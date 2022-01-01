Do Good
124 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 8:30 pm
We are a Christian-based restaurant serving American cuisine with a biblical twist. The mission of Do Good Restaurant and Ministry is to spread God's Word through service and food, and to feed people's bodies, minds, and souls.
25 West Main Street, Osgood, OH 45351
