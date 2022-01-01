Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

Do-Over Diner

review star

No reviews yet

1024 North Western Ave

Chicago, IL 60622

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

French Fries
Onion Rings
Smash Burger

Sandwiches

Smash Burger

$10.00

4 oz beef patty with american cheese, dijonnaise, onion, and pickles on house milk bread sesame bun.

Tuna Salad

$15.00Out of stock

house tuna salad with lettuce and tomato on house wheat bread.

Turkey Sandwich

$16.00Out of stock

smoked turkey, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on toasted house white bread.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$15.00

house tuna salad, lettuce, tomato on country loaf

BLT

$13.00Out of stock

good bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, toasted sourdough

Grilled Chicken

$15.00Out of stock

pickle brined chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and mayo on house milk bread sesame bun.

Tuna Melt

$17.00Out of stock

tuna salad topped with melted cheddar and American cheese on sourdough.

Patty Melt

$16.00Out of stock

8 oz beef patty, cheddar and american cheese, caramelized onion on seeded rye bread.

Salads, Sides, Starters

Onion Rings

$8.00

served with ranch.

French Fries

crispy coated french fries.

2 Eggs

$4.00

2 eggs, your way!

Good Bacon

$4.50

Catalpa Grove Farm bacon (3).

Good Sausage

$4.50

Catalpa Grove Farms breakfast sausage links (2).

Toast

$4.00

it's toast!

Hash Browns

$3.00

shredded hash browns seared on the flat top.

Side salad

$4.00

Breakfast

2x2

$14.00

2 eggs, your choice of good bacon or sausage, hash browns and toast.

N/A Bev

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

DB Ginger Ale

$3.50

DB Root Beer

$3.50Out of stock

DB Cream Soda

$3.50

Sparkling

$3.50

Coffee

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit

$4.00

Kids Milk

$3.00

Kids OJ

$3.00

Iced Tea

$5.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Sweets

Chocolate Cream Pie Slice

$6.00Out of stock

From Hoosier Mama Pie Co.!

Apple Pie Slice

$6.00

From Hoosier Mama Pie Co.!

Black & White Cookie

$5.00Out of stock

a classic cakey black + white with a hint of lemon.

M&M Cookie

$5.00

big 'ol house made m&m cookie.

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Do-Over Diner is a late-night spot offering classic American Diner fare with brunch on Sundays and Mondays.

Website

Location

1024 North Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60622

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

PIZZA FRIENDLY PIZZA
orange starNo Reviews
1039 North Western Avenue Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Dove's Luncheonette
orange star4.4 • 1,805
1545 N. Damen Ave. Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Big Star Wicker Park
orange starNo Reviews
1531 N. Damen Avenue Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Goddess and Grocer - Bucktown
orange starNo Reviews
1649 N. Damen Ave. Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Humboldt Haus
orange star4.8 • 3,106
2956-58 west north ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Kanela Breakfast Club - Wicker Park
orange star4.0 • 910
1408 N. Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Humboldt Haus
orange star4.8 • 3,106
2956-58 west north ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Rootstock Wine & Beer Bar
orange star4.3 • 733
954 N. California Ave Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
The Beetle Bar & Grill
orange star4.3 • 699
2532 W Chicago Ave Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Orkenoy
orange star4.7 • 115
1757 North Kimball Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Roscoe Village
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Bucktown
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Wicker Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Irving Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Lakeview
review star
Avg 4.4 (99 restaurants)
Near North Side
review star
Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)
Pilsen
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Chatham
review star
Avg 3.1 (3 restaurants)
West Loop
review star
Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston