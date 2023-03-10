Restaurant header imageView gallery

Doc Pierces

review star

No reviews yet

120 North Main Street

Mishawaka, IN 46544

Main Menu

Appetizer

Onion Rings

$9.99

Loaded Potato Skins

$9.99

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.99

Cheese Curds

$9.99

Deep Fried Mushroom

$9.99

Sauteed Mushroom

$6.99

Soup & Salad

seafood chowder-CUP

$6.99

seafood chowder-BOWL

$8.99

French Onion

$7.99

Caesar Salad

$6.99

Chicken Cobb Salad

$12.99

Loaded House Salad

$6.99

Steakhouse Wedge Salad

$18.99

Side House Salad

Side Caesar Salad

SUB chowder-CUP

$3.49

SUB Chowder-BOWL

$4.49

SUB Onion Soup

$3.49

Over The Counter

Bartenders Favorite

$15.99

Chicken Tenders

$12.99

The Intern

$13.99

Haddock Sandwich

$12.99

Prime Rib Burger

$10.99

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.99

Full Prescriptions

Docs 6oz Sirloin

$18.99

Docs 8oz Sirloin

$21.99

Filet Mignon-6oz

$34.99

Filet Mignon-8oz

$37.99

Ribeye

$27.99

Steak Provolone

$19.99

The Brass Rail

$19.99

Chicken Provolone

$14.99

Chicken Rail

$16.99

Ambrosia

$13.99

Pork Chop

$14.99

Sauteed Salmon

$18.99

Haddock Dinner-Fried

$17.99

Haddock Dinner-Broiled

$17.99

Shrimp Dinner-Broiled

$17.99

Shrimp DInner-DeJonghe

$17.99

Shrimp DInner-Fried

$17.99

Sauteed Walleye

$18.99

Double Dose Entrees

Steak and Shrimp-Fried

$23.99

Steak and Chicken

$21.99

Steak and Shrimp Dejonghe

$23.99

Steak and Shrimp-Broiled

$23.99

Steak and Salmon

$23.99

Lunch Menu

Grilled Ruben

$12.99

French Dip

$12.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Chicken Salad-Croissant

$11.99

Chicken Salad-Italian Bread

$11.99

Chicken PIta

$12.99

Vegetable Stuffed Potato

$9.99

Lunch Ambrosia

$10.99

Broiled Haddock-Lunch

$10.99

Fried Haddock-Lunch

$10.99

Ala Carte Sides

Steak Fries

$3.49

Baked Potato

$3.49

Wild Rice

$2.99

Steamed Vegetables

$3.49

Side House Salad

$4.99

Side Caesar Salad

$4.99

Coleslaw

$2.49

Loaf of Bread

$2.49

Muffin

$1.49

Side Cheese Sauce

$0.99

Side Gravy

$0.99

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$3.99

Kids Tenders

$4.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$4.99

Kids Shrimp

$5.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$3.99

Desserts

Carmel Apple Pie

$5.49

Snickers Pie

$5.49Out of stock

Cheesecake

$4.29

Cheesecake W/ Strawberries

$4.59

vanilla Ice cream

$2.49

Fancy Sundae

$3.29

N/A BEVERAGE

PEPSI

$2.50

PEPSI-DIET

$2.50

PEPSI-CHERRY

$2.50

DR. PEPPER

$2.50

MT. DEW

$2.50

SIERRA MIST

$2.50

TONIC

$2.50

SODA WATER

$2.50

WATER

KIDDY COCKTAIL

$2.50

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$3.50

CRANBERRY JUICE

$2.50

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$2.50

ORANGE JUICE

$2.50

TOMATO JUICE

$2.50

LEMONADE

$2.50

ARNOLD PALMER

$2.50

RASPBERRY TEA

$2.50

ICED TEA

$2.50

HOT TEA

$2.50

COFFEE-REGULAR

$2.50

COFFEE-DECAF

$2.50

HOT CHOCOLATE

$2.50

MILK

$2.50

MILK SHAKE-VANILLA

$4.00

MILK SHAKE-CHOCOLATE

$4.00

MILK SHAKE-STRAWBERRY

$4.00
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Doc Pierce's Restaurant serves up quality American cuisine in the heart of historic downtown Mishawaka. Belly up to the bar or enjoy a meal on the scenic outdoor patio. The menu at Doc Pierce's Restaurant offers up an assortment of hand cut steaks, fresh seafood, prime rib burgers, classic cocktails and craft beers. Locally owned since 1976, Doc Pierce's offers a truly one of a kind dining experience. Enjoy soft lighting, antique Tiffany chandeliers, and stained glass windows while nestled in one of our cozy booths. Named after the famed Medicine Man, Dr. Ray Von Pierce, Doc Pierce's is just what the Dr. ordered.

120 North Main Street, Mishawaka, IN 46544

Directions

