A map showing the location of Dock Seafood- Jeffersonville View gallery

Dock Seafood- Jeffersonville

review star

No reviews yet

805 East 10th Street

Jeffersonville, IN 47130

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

FOOD

Sandwiches

Large Fish Sandwich

Large Fish Sandwich

$12.29

3 4oz pieces of fish, 2 pieces of bread

Small Fish Sandwich

Small Fish Sandwich

$8.89

2 4oz pieces of fish, 2 pieces of bread

Dinners

Box 4 Two

Box 4 Two

$26.79

5 4oz pieces of fish, 4 pieces of bread, 2 fries, 2 hush puppies

Large Fish Dinner

Large Fish Dinner

$15.99

3 4oz pieces of fish, 2 pieces of bread, fries, hush puppy, slaw

Large Fish & Fry

Large Fish & Fry

$14.69

3 4 oz pieces of fish, 2 pieces of bread, fries, hush puppy

Small Fish Dinner

Small Fish Dinner

$11.99

2 4oz pieces of fish, 2 pieces of bread, 1/2 order of fries, slaw

Small Fish & Fry

Small Fish & Fry

$11.49

2 4oz pieces of fish, 2 pieces of bread, 1/2 order of fries, hush puppy

Clam Dinner

Clam Dinner

$10.09

8oz clams, fries, hush puppy, slaw

Pan Fried Oyster Dinner

Pan Fried Oyster Dinner

$17.59

6 pan fried oysters, fries, hush puppy, slaw

Shrimp Dinner

Shrimp Dinner

$12.29

6oz shrimp, fries, hush puppy, slaw

Chicken Dinner

Chicken Dinner

$11.09

3 chicken tenders, 2 pieces of bread, fries, hush puppy, slaw

Sides

Shrimp

Shrimp

$8.39

6oz shrimp, hush puppy

Piece of Fish

Piece of Fish

$5.29

4oz piece of fish

Pan Fried Oysters

Pan Fried Oysters

$13.49

6 pan fried oysters, hush puppy

Clams

Clams

$5.49

4oz clams, hush puppy

French Fries

French Fries

$3.29

6-7oz crinkle cut fries

Large Onion Rings

Large Onion Rings

$5.19

8-9oz of onion rings

Small Onion Rings

Small Onion Rings

$4.49

4-5oz of onion rings

Hush Puppy

Hush Puppy

$1.29

hush puppy

Chicken Nuggets

Chicken Nuggets

$3.29

6 chicken nuggets

Chicken Tender

Chicken Tender

$2.79

chicken tender

3 Piece Tender

3 Piece Tender

$5.89

3 chicken tenders

Cauliflower

Cauliflower

$4.79

4oz fried cauliflower

Cheese Sticks

Cheese Sticks

$5.29

4 cheese sticks

Corn Nuggets

Corn Nuggets

$4.39

4oz corn nuggets

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$5.19

4 fried green tomatoes

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$4.39

4oz fried pickles

Jalapeño Poppers

Jalapeño Poppers

$4.39

3 jalapeño poppers

Mini Corn Dogs

Mini Corn Dogs

$5.29

6 mini corn dogs

Mushrooms

Mushrooms

$4.39

4oz fried mushrooms

Okra

Okra

$4.19

4oz fried okra

Slaw

Slaw

$2.39

4oz slaw

Slaw Pint

Slaw Pint

$6.39

4 4oz slaw

DRINKS

Fountain Drinks

Large

$3.39

Medium

$3.29

Small

$3.19

Bottled

Bottled Water

$1.99

Coffee

Coffee

$2.19

EXTRAS

Extra Bread

White Bread

$0.79

Wheat Bread

$0.79

Rye Bread

$0.79

Extra Dipping Sauce

BBQ

$0.89

Buffalo

$0.89

Honey Mustard

$0.89

Hot Sauce

$0.89

Ketchup

$0.89

Marinara

$0.89

Mayonaise

$0.89

Mustard

$0.89

Ranch

$0.89

Extra Seafood Sauce

Tartar Sauce

$0.89

Ketchup

$0.89

Cocktail

$0.89

Malt Vinegar

$0.89

Lemon

$0.89

Extra Cheese

American Cheese

$1.19
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

805 East 10th Street, Jeffersonville, IN 47130

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Geraldine's Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 56
402 Wall St Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View restaurantnext
Cast Iron Steakhouse
orange star5.0 • 229
1207 E. Market st Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View restaurantnext
Red Yeti
orange starNo Reviews
256 Spring St Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View restaurantnext
Union Restaurant and GameYard
orange star4.5 • 544
115 w chestnut jeffersonville, IN 47130
View restaurantnext
La Catrina Tacos & Tequila - Jeffersonville
orange starNo Reviews
125 West Chestnut Street Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View restaurantnext
Parlour Jeffersonville
orange starNo Reviews
131 West Chestnut St Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Jeffersonville

Wild Eggs - Jeffersonville
orange star4.5 • 1,631
1450 Veterans Pkwy Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View restaurantnext
Cluckers - Jeffersonville
orange star4.0 • 1,238
100 West Riverside Dr. Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View restaurantnext
Pearl Street Taphouse
orange star4.7 • 752
407 Pearl Street Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View restaurantnext
Portage House
orange star4.6 • 675
117 E Riverside Dr Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View restaurantnext
Harbor and Hops - Jeffersonville
orange star4.2 • 581
3010 Gottbrath Parkway Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View restaurantnext
Union Restaurant and GameYard
orange star4.5 • 544
115 w chestnut jeffersonville, IN 47130
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Jeffersonville
New Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Louisville
review star
Avg 4.4 (352 restaurants)
Sellersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Prospect
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Crestwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
No reviews yet
Corydon
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Shelbyville
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Salem
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston