Assembly
7 Reviews
1700 N Moore
Arlington, VA 22209
Coffee & Tea
All-Nighter
QUAD ESPRESSO
Americano
Bag of Coffee
Black Iced tea
Box Coffee
Cappuccino
Chai Latte
Cold Brew
Cold Brew Saigon
Cortado
Double Espresso
Espresso
Extra shot
Green Iced Tea
Horchata Cold Brew
Hot Tea
Iced Chai Latte
Iced Latte
Large Drip Coffee
Latte
Matcha Latte
Red Eye
Small Drip Coffee
Hot Chocolate
Steamed/cold milk
Bakery
Almond Croissant
Apple
Apple Turnover
Banana
Banana Nut Muffin
Blondie
Blueberry Muffin
Brownie
Cheese Danish
Chocolate Chip Muffin
Chocolate Chunk Cookie
Chocolate Croissant
Chocolate Donut
Cinnamon Bun
Croissant
Glazed Donut
Grapefruit
chocolate eclairs
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
Orange
Peanut Butter Cookie
Pound Cake Loaf
Seasonal Muffin
Snickerdoodle Cookie
Special Donut
Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie
Everything But The Kitchen Sink
Daily Cake special
Bottled Beverages
Grab and Go Items
Empanadas
Argentinian Style: onions, red peppers, green olives, hard boiled egg and spices
Caesar salad
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, caesar dressing, house made croutons
Turkey Club
Turkey, Avocado, pickled onion, muenster cheese, romaine lettuce, sliced tomato, sourdough bread, roasted garlic aioli
Tuna Sandwich
Albacore Tuna, Mayo, Cherry peppers, red onion, Swiss cheese, celery, multi grain bread
Greek Salad
Feta cheese, cherry tomato, cucumber, green peppers, kalamata olives, oregano vinaigrette
Mango Spinach Salad
Red Quinoa, Spinach, Avocado, cherry tomato, pickled cabbage, citrus vinaigrette
Fresh cut fruit
Packaged Food
Crown Bourbon barrel aged maple syrup
Lancaster Farms maple syrup
Lancaster Farms raw honey
Wellness Shot, Matcha
Wellness Shot, Cinnamon Honey
Virginia Diner Peanuts
Virginia Diner Peanut Brittle
Joe Chips
Clean Conscience Bark
Clean Conscience Cups
Woodfire Pita Chips
Kid's Menu
Pasta
Red Sauce or Butter , Parmesan
Chicken Tenders
Seared or Fried, Honey-mustard Dipping Sauce
Mac & Cheese
Cavatappi, Aged Cheddar, Pecorino Crust
Hamburger Sliders
Customize It Your Way
Cheeseburger Sliders
3 Mini Sliders with cheese
Mini Cheese Flatbread
Mozzarella, Provolone, Tomato Sauce, Basil
Salmon
Mini Milkshake
mini smoothie
Whole Fruits
Bottles & Cans
Bubbles
Draft
Beer Flight Draft
Assembly lager brewed by Mustang Sally Draft
Potomac pilsner, ABV 7%.
Hardywood Great Return Draft
West Coast IPA. 7.0% ABV.
Solace Crazy Pils Draft
Czech stlye Pilsner. 5.2% ABV.
Solace Partly Cloudy Draft
New England IPA. 7.5% ABV.
Stella Artois Draft
Belgian Pilsner. ABV 5.2%.
Wyndridge Original Cider Draft
Traditional Dry Cider. 5.5% ABV.
Brothers Brewing Draft
Blonde Betty. Imperial American Ale brewed with Bold Rock. 7.9%
Aslin Brewing Rotating Draft
Power Moves, IPA,m 5.5% ABV
Legend's Brown Ale Draft
ABV 5.8%. Full Bodied American Brown Ale
Great Lakes Seasonal Draft
Christmas Ale, 7.5%
Assembly IPA Draft
IPA, HOPPY. CITRUS WITH GRAPEFRUIT, PINE, AND FLORAL NOTES. BALANCED FINISH. 5.9% ABV
DMV Line - Center of the Universe El Duderino Draft
White Russian Milk Stout, 6.5% ABV
NA Beverage
8oz Bottle Coke
8oz Bottle Diet Coke
8oz Bottle Sprite
Aura Bora lavender cucumber
Aura Bora basil berry
Black Iced Tea
Fountain Coke
Fountain Diet Coke
Fountain Ginger Ale
Fountain Lemonade
Fountain Sprite
Green Iced Tea
Olipop
Honest Black Forest Berry
Honest green tea
Honest Peach Oolong Tea
Honest Tea Half And Half
Jarritos Fruit Punch
Jarritos Grapefruit
Jarritos Mandarin
Jarritos Pineapple
Jarritos Lime
Mocktail Club
Perrier
Perrier Lime
Spectacular Q
Red Bull
Red Bull sugar free
Saratatoga Still water
Saratoga Sparkling water
Sencha shot
Topo Chico
Vita Coco Coconut water- 8.75 fl oz
Aura Bora- Bora Basil Berry
Harmless Harvest Coconut Water- 8.75 fl oz
Izze Sparkling Flavored Juice
Aura Bora Cactus Rose
Aura Bora Peppermint Watermelon
Aura Bora Ginger Meyer Lemon
Strawberry lemonade
Rise Nitro Mocha Cold Brew Latte
Rise Nitro Oat Milk Cold Brew Latte
Clean Cause Sparkling Yerba Mate
Harmless Harvest Coconut Water- 16 fl oz
Rise Nitro Oat Milk Vanilla Cold Brew Latte
Hard Seltzer
Red Bottle List
Gran Moraine, Pinot Noir
Arrowood, Cabernet Sauvignon
Post & Beam, Cabernet Sauvignon
Barboursville Vineyard, Cabernet Franc
Molldydooker "The Boxer", Red Blend
Fontanafredda Barolo, Red Blend
Le Volte, Red Blend
Torrest Ibericos Rioja, Red Blend
Fidelity, Cabernet Sauvigon
La Montesa, Rioja
Williamsburg Winery, Claret (Blend)
Chateau Blaignan, Red Blend
Insurrection, Red Blend
Dona Paula, Malbec
Salentein, Malbec
Belleruche, Cotes du Rhone
Bella Union by Nickle & Nickle, Cabernet Sauvignon
Daou Reserve, Cabernet Sauvigon
Far Niente, Cabernet Sauvignon
Mt. Brave, Cabernet Sauvigon
Stag's Leap Artemis, Cabernet Sauvignon
Scattered Peaks, Cabernet Sauvignon
Jasci & Marchesani, Montepulciano
Artemis, Cotes du Rhone
Red Wine Glass
Rice Wine bottle
Rice Wine Glass
Rose bottle
Specialty Cocktails
Blackberry Old Fashioned
Four Roses bourbon, peach bitters, Angostura bitters cinnamon-blackberry syrup.
Black Manhattan
Basil Hayden Dark Rye, Amaro Averna, Angostura bitters, orange bitters.
Metro-Rita
Lunazul blanco tequila, triple sec, agave syrup, fresh squeezed lime juice
Not So Spicy
Jalapeño infused tequila, mezcal, lime juice, lemon juice, Ancho Reyes chili liquor, blackberry purée, simple syrup.
The Rosslyn
Svedka vodka, house-made lemonade, lavender syrup.
Orange Crush
Tito’s vodka, Olipop orange soda, orange simple syrup.
Red Wine Sangria
Brandy, red wine, apples, oranges.
Miami Heat
Rum, house-made mint syrup, hibiscus ginger beer.
Spirits
1800
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Reposado
Lunazul Blanco
Lunazul Reposado
Patron Silver
Patron Reposado
Milagro Silver
Suaza Hornitos Plata
Espolon Blanco
Teremana Blanco
Teremana Reposado
Patron Anejo
Illegal
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Reposado
La Vida Mezcal
Basil Hayden
Basil Hayden Dark Rye
Bowman Brothers Va. Straight Bourbon
Bulliet
Bulliet Rye
Copper Fox Rye Unaged Whisky
Clear spirit, bottled at barrel strength prior to aging.
Courage & Conviction Single Malt
Crown Royal
Dewars
Elijah Craig Bourbon
Elijah Craig Rye
Fireball
Four Roses
Gentlemen Jack
Glenfiddich 12 Year
Glenlivet 12 Year
Highland Park 12 Year
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jim Beam
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Blue
Knob Creek Rye
Lagavulin 8 Year
Lagavulin Single Malt 16 Year
Macallan Double 12 Year
Maker's Mark
Maker's Mark 46
McClelland's Islay Scotch
Old Forester
Sagamore Spirit Rye
Tullamore Dew
Woodford Reserve
Woodford Reserve Double Oak
Woodford Reserve Malt
Jim Beam Black
Canadian Club
Knob Creek
Captain Morgan
Bacardi Silver
Sailor Jerry
Appleton's Estate
Don Q
Cruzan Silver
Malibu
Aviation
Hendrick's
Tanqueray
Green Hat
Boodles
Beefeater
Sipsmith
Bombay
Absolute
Titos
Grey Goose
Belvedere
Ketel One
Ketel One Cucumber Mint
Ketel One Grapefruit Rose
Ketel One Peach Orange Blossom
Svedka
Russian Standard
Smirnoff
Absolut Citron
Stoli Vanilla
Aperol
Campari
Domaine de Canton
Luxardo
Lillet Blanc
Grand Marnier
Fernet
Disaronno Amaretto
Bailey's Irish Cream
Kahlua
Dekuyper Peach Schnapps
Yellow Chartreuse
Cointreau
Amaro Averna
Rumchata
St. Germain
Sambuca
Chambord
Courvoiser Vs
Remy Martin VSOP
Hennessy VSOP
Whisper List
White Bottle List
La Cala, White Blend
Feudo Montoni, White Blend
Tenshen, White Blend
Williamsburg Winey, Act of 1619, Chardonnay
Franciscan, Chardonnay
Stag's Leap, Chardonnay
Meiomi, Chardonnay
Jermann, Pinot Grigio
Attems, Pinot Grigio
Twomey, Sauvignon Blanc
Arindo, Verdejo
Leonard Kreusch
White Wine Glass
Chateau La Freynelle Bordeaux
Craggy Range Sauvignon Blanc
District 7 Chardonnay
Fillaboa Albarino
Lincourt Chardonnay
Luna Nuda Pinot Grigio
Maddalena Chardonnay
Neyers Chardonnay
Sa Plum Riesling
Benziger Sauvignon Blanc
Barboursville Pinot Grigio
Duck Pond Chardonnay
Breakfast Sandwiches or Omelets
Superior
Baby kale, avocado, harissa aioli (vg)
Michigan
House made English muffin, crispy bacon, NY cheddar, caramelized onions, garlic aioli
Huron
House made English muffin, turkey sausage, sautéed spinach, pickled peppers, muenster cheese
Erie
House made English muffin, roasted mushroom, Swiss cheese, caramelized onions
Ontario
House made English muffin, Canadian bacon, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella, over easy egg
Breakfast classics
Additions for Breakfast
Breakfast Burritos
Meat & Egg Burrito
Bell Peppers, Red Onion, Garlic, Pickled Fresno Peppers, Black Beans, Cheddar Cheese, Scrambled Eggs, Bacon in a Sun Dried Tomato Wrap
Veggie & Egg Burrito
Bell Peppers, Red Onion, Garlic, Pickled Fresno Peppers, Black Beans, Cheddar Cheese, Scrambled Eggs in a Spinach Wrap
Turkey Sausage and Egg Burrito
Bell Peppers, Red Onion, Garlic, Pickled Fresno Peppers, Black Beans, Cheddar Cheese, Scrambled Eggs, Turkey Sausage in a Flour Tortilla
Salads
Smoothies
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1700 N Moore, Arlington, VA 22209