Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Food Trucks

Doce Taqueria Southside - Southside

review star

No reviews yet

$

1302 E Carson st

Pittsburgh, PA 15203

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Doce Box Deal
Pollo Taco
Americano Taco

DRINKS

Jarritos

$2.50

Water

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Cherry Pepsi

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Gingerale

$2.50

Crush

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Citrus Green Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Kombucha

$3.50

Rootbeer

$2.50

12 Oz Small Cans

$1.50

16 Oz Bubly Can

$2.00

Box Deal

Doce Box Deal

$12.00

Two tacos served with a side of chips and your choice of dip.

Tacos

Carnita Taco

$4.75

Slow Smoked Pulled Pork, Mexican Slaw, Pico De Gallo, Farmers Cheese, Cilantro, Lime.

Pollo Taco

$4.75

Smoked Chicken, Pico de Gallo, Cholula Crema, Guacamole, Farmer's Cheese, Cilantro, Lime.

Carne Molida Taco

$4.75

Seasoned Ground Beef, Sautéed Bell Peppers, Pickled Jalapeno, Cholula Crema, Farmers Cheese, Cilantro, Lime.

Americano Taco

$4.75

Seasoned Ground Beef, Shredded Cheddar Jack, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Cholula Crema, Lime.

Vegan Black Bean Taco

$4.75

Black Beans, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Cilantro, Lime.

Vegetarian Black Bean Taco

$4.75

Black Beans, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Cholula Crema, Farmers Cheese, Cilantro, Lime.

Fish Taco

$3.75

Walking Taco

$4.50

Choice of Protein or Veg (excluding fish), choice of Doritos or Fritos, shredded cheddar jack, lettuce, pico de gallo, cholula crema.

Shaved Ribeye

$5.50

Vegan Potato

$4.75

Crispy Fried Seasoned Potatoes, Sautéed Bell Pepper, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Cilantro, Lime.

Vegetarian Potato

$4.75

Crispy Fried Seasoned Potatoes, Sautéed Bell Pepper, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Shredded Cheddar Jack, Doce Sauce, Cilantro, Lime.

Fish Taco

$4.75

Fried Cod Fillet, Mexican Slaw, Pico de Gallo, Doce Sauce, Cilantro, Lime.

Entree

Nacho Loaded

$9.00

Choice of Protein or Veg (excluding fish), tortilla chips, nacho cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeno, Cholula Crema, Farmers Cheese, Cilantro, Lime.

Nacho No Meat

$7.50

Tortilla Chips, Nacho Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Pickled Jalapeno, Cholula Crema, Farmers Cheese, Cilantro, Lime.

Dino Bowl

$9.00

Choice of Protein served on a bed of lettuce and House Black Beans, topped with Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Cholula Crema, Farmers Cheese, Cilantro, Lime.

12 inch Quesadilla

$9.00

Cheese Quesadilla (flour). Add meat for +0.50.

Sides

Side of Black Beans

$3.75

House Black Beans topped with Farmers Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Cholula Crema, Cilantro, Lime. Vegan? Say no to the Crema & Cheese.

Chips and Guacamole

$5.25

Fresh tortilla chips with a side of homemade guacamole.

Chips and Queso

$5.25

Fresh Tortilla Chips with a side of queso.

Chips and Salsa

$4.25

Fresh tortilla chips with a side of homemade salsa. Choose between mild or hot salsa.

Tortilla Chips

$2.25

Side Guacamole

$3.00

Side of Queso

$3.00

Side of Salsa

$2.00

Doritos/Fritos

$1.50

Street Corn

$3.00Out of stock

Kids

12 inch Quesadilla

$9.00

Cheese Quesadilla (flour). Add meat for +0.50.

Diet Pepsi

$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Taco craving? You came to the right place! Place your order for pickup below.

Website

Location

1302 E Carson st, Pittsburgh, PA 15203

Directions

Gallery
Doce Taqueria Southside image
Doce Taqueria Southside image
Doce Taqueria Southside image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tako
orange starNo Reviews
214 6th Street Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Viva Los Tacos
orange starNo Reviews
3901 Forbes Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15213
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Lawrenceville
orange star4.6 • 6,412
4300 Butler St Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View restaurantnext
Lucha Street Tacos - Squirrel Hill
orange starNo Reviews
2130 Murray Ave. Pittsburgh, PA 15217
View restaurantnext
Bado's Pizza Grille & Ale House
orange star4.4 • 720
307 Beverly Rd Pittsburgh, PA 15216
View restaurantnext
Brick n' Mortar Kitchen & Catering
orange starNo Reviews
1709 E. Railroad St Carnegie, PA 15106
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Pittsburgh

The Melting Pot Pittsburgh
orange star4.6 • 1,537
242 W Station Square Dr Pittsburgh, PA 15219
View restaurantnext
Fat Head's Saloon - Pittsburgh - 1805 E Carson St
orange star4.2 • 1,532
1805 E Carson St Pittsburgh, PA 15203
View restaurantnext
The Smiling Moose - Pittsburgh, PA
orange star4.7 • 1,494
1306 E Carson St Pittsburgh, PA 15203
View restaurantnext
Mario's South Side Saloon
orange star4.2 • 1,353
1514 E Carson St Pittsburgh, PA 15203
View restaurantnext
Archie's
orange star4.1 • 261
2328 E Carson St Pittsburgh, PA 15203
View restaurantnext
Michael's Pizza Bar - South Side Flats
orange star4.6 • 177
2612 Sarah St Pittsburgh, PA 15203
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pittsburgh
Lawrenceville
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Bloomfield
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Oakland
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
North Side
review star
No reviews yet
Strip District
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Mt. Washington
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
Squirrel Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Shadyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston