Dock Rotz Tavern

review star

No reviews yet

859 S Ridge Rd

Minooka, IL 60447

Order Again

Popular Items

Dock Burger
Kid's Chicken Tenders
Cream of Chicken & Rice Soup

Drinks

Margaritas on the Rocks (To Go)

$7.00Out of stock

Please have ID ready upon pick-up

Extra Tequila Shooter

$3.00Out of stock

Kids Drink

$1.50

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Dragon Fruit Lemonade

$4.00

Mango Lemonade

$4.00

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.00

Redbull Can

$4.00

Route 66 Root Beer

$4.00

Route 66 Orange Soda

$4.00

Appetizers

Artichoke Dip

$10.49

Warm artichoke dip topped with diced tomatoes and grated parmesan, served with warm tortilla chips or veggies.

Buffalo Shrimp

$11.49

Five jumbo buffalo shrimp on a bed of garlic mashed potatoes, served with ranch or bleu cheese sauce.

Pretzels & Cheese

$10.49

Four hot pretzels served with Guinness beer cheese.

Loaded Nachos

Loaded Nachos

$11.99

Fresh tortilla chips, nacho cheese sauce, black beans, jalapeños, pico de gallo & sour cream.

Warrior Nachos

$14.99

Our “Loaded Nachos” topped with “Loaded Fries!”

Mini Nachos

$6.99

1/2 order of our Loaded Nachos.

Loaded Fries Appetizer

$6.99

Seasoned fries, Dock’s cheese sauce, sour cream, green onions and bacon.

Loaded Tater Tots Appetizer

$6.99

Tater tots, Dock’s cheese sauce, sour cream, green onions and bacon.

Garlic Bread Sticks

$3.49

Six garlic bread sticks with whipped butter.

6 Traditional Wings

$10.49

Choice of garlic parmesan, BBQ, asian ginger, dynamite, buffalo, or mango habanero. Served with ranch or bleu cheese.

12 Traditional Wings

12 Traditional Wings

$18.99

Choice of garlic parmesan, BBQ, asian ginger, dynamite, buffalo, or mango habanero. Served with ranch or bleu cheese.

Chips & Queso

$5.99

6 Boneless Wings

$8.99

Choice of garlic parmesan, BBQ, asian ginger, dynamite, buffalo, or mango habanero. Served with ranch or bleu cheese.

12 Boneless Wings

$14.49

Choice of garlic parmesan, BBQ, asian ginger, dynamite, buffalo, or mango habanero. Served with ranch or bleu cheese.

Fried Pickles

$8.59

Served with spicy chipotle ranch.

Chips & Salsa

$4.50

Mozarella Sticks

$8.49

Seven sticks served with marinara.

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$9.99

Hand breaded garlic cheese curds served with marinara.

Soups

Homemade soups.

Cream of Chicken & Rice Soup

$4.99

Tomato Soup

$4.99

Baked French Onion

$5.99

Garlic croutons, melted provolone cheese & grated parmesan.

Family Chicken & Rice

$12.99

1 quart of soup with 4 breadsticks. Preparation times may vary.

Family Tomato

$12.99

1 quart of soup with 4 breadsticks. Preparation times may vary.

Family French Onion

$13.99

1 quart of soup with 4 breadsticks. Garlic croutons, provolone cheese & grated parmesan come on the side. Preparation times may vary.

Chili

$5.99

Salads

Grilled Chicken Strawberry Salad

$13.49

Grilled chicken, goat cheese, candied pecans, strawberries, shaved parmesan & poppy seed dressing on the side.

Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$12.99

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, black bean corn salsa, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, red onions, avocado, tortilla strips. Served with Chipotle Ranch.

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.49

Grilled chicken, romaine hearts, tossed in Caesar, topped with garlic croutons, shaved and grated parmesan.

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.49

Crispy buffalo chicken breast, mixed greens, cheddar cheese, tomatoes and cucumbers.

Grilled Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.49

Grilled buffalo chicken breast, mixed greens, cheddar cheese, tomatoes and cucumbers.

Cobb Salad

$12.99

Grilled chicken, romaine, diced tomatoes, cheddar cheese, hard boiled egg, avocado, bacon & red onions.

1/2 Soup & Salad

$11.49

Choose a half version of one of our salads and a cup of soup.

Side Salad

$4.99

Side salad with mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheddar cheese, and garlic croutons.

Side Caesar Salad

$4.99

Romaine hearts, tossed in Caesar, topped with garlic croutons, shaved and grated parmesan.

House Salad (Full).

$7.49

Full salad with mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheddar cheese, and garlic croutons.

Crispy Chicken Salad

$12.49

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.49

Sides

Side Fries

$2.00

Side Loaded Fries

$3.50

Side Fire Slaw

$2.49

Side Broccoli

$2.99

Garlic Mashed

$2.49

Mac-N-Cheese

$3.49

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.49

Citrus Rice

$2.49

Side Fruit

$2.49

Onion Rings

$4.00

Tater Tots

$3.49

Loaded Tater Tots

$4.50

Loaded Garlic Mashed

$3.50

Loaded Broccoli

$3.50

Handelds

Your choice of one side. Substitute a Gluten Free Bun for $1.

Fish Tacos

$12.99

3 tacos, choose beer battered cod or blackened tilapia. Topped with fire slaw and chipotle mayo.

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$12.49

3 tacos with fried shrimp tossed in dynamite sauce. Topped with honey lime coleslaw.

Reuben

Reuben

$11.99

Corned beef topped with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and 1000 island.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.99

Slow smoked pulled pork, smothered in BBQ sauce.

Chicken Tender Dinner

$12.49

Six hand breaded chicken tenders.

Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Grilled or fried chicken breast, topped with fire slaw. Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle on the side.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Grilled or fried chicken breast, buffalo sauce, topped with fire slaw. Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle on the side.

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.99

Thinly sliced sirloin steak with White American cheese, mushrooms, onions and green peppers.

Brisket Sandwich

$12.99

Slow smoked brisket and a side of BBQ sauce.

California Avocado Club

$11.49

Turkey, ham, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, provolone and mayo.

Jalapeñno Popper Chicken

$12.49

Fried chicken breast, bacon, cream cheese, pepper jack cheese, fresh jalapeño, raspberry chipotle sauce.

California Chicken

$12.49

Grilled Chicken, guacamole, provolone, bacon, mayo.

Dynamite Chicken

$12.49

Crispy chicken breast, fried jalepenos, guacamole, dynamite sauce, pepper jack cheese, Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle on the side.

BLT

$10.49

Bacon, fresh tomato, lettuce and mayo.

Burgers

Your choice of one side. Can substitute Beef burger with Turkey or Veggie burger. Substitute Gluten Free Bun for $1.
Dock Burger

Dock Burger

$10.99

Served with Dock’s cheese sauce (Can substitute with Cheddar, Swiss, American, Provolone, White American or Pepper Jack). Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle on the side.

Bacon Cheese Burger

$11.99

Bacon, Dock’s cheese sauce, onion straws. Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle on the side.

Big Philly Burger

$12.49

Topped with thin sliced steak, onions, mushrooms, peppers and white American cheese. Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle on the side.

Sloppy Burger

$13.49

Dock’s cheese sauce, bacon, onion rings, over easy egg. Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle on the side.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$11.99

Sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, grilled onions, house sauce (A1 & mayo). Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle on the side.

Bleu Cheese Burger

$11.99

Bleu cheese, onion straws, house sauce (A1 & mayo). Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle on the side.

Turkey Burger

$11.49

Chipotle mayo, provolone, avocado on a multigrain bun. Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle on the side.

Veggie Burger

$10.49

Spicy black bean patty, caramelized onions, avocado, chipotle mayo, provolone on a multigrain bun. Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle on the side.

BBQ Bacon Burger

$12.49

Cheddar cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce, onion straws. Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle on the side.

Dynamite Burger

$12.49

Dynamite sauce, pepper jack, fried jalepenos and guacamole.

Wraps

Served with choice of one side.

Chicken Wrap (No Sauce)

$10.99

Crispy or grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato & cheddar cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Fried or grilled chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato & cheddar cheese.

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Fried or grilled chicken tossed in BBQ sauce with lettuce, tomato & cheddar cheese.

Asian Ginger Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Fried or grilled chicken tossed in Asian Ginger sauce with lettuce, tomato & cheddar cheese.

Dynamite Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Fried or grilled chicken tossed in Dynamite sauce with lettuce, tomato & cheddar cheese.

Mango Habanero Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Fried or grilled chicken tossed in Mango Habanero sauce with lettuce, tomato & cheddar cheese.

California Avocado Wrap

$10.99

Turkey, ham, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato and provolone.

Philly Cheesesteak Wrap

$11.99

Thinly sliced sirloin steak, White American cheese, mushrooms, grilled onions, green peppers.

Veggie Wrap

Veggie Wrap

$10.49

Lettuce, tomato, red onion, avocado, sweet potato fries, black bean & corn salsa.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.99

Grilled Cheese

Served with a cup of homemade Tomato Soup OR choice of one side.

Grilled Cheese

$9.49

American and Provolone on Texas Toast.

Tomato & Bacon Grilled Cheese

$10.49

American, Provolone, tomato & bacon on Texas Toast.

BBQ Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese

$12.49

American, Provolone, & BBQ pulled pork on Texas Toast.

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$12.49

American, Provolone & brisket on Texas Toast.

Kid's Meals

***Kid's Eat Free will be for DINE-IN-ONLY again, resuming on October 12, 2022***
Kid's Noodles

Kid's Noodles

$5.99

***Kid's Eat Free Special is NO LONGER available on Take-Out orders. The special will be applied to Dine-IN orders only.*** Choose Mac n Cheese, buttered noodles, or noddles & marinara. Served with one side.

Kid's Chicken Tenders

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$5.99

***Kid's Eat Free Special is NO LONGER available on Take-Out orders. The special will be applied to Dine-IN orders only.*** 3 hand breaded tenders with one side.

Kid's Cheeseburger

Kid's Cheeseburger

$5.99

***Kid's Eat Free Special is NO LONGER available on Take-Out orders. The special will be applied to Dine-IN orders only.*** Kid's burger served with American cheese. Served with one side.

Kid's Grilled Cheese

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.99

***Kid's Eat Free Special is NO LONGER available on Take-Out orders. The special will be applied to Dine-IN orders only.*** American cheese on Texas toast. Served with one side.

Kid's Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$5.99

***Kid's Eat Free Special is NO LONGER available on Take-Out orders. The special will be applied to Dine-IN orders only.*** Plain grilled chicken sandwich. Served with one side.

Kid's Pulled Pork Sandwich

$5.99Out of stock

***Kid's Eat Free Special is NO LONGER available on Take-Out orders. The special will be applied to Dine-IN orders only.***

Dinners

Brisket Dinner

$16.49

12 oz. homemade slow smoked brisket, with choice of two sides.

Fish Basket

$14.49

Five lightly breaded cod, homemade tartar sauce & fire slaw, with choice of one side.

Shrimp Basket

$14.49

Eight breaded jumbo shrimp with cocktail sauce, with choice of one side.

Fire Grilled Salmon

Fire Grilled Salmon

$16.49

Blackened salmon topped with garlic parmesan butter, served with rice pilaf and broccoli.

Blackened Tilapia

$11.45

Blackened tilapia, with choice of 2 sides.

Pasta

Breadstick. Substitute with shrimp $4. Add shrimp $6.

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

$13.49

Grilled chicken, fettuccine with Alfredo sauce, garnished with tomatoes, green onions & shaved parmesan.

Cajun Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

$13.49

Our Fettuccini with a little kick! Grilled Chicken, Fettuccini with Cajun Alfredo Sauce, Garnished with Tomatoes, Green Onions and Shaved Parmesan.

Bruschetta Chicken Angel Hair

$13.99

Tossed in garlic, basil and tomato marinara, topped with a balsamic glaze & shaved parmesan.

Chicken Mac-N-Cheese

$13.49

Grilled chicken, smoked bacon, tossed in Dock’s cheese sauce, topped with bread crumbs and grated parmesan.

Mac by Alfredo

Mac by Alfredo

$13.49

Grilled chicken, smoked bacon, cavatappi noodles tossed in alfredo sauce topped with grated parmesan cheese.

Broccoli Tomato Angel Hair

$9.49

Tossed in Olive Oil and Garlic, Topped with Shaved Parmesan Cheese.

Gluten Free Pasta

Gluten free versions of our pastas. Please allow up to 30 minutes to prepare Gluten Free Pasta dishes.
Gluten Free Chicken Alfredo (GF Penne)

Gluten Free Chicken Alfredo (GF Penne)

$15.49

Grilled chicken, gluten free penne with Alfredo sauce, garnished with tomatoes, green onions & shaved parmesan.

Gluten Free Cajun Chicken (GF Penne)

$15.49

Grilled Chicken, gluten free penne with Cajun Alfredo Sauce, Garnished with Tomatoes, Green Onions and Shaved Parmesan.

Gluten Free Chicken Mac & Cheese (GF Penne)

$15.49

Grilled chicken, smoked bacon, gluten free penne tossed in Dock’s cheese sauce, topped with grated parmesan.

Gluten Free Broccoli Tomato Pasta (GF Penne)

$10.49

Gluten free penne tossed in Olive Oil and Garlic, Topped with Shaved Parmesan Cheese.

Gluten Free Bruschetta Chicken Pasta (GF Penne)

$15.49

Tossed in garlic, basil and tomato marinara, topped with a balsamic glaze & shaved parmesan.

Gluten Free Mac By Alfredo (GF Penne)

$15.49

Grilled chicken, smoked bacon, gluten free penne noodles tossed in alfredo sauce and topped with grated parmesan cheese.

Vegan

Vegan Burger

Vegan Burger

$9.99

spicy black bean patty, caramelized onions, avocado, vegan chipotle mayo. served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles.

Vegan Fish Tacos

Vegan Fish Tacos

$11.99

A vegan version of our best selling menu item! Vegan fish topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and vegan chipotle mayo.

Desserts

NY Style Cheesecake

$5.99

Topped with a Mixed Berry Sauce.

Mini Key Lime Pie

$3.99

Mini Tiramisu

$3.99

3 Mini Cheesecakes

$2.99

Extra Sauces

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

Side Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Side Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

Side BBQ

$0.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Homemade comfort food!

Website

Location

859 S Ridge Rd, Minooka, IL 60447

Directions

Gallery
Dock Rotz Tavern image
Dock Rotz Tavern image
Dock Rotz Tavern image
Dock Rotz Tavern image

