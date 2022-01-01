Dock Street WEST imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Dock Street WEST Dock Street WEST

review star

No reviews yet

701 SOUTH 50TH STREET

Philadelphia, PA 19143

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

LG AMERICANA
SPROUTS
LG FLORENTINE

TO GO BITES & FRIES

BUFF CAULIFLOWER APPETIZER

BUFF CAULIFLOWER APPETIZER

$7.75

Fried cauliflower tossed in a house seasoning with a side of house made maple buffalo sauce.

SPROUTS

SPROUTS

$7.75

Fried and tossed in chipotle seasoning, served with lemon.

FRENCH FRIES

FRENCH FRIES

$6.00

Hand cut white potatoes.

SWEET FRIES

SWEET FRIES

$6.50Out of stock

hand cut sweet potatoes served with maple-buffalo sauce.

TRIO FRIES

TRIO FRIES

$8.00Out of stock

Hand-cut white potatoes, sweet potatoes and crispy leeks

HOUSE SALAD

$9.00

Mixed greens, red onion, carrots, tomato with house-made italian or balsamic dressing.

CEASAR SALAD

$10.00

romaine hearts, shaved sharp provolone, caesar dressing.

VEGAN BURGER

VEGAN BURGER

$11.50Out of stock

Beyond burger served on a vegan bun with lettuce tomato and onion w/ fries or salad

SMASH BURGER

$13.50Out of stock

6oz burger, cooper cheese, special sauce, pickles w/ fries or salad

MEATBALL STROMBOLI

MEATBALL STROMBOLI

$15.00Out of stock

* TUESDAYS ONLY* House made meatballs, mozzarella and fresh herbs with a side of marinara sauce.

VEGGIE CALZONE

VEGGIE CALZONE

$15.00Out of stock

* TUESDAYS ONLY* Roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, mixed mushrooms, spinach, tomato and ricotta with a side of marinara sauce.

ITALIAN SAUSAGE CALZONE

ITALIAN SAUSAGE CALZONE

$15.00Out of stock

* TUESDAYS ONLY* Italian sausage, broccoli rabe, mozzarella, ricotta and a side of marinara sauce.

ANTIPASTO TRITAO

$13.00Out of stock

Romaine, genoa salami, pepperoni, mortadella, roasted red peppers, fresh mozarella, hot cherry peppers, sharp provolone with a house-made italian dressing

MARBLE MELT

$13.50Out of stock

6 oz burger, marble rye, swiss, carmelized onion, house-made thousand island dressing.

BOHEMIAN BATTERED CHICKEN

$14.00Out of stock

Bohemian pilsner battered, dry rubbed chicken breast, pickles on a white roll

TO GO SMALL PIZZA (10")

SM A LA COCCA

SM A LA COCCA

$12.00

crème fraiche, mozzarella, parmesan, spinach, garlic, runny egg

SM AMERICANA

SM AMERICANA

$10.00

Traditional tomato sauce and mozzarella

SM BBQ CHIX

SM BBQ CHIX

$12.00

Marinated chicken, mozzarella, red onion, house-made barbecue sauce and cilantro

SM BUFF CHIX

SM BUFF CHIX

$12.00

Marinated buffalo chicken, crème fraiche, mozzarella, gorgonzola, jalapeño relish, scallions

SM BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER

SM BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER

$12.00

Fried cauliflower tossed in buffalo, crème fraiche, mozzarella, gorgonzola, jalapeño relish, scallions

SM FIG JAM

SM FIG JAM

$13.00Out of stock

Crème fraiche, Mozzarella, gorgonzola, smoked bacon, fresh herbs

SM FLAMMEN

SM FLAMMEN

$13.00

Crème fraiche, gruyere, caramelized onions, smoked bacon, fresh herbs

SM FLORENTINE

SM FLORENTINE

$12.00

Crème fraiche, mozzarella, spinach, garlic, plum tomato, crispy leeks.

SM FUNGHI

SM FUNGHI

$11.00

Plum tomato, white mushrooms, portabella, fresh herbs, balsamic reduction, and nutritional yeast (v)

SM MARGHERITA

SM MARGHERITA

$12.00

Plum tomato, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, fresh herbs.

SM MELLOW YELLOW

SM MELLOW YELLOW

$12.00

crème fraiche, brown mustard, portobello, white mushroom, mozzarella, gruyere, scallions

SM PARMA

SM PARMA

$13.00Out of stock

Prosciutto, plum tomato, mozzarella, gruyere, gorgonzola, parmesan and fresh herbs

SM SAUSAGE

SM SAUSAGE

$12.00Out of stock

Marinara sauce, mozzarella, sausage, roasted peppers, garlic, caramelized onions, fresh herbs.

SM TONY PEPPERONI

SM TONY PEPPERONI

$12.00

Americana with beef and pork pepperoni

SM DIAVOLA

$13.00

Marinara sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, genoa salami, mortadella, hot cherry peppers

TO GO LARGE PIZZA (16")

LG A LA COCCA

LG A LA COCCA

$22.00

crème fraiche, mozzarella, parmesan, spinach, garlic, runny egg

LG AMERICANA

LG AMERICANA

$18.00

Traditional tomato sauce and mozzarella

LG BBQ CHIX

LG BBQ CHIX

$22.00

Marinated chicken, mozzarella, red onion, housemade barbecue sauce and cilantro

LG BUFF CHIX

LG BUFF CHIX

$22.00

Marinated buffalo chicken, crème fraiche, mozzarella, gorgonzola, jalapeño relish, scallions

LG BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER

LG BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER

$22.00

Fried cauliflower tossed in buffalo, crème fraiche, mozzarella, gorgonzola, jalapeño relish, scallions

LG FIG JAM

LG FIG JAM

$23.00Out of stock

Crème fraiche, Mozzarella, gorgonzola, smoked bacon, fresh herbs

LG FLAMMEN

LG FLAMMEN

$23.00

Crème fraiche, gruyere, caramelized onions, smoked bacon, fresh herbs

LG FLORENTINE

LG FLORENTINE

$22.00

Crème fraiche, mozzarella, spinach, garlic, plum tomato, crispy leeks.

LG FUNGHI

LG FUNGHI

$19.00

Plum tomato, white mushrooms, portabella, fresh herbs, balsamic reduction, and nutritional yeast (v)

LG MARGHERITA

LG MARGHERITA

$20.00

Plum tomato, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil and fresh herbs

LG MELLOW YELLOW

LG MELLOW YELLOW

$22.00

crème fraiche, brown mustard, mozzarella, gruyere, portobello, white mushroom and scallions

LG PARMA

LG PARMA

$23.00Out of stock

Prosciutto, plum tomato, mozzarella, gruyere, gorgonzola, parmesan and fresh herbs.

LG SAUSAGE

LG SAUSAGE

$22.00Out of stock

Marinara sauce, mozzarella, sausage, roasted peppers, garlic, caramelized onions and fresh herbs.

LG TONY PEPPERONI

LG TONY PEPPERONI

$20.00

Americana with beef and pork pepperoni

LG DIAVOLA

$22.00

Marinara sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, genoa salami, mortadella, hot cherry peppers

KITS - TAKEOUT

DIY AMERICANA PIZZA KIT (2 small doughs, mozz, sauce)

DIY AMERICANA PIZZA KIT (2 small doughs, mozz, sauce)

$16.00
DIY TONY PEPPERONI PIZZA KIT (2 small doughs, mozz, sauce, beef pepperoni (no pork)

DIY TONY PEPPERONI PIZZA KIT (2 small doughs, mozz, sauce, beef pepperoni (no pork)

$17.00
DIY Pizza Kit !! Vegan (2 Small Doughs, Violife Vegan Cheese, Sauce)

DIY Pizza Kit !! Vegan (2 Small Doughs, Violife Vegan Cheese, Sauce)

$17.00

TAKE OUT CANS (16oz)

50K IPA 4PK

$16.00

50K IPA CASE

$80.00
BEAN2BEAN 4PK

BEAN2BEAN 4PK

$16.00

ABV 6.5% 53 IBU Intense aromas of espresso and dark chocolate precede this rich, elegant stout. Medium-bodied with a pleasant sweetness. Conditioned atop pounds and pounds of coffee beans from bean2bean.

BEAN2BEAN CASE

BEAN2BEAN CASE

$80.00

ABV 6.5% 53 IBU Intense aromas of espresso and dark chocolate precede this rich, elegant stout. Medium-bodied with a pleasant sweetness. Conditioned atop pounds and pounds of coffee beans from bean2bean.

FUTUO ITALIAN PILS 16 oz

FUTUO ITALIAN PILS 16 oz

$16.00

A nod to Dock Street's founder, an Italian immigrant. A grist of German Pilsner malt is carefully decocted to develop a delicate and crisp malt base, onto which an assertive noble hop profile is built with frequent ket-tle additions of Hallertau Tradition, Hallertau Blanc, and Styrian Aurura. Dry hopped post fermentation with Blanc and Aurora, then lagered extensively. Dynamic flavor and aroma of herbal nobility, soft melon, and blooming wildflowers. Unfiltered and unpasteurized, served in the Keller-Style

FUTURO ITALIAN PILS CASE

FUTURO ITALIAN PILS CASE

$80.00

A nod to Dock Street's founder, an Italian immigrant. A grist of German Pilsner malt is carefully decocted to develop a delicate and crisp malt base, onto which an assertive noble hop profile is built with frequent ket-tle additions of Hallertau Tradition, Hallertau Blanc, and Styrian Aurura. Dry hopped post fermentation with Blanc and Aurora, then lagered extensively. Dynamic flavor and aroma of herbal nobility, soft melon, and blooming wildflowers. Unfiltered and unpasteurized, served in the Keller-Style

GOLDEN 4PK 16oz

GOLDEN 4PK 16oz

$16.00

ABV 6.0% 45 IBUs American IPA - We designed this golden-hued, clear IPA so that hop flavor and aroma are the primary experience. Oats and a touch of caramel malt make for a mouth coating light body balanced with medium bitterness. Mosaic, Citra, Simcoe, and Amarillo hops create flavors and aromas of tropical fruit, citrus, and just a hint of pine.

GOLDEN CASE

GOLDEN CASE

$80.00

ABV 6.0% 45 IBUs American IPA - We designed this golden-hued, clear IPA so that hop flavor and aroma are the primary experience. Oats and a touch of caramel malt make for a mouth coating light body balanced with medium bitterness. Mosaic, Citra, Simcoe, and Amarillo hops create flavors and aromas of tropical fruit, citrus, and just a hint of pine.

KING JUICE DIPA 4PK

$20.00

KING JUICE CASE

$90.00
MFOT PORTER 4PK 16 oz

MFOT PORTER 4PK 16 oz

$13.00

ABV 5.2% 30 IBUs 2020 FIRST PLACE, PENNSYLVANIA FARM SHOW AWARDS; 2017 BRONZE MEDAL, GREAT AMERICAN BEER FESTIVAL® A liquid nod to the only pre-revolutionary tavern still standing in The City of Brotherly Love. “Man Full of Trouble” was one of Colonial Philadelphia’s first watering holes. This London Style Porter was brewed with “Old-World” in mind. Black and chocolate malts create its deep mahogany appearance and creamy espresso-like flavor. A blend of English East Kent Goldings and Fuggles hops lends a delicate earthy presence.

MFOT PORTER CASE

MFOT PORTER CASE

$70.00

ABV 5.2% 30 IBUs 2020 FIRST PLACE, PENNSYLVANIA FARM SHOW AWARDS; 2017 BRONZE MEDAL, GREAT AMERICAN BEER FESTIVAL® A liquid nod to the only pre-revolutionary tavern still standing in The City of Brotherly Love. “Man Full of Trouble” was one of Colonial Philadelphia’s first watering holes. This London Style Porter was brewed with “Old-World” in mind. Black and chocolate malts create its deep mahogany appearance and creamy espresso-like flavor. A blend of English East Kent Goldings and Fuggles hops lends a delicate earthy presence.

PRINCE MYSHKIN 4PK

PRINCE MYSHKIN 4PK

$20.00

ABV 9.8% 71 IBUs Pours a deep, opaque, midnight-black, with a dense milk chocolate colored head. Brewed with a large percentage of roasted and chocolate malts for depth and complexity. Flavors are reminiscent of dark fruits, chocolate, and sandalwood, making Prince Myshkin perfect for dessert or a dangerously smooth nightcap. "But who's Prince Myshkin," you may be wondering? He's the Idiot-Sauvant from Dostoyevsky's novel, The Idiot, who the Russian writer described as "entirely positive... with an absolutely beautiful nature".

PRINCE MYSHKIN CASE

$90.00

SODA

GINGER ALE

$2.00

COKE

$2.00

DIET COKE

$2.00

TONIC

$2.00

SELTZER

$2.00

BIRCH BEER

$2.00

SPRITE

$2.00

JUICE

GRAPEFRUIT

$2.00

CRANBERRY

$2.00

PINEAPPLE

$2.00

APPLE

$2.00

GRAPE

$2.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Our flagship location in West Philadelphia, offering hand-tossed, wood-fired pizza, trio fries and more, plus fresh beer in cans, bottles and growlers!

Website

Location

701 SOUTH 50TH STREET, Philadelphia, PA 19143

Directions

Gallery
Dock Street WEST image

Similar restaurants in your area

Dock Street South
orange starNo Reviews
22nd and Washington Philadelphia, PA 19146
View restaurantnext
Separatist South Philly
orange starNo Reviews
1646 South 12th Street Philadelphia, PA 19147
View restaurantnext
Liquid Art Barrel House
orange starNo Reviews
990 Spring Garden Street Philadelphia, PA 19123
View restaurantnext
2nd Story Brewing - Old City
orange star4.4 • 1,146
117 Chestnut Street Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurantnext
Craft Hall
orange starNo Reviews
901 North Delaware Ave. Philadelphia, PA 19123
View restaurantnext
St. Oner's
orange star4.6 • 49
2218 Frankford Avenue Philadelphia, PA 19125
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Philadelphia

The Gold Standard Cafe - West Philly
orange star4.2 • 1,676
4800 Baltimore Ave Philadelphia, PA 19143
View restaurantnext
Vietnam Cafe University City
orange star4.5 • 73
816 S 47TH ST PHILADELPHIA, PA 19143
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Philadelphia
Old City
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Washington Square West
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Fairmount
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Bella Vista
review star
No reviews yet
East Passyunk Crossing
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Passyunk Square
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Rittenhouse Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)
Chestnut Hill
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Graduate Hospital
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston