Doce Taqueria - McKnight

4826 McKnight Road

Pittsburgh, PA 15237

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Drinks

Jarritos

$2.50

Kids Juice

$1.50

Honest Juice

Water

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Pure Leaf Tea

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Bai

$2.50

Gingerale

$2.50

16 Oz Bubly Can

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.50

Rootbeer

$2.50

Mt. Dew

$2.50

Kids Chocolate Milk

$1.50

Brisk Lemon Tea

$2.50

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$2.50

Citrus Green Tea

$2.50

Small Cans

$1.50

Bubly

$2.50

Rockstar

$3.00

Box Deal

Doce Box Deal

$12.00

Two tacos served with a side of chips and your choice of dip.

Tacos

Carnita Taco
$4.75

Carnita Taco

$4.75

Slow Smoked Pulled Pork, Mexican Slaw, Pico De Gallo, Farmers Cheese, Cilantro, Lime.

Pollo Taco

Pollo Taco

$4.75

Smoked Chicken, Pico De Gallo, Cholula Crema, Guacamole, Farmers Cheese, Cilantro, Lime

Carne Molida Taco
$4.75

Carne Molida Taco

$4.75

Seasoned Ground Beef, Sautéed Bell Peppers, Pickled Jalapeno, Cholula Crema, Farmers Cheese, Cilantro, Lime

Americano Taco
$4.75

Americano Taco

$4.75

Seasoned Ground Beef, Shredded Cheddar Jack, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Cholula Crema, Lime

Vegan Black Bean Taco
$4.75

$4.75

Black Beans, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Cilantro, Lime.

Vegetarian Black Bean Taco
$4.75

Vegetarian Black Bean Taco

$4.75

Black Beans, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Cheese, Guacamole, Crema, Cilantro, Lime.

Vegan Potato
$4.75

$4.75

Crispy fried seasoned potatoes, sauteed bell pepper, lettuce, pico de gallo, cilantro and lime.

Vegetarian Potato
$4.75

Vegetarian Potato

$4.75

Crispy fried seasoned potatoes, sauteed bell pepper, pepper jack, lettuce, pico de gallo, Doce sauce, cilantro and lime.

Fish Taco

Fish Taco

$4.75

Fried Cod fillet, Mexican slaw, Pico de Gallo, Doce sauce, cilantro and lime.

Walking Taco

$4.50

Ribeye Taco

$5.50

Shaved ribeye taco with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, doce sauce, farmer's cheese, cilantro & lime.

Entrees

Dino Bowl

$9.00

Choice of Protein served on a bed of lettuce, House Black Beans, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Cholula Crema, Farmers Cheese, Cilantro & Lime.

Loaded Nacho
$9.00

Loaded Nacho

$9.00

Choice of Protein or veg (excluding Fish), tortilla chips, nacho cheese, lettuce pico de gallo, pickled jalapeno, Cholula crema, Farmers cheese, cilantro and lime.

Nacho No Meat

$9.00

Tortilla chips, nacho cheese, lettuce pico de gallo, pickled jalapeno, Cholula crema, Farmers cheese, cilantro and lime.

12inch Quesadilla

$8.00

Cheddar jack cheese filled quesadilla with your choice of protein. Served on a bed of lettuce with a side of pico de gallo, guacamole, and cholula crema.

Sides

Side of Black Beans
$3.75

Side of Black Beans

$3.75

House Black Beans topped with Farmers Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Crema, Cilantro. Vegan? Say no to the Crema & Cheese

Chips and Guacamole
$5.25

Chips and Guacamole

$5.25

Fresh chips with a side of homemade guacamole.

Chips and Salsa
$4.25

Chips and Salsa

$4.25

Fresh chips with a side of homemade salsa. Choose between mild or hot salsa.

Chips and Queso
$5.25

Chips and Queso

$5.25

Fresh tortilla chips with a side of queso.

Chips

$2.25

Fresh Tortilla Chips

Side Guacamole

$3.00

Side of Salsa

$2.00

Side of Queso

$3.00

Doritos/Fritos

$1.50

Street Corn

$3.50Out of stock

Kids

Kids Quesadilla

$3.50

Cheese Quesadilla (flour). Add meat for +0.50.

Kids Juice

$1.50

Honest Juice

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Taco craving? You came to the right place! Place your order for pickup below.

Website

Location

4826 McKnight Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237

Directions

