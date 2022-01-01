- Home
Doc's Riverside Grille
511 Chesterfield Ave
Centreville, MD 21617
Popular Items
Appetizers (OL)
Wings
Fresh never frozen wings fried tossed in your favorite sauce served with dipping sauce of your choice
Boneless Wings & Fries
Boneless Wings your choice of flavor served with fries
Tuna Sashimi
6oz. of our famous Seared Rare sesame crusted Tuna Sashimi drizzled with our wasabi cream and hoisen
Spiced Shrimp
Bobo Shrimp
5 Large Shrimp lightly dusted, fried & topped with a tangy spicy sauce over shredded lettuce
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled Chicken, Sautéed onion, mushrooms and cheese served with salsa & sour cream
Steak Quesadilla
Generous portion on our housemate prime rib, sautéed onions, mushrooms & cheese
Seafood Quesadilla
Our Shrimp, scallop, crab mixture & Cheese in a grilled flour tortilla served with salsa & sour cream
Nacho Grande
House made chili, cheese sauce, jalapeño, lettuce topped with pico served with sour cream and salsa
Brisket Nachos
Our house smoked brisket over hot corn chips topped with our BBQ, Homemade cheese sauce & topped with Bacon
Seafood Nachos
Shrimp, scallop, crab in a creamy cheesy seafood sauce over warm corn chips served with sour cream. A Doc's Favorite!
Chicken Nachos OL
Grilled Chicken over warm corn chips topped with homemade cheese sauce & pico served with sour cream and salsa
Chip & Guacamole
Corn Chips with a side of our house made guacamole.
Chicken Tender
Fried chicken tender served with chips
Pork Shanks
3 Tender fall of the bone pork Shanks season to perfection served with homemade ranch for dipping.
Crab Dip
house made crab dip served with 3 Pretzel bread sticks
Mozzarella Sticks
Bacon Cheese Fries
Fries smothered in our homemade cheese sauce topped with real bacon bits served with ranch on the side
Seafood Skins
Potato Skins
Rockfish Tenders
beer battered & served with Doc's chips
Pretzel Bread , Cheese sauce & Bavarian mustard
Oysters App
FRESH local oysters lightly dusted and flash fried served with cocktail sauce
Truffle Fries
Crab Balls
Steak & Cheese Eggrolls
Salads (OL)
Shrimp BLT Salad OL
Shrimp, bacon, lettuce, tomato, hard boiled egg & sliced avocado served with Honey mustard bacon dressing on the side
Miss. Meredith Asian Salad
Teriyaki chicken, mixed greens, mandarin oranges, almonds fried noodles with a side of Ginger dressing
Seasonal Salad
Backend Chicken, mixed greens, apples, pears, strawberries and other seasonal fruits topped with candied nuts and served with our apple raspberry vinaigrette.
Cobb Salad OL
Fried Chicken over mixed greens, shredded cheddar, hard boiled egg, fresh crumbled bacon. Favorite with our house made Honey Mustard
Strawberry Spinach Salad
Fresh Spinach, blackened chicken, fresh strawberries, Avocado, Feta cheese & candied nuts
Cold Plate OL
House made Shrimp salad & chicken salad with a side of fresh fruit and crackers
Stuffed Avocado Chicken Salad OL
Garden salad topped with half avocado stuffed with homemade chicken salad topped with crumbled bacon served with a side of citrus dressing
Stuffed Avocado Shrimp Salad
Garden salad with half avocado stuffed with house made shrimp salad topped with crumbled bacon served with side of citrus dressing
Garden Salad OL
Caesar Salad OL
Bowls (OL)
Burgers (OL)
Build A Burger
a build it your way 8 oz. sirloin burger served with doc chips
Big O Burger
8 oz. Burger topped with our house made crab dip served with chips
Black & Bleu Burger
Melt Burger
Surf & Turf Burger
8oz. burger topped with our house made seafood mixture (shrimp, scallop & crab), American cheese served with chips
Sandwiches & Wraps (OL)
Avocado Toast
White toast with sliced avocado, fresh basil, fresh pico, olive oil drizzle and truffle salt served with a side of balsamic glaze
Chicken Ranch Wrap
crispy fried chicken, lettuce , bacon, cheddar and jack cheese, topped with ranch dressing in a wrap served with chips
Blk Shrimp Blt Wrap
Blackened grilled shrimp, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo in a warp served with chips
Chicken Salad Wrap
House made chicken salad with lettuce & tomato in a wrap served with chips
Shrimp Salad Wrap
Bam Bam Chicken Sandwich
Fried or grilled chicken in our spicy tangy sauce topped spicy bacon, provolone cheese on a brioche roll served with chips
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Bo's Prime Rib
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato & Mayo on white toast served with chips
Club Sandwich
Chicken Caprese
Crabby Chicken
Grilled chicken topped with our house made crab dip on a brioche roll served with chips. A Doc's favorite!
Crab Cake
House made jumbo lump crab cake on a brioche roll served with chips
French Dip
Sliced roast beef, melted provolone on a toasted pretzel roll served with a side of u jus for dipping served with chips
Reuben
Grilled classic Ruben sandwich with corn beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1000 island on grilled marble rye bread served with chips
Steak & Cheese
Grilled steak with melted white American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo served with chips
Salmon BLT
6oz. Blackened Salmon, bacon, lettuce, tomato on a brioche roll served with a side of sir ache aioli & chips
Smoked Turkey Dijon
Warm Smoked sliced turkey, bacon & provolone cheese on a pretzel roll served with chips
Fish & Chip
Cod hand breaded and fried served with fries
Grill Chicken Sandwich
Tuna BLT
Filet Steak Sand
Nashville chicken
Entrees (OL)
Fried Oyster Platter
Chicken Chesapeake
Grilled chicken breast topped with a crab cake and creamy crab sauce served with 2 sides
Crab Cake Dinner (2)
2 House made Jumbo lump crab cakes served with 2 sides
Crab Cake Dinner (1)
1 house made jumbo lump crab cake served with 2 sides
Shrimp Mac & Cheese
Tacos
Blackened fish in a soft corn tortilla, with sides of pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro sauce, sour cream & Cole slaw
Salmon Entree
Fish Tacos
Fried Shrimp Platter
12 Oz Prime Rib
12 oz. Prime rib served with 2 sides
Kids (OL)
Sides/Add ons (OL)
Chips
Fries
Onion Rings
Cole Slaw
Applesauce
Veggie
Mashed Potato available after 5pm
Side Garden
Side Caesar
Side Mac & Cheese
Fresh Fruit
Corn Bread
Cheese Sauce
2 Pretzel Sticks Side
Sd Grilled Chicken Breast
Sm Side Guacamole
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
511 Chesterfield Ave, Centreville, MD 21617