00Out of stock

JotoSeiyo Takehara Sake

$6.00Out of stock

Manotsuru Crane Junmai Sake

$8.00Out of stock

Takara Plum Sake

$6.00

Rose bottle

Peyrassol Cuvee Des Commandeurs

$54.00

Maison #9

$53.00

B.Y. Ott

$67.00

Lucien Albrecht (Sparkling Rose)

$46.00

Rose Glass

Diora, Rose of Pinot Noir

$11.00+

Villa Viva Rose

$9.00+

Specialty Cocktails

Blackberry Old Fashioned

$15.00

Four Roses bourbon, peach bitters, Angostura bitters cinnamon-blackberry syrup.

Black Manhattan

$14.00

Basil Hayden Dark Rye, Amaro Averna, Angostura bitters, orange bitters.

Metro-Rita

$13.00

Lunazul blanco tequila, triple sec, agave syrup, fresh squeezed lime juice

Not So Spicy

$14.00

Jalapeño infused tequila, mezcal, lime juice, lemon juice, Ancho Reyes chili liquor, blackberry purée, simple syrup.

The Rosslyn

$14.00

Svedka vodka, house-made lemonade, lavender syrup.

Orange Crush

$14.00

Tito’s vodka, Olipop orange soda, orange simple syrup.

Red Wine Sangria

$14.00

Brandy, red wine, apples, oranges.

Miami Heat

$14.00

Rum, house-made mint syrup, hibiscus ginger beer.

Spirits

1800

$8.00+

Casamigos Blanco

$13.00+

Casamigos Reposado

$16.00+

Lunazul Blanco

$9.00+

Lunazul Reposado

$9.00+

Patron Silver

$12.00+

Patron Reposado

$13.00+

Milagro Silver

$12.00+

Suaza Hornitos Plata

$8.00+

Espolon Blanco

$11.00+

Teremana Blanco

$12.00+Out of stock

Teremana Reposado

$12.00+

Patron Anejo

$16.00+

Illegal

$14.00+

Don Julio Blanco

$13.00+

Don Julio Reposado

$16.00+

La Vida Mezcal

$11.00+

Basil Hayden

$12.00+

Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$11.00+

Bowman Brothers Va. Straight Bourbon

$9.00+

Bulliet

$12.00+

Bulliet Rye

$12.00+

Copper Fox Rye Unaged Whisky

$8.00+

Clear spirit, bottled at barrel strength prior to aging.

Courage & Conviction Single Malt

$20.00+

Crown Royal

$10.00+

Dewars

$10.00+

Elijah Craig Bourbon

$11.00+

Elijah Craig Rye

$11.00+

Fireball

$6.00+

Four Roses

$8.00+

Gentlemen Jack

$10.00+

Glenfiddich 12 Year

$16.00+

Glenlivet 12 Year

$17.00+

Highland Park 12 Year

$15.00+

Jack Daniels

$9.00+

Jameson

$11.00+

Jim Beam

$8.00+

Johnnie Walker Black

$14.00+

Johnnie Walker Blue

$50.00+

Knob Creek Rye

$11.00+

Lagavulin 8 Year

$18.00+

Lagavulin Single Malt 16 Year

$25.00+

Macallan Double 12 Year

$18.00+

Maker's Mark

$11.00+

Maker's Mark 46

$13.00+

McClelland's Islay Scotch

$12.00+

Old Forester

$8.00+

Sagamore Spirit Rye

$11.00+

Tullamore Dew

$8.00+

Woodford Reserve

$11.00+

Woodford Reserve Double Oak

$13.00+Out of stock

Woodford Reserve Malt

$12.00+

Jim Beam Black

$10.00+

Canadian Club

$8.00+

Knob Creek

$11.00+

Captain Morgan

$8.00+

Bacardi Silver

$8.00+

Sailor Jerry

$9.00+

Appleton's Estate

$10.00+

Don Q

$8.00+

Cruzan Silver

$8.00+

Malibu

$8.00+

Aviation

$8.00+

Hendrick's

$12.00+

Tanqueray

$10.00+

Green Hat

$11.00+

Boodles

$9.00+

Beefeater

$9.00+

Sipsmith

$10.00+

Bombay

$8.00+

Absolute

$8.00+

Titos

$10.00+

Grey Goose

$13.00+

Belvedere

$12.00+

Ketel One

$9.00+

Ketel One Cucumber Mint

$8.00+

Ketel One Grapefruit Rose

$8.00+

Ketel One Peach Orange Blossom

$8.00+

Svedka

$8.00+

Russian Standard

$10.00+Out of stock

Smirnoff

$8.00+Out of stock

Absolut Citron

$10.00+

Stoli Vanilla

$11.00+

Aperol

$8.00+

Campari

$8.00+

Domaine de Canton

$9.00+

Luxardo

$10.00+

Lillet Blanc

$8.00+

Grand Marnier

$14.00+

Fernet

$8.00+

Disaronno Amaretto

$8.00+

Bailey's Irish Cream

$13.00+

Kahlua

$10.00+

Dekuyper Peach Schnapps

$6.00+

Yellow Chartreuse

$12.00+

Cointreau

$14.00+

Amaro Averna

$10.00+

Rumchata

$8.00+

St. Germain

$9.00+

Sambuca

$9.00+

Chambord

$11.00

Courvoiser Vs

$14.00+

Remy Martin VSOP

$14.00+

Hennessy VSOP

$17.00+

Whisper List

Bella union Cabernet by Nickel & Nickel, Napa Valley

$120.00

Daou Cabernet reserve, Paso Robles

$75.00Out of stock

Far Niente Cabernet, Napa Valley

$199.00

Mt Brave Cabernet, Napa Valley

$199.00

Stags leap Artemis Cabernet, Napa Valley

$150.00

White Bottle List

La Cala, White Blend

$39.00

Feudo Montoni, White Blend

$48.00

Tenshen, White Blend

$56.00

Williamsburg Winey, Act of 1619, Chardonnay

$53.00

Franciscan, Chardonnay

$35.00

Stag's Leap, Chardonnay

$70.00

Meiomi, Chardonnay

$35.00

Jermann, Pinot Grigio

$49.00

Attems, Pinot Grigio

$28.00

Twomey, Sauvignon Blanc

$53.00

Arindo, Verdejo

$27.00

Leonard Kreusch

$32.00

White Wine Glass

Chateau La Freynelle Bordeaux

$9.00+

Craggy Range Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00+Out of stock

District 7 Chardonnay

$8.00+Out of stock

Fillaboa Albarino

$14.00+

Lincourt Chardonnay

$9.00+

Luna Nuda Pinot Grigio

$9.00+

Maddalena Chardonnay

$9.00+

Neyers Chardonnay

$12.00+

Sa Plum Riesling

$9.00+

Benziger Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00+

Barboursville Pinot Grigio

$10.00+Out of stock

Duck Pond Chardonnay

$10.00

Breakfast Sandwiches or Omelets

Superior

$10.95

Baby kale, avocado, harissa aioli (vg)

Michigan

$11.95

House made English muffin, crispy bacon, NY cheddar, caramelized onions, garlic aioli

Huron

$11.95

House made English muffin, turkey sausage, sautéed spinach, pickled peppers, muenster cheese

Erie

$10.95

House made English muffin, roasted mushroom, Swiss cheese, caramelized onions

Ontario

$12.95

House made English muffin, Canadian bacon, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella, over easy egg

Breakfast classics

Whole Wheat-Rye Pancakes

$10.95

Fluffy Pancakes, served with whipped cream, fresh strawberries

Banana Foster French Toast

$11.95

Steak and Eggs

$24.95

12oz NY Strip Steak, eggs your way, choice of potato and English muffin

Assembly Breakfast

$12.95

Additions for Breakfast

Turkey Sausage

$3.95

Hash Browns

$2.95

Crispy Bacon

$3.95

Canadian Bacon

$3.95

Eggs your way

$3.95

Breakfast Burritos

Meat & Egg Burrito

$11.95

Bell Peppers, Red Onion, Garlic, Pickled Fresno Peppers, Black Beans, Cheddar Cheese, Scrambled Eggs, Bacon in a Sun Dried Tomato Wrap

Veggie & Egg Burrito

$10.95

Bell Peppers, Red Onion, Garlic, Pickled Fresno Peppers, Black Beans, Cheddar Cheese, Scrambled Eggs in a Spinach Wrap

Turkey Sausage and Egg Burrito

$11.95

Bell Peppers, Red Onion, Garlic, Pickled Fresno Peppers, Black Beans, Cheddar Cheese, Scrambled Eggs, Turkey Sausage in a Flour Tortilla

Salads

Kale Pesto Rice Bowl

$14.95

Brown rice bowl, pesto, meyer lemon, cucumber, feta, radish, poached egg (vg, gf)

Avocado Toast

$11.95

Quacamole, radish, pepitas, poached egg, on multigrain bread, served with side salad

Smoothies

Strawberry Banana

$7.95

Super Greens

$7.95

Blueberry Mango

$7.95

Mocha Espresso

$7.95

Peanut Butter Banana

$7.95

Fresh Pressed Juices

Wellness Elixir

$7.95

cucumber, apple, celery, pineapple

The Miami

$7.95

carrot, orange, yellow beet

1700

$7.95

pineapple, carrot, ginger

Attributes and Amenities
Catering
Online Ordering
Delivery
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1700 N Moore, Arlington, VA 22209

Directions

Gallery
Assembly image
Assembly image

