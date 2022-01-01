Dock House Seafood - Holden Beach 103 S Shore Dr
103 S Shore Dr
Holden Beach, NC 28462
APPETIZERS
AHI TUNA
Served rare with seaweed salad & honey wasabi sauce
BUFFALO SHRIMP
Calabash shrimp tossed in buffalo sauce, served with celery & ranch or blue cheese dressing
CALAMARI
Calamari & sliced banana peppers, lightly breaded & fried, served with cocktail sauce
COCONUT SHRIMP
Fantail shrimp breaded in a coconut batter & fried, served with key lime sauce
FRIED PICKLES
Thinly sliced dill pickles, lightly breaded & fried, served with spicy ranch sauce
GROUPER BITES
Fried breaded grouper, served with remoulade sauce
HUSHPUPPIES
LOBSTER DIP
Our own special recipe served w/ warm pita points
QUESADILLAS CHEESE
QUESADILLAS CHICKEN
Grilled flour tortilla filled with cheese, peppers & onions, served with lettuce, tomato, Pico de Gallo & sour cream
QUESADILLAS SHRIMP
Grilled flour tortilla filled with cheese, peppers & onions, served with lettuce, tomato, Pico de Gallo & sour cream
REDNECK EGGROLLS
Seasoned collard greens with bacon, hand rolled in egg pastry & fried, served with thai chili sauce
SEAFOOD QUESO
Queso with shrimp, crabmeat, diced tomatoes, jalapeños & green chilies, served w/freshly made tortilla chips
BOARD SPECIAL
CATCH & COOK
ISLAND FAVORITES
BAKED GROUPER
Lightly seasoned with lemon pepper, topped with shrimp & lemon caper cream sauce, served w/one side order
BLACKENED MAHI DINNER
Topped with a Caribbean mango salsa served w/one side order
CHAR-GRILLED MARINATED CHICKEN
Seasoned in Greek spices & served over a bed of rice pilaf & one side order
CHICKEN & WAFFLES
Two Belgium waffles topped with fried chicken tenders, served with maple syrup
FISH & CHIPS
Lightly battered fried Cod, served with french fries & tartar sauce
SHRIMP & SCALLOPS
Char-grilled with squash & zucchini, served over a bed of rice pilaf & one side order
MARYLAND STYLE CRAB CAKES
Grilled jumbo lump crab served with remoulade sauce & one side order
MEDITERRANEAN SALMON
Marinated in Grecian spices, char-grilled, served over a bed of rice pilaf, topped with lemon dill sauce & one side order
SEA SCALLOPS BLACKENED
SEA SCALLOPS BROILED
Prepared fried, broiled or blackened, served w/cocktail sauce & one side order
SEA SCALLOPS FRIED
SEAFOOD POT PIE
Freshly made cream sauce with shrimp, scallops, clams, crabmeat & vegetables, topped with a flaky crust
SHRIMP & ROASTED GARLIC PASTA
Bow tie pasta w/mushrooms, sundried tomatoes, peas & onions in a roasted garlic parmesan cream sauce
OYSTERS FRIED
OYSTERS BLACKENED
OYSTERS BROILED
KIDS
SANDWICHES & TACOS
CLASSIC CHEESEBURGER
Char-grilled Angus Beef with cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise
CLASSIC HAMBURGER
MAC-N-CHEESE BURGER
Char-grilled Angus Beef with bacon, grilled mac-n-cheese & mayonnaise
CHAR-GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
Seasoned in Greek spices, served w/lettuce, tomato & garlic mayo
FISH SANDWICH
Fried Cod with coleslaw & tartar sauce
CRABCAKE SANDWICH
Jumbo lump Maryland style crab cake, served w/lettuce, tomato & remoulade sauce
SHRIMP TACOS
Two flour tortillas stuffed with fried Calabash shrimp, Jamaican relish coleslaw & honey wasabi sauce
SHRIMP BURGER
Cajun grilled shrimp topped with cheddar cheese, served with lettuce, tomato & spicy ranch
GROUPER TACOS
Two flour tortillas stuffed with fried grouper & Jamaican relish coleslaw
BLACKENED MAHI TACOS
Two flour tortillas stuffed with blackened mahi & Caribbean mango slaw. Served with potato chips & a pickle. Substitute choice of side order 1.50
SEAFOOD & CHICKEN
SIDE ORDERS
Baked Mini Potatoes
Loaded Potato
Coleslaw
Dressing
French Fries
Fried Plantains
Grilled Mac-n-Cheese
HushPuppies
Jamaican Coleslaw
Potato Chips
Rice Pilaf
Sautéed Vegetables
Sweet Potato Fries
Xtra Cocktail
Xtra Dressing
Xtra Pita Chips
Xtra Tartar
Xtra Tortilla Chips
SOUPS & SALADS
CUP SHE CRAB SOUP
BOWL SHE CRAB SOUP
SM DOCK HOUSE SALAD
Mixed greens with purple cabbage, carrots, mandarin oranges, candied pecans, cucumbers & Asian croutons, choice of dressing
LG DOCK HOUSE SALAD
Mixed greens with purple cabbage, carrots, mandarin oranges, candied pecans, cucumbers & Asian croutons, choice of dressing
CHILLED ICEBERG WEDGE
Topped with blue cheese dressing, diced tomatoes, red onions & bacon pieces
SM CAESAR SALAD
Romaine, shredded Parmesan & croutons tossed in Caesar dressing
LG CAESAR SALAD
Romaine, shredded Parmesan & croutons tossed in Caesar dressing
SM GARDEN SALAD
Mixed greens with purple cabbage, carrots, cucumbers,tomatoes, cheddar cheese, bacon & croutons, choice of dressing
LG GARDEN SALAD
Mixed greens with purple cabbage, carrots, cucumbers,tomatoes, cheddar cheese, bacon & croutons, choice of dressing
STEAKS
COCKTAILS
Bahama Mama
Beach Bum
Beerita
Bellini
Bikini Martini
Bloody Mary
Bull Frog
Cherry Limeade
Chocolate Martini
Coconut Mojito
Cosmo
Cuke Lime Martini
Dirty Martini
Dock House Sunset
Don Julio Margarita
Electric Wave
Frozen Margarita
H B Tea
Haberno Margarita
HB Mule
House Margarita
Hurricane
Island Bliss
Jose Margarita
Keno Killer
Kentucky Mule
Key Lime Martini
Lemoncello Martini
Lemoncello Mojito
Liquid Marijuanas
Long Island
Lost Turtle
Mai tai
Mango Daiquri
Mango Margarita
Mango Mojito
Midori Coloda
Mimosa
Minty Cuc Fresher
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Nascar Bomb
Orange Crush
Patron Margarita
Pina Coloda
Pomegranit Martini
Pomegranit Sunset
Red Bull Vodka
Rumrunner
Sex on Beach
Sour Apple Martini
Strawberry Daiquri
Strawberry Margarita
Strawberry Mojito
Virgin Coloda
Virgin Daiquri
White Russian
BOTTLED BEER
Becks NA
Blue Moon
Bold Rock Apple Cider
Bud Light
Bud Light Lime
Budweiser
Coors Lite
Corona
Corona Premier
Michelob Ultra
Miller Lite
Seltz Black Cherry
Seltz Grapefruit
Seltz Lime
Seltz Rasberry
Stella Artois
Yuengling
DRAFT BEER
RED
WHITE / ROSE
VODKA
RUM
WHISKEY
LIQUERS
SHOTS
Applesauce
Baby Guiness
Blueberry Muffin
Buttery Nipple
Car Bomb
Casamigos
Cheerwine
Cherry Bomb
Chocolate Cake
Cinn Toast Crunch
Dreamsicle
Fireball
Girl Scout Cookie
Goldschlager
Green Tea
Gummy Bear
Irish Breakfast
Jager
Jagerbomb
Kamikaze
Key Lime
Lemon Drop
Oatmeal Cookie
Oyster Shooter
Patron
Pine Upside Down
Red Head Slut
Royal Flush
Sex on the Beach
Strawberry Cheesecake
Washington Apple
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
103 S Shore Dr, Holden Beach, NC 28462