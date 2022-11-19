Dock Rotz Tavern
No reviews yet
859 S Ridge Rd
Minooka, IL 60447
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Drinks
Margaritas on the Rocks (To Go)
Please have ID ready upon pick-up
Extra Tequila Shooter
Kids Drink
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Dr. Pepper
Sierra Mist
Mountain Dew
Lemonade
Strawberry Lemonade
Dragon Fruit Lemonade
Mango Lemonade
Raspberry Iced Tea
Redbull Can
Route 66 Root Beer
Route 66 Orange Soda
Appetizers
Artichoke Dip
Warm artichoke dip topped with diced tomatoes and grated parmesan, served with warm tortilla chips or veggies.
Buffalo Shrimp
Five jumbo buffalo shrimp on a bed of garlic mashed potatoes, served with ranch or bleu cheese sauce.
Pretzels & Cheese
Four hot pretzels served with Guinness beer cheese.
Loaded Nachos
Fresh tortilla chips, nacho cheese sauce, black beans, jalapeños, pico de gallo & sour cream.
Warrior Nachos
Our “Loaded Nachos” topped with “Loaded Fries!”
Mini Nachos
1/2 order of our Loaded Nachos.
Loaded Fries Appetizer
Seasoned fries, Dock’s cheese sauce, sour cream, green onions and bacon.
Loaded Tater Tots Appetizer
Tater tots, Dock’s cheese sauce, sour cream, green onions and bacon.
Garlic Bread Sticks
Six garlic bread sticks with whipped butter.
6 Traditional Wings
Choice of garlic parmesan, BBQ, asian ginger, dynamite, buffalo, or mango habanero. Served with ranch or bleu cheese.
12 Traditional Wings
Choice of garlic parmesan, BBQ, asian ginger, dynamite, buffalo, or mango habanero. Served with ranch or bleu cheese.
Chips & Queso
6 Boneless Wings
Choice of garlic parmesan, BBQ, asian ginger, dynamite, buffalo, or mango habanero. Served with ranch or bleu cheese.
12 Boneless Wings
Choice of garlic parmesan, BBQ, asian ginger, dynamite, buffalo, or mango habanero. Served with ranch or bleu cheese.
Fried Pickles
Served with spicy chipotle ranch.
Chips & Salsa
Mozarella Sticks
Seven sticks served with marinara.
Cheese Curds
Hand breaded garlic cheese curds served with marinara.
Soups
Cream of Chicken & Rice Soup
Tomato Soup
Baked French Onion
Garlic croutons, melted provolone cheese & grated parmesan.
Family Chicken & Rice
1 quart of soup with 4 breadsticks. Preparation times may vary.
Family Tomato
1 quart of soup with 4 breadsticks. Preparation times may vary.
Family French Onion
1 quart of soup with 4 breadsticks. Garlic croutons, provolone cheese & grated parmesan come on the side. Preparation times may vary.
Chili
Salads
Grilled Chicken Strawberry Salad
Grilled chicken, goat cheese, candied pecans, strawberries, shaved parmesan & poppy seed dressing on the side.
Southwest Salad
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, black bean corn salsa, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, red onions, avocado, tortilla strips. Served with Chipotle Ranch.
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled chicken, romaine hearts, tossed in Caesar, topped with garlic croutons, shaved and grated parmesan.
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad
Crispy buffalo chicken breast, mixed greens, cheddar cheese, tomatoes and cucumbers.
Grilled Buffalo Chicken Salad
Grilled buffalo chicken breast, mixed greens, cheddar cheese, tomatoes and cucumbers.
Cobb Salad
Grilled chicken, romaine, diced tomatoes, cheddar cheese, hard boiled egg, avocado, bacon & red onions.
1/2 Soup & Salad
Choose a half version of one of our salads and a cup of soup.
Side Salad
Side salad with mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheddar cheese, and garlic croutons.
Side Caesar Salad
Romaine hearts, tossed in Caesar, topped with garlic croutons, shaved and grated parmesan.
House Salad (Full).
Full salad with mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheddar cheese, and garlic croutons.
Crispy Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken Salad
Sides
Handelds
Fish Tacos
3 tacos, choose beer battered cod or blackened tilapia. Topped with fire slaw and chipotle mayo.
Shrimp Tacos
3 tacos with fried shrimp tossed in dynamite sauce. Topped with honey lime coleslaw.
Reuben
Corned beef topped with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and 1000 island.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow smoked pulled pork, smothered in BBQ sauce.
Chicken Tender Dinner
Six hand breaded chicken tenders.
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or fried chicken breast, topped with fire slaw. Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle on the side.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or fried chicken breast, buffalo sauce, topped with fire slaw. Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle on the side.
Philly Cheesesteak
Thinly sliced sirloin steak with White American cheese, mushrooms, onions and green peppers.
Brisket Sandwich
Slow smoked brisket and a side of BBQ sauce.
California Avocado Club
Turkey, ham, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, provolone and mayo.
Jalapeñno Popper Chicken
Fried chicken breast, bacon, cream cheese, pepper jack cheese, fresh jalapeño, raspberry chipotle sauce.
California Chicken
Grilled Chicken, guacamole, provolone, bacon, mayo.
Dynamite Chicken
Crispy chicken breast, fried jalepenos, guacamole, dynamite sauce, pepper jack cheese, Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle on the side.
BLT
Bacon, fresh tomato, lettuce and mayo.
Burgers
Dock Burger
Served with Dock’s cheese sauce (Can substitute with Cheddar, Swiss, American, Provolone, White American or Pepper Jack). Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle on the side.
Bacon Cheese Burger
Bacon, Dock’s cheese sauce, onion straws. Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle on the side.
Big Philly Burger
Topped with thin sliced steak, onions, mushrooms, peppers and white American cheese. Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle on the side.
Sloppy Burger
Dock’s cheese sauce, bacon, onion rings, over easy egg. Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle on the side.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, grilled onions, house sauce (A1 & mayo). Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle on the side.
Bleu Cheese Burger
Bleu cheese, onion straws, house sauce (A1 & mayo). Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle on the side.
Turkey Burger
Chipotle mayo, provolone, avocado on a multigrain bun. Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle on the side.
Veggie Burger
Spicy black bean patty, caramelized onions, avocado, chipotle mayo, provolone on a multigrain bun. Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle on the side.
BBQ Bacon Burger
Cheddar cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce, onion straws. Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle on the side.
Dynamite Burger
Dynamite sauce, pepper jack, fried jalepenos and guacamole.
Wraps
Chicken Wrap (No Sauce)
Crispy or grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato & cheddar cheese.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Fried or grilled chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato & cheddar cheese.
BBQ Chicken Wrap
Fried or grilled chicken tossed in BBQ sauce with lettuce, tomato & cheddar cheese.
Asian Ginger Chicken Wrap
Fried or grilled chicken tossed in Asian Ginger sauce with lettuce, tomato & cheddar cheese.
Dynamite Chicken Wrap
Fried or grilled chicken tossed in Dynamite sauce with lettuce, tomato & cheddar cheese.
Mango Habanero Chicken Wrap
Fried or grilled chicken tossed in Mango Habanero sauce with lettuce, tomato & cheddar cheese.
California Avocado Wrap
Turkey, ham, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato and provolone.
Philly Cheesesteak Wrap
Thinly sliced sirloin steak, White American cheese, mushrooms, grilled onions, green peppers.
Veggie Wrap
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, avocado, sweet potato fries, black bean & corn salsa.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese
American and Provolone on Texas Toast.
Tomato & Bacon Grilled Cheese
American, Provolone, tomato & bacon on Texas Toast.
BBQ Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese
American, Provolone, & BBQ pulled pork on Texas Toast.
Brisket Grilled Cheese
American, Provolone & brisket on Texas Toast.
Kid's Meals
Kid's Noodles
***Kid's Eat Free Special is NO LONGER available on Take-Out orders. The special will be applied to Dine-IN orders only.*** Choose Mac n Cheese, buttered noodles, or noddles & marinara. Served with one side.
Kid's Chicken Tenders
***Kid's Eat Free Special is NO LONGER available on Take-Out orders. The special will be applied to Dine-IN orders only.*** 3 hand breaded tenders with one side.
Kid's Cheeseburger
***Kid's Eat Free Special is NO LONGER available on Take-Out orders. The special will be applied to Dine-IN orders only.*** Kid's burger served with American cheese. Served with one side.
Kid's Grilled Cheese
***Kid's Eat Free Special is NO LONGER available on Take-Out orders. The special will be applied to Dine-IN orders only.*** American cheese on Texas toast. Served with one side.
Kid's Grilled Chicken Sandwich
***Kid's Eat Free Special is NO LONGER available on Take-Out orders. The special will be applied to Dine-IN orders only.*** Plain grilled chicken sandwich. Served with one side.
Kid's Pulled Pork Sandwich
***Kid's Eat Free Special is NO LONGER available on Take-Out orders. The special will be applied to Dine-IN orders only.***
Dinners
Brisket Dinner
12 oz. homemade slow smoked brisket, with choice of two sides.
Fish Basket
Five lightly breaded cod, homemade tartar sauce & fire slaw, with choice of one side.
Shrimp Basket
Eight breaded jumbo shrimp with cocktail sauce, with choice of one side.
Fire Grilled Salmon
Blackened salmon topped with garlic parmesan butter, served with rice pilaf and broccoli.
Blackened Tilapia
Blackened tilapia, with choice of 2 sides.
Pasta
Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo
Grilled chicken, fettuccine with Alfredo sauce, garnished with tomatoes, green onions & shaved parmesan.
Cajun Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo
Our Fettuccini with a little kick! Grilled Chicken, Fettuccini with Cajun Alfredo Sauce, Garnished with Tomatoes, Green Onions and Shaved Parmesan.
Bruschetta Chicken Angel Hair
Tossed in garlic, basil and tomato marinara, topped with a balsamic glaze & shaved parmesan.
Chicken Mac-N-Cheese
Grilled chicken, smoked bacon, tossed in Dock’s cheese sauce, topped with bread crumbs and grated parmesan.
Mac by Alfredo
Grilled chicken, smoked bacon, cavatappi noodles tossed in alfredo sauce topped with grated parmesan cheese.
Broccoli Tomato Angel Hair
Tossed in Olive Oil and Garlic, Topped with Shaved Parmesan Cheese.
Gluten Free Pasta
Gluten Free Chicken Alfredo (GF Penne)
Grilled chicken, gluten free penne with Alfredo sauce, garnished with tomatoes, green onions & shaved parmesan.
Gluten Free Cajun Chicken (GF Penne)
Grilled Chicken, gluten free penne with Cajun Alfredo Sauce, Garnished with Tomatoes, Green Onions and Shaved Parmesan.
Gluten Free Chicken Mac & Cheese (GF Penne)
Grilled chicken, smoked bacon, gluten free penne tossed in Dock’s cheese sauce, topped with grated parmesan.
Gluten Free Broccoli Tomato Pasta (GF Penne)
Gluten free penne tossed in Olive Oil and Garlic, Topped with Shaved Parmesan Cheese.
Gluten Free Bruschetta Chicken Pasta (GF Penne)
Tossed in garlic, basil and tomato marinara, topped with a balsamic glaze & shaved parmesan.
Gluten Free Mac By Alfredo (GF Penne)
Grilled chicken, smoked bacon, gluten free penne noodles tossed in alfredo sauce and topped with grated parmesan cheese.
Vegan
Desserts
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Homemade comfort food!
859 S Ridge Rd, Minooka, IL 60447