The Dock Cafe 1009 S Huntington St

BREAKFAST

CLASSICS

PARKS PLATE

$9.99+

THE PROP

$8.99

BIG AL

$8.99

TRAVS CHICKEN FRIED PLATE

$10.99

THE CARLZ

$5.99

NONIS BOWL

$6.99

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES

THE DORIS COMES WITH SAUSAGE PATTIES & BACON

$7.99

DOCK GRIDDLE

$8.99

THE JULES

$8.99

OMELETS

TOMS EGG PIZZA OMELET

$6.99

JUST VEGGIN OMELET

$10.99

SOUTH OF THE SHORE OMELET

$11.99

JORDOS OMELET

$10.99

BACKWOODS BOWLS

MORNING AFTER BOWL

$9.99

BRIMHALL BOWL

$8.99

GRANDMA NELLY BOWL

$9.99

XXL BOWL

$10.99

BURRITOS

RED&WHITE&BLUE BURRITO

$9.99

HEATHERS MILE HIGH BURRITO

$9.99

CLASSIC BB BURRITO

$10.99

VEGGIE BURRITO

$9.99

BREAKFAST EXTRAS

JUMBO CINNAMON ROLL

$6.99

2 PANCAKES

$5.99

2 FRENCH TOAST

$5.99

CUP OF OATMEAL

$3.00

CUP OF GRITS

$3.00

YOGURT & FRUIT PARFAIT

$4.99

FRESH FRUIT PLATE

$4.99

FRIED APPLES

$2.99

4 PC BACON

$3.99

3 SAUSAGE LINKS

$3.99

2 SAUSAGE PATTIES

$3.99

HASHBROWNS

$3.99

DICED POTATOES

$3.99

TOAST

$1.99

CUP OF GRAVY

$2.99

EXTRA EGG

$1.50

EXTRA CHEESE

$0.50

BUFFET

BUFFET

$11.99

KIDS 5-10

$7.99

KIDS 4-UNDER

LUNCH

LUNCH SANDWICHES

GRANNYS SAMMY

$9.99

JUST JOSEE

$8.99

KOUNTRY CLUB

$9.99

THE CHIWAFFLE

$9.99

HOMEMADE CHICKEN TENDERS

$8.99

SOUP/SALAD

CUP OF SOUP

$3.99

BOWL OF SOUP

$5.99

SALAD BAR

$12.99

DRINKS

NA BEVERAGES

COKE

$2.49

DIET COKE

$2.49

SPRITE

$2.49

MR.PIBB

$2.49

MELLOW YELLOW

$2.49

COKE ZERO

$2.49

CHERRY COKE

$2.49

FANTA

$2.49

SWEET TEA

$2.49

RASPBERRY TEA

$2.49

UNSWEET TEA

$2.49

CRANBERRY JUICE

$2.99

ORANGE JUICE

$2.99

GRAPE JUICE

$2.99

APPLE JUICE

$2.99

COFFEE

$1.79

ROOTBEER

$2.49

Water

BEER

BUDWEISER

$4.00

BUDLIGHT

$4.00

COORS LIGHT

$4.00

MILLER LIGHT

$4.00

BUSCH LIGHT

$4.00

CORONA

$5.00

COCKTAILS

MIMOSA

$7.00

BLOODY MARY

$7.00

VODKA

$7.00

WHISKEY

$7.00

GIN

$7.00

RUM

$7.00

TEQUILA

$7.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1009 S Huntington St, Syracuse, IN 46567

Directions

