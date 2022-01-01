Restaurant header imageView gallery

Doc's Riverside Grille

511 Chesterfield Ave

Centreville, MD 21617

Popular Items

Steak & Cheese Eggrolls
Chicken Ranch Wrap
Wings

Appetizers (OL)

Wings

Wings

$14.25

Fresh never frozen wings fried tossed in your favorite sauce served with dipping sauce of your choice

Boneless Wings & Fries

Boneless Wings & Fries

$13.25

Boneless Wings your choice of flavor served with fries

Tuna Sashimi

Tuna Sashimi

$16.25

6oz. of our famous Seared Rare sesame crusted Tuna Sashimi drizzled with our wasabi cream and hoisen

Spiced Shrimp

Spiced Shrimp

$15.25
Bobo Shrimp

Bobo Shrimp

$16.25

5 Large Shrimp lightly dusted, fried & topped with a tangy spicy sauce over shredded lettuce

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.25

Grilled Chicken, Sautéed onion, mushrooms and cheese served with salsa & sour cream

Steak Quesadilla

Steak Quesadilla

$15.25

Generous portion on our housemate prime rib, sautéed onions, mushrooms & cheese

Seafood Quesadilla

$16.25

Our Shrimp, scallop, crab mixture & Cheese in a grilled flour tortilla served with salsa & sour cream

Nacho Grande

Nacho Grande

$14.25

House made chili, cheese sauce, jalapeño, lettuce topped with pico served with sour cream and salsa

Brisket Nachos

Brisket Nachos

$13.00

Our house smoked brisket over hot corn chips topped with our BBQ, Homemade cheese sauce & topped with Bacon

Seafood Nachos

Seafood Nachos

$16.25

Shrimp, scallop, crab in a creamy cheesy seafood sauce over warm corn chips served with sour cream. A Doc's Favorite!

Chicken Nachos OL

Chicken Nachos OL

$14.25

Grilled Chicken over warm corn chips topped with homemade cheese sauce & pico served with sour cream and salsa

Chip & Guacamole

Chip & Guacamole

$9.25

Corn Chips with a side of our house made guacamole.

Chicken Tender

Chicken Tender

$13.25

Fried chicken tender served with chips

Pork Shanks

Pork Shanks

$15.25

3 Tender fall of the bone pork Shanks season to perfection served with homemade ranch for dipping.

Crab Dip

Crab Dip

$16.25

house made crab dip served with 3 Pretzel bread sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.25
Bacon Cheese Fries

Bacon Cheese Fries

$10.25

Fries smothered in our homemade cheese sauce topped with real bacon bits served with ranch on the side

Seafood Skins

$17.25

Potato Skins

$10.25

Rockfish Tenders

$13.25

beer battered & served with Doc's chips

Pretzel Bread , Cheese sauce & Bavarian mustard

$10.25
Oysters App

Oysters App

$17.25

FRESH local oysters lightly dusted and flash fried served with cocktail sauce

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$10.25

Crab Balls

$15.25
Steak & Cheese Eggrolls

Steak & Cheese Eggrolls

$13.25

Salads (OL)

Fresh seasonal fruits over mixed greens topped with Blackened chicken breast with a side of our citrus dressing
Shrimp BLT Salad OL

Shrimp BLT Salad OL

$17.25

Shrimp, bacon, lettuce, tomato, hard boiled egg & sliced avocado served with Honey mustard bacon dressing on the side

Miss. Meredith Asian Salad

$15.25

Teriyaki chicken, mixed greens, mandarin oranges, almonds fried noodles with a side of Ginger dressing

Seasonal Salad

$16.25

Backend Chicken, mixed greens, apples, pears, strawberries and other seasonal fruits topped with candied nuts and served with our apple raspberry vinaigrette.

Cobb Salad OL

$16.25

Fried Chicken over mixed greens, shredded cheddar, hard boiled egg, fresh crumbled bacon. Favorite with our house made Honey Mustard

Strawberry Spinach Salad

Strawberry Spinach Salad

$16.25

Fresh Spinach, blackened chicken, fresh strawberries, Avocado, Feta cheese & candied nuts

Cold Plate OL

$16.25

House made Shrimp salad & chicken salad with a side of fresh fruit and crackers

Stuffed Avocado Chicken Salad OL

$15.25

Garden salad topped with half avocado stuffed with homemade chicken salad topped with crumbled bacon served with a side of citrus dressing

Stuffed Avocado Shrimp Salad

$16.25

Garden salad with half avocado stuffed with house made shrimp salad topped with crumbled bacon served with side of citrus dressing

Garden Salad OL

$8.25

Caesar Salad OL

$8.25

Soups (Copy)

Cream Of Crab

Cream Of Crab

$8.25

Chili

$8.25

Homemade Chili served with garlic bread

Blondie

$8.25

A swirl of our Cream of crab and our Maryland seafood. a House favorite.

Maryland Seafood

Maryland Seafood

$8.25

Bowls (OL)

Rice, black beans, corn, cheddar, pico, over flour tortilla served with sides of guacamole, sour cream, cilantro sauce

Chicken Burrito Bowl

$14.25

Fish & Chip

$14.25

Cod hand breaded and fried served with fries

Burgers (OL)

ground 8oz. sirloin
Build A Burger

Build A Burger

$11.25

a build it your way 8 oz. sirloin burger served with doc chips

Big O Burger

$15.25

8 oz. Burger topped with our house made crab dip served with chips

Black & Bleu Burger

$15.25

Melt Burger

$15.25
Surf & Turf Burger

Surf & Turf Burger

$17.25

8oz. burger topped with our house made seafood mixture (shrimp, scallop & crab), American cheese served with chips

Sandwiches & Wraps (OL)

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$11.25

White toast with sliced avocado, fresh basil, fresh pico, olive oil drizzle and truffle salt served with a side of balsamic glaze

Chicken Ranch Wrap

$14.25

crispy fried chicken, lettuce , bacon, cheddar and jack cheese, topped with ranch dressing in a wrap served with chips

Blk Shrimp Blt Wrap

$16.25

Blackened grilled shrimp, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo in a warp served with chips

Chicken Salad Wrap

$14.25

House made chicken salad with lettuce & tomato in a wrap served with chips

Shrimp Salad Wrap

$16.25

Bam Bam Chicken Sandwich

$15.25

Fried or grilled chicken in our spicy tangy sauce topped spicy bacon, provolone cheese on a brioche roll served with chips

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$15.25

Bo's Prime Rib

$18.25

BLT

$11.25

Bacon, lettuce, tomato & Mayo on white toast served with chips

Club Sandwich

$13.00

Chicken Caprese

$14.25

Crabby Chicken

$15.25

Grilled chicken topped with our house made crab dip on a brioche roll served with chips. A Doc's favorite!

Crab Cake

$18.25

House made jumbo lump crab cake on a brioche roll served with chips

French Dip

$15.25

Sliced roast beef, melted provolone on a toasted pretzel roll served with a side of u jus for dipping served with chips

Reuben

$15.25

Grilled classic Ruben sandwich with corn beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1000 island on grilled marble rye bread served with chips

Steak & Cheese

$14.25

Grilled steak with melted white American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo served with chips

Salmon BLT

Salmon BLT

$17.25

6oz. Blackened Salmon, bacon, lettuce, tomato on a brioche roll served with a side of sir ache aioli & chips

Smoked Turkey Dijon

$14.25

Warm Smoked sliced turkey, bacon & provolone cheese on a pretzel roll served with chips

Fish & Chip

$16.25

Cod hand breaded and fried served with fries

Grill Chicken Sandwich

$12.25

Tuna BLT

$17.25

Filet Steak Sand

$17.25

Nashville chicken

$14.25

Entrees (OL)

Fried Oyster Platter

$28.25

Chicken Chesapeake

$28.25

Grilled chicken breast topped with a crab cake and creamy crab sauce served with 2 sides

Crab Cake Dinner (2)

$30.25

2 House made Jumbo lump crab cakes served with 2 sides

Crab Cake Dinner (1)

$18.25

1 house made jumbo lump crab cake served with 2 sides

Shrimp Mac & Cheese

Shrimp Mac & Cheese

$17.25

Tacos

$15.25+

Blackened fish in a soft corn tortilla, with sides of pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro sauce, sour cream & Cole slaw

Salmon Entree

$23.25

Fish Tacos

$14.25

Fried Shrimp Platter

$20.25

12 Oz Prime Rib

$28.25

12 oz. Prime rib served with 2 sides

Kids (OL)

Kid Tender

$8.25

Kid Hot Dog

$8.25

Kid Mac & Cheese

$8.25

Grilled Cheese

$8.25

Cheese Quesadilla Kids

$8.25

Kid Burger

$8.25

Sides/Add ons (OL)

Chips

$4.00

Fries

$5.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Applesauce

$1.00

Veggie

$5.00

Mashed Potato available after 5pm

$4.00Out of stock

Side Garden

$3.00

Side Caesar

$3.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Fresh Fruit

$6.00

Corn Bread

$2.50

Cheese Sauce

$1.00

2 Pretzel Sticks Side

$3.00

Sd Grilled Chicken Breast

$7.00

Sm Side Guacamole

$2.00

Desserts (Deep Copy)

Chocolate Lovin Spoon Cake

Chocolate Lovin Spoon Cake

$8.25
Ny Cheese Cake

Ny Cheese Cake

$7.00Out of stock
Ice Cream Sandwich

Ice Cream Sandwich

$3.00Out of stock

Resees Peanut Butter Cake

$6.50Out of stock

NA Bevs (Deep Copy)

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Orange Soda

$2.95

Rootbeer

$2.95Out of stock

Lemonade

$3.25

Sweet Tea

$2.95

UnSweet Tea

$2.95

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Gingerale

$2.95

Cranberry

$3.25

Club Soda

Tonic

$2.95

Milk

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$2.50

Live Auction & Donation 100%

breast shirt

$20.00

Chinese auction ticket

$20.00

Paddle

$1.00

Straw Marg

$5.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
