Restaurant header imageView gallery
Ramen
Asian Fusion

Doan Distillery

review star

No reviews yet

116 E Broad St

Quakertown, PA 18951

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

3 Year - Single Barrel - (36% Rye)
QA - Mix & Match - Case (24)
Apple Pie Moonshine Mule

Bourbon

3 Year - Single Barrel - (21% Rye)

3 Year - Single Barrel - (21% Rye)

$36.00
3 Year - Single Barrel - (36% Rye)

3 Year - Single Barrel - (36% Rye)

$32.00

Bourbon Information - Doan Bourbon (36% Rye) Tasting Notes: Heavy caramel, vanilla, chocolate, cocoa, roasted nuts, rye spice. Aroma: Heavy caramel, vanilla, cocoa / chocolate and roasted nuts mingled throughout. Spirit Profile: Doan Bourbon is blended bourbon bottled at 92 proof. Doan - Cocktails

6 Year - Single Barrel - (36% Rye)

6 Year - Single Barrel - (36% Rye)

$45.00Out of stock

Bourbon Information - Doan Bourbon (36% Rye) Tasting Notes: Heavy caramel, vanilla, chocolate, cocoa, roasted nuts, rye spice. Aroma: Heavy caramel, vanilla, cocoa / chocolate and roasted nuts mingled throughout. Spirit Profile: Doan Bourbon is blended bourbon bottled at 92 proof. Doan - Cocktails

Cousin Abraham's Blend

$34.00

Gin

American Gin

American Gin

$27.00

750 ml Bottle: Colonial-flavor influences derived from herbs and botanicals native to Bucks County.

Gin - London Dry Style

Gin - London Dry Style

$27.00

750 ml Bottle: We bring 18th century style to our London Dry Style Gin crafted from juniper berries and accented by native Bucks County, PA herbs and botanicals.

Rum

Doan White Rum

$25.00

Vodka

Doan Vodka: 40% ABV, glutten-free, 100% non-GMO Corn smooth sipping Vodka. Tasting Notes: Pure, clean, smooth vodka you can drink straight or mixed in your favorite cocktail. Aroma: Clean, like vodka should be. Spirit Profile: Doan Vodka was crafted to be clean and smooth. It's unassuming and compliments any great vodka cocktail.
Doan Vodka

Doan Vodka

$25.00

750 ml Bottle: Small batch spirit - Hand crafted to capture the essence of centuries old influences. - “Enjoy with Friends!”

Whiskey

95% Rye Whiskey

95% Rye Whiskey

$38.00

Doan 95% Rye Whiskey is aged in Buffalo Trace Bourbon barrels and bottled in Quakertown PA from a traditional Bourbon mash-bill of 95% Rye and 5% Malted Barley. The result of each Small Batch is a signature warm spice and subtle smoke flavor. Tasting Notes: Caramel, vanilla, mint, floral; bold lingering spice Aroma: Bold rye spice and floral notes. Slight notes of nutmeg, cinnamon, and mint in the background. MASH BILL FOR DOAN 95% RYE WHISKEY Rye: 95% Barley Malt: 5%

Doan - Signature Canned Cocktails

Apple Pie Moonshine Mule

$19.00

Apple pie Moonshine Mule Employee Discount

$14.25

Blackberry lavendar Gin and Tonic Employee discount

$14.25

Blackberry Lavender Gin and Tonic

$19.00

The Yard

$18.00

The Yard Employee Discount

$13.50

Quakerade - Case

QA - Classic Lemon - Case (24)

QA - Classic Lemon - Case (24)

$64.00

Quakerade - Classic Lemon - is Doan Distillery's first craft cocktail in a can and a favorite in the ready-to-drink category. The recipe for Quakerade - Classic Lemon - was inspired by the idea that beverages should be light and refreshing and not heavy and filling.

QA - Pink Grapefruit - Case (24)

QA - Pink Grapefruit - Case (24)

$64.00

Quakerade - Pink Grapefruit - is a Doan Distillery light, refreshing, and non-carbonated craft cocktail in a can. The recipe for Quakerade was inspired by the idea that beverages should be light and refreshing and not heavy and filling.

QA - Mango - Case (24)

QA - Mango - Case (24)

$64.00

Quakerade - Mango - is a Doan Distillery light, refreshing, and non-carbonated craft cocktail in a can. The recipe for Quakerade was inspired by the idea that beverages should be light and refreshing and not heavy and filling.

QA - Peach - Case (24)

QA - Peach - Case (24)

$64.00

Quakerade - Peach - is a Doan Distillery light, refreshing, and non-carbonated craft cocktail in a can. The recipe for Quakerade was inspired by the idea that beverages should be light and refreshing and not heavy and filling.

QA - Strawberry - Case (24)

QA - Strawberry - Case (24)

$64.00

Quakerade - Strawberry - is a Doan Distillery light, refreshing, and non-carbonated craft cocktail in a can. The recipe for Quakerade was inspired by the idea that beverages should be light and refreshing and not heavy and filling.

QA - Mix & Match - Case (24)

$64.00

Quakerade - 4 Pack

QA - Classic Lemon - (4pk)

QA - Classic Lemon - (4pk)

$16.00

Quakerade - Classic Lemon - is Doan Distillery's first craft cocktail in a can and a favorite in the ready-to-drink category. The recipe for Quakerade - Classic Lemon - was inspired by the idea that beverages should be light and refreshing and not heavy and filling.

QA - Pink Grapefruit - (4pk)

QA - Pink Grapefruit - (4pk)

$16.00

Quakerade - Pink Grapefruit - is a Doan Distillery light, refreshing, and non-carbonated craft cocktail in a can. The recipe for Quakerade was inspired by the idea that beverages should be light and refreshing and not heavy and filling.

QA - Mango - (4pk)

QA - Mango - (4pk)

$16.00

Quakerade - Mango - is a Doan Distillery light, refreshing, and non-carbonated craft cocktail in a can. The recipe for Quakerade was inspired by the idea that beverages should be light and refreshing and not heavy and filling.

QA - Peach - (4pk)

QA - Peach - (4pk)

$16.00

Quakerade - Peach - is a Doan Distillery light, refreshing, and non-carbonated craft cocktail in a can. The recipe for Quakerade was inspired by the idea that beverages should be light and refreshing and not heavy and filling.

QA - Strawberry - (4pk)

QA - Strawberry - (4pk)

$16.00

Quakerade - Strawberry - is a Doan Distillery light, refreshing, and non-carbonated craft cocktail in a can. The recipe for Quakerade was inspired by the idea that beverages should be light and refreshing and not heavy and filling.

QA - Mix & Match - (4pk)

$16.00

Quakerade - Single

QA - Classic Lemon - (Single)

QA - Classic Lemon - (Single)

$7.00

Quakerade - Classic Lemon - is Doan Distillery's first craft cocktail in a can and a favorite in the ready-to-drink category. The recipe for Quakerade - Classic Lemon - was inspired by the idea that beverages should be light and refreshing and not heavy and filling.

QA - Pink Grapefruit - (Single)

QA - Pink Grapefruit - (Single)

$7.00

Quakerade - Pink Grapefruit - is a Doan Distillery light, refreshing, and non-carbonated craft cocktail in a can. The recipe for Quakerade was inspired by the idea that beverages should be light and refreshing and not heavy and filling.

QA - Mango - (Single)

QA - Mango - (Single)

$7.00

Quakerade - Mango - is a Doan Distillery light, refreshing, and non-carbonated craft cocktail in a can. The recipe for Quakerade was inspired by the idea that beverages should be light and refreshing and not heavy and filling.

QA - Peach - (Single)

QA - Peach - (Single)

$7.00

Quakerade - Peach - is a Doan Distillery light, refreshing, and non-carbonated craft cocktail in a can. The recipe for Quakerade was inspired by the idea that beverages should be light and refreshing and not heavy and filling.

QA- Strawberry - (Single)

QA- Strawberry - (Single)

$7.00

Quakerade - Strawberry - is a Doan Distillery light, refreshing, and non-carbonated craft cocktail in a can. The recipe for Quakerade was inspired by the idea that beverages should be light and refreshing and not heavy and filling.

Vodka tea-single

Vodka Tea - Single

$6.25

Bottles

Blueberry Grog

Blueberry Grog

$38.00Out of stock
Spring Garden Cooler

Spring Garden Cooler

$38.00Out of stock
Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$38.00Out of stock
Gun Powder Old Fashioned

Gun Powder Old Fashioned

$45.00

40% ABV, 750ml. The Quaker Old Fashioned is a shelf stable, no refrigeration needed, “Old Fashioned” Ready-to-Drink cocktail capable of serving up to 11 cocktails.

Blackberry Mojito

Blackberry Mojito

$38.00Out of stock

The Yard

$38.00Out of stock

Apple Pie Moonshine

$35.00

Limoncello

$28.00

Bourbon Cream

$35.00

Glassware

Doan Distillery Rocks Glass
11oz. Rocks Glass

11oz. Rocks Glass

$10.00

11 ounce Rocks Glass

Shirts

Doan - T-Shirt

$25.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Drink with Friends!

Website

Location

116 E Broad St, Quakertown, PA 18951

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Doan Distillery image
Doan Distillery image
Doan Distillery image

Similar restaurants in your area

Notch
orange starNo Reviews
5036 Hamilton Blvd Allentown, PA 18106
View restaurantnext
The Blue Elephant
orange star4.5 • 1,277
152 E. High Street Suite 110 Pottstown, PA 19464
View restaurantnext
Tai Me Up
orange starNo Reviews
301 Bridge Street Phoenixville, PA 19460
View restaurantnext
The Better Box LLC - CHELTENHAM SHOPRITE LOCATION
orange starNo Reviews
2471 W Cheltenham Ave Suite A Wyncote, PA 19095
View restaurantnext
The Better Box LLC - Frankford Ave - NORTHEAST LOCATION
orange star4.3 • 1,191
8601 Frankford ave Philadelphia, PA 19136
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Quakertown

The Proper Brewing Company - KITCHEN CLOSES AT 10PM FRIDAY & SATURDAY
orange star4.0 • 184
117 W Broad St Quakertown, PA 18951
View restaurantnext
Two Rivers Brewing Tap Room - Quakertown
orange star4.7 • 57
116 East Broad St Quakertown, PA 18951
View restaurantnext
Batch Microcreamery - Quakertown
orange star5.0 • 11
116 E Broad St Quakertown, PA 18951
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Quakertown
Souderton
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Hellertown
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Emmaus
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Macungie
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Chalfont
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Allentown
review star
Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)
Bethlehem
review star
Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)
Lansdale
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Doylestown
review star
Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston