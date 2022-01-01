  • Home
Dock House Seafood - Holden Beach 103 S Shore Dr

No reviews yet

103 S Shore Dr

Holden Beach, NC 28462

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

APPETIZERS

AHI TUNA

$12.95Out of stock

Served rare with seaweed salad & honey wasabi sauce

BUFFALO SHRIMP

$12.00

Calabash shrimp tossed in buffalo sauce, served with celery & ranch or blue cheese dressing

CALAMARI

$12.95Out of stock

Calamari & sliced banana peppers, lightly breaded & fried, served with cocktail sauce

COCONUT SHRIMP

$12.95

Fantail shrimp breaded in a coconut batter & fried, served with key lime sauce

FRIED PICKLES

$8.95

Thinly sliced dill pickles, lightly breaded & fried, served with spicy ranch sauce

GROUPER BITES

$13.50

Fried breaded grouper, served with remoulade sauce

HUSHPUPPIES

$2.95

LOBSTER DIP

$14.50

Our own special recipe served w/ warm pita points

QUESADILLAS CHEESE

$7.95

QUESADILLAS CHICKEN

$11.95

Grilled flour tortilla filled with cheese, peppers & onions, served with lettuce, tomato, Pico de Gallo & sour cream

QUESADILLAS SHRIMP

$12.95

Grilled flour tortilla filled with cheese, peppers & onions, served with lettuce, tomato, Pico de Gallo & sour cream

REDNECK EGGROLLS

$8.95Out of stock

Seasoned collard greens with bacon, hand rolled in egg pastry & fried, served with thai chili sauce

SEAFOOD QUESO

$13.00Out of stock

Queso with shrimp, crabmeat, diced tomatoes, jalapeños & green chilies, served w/freshly made tortilla chips

BOARD SPECIAL

SEA BASS

$21.95

CATCH & COOK

Catch & Cook

$9.95

DESSERTS

CHEESECAKE OF THE DAY

$7.95

KEY LIME PIE

$7.95

ISLAND FAVORITES

BAKED GROUPER

$29.95Out of stock

Lightly seasoned with lemon pepper, topped with shrimp & lemon caper cream sauce, served w/one side order

BLACKENED MAHI DINNER

$22.95

Topped with a Caribbean mango salsa served w/one side order

CHAR-GRILLED MARINATED CHICKEN

$15.95

Seasoned in Greek spices & served over a bed of rice pilaf & one side order

CHICKEN & WAFFLES

$16.95

Two Belgium waffles topped with fried chicken tenders, served with maple syrup

FISH & CHIPS

$19.50

Lightly battered fried Cod, served with french fries & tartar sauce

SHRIMP & SCALLOPS

$30.95

Char-grilled with squash & zucchini, served over a bed of rice pilaf & one side order

MARYLAND STYLE CRAB CAKES

$31.95

Grilled jumbo lump crab served with remoulade sauce & one side order

MEDITERRANEAN SALMON

$21.95Out of stock

Marinated in Grecian spices, char-grilled, served over a bed of rice pilaf, topped with lemon dill sauce & one side order

SEA SCALLOPS BLACKENED

$31.95

SEA SCALLOPS BROILED

$31.95

Prepared fried, broiled or blackened, served w/cocktail sauce & one side order

SEA SCALLOPS FRIED

$29.95

SEAFOOD POT PIE

$18.25

Freshly made cream sauce with shrimp, scallops, clams, crabmeat & vegetables, topped with a flaky crust

SHRIMP & ROASTED GARLIC PASTA

$17.95

Bow tie pasta w/mushrooms, sundried tomatoes, peas & onions in a roasted garlic parmesan cream sauce

OYSTERS FRIED

$29.95

OYSTERS BLACKENED

$31.95

OYSTERS BROILED

$31.95

KIDS

KIDS MAC-N-CHEESE

$6.95

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$6.95

KIDS HAMBURGER

$6.95

KIDS CALABASH

$6.95

Lightly Breaded and Lightly Fried

KIDS TENDERS

$6.95Out of stock

Lightly Breaded and Lightly Fried

KIDS FISH

$7.95

Lightly Breaded and Lightly Fried

SANDWICHES & TACOS

CLASSIC CHEESEBURGER

$11.25

Char-grilled Angus Beef with cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise

CLASSIC HAMBURGER

$11.25

MAC-N-CHEESE BURGER

$12.95

Char-grilled Angus Beef with bacon, grilled mac-n-cheese & mayonnaise

CHAR-GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$11.50

Seasoned in Greek spices, served w/lettuce, tomato & garlic mayo

FISH SANDWICH

$12.50

Fried Cod with coleslaw & tartar sauce

CRABCAKE SANDWICH

$16.95

Jumbo lump Maryland style crab cake, served w/lettuce, tomato & remoulade sauce

SHRIMP TACOS

$11.50

Two flour tortillas stuffed with fried Calabash shrimp, Jamaican relish coleslaw & honey wasabi sauce

SHRIMP BURGER

$11.50

Cajun grilled shrimp topped with cheddar cheese, served with lettuce, tomato & spicy ranch

GROUPER TACOS

$13.95Out of stock

Two flour tortillas stuffed with fried grouper & Jamaican relish coleslaw

BLACKENED MAHI TACOS

$15.50

Two flour tortillas stuffed with blackened mahi & Caribbean mango slaw. Served with potato chips & a pickle. Substitute choice of side order 1.50

SEAFOOD & CHICKEN

CALABASH SHRIMP

$15.95

CHICKEN TENDERS

$11.95

COMBO 2

$22.95

FANTAIL BLACKENED

$19.50

FANTAIL BROILED

$19.50

FANTAIL FRIED

$17.50

FLOUNDER BLACKENED

$22.95

FLOUNDER BROILED

$22.95

FLOUNDER FRIED

$20.95

SIDE ORDERS

Baked Mini Potatoes

$3.95Out of stock

Loaded Potato

$5.90

Coleslaw

$2.95

Dressing

$0.50

French Fries

$3.95

Fried Plantains

$3.95

Grilled Mac-n-Cheese

$3.95

HushPuppies

$2.95

Jamaican Coleslaw

$3.95

Potato Chips

$1.95

Rice Pilaf

$2.95

Sautéed Vegetables

$2.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.95Out of stock

Xtra Cocktail

$0.50

Xtra Dressing

$0.50

Xtra Pita Chips

$0.50

Xtra Tartar

$0.50

Xtra Tortilla Chips

$0.50

SOUPS & SALADS

CUP SHE CRAB SOUP

$6.75Out of stock

BOWL SHE CRAB SOUP

$8.75Out of stock

SM DOCK HOUSE SALAD

$9.25

Mixed greens with purple cabbage, carrots, mandarin oranges, candied pecans, cucumbers & Asian croutons, choice of dressing

LG DOCK HOUSE SALAD

$10.25

Mixed greens with purple cabbage, carrots, mandarin oranges, candied pecans, cucumbers & Asian croutons, choice of dressing

CHILLED ICEBERG WEDGE

$10.25

Topped with blue cheese dressing, diced tomatoes, red onions & bacon pieces

SM CAESAR SALAD

$8.95

Romaine, shredded Parmesan & croutons tossed in Caesar dressing

LG CAESAR SALAD

$9.95

Romaine, shredded Parmesan & croutons tossed in Caesar dressing

SM GARDEN SALAD

$8.95

Mixed greens with purple cabbage, carrots, cucumbers,tomatoes, cheddar cheese, bacon & croutons, choice of dressing

LG GARDEN SALAD

$9.95

Mixed greens with purple cabbage, carrots, cucumbers,tomatoes, cheddar cheese, bacon & croutons, choice of dressing

STEAKS

PETITE SIRLOIN STEAK

$16.95

USDA Choice Aged beef, grilled & topped with herbed butter, served w/one side order

COCKTAILS

Bahama Mama

$7.02

Beach Bum

$7.02

Beerita

$9.37

Bellini

$7.02

Bikini Martini

$7.02

Bloody Mary

$7.02

Bull Frog

$7.02

Cherry Limeade

$7.02

Chocolate Martini

$7.49

Coconut Mojito

$7.96

Cosmo

$7.02

Cuke Lime Martini

$7.02

Dirty Martini

$7.02

Dock House Sunset

$9.84

Don Julio Margarita

$11.24

Electric Wave

$7.02

Frozen Margarita

$7.96

H B Tea

$8.43

Haberno Margarita

$7.96

HB Mule

$7.26

House Margarita

$7.02

Hurricane

$7.26Out of stock

Island Bliss

$7.02

Jose Margarita

$7.96

Keno Killer

$7.96

Kentucky Mule

$7.96

Key Lime Martini

$7.96

Lemoncello Martini

$7.02

Lemoncello Mojito

$7.96

Liquid Marijuanas

$7.49

Long Island

$7.26

Lost Turtle

$7.02

Mai tai

$7.02

Mango Daiquri

$7.96

Mango Margarita

$7.02

Mango Mojito

$7.96

Midori Coloda

$7.96

Mimosa

$9.84

Minty Cuc Fresher

$7.96

Mojito

$7.96

Moscow Mule

$7.26

Nascar Bomb

$7.96

Orange Crush

$7.96

Patron Margarita

$10.77

Pina Coloda

$7.96

Pomegranit Martini

$7.02

Pomegranit Sunset

$7.02

Red Bull Vodka

$7.96

Rumrunner

$7.49

Sex on Beach

$7.02

Sour Apple Martini

$7.02

Strawberry Daiquri

$7.96

Strawberry Margarita

$7.02

Strawberry Mojito

$7.96

Virgin Coloda

$4.68

Virgin Daiquri

$4.68

White Russian

$7.96

BOTTLED BEER

Becks NA

$4.92

Blue Moon

$4.92

Bold Rock Apple Cider

$3.98

Bud Light

$3.98

Bud Light Lime

$3.98

Budweiser

$3.98

Coors Lite

$3.98

Corona

$4.92

Corona Premier

$4.92

Michelob Ultra

$3.98

Miller Lite

$3.98

Seltz Black Cherry

$4.92

Seltz Grapefruit

$4.92

Seltz Lime

$4.92

Seltz Rasberry

$4.92Out of stock

Stella Artois

$4.92

Yuengling

$4.92

DRAFT BEER

Foothills Hoppyum IPA

$7.03

Hi-Wire Brown Ale

$7.03

Landshark

$7.03

Mango Wheat Ale

$7.03

Railhouse IPA

$7.03Out of stock

Railhouse Oatmeal Stout

$7.03Out of stock

Sky Blue Kolsch

$7.03

Voodoo Ranger Hazy IPA

$7.03Out of stock

Waterway IPA

$7.03

BAR USE ONLY

Local Bud

$3.51

Local Bud Lite

$3.51

Local Bud Lite Lime

$3.51

Local Coors Lite

$3.51

Local Corona

$3.98

Local Kolsch Krush

$5.62

Local Landshark

$5.62

Local Miller Lite

$3.51

Local Oatmeal Stout

$5.62

Local Railhouse

$5.62

Local Mango Cart

$5.62

Local Sweetwater Haxy IPA

$5.62

Local Ultra

$3.51

Local Yuengling

$3.98

RED

Cabernet J Lohr

$11.00

Cabernet Kenwood

$8.00

Cabernet Woodbridge (House)

$7.00

Emporium Appassimento

$9.00

Merlot Estancia

$9.00

Pinot Noir Mark West

$8.00

PInot Noir Meomi

$11.50

WHITE / ROSE

Chardonnay J Lohr

$9.00

Chardonnay La Crema

$11.50

Chardonnay Woodbridge (House)

$7.00

Moscato Zonin Armore

$8.00

Pinot Grigio Lumina

$8.00

Pinot Grigio Woodbridge (House)

$7.00

Prosecco Riondo

$10.50

Rose Bieler

$9.00

Sav Blanc Nobilo

$9.00

Sav Blanc SeaGlass

$8.00

Zinfandel Biltmore

$7.50

VODKA

House Aristocrat

$6.09

Absolut

$7.96

Absolut Citron

$7.96

Absolut Mandrin

$7.96

Absolut Mango

$7.96

Cherry Vodka

$6.56

Cucumber Vodka

$6.56

Firefly

$7.03

Grey Goose

$9.60

Kettle One

$8.90

Vanilla Vodka

$6.56

Pomegranate Vodka

$6.56

Titos

$7.96

GIN

House Seagrams

$6.09

Hendricks

$8.90

Tanqueray

$7.96

RUM

House Montego Bay

$6.09

Bacardi Premium Dark

$7.03

Bacardi

$7.03

Malibu

$7.03

Captain Morgan

$7.49

Rumchatta

$7.49

Myers

$7.49

TEQUILLA

House Montezuma

$6.09

Casamigos

$9.37

Don Julio

$10.30

Patron

$9.37

Jose Cuervo

$7.49

WHISKEY

House Hendrick

$6.09

House Bourbon

$6.09

Crown

$9.60

Crown Apple

$9.60

Jack Daniels

$8.43

Jamison

$8.90

Jim Beam

$7.03

Seagrams

$6.56

WhistlePig Rye

$10.95

Woodford Reserve

$10.30

Eligah Craig

$9.84

Makers Mark

$9.60

SCOTCH

House Clan McGregor

$6.09

Dewars

$7.96

LIQUERS

Peach Schnapps

$6.56

Banana

$6.56

Amaretto

$7.03

Apple Pucker

$6.56

Baileys

$8.43

Blue Curaco

$6.09

Butter Shot

$6.09

Grand Marnier

$9.37

Midori

$7.96

Kahlua

$8.43

Lemoncello

$8.43

SHOTS

Applesauce

$7.02

Baby Guiness

$8.90

Blueberry Muffin

$7.02

Buttery Nipple

$7.02

Car Bomb

$9.84

Casamigos

$9.37

Cheerwine

$7.02

Cherry Bomb

$7.02

Chocolate Cake

$7.02

Cinn Toast Crunch

$7.96

Dreamsicle

$7.02

Fireball

$7.02

Girl Scout Cookie

$7.02

Goldschlager

$7.02

Green Tea

$7.02

Gummy Bear

$7.02

Irish Breakfast

$8.43

Jager

$7.49

Jagerbomb

$7.96

Kamikaze

$7.02

Key Lime

$7.49

Lemon Drop

$7.96

Oatmeal Cookie

$7.49

Oyster Shooter

$7.96

Patron

$9.37

Pine Upside Down

$7.02

Red Head Slut

$7.02

Royal Flush

$9.37

Sex on the Beach

$7.02

Strawberry Cheesecake

$7.49

Washington Apple

$7.02

CLOTHES

Tshirt

$20.00

Hat

$25.00

MERCHANDISE

Pint Glass

$5.00

GIFT CARD

$25 Gift Card

$25.00

$50 Gift Card

$50.00

$75 Gift Card

$75.00

$100 Gift Card

$100.00

$125 Gift Card

$125.00

$150 Gift Card

$150.00

Soft Drinks

Pepsi

$2.58

Diet Pepsi

$2.58

Sierra Mist

$2.58

Mountain Dew

$2.58

Dr Pepper

$2.58

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.58

Pink Lemanode

$2.58

Ginger Ale

$2.58

Milk

$2.58

Sweet Tea

$2.58

Unsweet Tea

$2.58

Half & Half Tea

$2.58

Water

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

103 S Shore Dr, Holden Beach, NC 28462

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

