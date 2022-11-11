  • Home
Doce @ Shoma OO and 3pd 9420 NW 41ST ST

9420 NW 41ST ST

DORAL, FL 33178

Tacos

Ahi Tuna Tacos

$12.00

Birra De Res Tacos

$16.00

Tempura Mahi Tacos

$15.00

El Gobernador De Miami Tacos

$17.00

Huevos DOCE

$13.00

Pollitos Tacos

$14.00

Para Picar

Ahi Tuna Dynamite Tostones

$14.50

Ahi Tuna Poppers

$14.50

Chorizo Croquetas

$10.00

Croquetas Queso

$10.00

The Guac & Tostones

$12.50

Vaca Frita Tostones

$15.00

Completas

Abuelas Ropa Vieja

$19.50

Arroz Imperial Cubano

$18.00

Churrasco

$30.00

Cowboy Ribeye 16 OZ

$49.00

Florida Mahi

$26.00

Grilled Shrimp Escabeche

$17.00

Little Bird Fried Chicken

$22.50

Masa De Puerco Chino

$19.50

Parrilla Mixta

$44.00

Shrimp Mac & Cheese

$23.00

Produce

Avocado Salad

$13.00

Baby WaterCress Salad

$12.00

Maiz Frito

$10.00

Sides

2 Eggs SIDE

$5.00

Guacamole SIDE

$5.00

Jasmine Rice SIDE

$5.00

Maduros SIDE

$5.00

Side Of Chicken

$7.00

Tostones SIDE

$5.00

Sandwiches

El Cubano Sandwich

$14.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location

9420 NW 41ST ST, DORAL, FL 33178

Directions

