Doc Watson's Market

275 S Main St

Amherst, OH 44001

DOC WATSON'S

Beverages

Drip Coffee

$1.75+

Organic Beans

Loose Leaf Tea

$2.50

Espresso

$2.65+

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.50+

Smoothies

The Beauty One

$9.75

300g Coconut Milk, 200g Strawberries, 80g Banana, 1 TBSP Coconut Oil, Collagen, Lemon, 2TBSP Honey

The Blue Majik One

$9.75

300g Coconut Milk, 1 TBSP Date Syrup, 105g Banana, 140g Pineapple, 1 TBSP Shredded Coconut, 1 TBSP Chia Seeds, 1 tsp Vanilla, 1 tsp Blue Spirulina

The Energizing One

$8.75

120g Almond Milk, 180g Cold Brew, 1 TBSP Date Syrup, 3 TBSP Peanut Butter Powder, 1/2 tsp Reishi Powder, 175g Banana, 75g ice

The Immune Boosting One

$8.75

300g Vanilla Almond Milk, 1 tsp Chaga Mushroom, 1 tsp Vanilla, 1 Drop Vitamin D&K2, 140g Oranges, 140g Banana

The Post Workout One

$9.75

300g Almond Milk, Vanilla Protein Powder, 20g Spinach, 3TBSP Peanut Butter Powder, 1 tsp Maca, 245g Banana, 1TBSP Date Syrup

Kid's Smoothies

The Fruity One

$5.95

Coconut Milk, Strawberries, Bananas, Pineapple

The Wild One

$5.95

Almond milk, Peanut Butter, Banana, Chia Seeds

Toasts

The Loaded Peanut Butter Toast

$4.95

Dave’s Killer Bread, Peanut Butter, Banana, Hemp Hearts, Honey

Avocado

$4.95

Dave's Killer Bread, Avocado, Feta, Himalayan Pink Salt, Everything but the Bagel Seasoning, Broccoli Sprouts, Lemon

Overnight Oats

Chunky Monkey

$4.95

Rolled Oats, Almond Milk, Banana, Peanut Butter, Chia Seeds, Maple Syrup

Berry Vanilla

$4.95

Rolled Oats, Coconut Milk, Blueberries, Raspberries, Chia Seeds, Vanilla, Maple Syrup

Chia Seed Pudding

Coconut Milk, Chia Seeds, Blueberries, Vanilla, Honey

Peanut Butter Cup

$3.95

Almond Milk, Chia Seeds, Cocoa, Peanut Butter, Vanilla, Honey

Vanilla Blueberry

$3.95

Coconut Milk, Chia Seeds, Blueberries, Vanilla, Honey

Salads

Balanced

$9.95

Mixed greens, Quinoa, HB egg, Avocado, Feta, Goji Berries, Hemp seed, Walnut

Protein

$9.95

Mixed greens, SV Chicken, HB Egg, Avocado, Feta, Hemp seed, Walnuts

Yummus

$9.95

Mixed Greens, Quinoa, Dates, Cucumber, Hummus, Avocado, Feta, Walnuts, Greek vin.

Sesame Ginger

$9.95

Romaine, Carrots, Cabbage, Green onion, Almonds, Mandarin orange, Edamame, Sesame seed, Sesame vin.

Harvest

$9.95

Mixed greens, SV Chicken, Goat cheese, Bacon, GF Granola, Blueberries

Cobb

$9.95

Mixed greens, SV Chicken, Bacon, Tomato, Avocado, HB Egg, Red onion, Honey mustand vin.

Summer

$9.95

Spinach, Strawberries, Walnuts, Goat cheese, Blueberries, Red onion, Honey poppyseed

Buffalo

$9.95

Roamine, SV Chicken, Carrots, Celery, Avocado, Buffalo ranch

Create Your Own

Sandwiches/Wraps

BBQ

$9.95

SV Chicken, Cheddar, Tomato, Spinach, Himalayan salt, Sweet & Spicy BBQ

Cali

$9.95

Avocado, Provalone, SV Chicken, Spinach, Tomato, Himalayan salt

Garden Club

$9.95

Hummus, Quinoa, Cucumber, Carrots, Red pepper, Green Goddess

Breakfast

$9.95

HB Egg, Bacon, Avocado, Cheddar, Tomato, Himalayan salt, EVOO, Black pepper

Buffalo Chicken

$9.95

SV Chicken, Cheddar, Spinach, Buffalo Ranch

RETAIL FOOD

Actual Veggies

The Actual Black Burger

$9.19

Annie's

GF Rice Pasta & Cheddar

$4.50

Organic Mac & Cheese Classic

$4.50

Farm Friends & Cheddar

$4.99

Applegate Naturals

Black Forest Uncured Ham

$7.80

Charcuterie Plate with Pepper Jack

$6.19

Oven Roasted Turkey Breast

$7.80

Pork & Beef Uncured Pepperoni

$6.70

Smoked Turkey Breast

$7.80

Uncured Genoa Salami

$8.90

Charcuterie Plate with Chocolate

$6.19

BEAR

Strawberry Fruit Rolls

$2.50

Mango Fruit Rolls

$2.50

Big Spoon Roasters

Choc. Sea Salt Almond Butter

$7.25

Crunchy PB 13oz

$9.95Out of stock

PB w/Wildflower Honey 13oz

$9.95

Pistachio Crunch Almond Butter

$7.50

Vanilla Caramel Almond & Cashew Butter 13oz

$15.50

Bob's Red Mill

1 to 1 Baking Flour GF

$7.09

Almond Flour Super Fine

$14.09

Org. Old Fashioned Rolled Oats

$5.39

Org. Quinoa

$8.49

Org. Chia Seeds

$8.99

Boulder Canyon

Potato Chips

$4.79

BREAD

Large Sourdough

$8.00

Mini Sourdough

$6.00

Cali'Flour

Keto Pizza Crust

$15.39

Carandini

Balsamic Vinegar 16.9oz

$10.29

Chickapea

Spaghetti Noodles

$5.49

Penne Pasta

$5.49

Lasagna Noddles

$6.09

Chosen Foods

Avocado Oil 16.9oz

$16.79

Coconut Secret

Coconut Aminos

$9.19

Cor Eats

Banana Bread & Muffin Mix

$8.99

Blueberry Muffin Mix

$9.99

Brownie Mix

$8.99

Chocolate Cupcake Mix

$9.99

Pancake & Waffle Mix

$8.99

Dave's Killer Bread

English Muffin Multigrain

$8.49

White Bread Done Right

$8.49

Epic Everything Bagel

$8.49

Powerseed Bread

$9.59

Plain Awesome Bagel

$8.49

DeeBee's Organics

Organic Superfruit Freezie

$7.99

Desert Pepper

Tequila Salsa

$6.29

Roasted Tomato Chipotle Salsa

$6.29

Corn Black Bean Salsa

$6.29

Cantina Medium Red Salsa

$5.39

Dietz & Watson

Gouda Cheese

$9.99

White American Cheese Slices

$5.19

Mild White Cheddar Block

$8.49

Draper's Apiary

Peanut Butter Creamed Honey

$10.00

Honey 8oz

$8.00Out of stock

Honey 16oz

$14.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Creamed Honey 8oz

$10.00

Creamed Honey 8oz

$10.00

Garlic Honey 8oz

$9.00

Hot Honey 8oz

$9.00Out of stock

Vanilla Bean Honey

$9.00Out of stock

Lavender Honey

$9.00

Cinnamon Honey 8oz

$9.00

Bourbon Barrel Honey 10oz

$13.00

Earth & Oak

Acadian Seasoning

$7.00

Adobo Seasoning

$7.00

Basil Seasoning

$6.00

Blackened Seasoning

$8.00

Cayenne Pepper

$6.00

Chili Powder

$6.00Out of stock

Citrus Peppercorn Rub

$9.00

Garlic Salt

$8.00

Ground Ginger

$7.00

Hickory Smoked Sea Salt

$12.00

Italian Melange

$7.00

Madras Curry Powder

$7.00

Onion Seasoning

$6.00

Paprika

$8.00

Red Pepper Flakes

$6.00

Toasted Garlic Powder

$7.00

Turmeric

$8.00

Epic

Epic Bacon Bits Hickory

$7.54

From the Ground Up

Cauliflower Pretzel Sticks

$5.19

Butternut Squash Cracker Parmesan

$5.19

Good Foods

Chunky Guacamole

$5.69

Good Health

Veggie Straws Sea Salt

$5.19

Himalayan Chef

Black Pepper Grinder

$5.89

Pink Himalayan Salt Grinder

$5.89

Holland House

Apple Cider Vinegar

$4.49

Hu Kitchen

Chocolate Covered Hunks Almond & Sea Salt

$8.19

In the Raw

Monk Fruit

$4.69

Just Date

Date Sugar

$13.99

Kevin's Natural Foods

General Tso's

$6.89

Kung Pao

$6.89

Teriyaki

$6.89

Kize Concepts

Choc. Brownie

$2.49

Cookie Dough

$2.49

PB Chocolate Chip

$2.49

PB Crunch

$2.49

La Tourangelle

Avocado Spray Oil

$9.29

LaClare Family Creamery

Goat Cheese Everything Bagel

$4.69

Goat Cheese Chipotle Honey

$4.69

Lesser Evil

8 pack Lil' Snack Pack

$6.99Out of stock

.88oz No Cheese Cheesiness

$1.79

.88oz Himalayan Gold

$1.99

.88oz Himalayan Pink

$1.99

4.6oz Himalayan Pink

$3.99

8pack Himalayan Pink Snack Pack

$5.99

4.6oz No Cheese Cheesiness

$3.99

(single) Lil' Snack

$0.75

Made Good

Made Good Chocolate Banana Bars (6)

$5.49

Made Good Chocolate Chip Granola Bars (6)

$5.49

Marchesato

Organic GF Red Lentil Penne Pasta

$7.99

Organic GF Oat Maccheroni Pasta

$7.99

Marchesi

Organic Garlic Infused EVOO

$17.99

Organic Spray Garlic Infused EVOO

$7.99

Organic Spray Herb Infused EVOO

$7.99

Mifroma

Le Gruyere 7oz

$12.19

Moss Garlic Farm

Garlic & Chive Dip Mix

$5.00

Garlic Bread Spread Mix

$4.00

Garlic Salt Shaker

$10.00

Garlic Pepper Shaker

$10.00

The Blend

$10.00

Garlic Scape Sea Salt Tub

$13.00

Noble Made

Buffalo Sauce

$9.29

Nut Sack Foods

Keto Mix- Roasted Nuts Original 6oz

$8.00

Metro Mix Roasted Nuts 3oz

$5.00

Naked Mix Roasted Nuts Original 6oz

$8.00

Premium Mix Roasted Nuts Original 6oz

$8.00

Roasted Salted Almonds 6oz

$8.00

Spicy Mix Roasted Nuts Original 6oz

$8.00

Oh My Spice

Choc. Lovers

$9.99

Cinnamon Roll

$9.99Out of stock

Everything

$9.99

Garlic Lovers

$9.99

Himalayan Salt

$8.99Out of stock

Maui Onion

$9.99Out of stock

Spicy Fajita

$9.99

Spicy Ranch

$9.99

Sweet & Savory

$9.99

Zesty Ranch

$9.99

Pacific Foods

Unsweetened Almond Milk

$5.69

Unsweetened Vanilla Almond Milk

$5.69

Perfect Bar

Peanut Butter Bar

$2.99

Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter Bar

$2.99

Primal Kitchen

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$8.89

Buff. Ranch

$8.89

Classic BBQ Unsweetened

$6.49

Dreamy Italian

$8.89

Greek Vinaigrette & Marinade

$8.89

Hawaiian Style BBQ

$6.49

Honey Mustard

$8.89

Org. Unsweetened Ketchup Squeeze

$9.99

Ranch

$8.89

Squeeze Mayo with Avocado Oil

$14.49

Steak Sauce

$6.49

Unsweetened Red Pizza Sauce

$6.99

Roth Cheese

Hot Honey Gouda Cheese

$5.89

Salemville

Blue Cheese Crumble

$5.59

Siete

1oz Fuego Tortilla Chips

$1.90

1oz Nacho Tortilla Chips

$1.90

1oz Ranch Tortilla Chips

$1.90

Almond Flour Tortillas

$9.00

Burrito Size Tortillas

$11.50

Carnitas Seasoning

$3.50

Chipotle BBQ Chips

$4.25

Chorizo Seasoning

$3.50

Churro Strips

$5.00

Dip Chip Tortilla Chip 5oz

$5.25

Fuego Potato Chips

$4.25

Grain Free Hard Taco Shells (12 count)

$6.50

Green Enchilada Sauce

$7.00

Lime Tortilla Chips 5oz

$5.00

Mild Taco Seasoning

$3.50

Queso Potato Chips

$4.25

Ranch Tortilla Chips 4oz

$4.25

Red Enchilada Sauce

$7.00

Salt & Vinegar Potato Chips

$4.25

Sea Salt Potato Chips

$4.25

Sea Salt Tortilla Chips 5oz

$5.25

Spicy Taco Seasoning

$3.50

Vegan Refried Black Beans

$3.54

Vegan Refried Pinto Beans

$3.54

Simple Mills

Everything Seed Cracker

$6.49

Honey Cinnamon Sweet Thins

$6.29

Almond Flour Pizza Dough Mix

$6.29

Garlic & Herb Seed Cracker

$6.49

Simply Elderberry

8oz Plain Elderberry Syrup

$15.00

16oz Plain Elderberry Syrup

$25.00

8oz Original Elderberry Syrup

$15.00

16oz Original Elderberry Syrup

$25.00

DIY Elderberry Kit

$18.00

Skout Organic

Blueberry Blast Kids Bars

$7.02

French Toast Kids Bars

$7.02Out of stock

Raspberry Rush Kids Bars

$7.02

Smith Brother's Sweets

Bourbon Barrel Maple Syrup 14oz

$18.00

Bourbon Barrel Maple Syrup 8oz

$13.00

Apple Whiskey Jam

$6.50

Blueberry Jam

$6.50

Blueberry Lemon Jam

$6.50

Bumbleberry Jam

$6.50Out of stock

Cherry Jam

$6.50

Cherry Bourbon Jam

$6.50Out of stock

Cranberry Cabarnet

$6.50

Garlic Hot Pepper Jam

$6.50Out of stock

Peach Jam

$6.50Out of stock

Peach Bellini Jam

$6.50Out of stock

Pineapple Jalapeno Jam

$6.50Out of stock

Pineapple Mango Rum Jam

$6.50

Raspberry Jam

$6.50

Raspberry Moscato Jam

$6.50

Strawberry Jam

$6.50

Strawberry Margarita

$6.50

So Delicious DF

Vanilla Coconut Milk

$4.49

Unsweetened Coconut Milk

$4.49

SoGo Snacks

Grass Fed Meat Stick

$2.90

Sonoma

Basil & Parmesan EVOO

$13.40

Cherry Tomato Marinara w/Basil Pasta Sauce

$10.99

Org. Butternut Squash Pasta Sauce

$10.99

Plum Tomato Marinara Pizza Sauce

$7.00

Roasted Garlic Pasta Sauce

$10.99

Sauteed Garlic EVOO

$13.40

Slow-Simmered Tomato & Asiago Pasta Sauce

$9.99

Stumpwater Farm

12oz Maple Sugar

$16.00

12oz Maple Sugar BBQ Rub

$16.00

12oz Steak & Burger Seasoning

$16.00

6oz Maple Sugar BBQ Rub

$9.00

6oz Steak & Burger Seasoning

$9.00

Cinnamon Infused Maple Syrup 8oz

$12.00

Cocoa Bean Infused Maple Syrup 8oz

$12.00

Coffee Bean Infused Maple Syrup 8oz

$12.00

Hot Cocoa Mix

$6.00

Maple Cinnamon Sugar 12oz

$16.00

Pint Maple Syrup

$12.00

Pure Maple Leaf Bottle Maple Syrup

$15.00

Quart Maple Syrup

$20.00

Sweet & Spicy Maple Syrup

$12.00

Sweetleaf

Stevia

$9.39

Tillamook

Shredded Mozzarella Cheese

$5.99

Shredded Medium Cheddar

$5.99

True Made

Honey Mustard

$6.39

Yellow Mustard

$6.39

Witzi's

10oz Original Granola

$15.99

5oz Original Granola

$8.50

10oz Banana Berry Granola

$15.99

5oz Banana Berry Granola

$8.50

5oz Lemon Raspberry Granola

$8.50

5oz Golden Granola

$8.50

5oz Chocolate Honeyberry

$8.50

Yum Earth

YumEarth Organic Candy Chew

$6.79Out of stock

YumEarth Fruit Snacks

$10.89

YumEarth Candy Giggles

$10.69

YumEarth Lollipop Family Size

$11.09

RETAIL N/A BEVERAGE

AquaTea

Elderberry Kombucha

$3.39

Pineapple Lemonade Kombucha

$3.39

Turmeric Sunrise Kombucha

$3.39

Peach Out Kombucha

$3.39

Buddy Brew

Cold Brew

$4.75

Caruso's Coffee

Columbian WB

$11.50

Columbian GRND

$11.50

Guatemalan WB

$11.50

Guatemalan GRND

$11.50

Nicaraguan WB

$11.50

Nicaraguan GRND

$11.50

Fr Vanilla WB

$11.50

Fr Vanilla GRND

$11.50

Irish Crm WB

$11.50

Irish Crm GRND

$11.50

Earth & Oak

Peppermint Tea

$13.00

Rose & Jasmine Tea

$13.00

Chamomile Tea

$13.00

Matcha Tea

$13.00

Crisp Lemon

$13.00

Garden of Flavor

Aronia Berry

$6.99

Green Harmony

$7.99

Lemon Ginger

$6.99

Turmeric Crush

$7.99

Wheatgrass Pineapple

$6.99

Just Ice Tea

Half Tea Half Lemonade

$5.00

Honey Green Tea

$5.00

Kevita

Strawberry Coconut Juice

$4.19

Lavender Melon Kombucha

$4.19

Mango Lime Kombucha

$4.19

Olipop

Olipop Classic Root Beer

$2.79

Poppi

Poppi Doc Pop

$2.99

Poppi Raspberry Rose

$2.99

Poppi Root Beer

$2.99

Poppi Strawberry Lemon

$2.99

RAW Juice

Boss Tonic

$10.50

Mermaid Lemonade

$10.50

G3 Live

$10.50

Tropic Thunder

$10.50

Chill Pill

$10.50

Shroomi

Shroomi FOCUS Shot

$4.99

Shroomi Mushroom Coffee

$21.00

Shroomi IMMUNITY Shot

$4.99

Suja

SUJA Immunity Defense Shot

$3.99

SUJA Vitamin D Shot

$3.99

SUJA Digestion Shot

$3.99

Swoon

Swoon SF Lemonade

$4.50

Swoon SF Pink Lemonade

$4.50

Tiesta Tea

Paper Filters

$7.29

TT Ginger Sweet Peach Tea

$6.39

TT Pineapple Blues Tea

$14.59

TT Blueberry Wild Child Tea

$6.39

TT Citrus Detox Tea

$14.59

TT Fruity Paradise Tea

$6.39

TT Chunky Watermelon Tea

$6.39

TT Maui Mange Tea

$6.39

TT Lavender Chamomile Tea

$6.39

Waterloo

8pack Lemon Lime Sparkling Water

$6.09

8pack Watermelon Sparkling Water

$6.09

(single) Lemon Lime Sparkling Water

$0.75

(single) Watermelon Sparkling Water

$0.75

(single) Blackberry Lemonade

$0.75

(single) Peach

$0.75

(single) Cherry Limeade

$0.75

Zevia

(single) Cherry Cola

$1.25

(single) Creamy Root Beer

$1.25

(single) Dr. Zevia

$1.25

(single) Ginger Ale

$1.25

(single) Grape Soda

$1.25

(single) Kidz Fruit Punch

$1.10

(single) Kidz Strawberry Lemonade

$1.10

(single) Orange Soda

$1.25

6pack Cherry Cola

$7.29

6pack Grape Soda

$7.29

6pack Kidz Fruit Punch

$6.19

6pack Kidz Strawberry Lemonade

$6.19

6pack Orange Soda

$7.29

RETAIL SUPPLEMENTS

Ancient Nutrition

Beauty Within Collagen

$52.95

Chocolate Collagen Protein

$52.95

Strawberry Lemonade Collagen

$52.95

Unflavored Collagen Protein

$52.95

Vanilla Collagen

$52.95

Just Ingredients

(single) Raspberry Lemonade Pre-Workout

$2.49

(single) Strawberry Limeade Pre-Workout

$2.49

(single) Chocolate Protein Powder

$2.49Out of stock

(single) Coconut Chocolate Protein Powder

$2.49Out of stock

(single) Roasted Peanut Butter Chocolate Protein Powder

$2.49Out of stock

(single) Snickerdoodle Protein Powder

$2.49Out of stock

(single) Vanilla Bean Protein Powder

$2.49Out of stock

2lb bag Chocolate Protein Powder

$59.99

2lb Bag Vanilla Bean Protein Powder

$59.99

2lb bag Creamy Peanut Butter Chocolate Protein Powder

$59.99

2lb bag Mint Chocolate Protein Powder 2lb bag

$59.99

Raspberry Lemonade Pre-Workout 12oz

$39.99

Tropical Paradise Pre-Workout 15oz

$39.99

Strawberry Limeade Pre-Workout 1lb

$39.99

Bovine Collagen

$24.99

Lion's Mane

$24.99

Naked Whey

5lb Chocolate Whey Protein Powder

$94.99

5lb Vanilla Whey Protein Powder

$94.99

Orgain

Orgain Chocolate Protein Powder

$37.49

Ortho Molecular

Natural D-Hist

$39.00

Pure Encapsulations

Ascorbic Acid Capsules

$19.25

B-Complex Plus

$23.60

ONE Multivitamin

$20.80

Probiotic G.I.

$41.30

UltraMag 120's

$42.95

ONE Omega

$39.00

SpringBoard

D-Hist Jr.

$19.00

SuperNutes- 120 ct

$37.00

SELF CARE

Aura Cacia

Essential Oil Blend Mind Guide

$12.29

Kids Roll On Essential Oil Uplifting

$7.79

Kids Roll On Essential Oil Bedtime

$7.79

Kids Roll On Essential Oil Focus

$7.79

Fizzy Bath- Clearing

$4.09

Fizzy Bath- Bedtime

$4.09

Essential Oil Chill Pill

$12.29

Roll On Essential Oil Chill Pill

$8.49

Essential Oil Pillow Potion

$12.29

Buckeye Creamery

Lemon Coconut Soap

$6.50

Vanilla Lavender Soap

$6.50

Just Ingredients

Lip Balm- Sweet Citrus Bronze Tint

$4.99

Lip Balm- Coconut Vanilla

$4.99

1oz Face Serum- Eucalyptus Mint

$19.99

Hyaluronic Acid 1oz

$29.99

Body Lotion- Sweet Citrus

$14.99

2oz Face Serum- Sweet Citrus

$37.99

Lip Balm- Sweet Citrus

$4.99

Lip Balm- Very Berry Lip Balm

$4.99

PRODUCE

Apples

Organic Honeycrisp

$2.99

Asparagus

Asparagus Bunch

$3.49

Bananas

Banana

$0.99

Berries

Org. Blueberries

$4.19

Raspberries

$4.49

Broccoli

Broccoli

$2.49

Cucumbers

English Cuke

$1.29

Garlic

Garlic

$0.79

Ginger

Ginger

$3.99

Herbs

Herb Planters (3)

$24.99

Leafy Greens

Spinach Org.

$4.19

Spring Mix Org.

$4.19

50/50 Org.

$4.19

Lemons

Lemon

$0.59

Microgreens Forest Hill

Sunflower Sprouts

$5.75

Purple Radishes Sprouts

$5.75

Broccoli Sprouts

$5.75

Sweet Pea Sprouts

$5.75

Rainbow Mix

$5.75

Onions

Red Onion

$1.19

Sweet Onion

$1.59

3lb Yellow Onion

$3.99

Oranges

Navel Orange

$0.99

Peppers

Red Bell

$2.99

Yellow Bell

$2.99

Potatoes

Sweet Potatoes

$1.29

5lb Red Skin

$4.99

5lb Idaho

$4.99

Tomatoes

Grape Tomatoes Org.

$3.99

Hydra Tomatoes Org.

$1.89

Zucchini

Zucchini

$1.29

MEAT

Beef

6oz Beef Patties (4 pack)

$5.79

Chuck Brisket

$8.99

Chuck Roast

$6.29

Flank Stead

$8.99

Ground Beef

$5.79

Hot Dogs

$6.00

Porterhouse Steak

$17.99

Rib Steak

$18.99

Round Rump Roast

$6.19

Short Ribs

$5.59

Sirloin Tip Roast

$8.99

Stew Beef

$5.69

T-Bone Steak

$17.99

Top Sirloin Steak Boneless

$11.99

Tri-Tip Roast

$8.99

Chicken

Apple Maple Sausage Links

$9.50

Blueberry Maple Sausage Patties

$9.50

Bone Broth

$7.00

Bratwurst (FVMF)

$10.45

Bratwurst (WFF)

$9.00

Chicken Breast (FVMF)

$8.25

Chicken Breast (WFF)

$13.00

Chicken Thigh

$11.50

Chicken Wings

$12.50

Deluxe Ital. Hot Sausage

$9.00

Ground Chicken Sausage

$9.00

Ground Chorizo

$9.00

Sweet Italian Sausage (FVMF)

$10.45

Whole Chicken

$20.00

Turkey

Ground Turkey

$9.00

Pork

Bacon (FVMF)

$10.50

Picnic Roast

$6.49

Porkchops

$6.89

Shoulder Roast

$6.49

Smoked Bacon (Dostalls)

$8.99

Smoked Ham Slice

$4.99

Spare Ribs

$4.99

Sweet Italian Sausage

$5.99

EGGS

Denver's Dozen

Dozen Eggs

$4.50

Dostall's Farm

Dozen Eggs

$4.50

Fair View Meadow Farm

Dozen Eggs

$4.75

Duck Eggs (1/2 Dozen)

$3.00

APPAREL

T-Shirts

Navy T-Shirt w/Logo

$25.00

Reusable Bags

Reusable Bags

$2.50

DAIRY

1/2 Gallon

Skim A2

$3.50

2% A2

$4.25

Whole A2

$4.25

Chocolate A2

$4.25

Butter

Salted 1lb

$8.00

Unsalted 1lb

$8.00

Gallon

Skim A2

$5.00

2% A2

$6.50

Whole A2

$6.50

Chocolate

$6.50

Yogurt

Mixed Berry A2 12oz

$4.00

FLOWERS

Bouquets

Eucalyptus

$13.00

Large Bouquet

$30.00

Medium Bouquet

$20.00

Miniature Bouquet

$10.00

Small Bouquet

$15.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Healthy Made Simple!

275 S Main St, Amherst, OH 44001

Directions

