Restaurant header imageView gallery

Doce sabor brazilian cafe Store

review star

No reviews yet

411 East Main Street

Wrightstown, NJ 08562

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Breakfast

Breakfast

breakfast platter

breakfast platter

$7.99

2 scrambled eggs, shredded hash browns, 2 sausage links, 2 pieces of bacon and a butter croissant

breakfast sandwich

bacon, egg, cheese sandwich

bacon, egg, cheese sandwich

$5.00

scrambled eggs in egg mold, with yellow american topped with 2 pieces of bacon on a Kaiser bun.

Turkey,egg,cheese

Turkey,egg,cheese

$5.00

scrambled eggs in egg mold, with pepper jack cheese topped with 2 pieces of turkey bacon on a Kaiser bun.

bacon,egg,cheese

$5.00

turkey, egg, cheese

$5.00

Muffin

Double chocolate muffin

Double chocolate muffin

$1.50
Wild Blueberry Muffin

Wild Blueberry Muffin

$1.50

Main dishes

Plate of the day

Monday( Brazilian chicken stroganoff) Strogonoffe de frango

Monday( Brazilian chicken stroganoff) Strogonoffe de frango

$12.99

Brazilian chicken stroganoff served over a bed of rice with potato Stix

Tuesday(Moqueca Baiana)

Tuesday(Moqueca Baiana)

$13.99

Brazilian Fish Stew made with flounder served over a bed of rice

Wednesday( Bobo de camarao)

Wednesday( Bobo de camarao)

$14.99

Brazilian shrimp dish make with Bell peppers and 2 different types of brazilian cheese served over a bed of rice.

Thursday Beef stew( carne de panela)

Thursday Beef stew( carne de panela)

$14.99+

Brazilian beef stew by it self like a soup or over white rice as the plate of the day

Thursday(vegetable brazilian stew)

Thursday(vegetable brazilian stew)

$12.99+

Brazilian Vegetable stew like a soup or over white rice as the plate of the day

Friday( Tomato bisque w/ grilled cheese)

Friday( Tomato bisque w/ grilled cheese)

$9.99+

Cup of tomato bisque soup made from scratch served with 2 grilled cheese sandwiches

Chicken

Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$11.60+

wings deep fried tossed in your choice of sauce

Plain wings

$11.60+

Breaded Wings deep fried

BBQ wings

BBQ wings

$11.60+

Breaded wings deep fried and tossed in your choice of sauce

Garlic Parmesan Wings

Garlic Parmesan Wings

$12.00+

Breaded wings deep fried and tossed in your choice of sauce

Tenders With Fries

Tenders With Fries

$11.99

2 white meat chicken tenders hand crafted and cooked to golden brown perfection served with fries with special sauce and your choice of dipping sauce for the tenders.

Pastel( empanada)

Cheese pastel

Cheese pastel

$3.50

Half-circle thin crust pies with assorted fillings, fried in vegetable oil. The result is a crispy, brownish fried pie. The most common fillings are ground meat, mozzarella, heart of palm, chicken and Buffalo chicken. 1 per order

Heart of Palm pastel

Heart of Palm pastel

$3.50

Half-circle thin crust pies with assorted fillings, fried in vegetable oil. The result is a crispy, brownish fried pie. The most common fillings are ground meat, mozzarella, heart of palm, chicken and Buffalo chicken. 1 per order

Creamy Chicken Pastel

Creamy Chicken Pastel

$3.50Out of stock

half-circle thin crust pies with assorted fillings, fried in vegetable oil. The result is a crispy, brownish fried pie. The most common fillings are ground meat, mozzarella, heart of palm, chicken and Buffalo chicken. 1 per order

Buffalo Chicken Pastel

Buffalo Chicken Pastel

$3.50

half-circle thin crust pies with assorted fillings, fried in vegetable oil. The result is a crispy, brownish fried pie. The most common fillings are ground meat, mozzarella, heart of palm, chicken and Buffalo chicken. 1 per order

Ground beef Pastel

Ground beef Pastel

$3.50Out of stock

half-circle thin crust pies with assorted fillings, fried in vegetable oil. The result is a crispy, brownish fried pie. The most common fillings are ground meat, mozzarella, heart of palm, chicken and Buffalo chicken. 1 per order

Burger

X-Tudo (X-Everything Burger) With Fries

X-Tudo (X-Everything Burger) With Fries

$11.99

Its our everything burger with lettuce,tomato,pickle our hand crafted burger with cheddar cheese, bacon, a fried egg with our signature sauce, chipotle aioli sauce on a brioche bun with a side of seasoned fries. Can be modified upon request.

Sides

Grilled Cheese

$2.50

Seasoned fries

$3.50

Side of Rice

$1.50

Bites

Small bites

Small bites

$5.00

12 units of our famous mini potato fritters stuffed with your choice of filling.

Medium Bites

Medium Bites

$8.80

22 units of our famous mini potato fritters stuffed with your choice of filling.

Large Bites

Large Bites

$12.20

32 units of our famous mini potato fritters stuffed with your choice of filling.

XL Bites

XL Bites

$18.50

50 units of our famous mini potato fritters stuffed with your choice of filling.

Super Bites

Super Bites

$35.00

100 units of our famous mini potato fritters stuffed with your choice of filling.

Croquettes

Shrimp Croquet( risole de camarao)

Shrimp Croquet( risole de camarao)

$2.50

2 Shrimp croquettes per order

Codfish Croquettes( Bolinho de bacalhau)

Codfish Croquettes( Bolinho de bacalhau)

$2.50

2 codfish croquetts per order

Coxinha( Original chicken)

Coxinha( Original chicken)

$2.00

2 party sized Potato fritter filled with our original Chicken filling.

Buffalo Chicken Coxinha

Buffalo Chicken Coxinha

$2.00

2 party sized potato fritters with buffao chicken filling

Ham & Cheese Croquet

Ham & Cheese Croquet

$3.50Out of stock

5 Potato dough fitters filled with Ham & Cheese about the size of tater tots.

Brazilian cheese bread 3ct

Brazilian cheese bread 3ct

$1.50

3 freshly baked brazilian cheese bread. Pao de queijo gluten free

Party Dogs

Party Dogs

$3.50

5 potato fitters with a hot dog in the middle.

Mild cheddar croquette

Mild cheddar croquette

$3.50

5 Potato dough fitters filled with mild cheddar about the size of tater tots.

Deserts/ Sweets

Mousses

Passion Fruit Mousse

Passion Fruit Mousse

$2.50
Strawberry Mousse

Strawberry Mousse

$2.50
Chocolate Mousse

Chocolate Mousse

$2.50

Churros

Caramel Filled Churros

Caramel Filled Churros

$1.50Out of stock

3 Mini churros filled with brazilian caramel dusted with sugar and cinammon

Nutella filled Churros

Nutella filled Churros

$1.50

3 Mini churros filled with Nutella dusted with sugar and cinnamon

Gourmet Brazilian Candy

Brigadeiro

Brigadeiro

$9.99

They're like the fudgy cousin of a chocolate truffle, just without the hard shell. Traditionally made with milk or dark chocolate, sweetened condensed milk, and butter, they're velvety soft, creamy, sweet, and totally irresistible. If you've never tried one before, we promise it'll be love at first bite Box of 12

Beijinho

Beijinho

$9.99

Beijinhos, literally translated to little kisses, are popular Brazilian treats made from sweetened condensed milk, butter, and coconut rolled and topped off with sugar. Box of 12

3 of a kind

3 of a kind

$9.99

Gourmet brazilian candies with your choice of 3 different flavors. Box of 12

2 of a kind

2 of a kind

$9.99

Gourmet Box of Brazilian Candies with your choice of 2 types. Box of 12

4 of a kind

4 of a kind

$9.99

Gourmet Box of Brazilian Candies with your choice of 4 types. Box of 12

Coffee

Coffe

Bustello Coffe

$1.50+

Pillon Coffe

$1.50+

Folgers Decaf

$1.50+

Cakes & Flans

Flans( Pudin

Condensed milk flan slice

Condensed milk flan slice

$3.75

A creamy and sweet brazilian custard dessert with a caramel sauce sold by the slice

White flan slice

White flan slice

$3.75

A creamy and sweet brazilian custard dessert with a caramel sauce . A fluffier version of a cheesecake. Sold by the slice

Chocolate flan slice

Chocolate flan slice

$3.75

Brigadeirao a brazilian flan like texture with the creaminess of custard.

Drinks

Juices

Passion fruit Juice

$2.00+

Cashew Juice

$2.00+

Guava Juice

$2.00+

Apple juice Bottle

$2.20

Orange Juice Bottle

$2.20

Chocolate milk bottle

$2.20

Soda

Guarana bottle 600ml

Guarana bottle 600ml

$2.50

Bottle of 600ml brazilian soda

Guarana Can 12oz

Guarana Can 12oz

$1.25
Guarana 2litter

Guarana 2litter

$3.55
Guarana Diet Can

Guarana Diet Can

$1.25
Coke can

Coke can

$1.05
Coke zero sugar can

Coke zero sugar can

$1.05
Mountain Dew can

Mountain Dew can

$1.05
Dr.Pepper can

Dr.Pepper can

$1.05
Sprite can

Sprite can

$1.05
Sunkis can

Sunkis can

$1.05

Water Bottle

$1.00

Extras

Brazilian goodies

Strawberry bubaloo

Strawberry bubaloo

$0.30

Brazilian strawberry gum that burst in your mouth similar to gushers.

Tuttifruit buballo

Tuttifruit buballo

$0.30

Original brazilian gum flavored tuttifruit, burst in your mouth similar to gushers.

Grape Bubaloo

Grape Bubaloo

$0.30

Brazilian grape gum that burst in your mouth similar to gushers.

Laka

Laka

$2.50

Brazilian white chocolate bar.

Bis milk chocolate

Bis milk chocolate

$2.99

Pack of milk bis with 20 in pack. Its a waffle consistency with chocolate in between the layers.

Bis White Chocolate

Bis White Chocolate

$2.99

Pack of white chocolate bis with 20 in pack. Its a waffle consistency with chocolate in between the layers.

Bis milk single

Bis milk single

$0.25

Its a waffle consistency with chocolate in between the layers.

Bis white chocolate single

Bis white chocolate single

$0.25

Its a waffle consistency with chocolate in between the layers.

Baton white chocolate

Baton white chocolate

$0.30

Lipstick shaped brazilian white chocolate

Serenata de Amor

Serenata de Amor

$0.35

Serenata de Armor, which means Serenade of Love .These chocolates have a cream and cashew-nut center, surrounded by crunchy wafers and an outer layer of milk chocolate

Sonho de Valsa

Sonho de Valsa

$0.35

Sonho de Valsa is one of Brazil's best-selling bonbons. Chocolate and a thin wafer layer hold a creamy cashew filling in this traditional candy

Frozen

Frozen goods

Mini Brazilian cheese bread(Pao de queijo)

Mini Brazilian cheese bread(Pao de queijo)

$4.50

Mini frozen brazilian cheese bread. Forno de minas. Gluten free.

Shrimp croquette

Shrimp croquette

$15.99

10 frozen shrimp Rissoles. It must be fried.

Codfish Croquettes

Codfish Croquettes

$15.99

12 frozen codfish croquettes. Must be fried

Mineiro brazilian cheese bread( pao de queijo)

Mineiro brazilian cheese bread( pao de queijo)

$4.50

Frozen brazilian cheese bread. Must be based or air fried. Gluten free

Easter egg candy

Easter eggs

Lacta favoritos

Lacta favoritos

$44.69

Brazilian chocolate egg 560g filled with some favorite bars and bonbons4

Sonho de valsa 357g

Sonho de valsa 357g

$41.99
Baton 186g white chocolate

Baton 186g white chocolate

$21.87

A brazilian white chocolate 186g

Laka white egg 175g

Laka white egg 175g

$20.58

Our favorite candy as a egg

Oreo egg 257g

Oreo egg 257g

$29.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

411 East Main Street, Wrightstown, NJ 08562

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Local Smoke BBQ - Cookstown
orange star4.2 • 1,087
19 Wrightstown Cookstown Rd Cookstown, NJ 08511
View restaurantnext
Smokin Rev and Lady Q’s Gourmet Barbeque - (Columbus Farmers Market)
orange starNo Reviews
2919 US Route 206 Springfield Township, NJ 08022
View restaurantnext
Smilies Ice Cream - Columbus
orange starNo Reviews
190 Atlantic Avenue Columbus, NJ 08022
View restaurantnext
Country Lakes Pub & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
558 Lakehurst Rd Browns Mills, NJ 08015
View restaurantnext
Sammys pizza barn
orange starNo Reviews
2670 US-206 Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
View restaurantnext
Mikey Bagels - Chesterfield
orange starNo Reviews
95 Saddle Way Chesterfield, NJ 08515
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Wrightstown
Bordentown
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Burlington
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Bristol
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Morrisville
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Medford
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Mount Laurel
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Trenton
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
Trenton
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
Lawrence Township
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston