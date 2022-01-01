Restaurant header imageView gallery

Do Good

124 Reviews

$$

25 West Main Street

Osgood, OH 45351

Retail

Angel Wood Decor
$40.00

Angel Wood Decor

$40.00
Ball Cap Black and Gray
$16.00

Ball Cap Black and Gray

$16.00
Book A Season of Sacred Waiting
$15.00

Book A Season of Sacred Waiting

$15.00
Book Ashley Girl

Book Ashley Girl

$7.00Out of stock
Book The Compassionate Fish
$22.00

Book The Compassionate Fish

$22.00
Book The Humble Stone
$23.00

Book The Humble Stone

$23.00
Book Making the Most of My Second Chance
$13.00

Book Making the Most of My Second Chance

$13.00
Book More Gospel
$10.00

Book More Gospel

$10.00
Book My Gospel
$10.00

Book My Gospel

$10.00
Book The Rest Is Up To You
$24.00

Book The Rest Is Up To You

$24.00
Book What Did God Make Me To Be
$20.00

Book What Did God Make Me To Be

$20.00
Coffee Tumbler Shiny 16oz
$18.00

Coffee Tumbler Shiny 16oz

$18.00
Coffee Tumbler Matte 20oz
$22.00

Coffee Tumbler Matte 20oz

$22.00
CCC Blanket

CCC Blanket

$24.00
CCC Bonnet

CCC Bonnet

$18.00
CCC Burp Cloths
$9.00

CCC Burp Cloths

$9.00
CCC Cuddles

CCC Cuddles

CCC Onsies

CCC Onsies

CCC Crochet Beanies
$8.00

CCC Crochet Beanies

$8.00
CMS Last Supper Print 12x18
$65.00

CMS Last Supper Print 12x18

$65.00
CMS Last Supper Print 24x36

CMS Last Supper Print 24x36

$107.00Out of stock
Marys Wardrobe Doll Clothing

Marys Wardrobe Doll Clothing

T Shirts

T Shirts

JPS Way of the Cross L
$130.00

JPS Way of the Cross L

$130.00
JPS Way of the Cross M
$80.00

JPS Way of the Cross M

$80.00
JPS Way of the Cross S
$45.00

JPS Way of the Cross S

$45.00
JPS Nativity L

JPS Nativity L

$130.00
JPS Nativity M
$80.00

JPS Nativity M

$80.00
JPS Nativity S

JPS Nativity S

$45.00Out of stock
JPS Ornament Nativity Scene
$20.00

JPS Ornament Nativity Scene

$20.00
JPS Ornament Nativity Text
$20.00

JPS Ornament Nativity Text

$20.00
JPS Last Supper XL

JPS Last Supper XL

$325.00Out of stock
JPS Last Supper L

JPS Last Supper L

$260.00Out of stock
JPS Last Supper M

JPS Last Supper M

$155.00Out of stock
JPS Last Supper S

JPS Last Supper S

$100.00Out of stock
JPS Jesus Cross L
$100.00

JPS Jesus Cross L

$100.00
JPS Jesus Cross S

JPS Jesus Cross S

$60.00Out of stock
JPS Jesus Block L
$60.00

JPS Jesus Block L

$60.00
JPS Jesus Block M

JPS Jesus Block M

$50.00Out of stock
JPS Jesus Block S

JPS Jesus Block S

$35.00Out of stock
JPS St Philomena

JPS St Philomena

$160.00Out of stock
JPS Together

JPS Together

$260.00Out of stock

LRHG Ornament Manger
$17.00

$17.00

LRHG Ornament Wise
$17.00

$17.00
LRHG Wood Saint
$13.00

LRHG Wood Saint

$13.00
SA 8x10 Sorrowful Mother
$38.50

SA 8x10 Sorrowful Mother

$38.50
SA 5x7 Immaculate Heart
$22.00

SA 5x7 Immaculate Heart

$22.00
SA 5x7 Sacred Heart
$22.00

SA 5x7 Sacred Heart

$22.00
SA 5x7 Chaste Heart
$22.00

SA 5x7 Chaste Heart

$22.00
SA 5x7 Set of 3 Heart Set
$55.00

SA 5x7 Set of 3 Heart Set

$55.00
SA 11x14 Custom Watercolor
$82.50

SA 11x14 Custom Watercolor

$82.50
SA 11x14 Holy Family
$88.00

SA 11x14 Holy Family

$88.00
SA 11x14 Mary Mother of God
$82.50

SA 11x14 Mary Mother of God

$82.50
SA 11x14 St Kateri

SA 11x14 St Kateri

$82.50Out of stock
SA 11x14 St. Lucy
$82.50

SA 11x14 St. Lucy

$82.50
SA 11x14 St. Nicholas
$82.50

SA 11x14 St. Nicholas

$82.50
SLC Fields of Galilee 7 oz
$15.00

SLC Fields of Galilee 7 oz

$15.00
SLC Fields of Galilee 12 oz
$19.00

SLC Fields of Galilee 12 oz

$19.00
SLC Forbidden Apple 7oz
$15.00

SLC Forbidden Apple 7oz

$15.00
SLC Forbidden Apple 12oz
$19.00

SLC Forbidden Apple 12oz

$19.00
SLC Garden of Eden 7 oz
$15.00

SLC Garden of Eden 7 oz

$15.00
SLC Garden of Eden 12 oz

SLC Garden of Eden 12 oz

$19.00Out of stock

SLC Grandmas Kitchen 9 oz
$16.00

$16.00

SLC Into the Woods 9 oz
$16.00

$16.00
SLC Morning Manna 7 oz
$15.00

SLC Morning Manna 7 oz

$15.00
SLC Morning Manna 12 oz

SLC Morning Manna 12 oz

$19.00Out of stock

SLC O Holy Night 9 oz
$16.00

$16.00
SLC Peters Pumpkin Candle 7oz
$15.00

SLC Peters Pumpkin Candle 7oz

$15.00
SLC Peters Pumpkin Candle 12oz

SLC Peters Pumpkin Candle 12oz

$19.00Out of stock
SLC Raising Saints 7 oz
$15.00

SLC Raising Saints 7 oz

$15.00
SLC Raising Saints 12 oz
$19.00

SLC Raising Saints 12 oz

$19.00
Sending His Love

Sending His Love

Wrapped In His Love

Wrapped In His Love

Ichthys Fish
$1.00

Ichthys Fish

$1.00

Fall Floral Cross Raffle
$5.00

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 7:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

We are a Christian-based restaurant serving American cuisine with a biblical twist. The mission of Do Good Restaurant and Ministry is to spread God's Word through service and food, and to feed people's bodies, minds, and souls.

Website

Location

25 West Main Street, Osgood, OH 45351

Directions

Gallery
Do Good image
Do Good image
Do Good image

