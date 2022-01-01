Dock Street South

Winter Haze Case

$80.00

5.2% ABV - It's winter in Philadelphia. The sky is the brightest blue we've seen in a while, and the air is so crisp and clear you might just forget about traffic jams on 76 and potholes that could swallow your car whole. The only thing to do now is grab a sled and head to the Art Museum steps for some legendary sledding with friends - and some Dock Street beer. This wintry version of our seasonal Pale Ale showcases spelt and wheat malt, orange peel, and an abundance of Simcoe hop additions, and perfectly pairs with cold noses and warm fires.