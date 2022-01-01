Do Drop Inn - West 944 E. KIMBLE DR.
944 E. KIMBLE DR.
PUEBLO WEST, CO 81007
APPETIZERS
Bowl of Green Chili
Served with 2 tortillas, cheddar cheese, and diced onions.
Bread chunks
Chunks of bread made from our sweet homemade pizza dough. Served with marinara sauce.
Cheese Sticks (6)
Mozzarella cheese sticks served wirth marinara sauce
Fried Sampler
Deep fried mushrooms, onion rings, cheese sticks, poppers, spicy green beans, and fried pickles
Garlic Bread Strips
Strips of garlic bread with melted provolone cheese. Served with marinara sauce.
Italian Nachos
Corn chips, italian sausage, pepperoni, tomatoes, black olives, and pueble chilis. Topped with creamy alfredo sauce.
Nachos
Corn chips, taco meat, nacho cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, green onion, and black olives. Served with sour cream and salsa
Wings(6)
Hot or Bbq wings served with carrots, celery, and ranch dressing.
Basket of fries
Basket of onion rings
Basket of mushrooms
Basket of poppers
BURGERS, WRAPS, SANDWICHES
Beef Burger
Our burgers are fresh, not frozen, made of 1/2 lb, grass fed, seasoned ground chuck steak. All sandwiches and burgers are served with lettuce, onion, pickles, and potato chips.
Mushroom Burger
Sauteed mushrooms on top of our beef burger
Bacon Burger
Crisp bacon on top of our beef burger
Patty Melt
Our beef patty, with sauteed onions, thousand island dressing, served on marble rye bread.
Vegan Burger
Impossible patty served with a hamburger bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and potato chips
Rueben Sandwich
Slopper
Open faced burger, smothered in green chili, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and black olives.
Steak Philly
Sliced sirlion strips, green pepper, mushrooms, onions, and provolone cheese.
Chicken Philly
Strips of garlic chicken, bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, and provolone cheese.
Italian Sausage Sandwich
A delicious sausage patty, served with provolone cheese, grilled onions, and bell peppers
Chicken bacon ranch wrap
strips of grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onions, and ranch. All wrapped in a delicious flavored tortillas.
Gyros
Gyro meat, onions, and tomatoes wrapped in pita bread. Served with tzatziki sauce.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Veggie Rueben Sandwich
CANOLE
ENTREES
Fettuccini Alfredo
Fettuccini pasta in alfredo sauce
Fried Pasta
A unique blend of spices and spaghetti with an array of vegetables sauteed in olive oil.
Lasagna
Pasta layered with our marinara sauce, meat sauce, ricotta, romano, and provolone cheese.
Chicken Fried Steak Dinner
Lightly breaded beef patty, deep fried until golden brown. Served with mashed potatoes, gravy or green chili, and mixed veggies.
Chicken Fried Chicken Dinner
Lightly breaded beef patty, deep fried until golden brown. Served with mashed potatoes, gravy or green chili, and mixed veggies.
Italian Roast Beef
8oz of slow cooked roast beef on a bed of mashed potatoes
Chicken Parmesan
Sauteed chicken breast coated with italian bread crumbs, topped with marinara sauce and melted provolone cheese.
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Spaghetti and meatballs served with our homemade marinara sauce.
Grilled Salmon
KIDS
Kids French Toast
One thick french toast slice served with whipped cream and a side of strawberry syrup.
Yummy Pancakes
Two delicious pancakes served with whipped cream and a side of strawberry syrup
Little Lumberjack Breakfast
Bacon, one scrambled egg, hashbrowns, and a biscuit
Little Pancake Breafast
Two pancakes with bacon and one scrambled egg
Create Your Own Pizza
Grilled Chicken Breast and Steamed Broccoli
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Chicken Tenders and Fries
Mac and Cheese
Grilled Cheese with Chips
Corn Dog with Fries
Kids Buffet
SIGNATURE PIZZA
Chicken bacon ranch
Ranch dressing instead of pizza sauce, chicken strip, and bacon
Do Drop Inn combination
Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom and bell pepper
Double bacon cheeseburger
Bacon, beef, cheddar cheese , and provolone cheese
Mexican
Green chili sauce in place of pizza sauce, sausage, tomatoes, black olives and onion
Pueblo's favorite
Beef, tomatoes, onions, fire roated Pueblo chiles
White
Alfredo sauce, chicken
Hawaiian
Canadian bacon and pineapple
Roma
Alfredo sauce spinach, Roma tomatoes and artichoke hearts
Taco
seasoned taco meat, lettuce, tomatoes and salsa
Avondale
Green chili sauce in place of pizza sauce, sausage, tomatoes, black olives and onion
Pepperoni & Sausage
Medium Speciality Half and Half
Large Speciality Half and Half
GF 14 in Speciality Half and Half
SALADS
Chicken Ceasar Salad
Strips of grilled chicken on top of fresh romaine lettuce, juicy tomatoes
Super Salad
Crisp lettuce, american, cheddar, provolone cheeses,canadian bacon, pepperoni, hard boiled egg, and your choice of dressing.
Greek Salad
Crisp lettuce, tomatoes, green onion, green olives, green peppers,cucumbers, and feta cheese. Tossed in our homemade dressing.
Spinach Salad
Baby leaf spinach, tomatoes, broccoli, artichoke hearts, bacon bits, a hard boiled egg, and your choice of dressing
Berry Salad
Organic spring mix, topped with assorted berries, feta cheese, and walnuts.
House Salad
Caesar Salad
Salmon Salad
SIDES
Side of ranch
Side of mashed potatoes
Side of green chili sauce
Side of Green Chili Strips
Side of tomatoes
Side of jalapeños
Side of Black Olives
Side of Green Olives
Side of anchovies
Gourmet Cinnamon Roll
Side of Pineapple
Side of salsa
Side of Gyro Sauce
Side of ceaser salad
CATERING
Pizza
Choice of any Pizza , Tossed salad w/ dressinng
Pasta
Choice of one pasta
Pasta & Pasta
Choice of two pastaa
Penne pasta & meatballs
Penne pasta & meatballs (2), no Veggie
Italian pot roast
Italian pot roast
American BBQ
Choice of BBQ meat
Pueblo's favorite
Baked country ham, Roasted turkey breast
South of the border - Enchildas
Choice of stuffing
South of the border - Taco Bar
Choice of stuffing, corn shells and tortillas
South of the border - Fajitas
Choice of Stuffing,
Meat & Cheese platter
Deli sliced roast beef , turkey, ham, capicoola and ASSORTED CHEESES
Cold Hors d'oeuvres
Minimum 15 people
Pueblo's favorite Breakfast
Scrambled eggs, hashbrown, bacon, sausage, biscuits and gravy
Burrito special breakfast
Flavored tortilla wrapped around hashbrown, sausage cheese..
Croisssant & eggs
Scrambled eggs, American cheese and crisp bacon
Party pans
Each pans feeds a party of 6-8 people and includes dinner rolls and butter
Party Pans Salad
Each pans feeds a party of 6-8 people
Desserts
Beverages
includes Cups, sugsar,sliced lemon and cream
