Doc Pierces

Doc Pierce's Restaurant serves up quality American cuisine in the heart of historic downtown Mishawaka. Belly up to the bar or enjoy a meal on the scenic outdoor patio. The menu at Doc Pierce's Restaurant offers up an assortment of hand cut steaks, fresh seafood, prime rib burgers, classic cocktails and craft beers. Locally owned since 1976, Doc Pierce's offers a truly one of a kind dining experience. Enjoy soft lighting, antique Tiffany chandeliers, and stained glass windows while nestled in one of our cozy booths. Named after the famed Medicine Man, Dr. Ray Von Pierce, Doc Pierce's is just what the Dr. ordered.