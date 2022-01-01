Dock Street WEST Dock Street WEST

FUTUO ITALIAN PILS 16 oz

$16.00

A nod to Dock Street's founder, an Italian immigrant. A grist of German Pilsner malt is carefully decocted to develop a delicate and crisp malt base, onto which an assertive noble hop profile is built with frequent ket-tle additions of Hallertau Tradition, Hallertau Blanc, and Styrian Aurura. Dry hopped post fermentation with Blanc and Aurora, then lagered extensively. Dynamic flavor and aroma of herbal nobility, soft melon, and blooming wildflowers. Unfiltered and unpasteurized, served in the Keller-Style