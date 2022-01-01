Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Salad
Chicken

DNB burgers

review star

No reviews yet

768 Purchase St

New Bedford, MA 02740

BYOB
ROTK
SOUTHERN BELLE

DNBHAND CRAFTED COCKTAILS (for in house dining or to go)

The Pumpkin One

$12.00

strawberry, aperol, prosecco, lime

Happiness Elixir

$12.00

watermelon, rum, lime, simple

Fig Around, Find Out

$13.00

Grey Sails

$12.00

Naked & Famous

$12.00

tito's, yellow chartreuse, lychee syrup, cranberry, bubbles

MEZCAL PALOMA

$12.00

MEZCAL, GRAPEFRUIT

HOUSE MARGARITA w/fresh lime juice

$12.00

DNB HOUSE MAI TAI

$13.00

light rum, dark rum, lime, orange, orgeat

MULE

$11.00

your spirit of choice w/ ginger beer, citrus, & a ginger libation topper

WHAT'S YOUR SIGN?

$12.00

house cardamom infused gin, chai spiced honey, lemon, topped w/bubbles

DAQUIRI

$12.00

OLD FASHIONED

$11.00

good bourbon, bitters, simple, luxardo cherry, orange

LONG ISLAND

$14.00

everything but the kitchen sink!

Frozen Cider

$12.00

Mocktail

$7.00

BEER & WINE

Downeast Cider- Winter Blend

$8.00

Mast Landing - Corn Lager

$9.00

Devil's Purse - Handline Kölsch

$9.00

Smuttynose - Strawberry Lemonade Sour

$9.00

Greater Good - Funk Daddy - Imperial Sour IPA

$9.00

Stupid Leaves IPA

$9.00

Washashore Buddha

$9.00

Two Roads - Road Jam

$7.00

Maine Blueberry Sparklin Wine

$9.00

Mast Landing On A Mountain In The Clouds

$9.00

Berkshire Brewing-Oktoberfest

$9.00

Gunner's Daughter- Milk Stout

$9.00

Racepoint Watermelon Cbd Seltzer

$9.00

Sauvignon Blanc ARCHER ROOSE -

$10.00

Rose ARCHER ROOSE -

$10.00

Bluet

$10.00

brought to you from the high altitude and desert climate of Mendoza, Argentina with flavors of blackberry & cherry.

BTL of RED BLEND LAB

$20.00

offering generous red and black fruit with fine-textured tannins. Spicy notes on the finish are contributed by four months ageing in oak

GL Red LAB

$7.00

Avaline White Wine

$10.00

Grimm IPA

$10.00

SOFT DRINKS

Boylan Root Beer

$3.50

Small batch root beer made locally, the old fashioned way

Boylan Cream Soda

$3.50

Small batch cream soda made locally, the old fashioned way

Goslings Ginger Beer

$2.75

spicy, gingery, sweet. great alone or the perfect mixer

Boylan Black Cherry

$3.50

Boylan Shirley Temple

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Orange Soda

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

APPETIZERS

CLASSIC POUTINE

$13.00Out of stock

DNB HOUSE FRIES, NARRAGANSETT MOZZARELLA CURD, BEEFY BROWN GRAVY, CHIVES

NEW BEDFORD POUTINE

$14.00Out of stock

hand cut fries topped with Narragansett creamery mozzarella curd and SMOTHERED in house made brown gravy and chourico.

OG BRUSSELS

$12.50Out of stock

fried brussels, bacon, bread & butter onions, thyme ricotta

CHEF SALAD

$15.00

bitter greens, pickled red onions & their juice, fried brussels, dijonnaise, grilled chicken.

WEDGE SALAD

$13.00

green leaf lettuce wedge topped with tomatoes, pickled red onions, bleu, smoked garlic ranch and house bacon bits

CONFIT CKN WINGS w/ smoked garlic ranch

$14.00

6 confit chicken wings tossed in choice of sauce & served with smoked garlic ranch!

HERB FRIES w/ fresh herbs & garlic aioli

$6.50

Our house fries tossed in fresh herbs and served with garlic aioli

BURGERS

the SPICY BOI

$16.00

beef patty, cheese sauce, buttermilk fermented buffalo pickles, bacon, pickled jalapeño, sriracha aioli

the NEW GUY

$17.00

beef patty, greens, gruyere, french onion mustard, egg yolk jam, mushroom relish.

IT'S NOT YOU IT'S ME

$16.00

Beef patty, greens, Bread & Butter pickled onion, house bacon, garlic aioli, blue cheese

BEST BACON

BEST BACON

$16.00

beef patty, micro greens, smoked cheddar, caramelized pickled red onions, house bacon, mushroom bacon aioli

ROTK

ROTK

$16.00

beef patty, cheddar, house pickles, bbq sauce, fried onion rings & house bacon on a grilled potato bun.

SOUTHERN BELLE

SOUTHERN BELLE

$16.00

beef patty, micro greens, american, jalapeno sweet corn aioli, chives, tomato jam, house bacon on a grilled potato bun.

MAC ATTACK

$16.00
BANKSY DELUXE

BANKSY DELUXE

$17.00

beef patty w/ cheddar cheese, ketchup, mustard, garlic aioli, pickles, diced white onion, micro greens, tomato & bacon.

OG BANKSY

OG BANKSY

$16.00

beef patty, diced white onion, house pickles, ketchup, mustard, cheddar, bacon

BYOB

BYOB

$13.00

build the perfect burger for you! the sky is the limit.

CHICKEN

CONFIT WING BOX - 6 WINGS

$14.00

half dozen confit chicken wings tossed in your sauce of choice served w/ bleu cheese, house ranch.

CONFIT WING BOX - XL - 12 WINGS

$26.00

one dozen confit chicken wings tossed in your sauce of choice served w/ bleu cheese, house ranch.

CALL YOUR MOM

$16.00

Homestyle fried mustard chicken thigh, iceberg, house pickles, tomato, red onion, garlic aioli, cheddar

(NEW!) STRAWBERRY FIELDS

$16.00

fried chicken thigh, strawberry jam, citrus dressed herbs and greens, truffle aioli

SIDES

CLASSIC FRIES

$5.00

our signature classic fries served with our house made spicy ketchup!

GRILLED CHEESE w/ house fries

$10.00

kid sized and perfectly cheesy. Add your favorite topping to make it just your way!

PICKLE SPEAR

$1.00

an extra dill pickle is never a bad idea! Cool, crisp and made in house every day.

HERB FRIES

$5.75

Our house fries tossed in fresh herbs and served with garlic aioli

Garlic Aioli

$0.50

DESSERT

local blackberry trifle w/ chantilly cream & vanilla pound cake

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$7.50Out of stock

3 layer carrot cake with cream cheese frosting.

HOUSE MADE HOT SAUCE

SRIRACHA BASIL

$7.00Out of stock

BUFFALO MAPLE

$7.00

WATERMELON

$7.00

BASIL

$7.00

LEMONGRASS

$7.00

TOBASSCO PEPPER

$7.00Out of stock

GIFT CERTIFICATES

$10

$10.00

$25

$25.00

Purchase a $25 gift certificate for someone else and receive $10 extra just for you!

$50

$50.00

$100

$100.00

Purchase a $100 gift certificate for someone else and receive $25 extra just for you!

BRUNCH COCKTAILS! (SUNDAYS ONLY)

ESPRESSO MARTINI

$12.00

vodka, creme de coco, Irish cream, espresso

MIMOSA

$10.00

good OJ & good champagne

GOOSEBERRY SPRITZ

$10.00Out of stock

good OJ & TITOs

LETS PETEND WE"RE BUNNY RABBITs

$12.00Out of stock

titos, raspberry, honey, bubbles

HOUSE BLOODY

$12.00

house made Bloody Mary with all the fixins'

BURGER BRUNCH (SUNDAYS)

DONUT BURGER - on a slow ferment brioche donut

$16.00Out of stock

horchata glazed sourdough brioche donut bun, house ground beef patty, double american, & double bacon -drooling emoji-

RENEGADES RISING BRIOCHE DONUT W/ strawberry GLAZE

$5.50Out of stock

Renegades Rising slow fermented brioche donut w/ house made rumchata glaze - YUM

Bloody Mary Wings

$10.00Out of stock

house beet & dill cured salmon sliced thin and served with cream cheese, capers, dill, & red onion on a Renegades Rising everything bagel.

HERB FRIES

$5.75

Our house fries tossed in fresh herbs and served with garlic aioli

SIDE OF dNB HOUSE BACON

$5.00

a side of our house made bacon next to eggs and not on top of your burger (this time)

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

768 Purchase St, New Bedford, MA 02740

Directions

