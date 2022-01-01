Dock Street WEST Dock Street WEST

- Home
701 SOUTH 50TH STREET
Philadelphia, PA 19143
Popular Items
TO GO BITES & FRIES
BUFF CAULIFLOWER APPETIZER
Fried cauliflower tossed in a house seasoning with a side of house made maple buffalo sauce.
SPROUTS
Fried and tossed in chipotle seasoning, served with lemon.
FRENCH FRIES
Hand cut white potatoes.
SWEET FRIES
hand cut sweet potatoes served with maple-buffalo sauce.
TRIO FRIES
Hand-cut white potatoes, sweet potatoes and crispy leeks
HOUSE SALAD
Mixed greens, red onion, carrots, tomato with house-made italian or balsamic dressing.
CEASAR SALAD
romaine hearts, shaved sharp provolone, caesar dressing.
VEGAN BURGER
Beyond burger served on a vegan bun with lettuce tomato and onion w/ fries or salad
SMASH BURGER
6oz burger, cooper cheese, special sauce, pickles w/ fries or salad
MEATBALL STROMBOLI
* TUESDAYS ONLY* House made meatballs, mozzarella and fresh herbs with a side of marinara sauce.
VEGGIE CALZONE
* TUESDAYS ONLY* Roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, mixed mushrooms, spinach, tomato and ricotta with a side of marinara sauce.
ITALIAN SAUSAGE CALZONE
* TUESDAYS ONLY* Italian sausage, broccoli rabe, mozzarella, ricotta and a side of marinara sauce.
ANTIPASTO TRITAO
Romaine, genoa salami, pepperoni, mortadella, roasted red peppers, fresh mozarella, hot cherry peppers, sharp provolone with a house-made italian dressing
MARBLE MELT
6 oz burger, marble rye, swiss, carmelized onion, house-made thousand island dressing.
BOHEMIAN BATTERED CHICKEN
Bohemian pilsner battered, dry rubbed chicken breast, pickles on a white roll
TO GO SMALL PIZZA (10")
SM A LA COCCA
crème fraiche, mozzarella, parmesan, spinach, garlic, runny egg
SM AMERICANA
Traditional tomato sauce and mozzarella
SM BBQ CHIX
Marinated chicken, mozzarella, red onion, house-made barbecue sauce and cilantro
SM BUFF CHIX
Marinated buffalo chicken, crème fraiche, mozzarella, gorgonzola, jalapeño relish, scallions
SM BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER
Fried cauliflower tossed in buffalo, crème fraiche, mozzarella, gorgonzola, jalapeño relish, scallions
SM FIG JAM
Crème fraiche, Mozzarella, gorgonzola, smoked bacon, fresh herbs
SM FLAMMEN
Crème fraiche, gruyere, caramelized onions, smoked bacon, fresh herbs
SM FLORENTINE
Crème fraiche, mozzarella, spinach, garlic, plum tomato, crispy leeks.
SM FUNGHI
Plum tomato, white mushrooms, portabella, fresh herbs, balsamic reduction, and nutritional yeast (v)
SM MARGHERITA
Plum tomato, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, fresh herbs.
SM MELLOW YELLOW
crème fraiche, brown mustard, portobello, white mushroom, mozzarella, gruyere, scallions
SM PARMA
Prosciutto, plum tomato, mozzarella, gruyere, gorgonzola, parmesan and fresh herbs
SM SAUSAGE
Marinara sauce, mozzarella, sausage, roasted peppers, garlic, caramelized onions, fresh herbs.
SM TONY PEPPERONI
Americana with beef and pork pepperoni
SM DIAVOLA
Marinara sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, genoa salami, mortadella, hot cherry peppers
TO GO LARGE PIZZA (16")
LG A LA COCCA
crème fraiche, mozzarella, parmesan, spinach, garlic, runny egg
LG AMERICANA
Traditional tomato sauce and mozzarella
LG BBQ CHIX
Marinated chicken, mozzarella, red onion, housemade barbecue sauce and cilantro
LG BUFF CHIX
Marinated buffalo chicken, crème fraiche, mozzarella, gorgonzola, jalapeño relish, scallions
LG BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER
Fried cauliflower tossed in buffalo, crème fraiche, mozzarella, gorgonzola, jalapeño relish, scallions
LG FIG JAM
Crème fraiche, Mozzarella, gorgonzola, smoked bacon, fresh herbs
LG FLAMMEN
Crème fraiche, gruyere, caramelized onions, smoked bacon, fresh herbs
LG FLORENTINE
Crème fraiche, mozzarella, spinach, garlic, plum tomato, crispy leeks.
LG FUNGHI
Plum tomato, white mushrooms, portabella, fresh herbs, balsamic reduction, and nutritional yeast (v)
LG MARGHERITA
Plum tomato, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil and fresh herbs
LG MELLOW YELLOW
crème fraiche, brown mustard, mozzarella, gruyere, portobello, white mushroom and scallions
LG PARMA
Prosciutto, plum tomato, mozzarella, gruyere, gorgonzola, parmesan and fresh herbs.
LG SAUSAGE
Marinara sauce, mozzarella, sausage, roasted peppers, garlic, caramelized onions and fresh herbs.
LG TONY PEPPERONI
Americana with beef and pork pepperoni
LG DIAVOLA
Marinara sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, genoa salami, mortadella, hot cherry peppers
KITS - TAKEOUT
TAKE OUT CANS (16oz)
50K IPA 4PK
50K IPA CASE
BEAN2BEAN 4PK
ABV 6.5% 53 IBU Intense aromas of espresso and dark chocolate precede this rich, elegant stout. Medium-bodied with a pleasant sweetness. Conditioned atop pounds and pounds of coffee beans from bean2bean.
BEAN2BEAN CASE
ABV 6.5% 53 IBU Intense aromas of espresso and dark chocolate precede this rich, elegant stout. Medium-bodied with a pleasant sweetness. Conditioned atop pounds and pounds of coffee beans from bean2bean.
FUTUO ITALIAN PILS 16 oz
A nod to Dock Street's founder, an Italian immigrant. A grist of German Pilsner malt is carefully decocted to develop a delicate and crisp malt base, onto which an assertive noble hop profile is built with frequent ket-tle additions of Hallertau Tradition, Hallertau Blanc, and Styrian Aurura. Dry hopped post fermentation with Blanc and Aurora, then lagered extensively. Dynamic flavor and aroma of herbal nobility, soft melon, and blooming wildflowers. Unfiltered and unpasteurized, served in the Keller-Style
FUTURO ITALIAN PILS CASE
A nod to Dock Street's founder, an Italian immigrant. A grist of German Pilsner malt is carefully decocted to develop a delicate and crisp malt base, onto which an assertive noble hop profile is built with frequent ket-tle additions of Hallertau Tradition, Hallertau Blanc, and Styrian Aurura. Dry hopped post fermentation with Blanc and Aurora, then lagered extensively. Dynamic flavor and aroma of herbal nobility, soft melon, and blooming wildflowers. Unfiltered and unpasteurized, served in the Keller-Style
GOLDEN 4PK 16oz
ABV 6.0% 45 IBUs American IPA - We designed this golden-hued, clear IPA so that hop flavor and aroma are the primary experience. Oats and a touch of caramel malt make for a mouth coating light body balanced with medium bitterness. Mosaic, Citra, Simcoe, and Amarillo hops create flavors and aromas of tropical fruit, citrus, and just a hint of pine.
GOLDEN CASE
ABV 6.0% 45 IBUs American IPA - We designed this golden-hued, clear IPA so that hop flavor and aroma are the primary experience. Oats and a touch of caramel malt make for a mouth coating light body balanced with medium bitterness. Mosaic, Citra, Simcoe, and Amarillo hops create flavors and aromas of tropical fruit, citrus, and just a hint of pine.
KING JUICE DIPA 4PK
KING JUICE CASE
MFOT PORTER 4PK 16 oz
ABV 5.2% 30 IBUs 2020 FIRST PLACE, PENNSYLVANIA FARM SHOW AWARDS; 2017 BRONZE MEDAL, GREAT AMERICAN BEER FESTIVAL® A liquid nod to the only pre-revolutionary tavern still standing in The City of Brotherly Love. “Man Full of Trouble” was one of Colonial Philadelphia’s first watering holes. This London Style Porter was brewed with “Old-World” in mind. Black and chocolate malts create its deep mahogany appearance and creamy espresso-like flavor. A blend of English East Kent Goldings and Fuggles hops lends a delicate earthy presence.
MFOT PORTER CASE
ABV 5.2% 30 IBUs 2020 FIRST PLACE, PENNSYLVANIA FARM SHOW AWARDS; 2017 BRONZE MEDAL, GREAT AMERICAN BEER FESTIVAL® A liquid nod to the only pre-revolutionary tavern still standing in The City of Brotherly Love. “Man Full of Trouble” was one of Colonial Philadelphia’s first watering holes. This London Style Porter was brewed with “Old-World” in mind. Black and chocolate malts create its deep mahogany appearance and creamy espresso-like flavor. A blend of English East Kent Goldings and Fuggles hops lends a delicate earthy presence.
PRINCE MYSHKIN 4PK
ABV 9.8% 71 IBUs Pours a deep, opaque, midnight-black, with a dense milk chocolate colored head. Brewed with a large percentage of roasted and chocolate malts for depth and complexity. Flavors are reminiscent of dark fruits, chocolate, and sandalwood, making Prince Myshkin perfect for dessert or a dangerously smooth nightcap. "But who's Prince Myshkin," you may be wondering? He's the Idiot-Sauvant from Dostoyevsky's novel, The Idiot, who the Russian writer described as "entirely positive... with an absolutely beautiful nature".
PRINCE MYSHKIN CASE
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Our flagship location in West Philadelphia, offering hand-tossed, wood-fired pizza, trio fries and more, plus fresh beer in cans, bottles and growlers!
