- Home
- /
- Wrightstown
- /
- Doce sabor brazilian cafe - Store
Doce sabor brazilian cafe Store
No reviews yet
411 East Main Street
Wrightstown, NJ 08562
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
2x points now for loyalty members
Breakfast
Breakfast
breakfast sandwich
Main dishes
Plate of the day
Monday( Brazilian chicken stroganoff) Strogonoffe de frango
Brazilian chicken stroganoff served over a bed of rice with potato Stix
Tuesday(Moqueca Baiana)
Brazilian Fish Stew made with flounder served over a bed of rice
Wednesday( Bobo de camarao)
Brazilian shrimp dish make with Bell peppers and 2 different types of brazilian cheese served over a bed of rice.
Thursday Beef stew( carne de panela)
Brazilian beef stew by it self like a soup or over white rice as the plate of the day
Thursday(vegetable brazilian stew)
Brazilian Vegetable stew like a soup or over white rice as the plate of the day
Friday( Tomato bisque w/ grilled cheese)
Cup of tomato bisque soup made from scratch served with 2 grilled cheese sandwiches
Chicken
Buffalo Wings
wings deep fried tossed in your choice of sauce
Plain wings
Breaded Wings deep fried
BBQ wings
Breaded wings deep fried and tossed in your choice of sauce
Garlic Parmesan Wings
Breaded wings deep fried and tossed in your choice of sauce
Tenders With Fries
2 white meat chicken tenders hand crafted and cooked to golden brown perfection served with fries with special sauce and your choice of dipping sauce for the tenders.
Pastel( empanada)
Cheese pastel
Half-circle thin crust pies with assorted fillings, fried in vegetable oil. The result is a crispy, brownish fried pie. The most common fillings are ground meat, mozzarella, heart of palm, chicken and Buffalo chicken. 1 per order
Heart of Palm pastel
Half-circle thin crust pies with assorted fillings, fried in vegetable oil. The result is a crispy, brownish fried pie. The most common fillings are ground meat, mozzarella, heart of palm, chicken and Buffalo chicken. 1 per order
Creamy Chicken Pastel
half-circle thin crust pies with assorted fillings, fried in vegetable oil. The result is a crispy, brownish fried pie. The most common fillings are ground meat, mozzarella, heart of palm, chicken and Buffalo chicken. 1 per order
Buffalo Chicken Pastel
half-circle thin crust pies with assorted fillings, fried in vegetable oil. The result is a crispy, brownish fried pie. The most common fillings are ground meat, mozzarella, heart of palm, chicken and Buffalo chicken. 1 per order
Ground beef Pastel
half-circle thin crust pies with assorted fillings, fried in vegetable oil. The result is a crispy, brownish fried pie. The most common fillings are ground meat, mozzarella, heart of palm, chicken and Buffalo chicken. 1 per order
Burger
Bites
Small bites
12 units of our famous mini potato fritters stuffed with your choice of filling.
Medium Bites
22 units of our famous mini potato fritters stuffed with your choice of filling.
Large Bites
32 units of our famous mini potato fritters stuffed with your choice of filling.
XL Bites
50 units of our famous mini potato fritters stuffed with your choice of filling.
Super Bites
100 units of our famous mini potato fritters stuffed with your choice of filling.
Croquettes
Shrimp Croquet( risole de camarao)
2 Shrimp croquettes per order
Codfish Croquettes( Bolinho de bacalhau)
2 codfish croquetts per order
Coxinha( Original chicken)
2 party sized Potato fritter filled with our original Chicken filling.
Buffalo Chicken Coxinha
2 party sized potato fritters with buffao chicken filling
Ham & Cheese Croquet
5 Potato dough fitters filled with Ham & Cheese about the size of tater tots.
Brazilian cheese bread 3ct
3 freshly baked brazilian cheese bread. Pao de queijo gluten free
Party Dogs
5 potato fitters with a hot dog in the middle.
Mild cheddar croquette
5 Potato dough fitters filled with mild cheddar about the size of tater tots.
Deserts/ Sweets
Churros
Gourmet Brazilian Candy
Brigadeiro
They're like the fudgy cousin of a chocolate truffle, just without the hard shell. Traditionally made with milk or dark chocolate, sweetened condensed milk, and butter, they're velvety soft, creamy, sweet, and totally irresistible. If you've never tried one before, we promise it'll be love at first bite Box of 12
Beijinho
Beijinhos, literally translated to little kisses, are popular Brazilian treats made from sweetened condensed milk, butter, and coconut rolled and topped off with sugar. Box of 12
3 of a kind
Gourmet brazilian candies with your choice of 3 different flavors. Box of 12
2 of a kind
Gourmet Box of Brazilian Candies with your choice of 2 types. Box of 12
4 of a kind
Gourmet Box of Brazilian Candies with your choice of 4 types. Box of 12
Cakes & Flans
Flans( Pudin
Condensed milk flan slice
A creamy and sweet brazilian custard dessert with a caramel sauce sold by the slice
White flan slice
A creamy and sweet brazilian custard dessert with a caramel sauce . A fluffier version of a cheesecake. Sold by the slice
Chocolate flan slice
Brigadeirao a brazilian flan like texture with the creaminess of custard.
Drinks
Juices
Soda
Extras
Brazilian goodies
Strawberry bubaloo
Brazilian strawberry gum that burst in your mouth similar to gushers.
Tuttifruit buballo
Original brazilian gum flavored tuttifruit, burst in your mouth similar to gushers.
Grape Bubaloo
Brazilian grape gum that burst in your mouth similar to gushers.
Laka
Brazilian white chocolate bar.
Bis milk chocolate
Pack of milk bis with 20 in pack. Its a waffle consistency with chocolate in between the layers.
Bis White Chocolate
Pack of white chocolate bis with 20 in pack. Its a waffle consistency with chocolate in between the layers.
Bis milk single
Its a waffle consistency with chocolate in between the layers.
Bis white chocolate single
Its a waffle consistency with chocolate in between the layers.
Baton white chocolate
Lipstick shaped brazilian white chocolate
Serenata de Amor
Serenata de Armor, which means Serenade of Love .These chocolates have a cream and cashew-nut center, surrounded by crunchy wafers and an outer layer of milk chocolate
Sonho de Valsa
Sonho de Valsa is one of Brazil's best-selling bonbons. Chocolate and a thin wafer layer hold a creamy cashew filling in this traditional candy
Frozen
Frozen goods
Mini Brazilian cheese bread(Pao de queijo)
Mini frozen brazilian cheese bread. Forno de minas. Gluten free.
Shrimp croquette
10 frozen shrimp Rissoles. It must be fried.
Codfish Croquettes
12 frozen codfish croquettes. Must be fried
Mineiro brazilian cheese bread( pao de queijo)
Frozen brazilian cheese bread. Must be based or air fried. Gluten free
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
411 East Main Street, Wrightstown, NJ 08562