- Home
- /
- Philadelphia
- /
- Brewpubs & Breweries
- /
- Dock Street South
Dock Street South
No reviews yet
22nd and Washington
Philadelphia, PA 19146
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
PIZZA (12")
AMERICANA
house red sauce and mozzarella
BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA
mozzarella, red onion, tangy barbecue sauce, cilantro
BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
creme fraiche, blue cheese, mozzarella, chicken, buffalo sauce, pepper relish & scallions
Chicken Cordon Bleu Pizza
Eggplant Parmesan Pizza
marinara sauce, mozzarella, roasted eggplant, seasoned ricotta, parmesan, basil and toasted bread crumb
FENNEL
shaved fennel, arugula, mozzarella, parmesan, lemon
FIG JAM
House made fig jam, mozzarella, gorgonzola, thick cut bacon, fresh herbs
FLAMMENKUCHE
crème fraiche, gruyere, caramelized onion, thick cut bacon, fresh herbs
FLORENTINE
Crème fraîche, spinach, wilted arugula, garlic confit, crushed tomatoes and fresh herbs. Finished with parmesan and topped with fried leaks.
HOT RABE
creme fraiche, sautéed broccoli rabe, sweet peppers, hot peppers, mozzarella and provolone cheese with fresh herbs
MARGHERITA
crushed tomato, torn fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, mixed herbs, EVOO
PIZZA & A 4PK SPECIAL
Your choice of one 12" Americana, Margherita, or Tony Pepperoni pizza plus one 4 pack of 16oz cans.
SPICY SOPPRESSATA
soppressata , crushed tomatoes, mozzarella and sharp provolone, fresh herbs, Calabrian chili garlic oil
Tomato Pizza
Pie with house made sauce
TONY PEPPERONI
americana pizza with pepperoni
12" PIZZA & 4PK SPECIAL
DIY PIZZA KITS
16 OZ CANS LOOSE
Amber Ale 16oz Can
5% ABV 25 IBU The flagship Dock Street beer from the 1980's still brewed here in Philly. Brewed with American Cascade hops and 2- row pale and caramel malts. It's medium-bodied, exceptionally balanced, and always admired for its clean smooth finish.
Barracuda 16oz. Can
New England style IPA brewed with Tangerine puree. A beer celebrating sisterhood and womxn of all sizes, shapes, backgrounds, beliefs, gender identities, and expressions from a women-owned brewery. A simple grain bill of barley and oats is hopped in the kettle exclusively with Citra, then fermented with our house hazy strain along with a few hundred pounds of tangerine puree. Dry hopped with predominantly Citra, propped up with a touch of Wilamette and Amarillo. Deliciously citrusy. First brewed for International Women’s Day in 2020, we continue to brew this throughout the year because of customer appreciation and demand.
Bean2Bean 16oz can
Intense aromas of espresso and dark chocolate precede this rich, elegant stout. Medium bodied with a pleasant sweetness. Conditioned atop pounds and pounds of coffee beans from Bean2Bean.
Bohemian Pils 16oz can
SILVER MEDAL WINNER - 10th Annual New York International Beer 2021 Brewed in the style of the original pilsner beers of Bohemia. We use an enormous amount of Czech Saaz hops and pilsner malts to produce its bright golden color and soft, nutty malt flavor. The balance is clean and crisp with a gentle hop nose and a long, dry finish.
Bone Roaster 16 oz loose can
Bone Roaster - 5.7% ABV - Smoked Porter - Bone Roaster is dark and roasty with a complex aroma layered with wood smoke, chocolate, and freshly baked bread. This medium-to-full bodied porter possesses a rich malt character, deep smoky notes and a clean, bone-dry finish with a haunting whisper of English hops. Brewed in collaboration at Neshaminy Creek in celebration of our GABF medals for Man Full of Trouble Porter and Croyden is Burning Smoked Lager.
Docktoberfest 16oz can
5.8% abv, 30 IBU - Festbier - This golden colored, medium bodied lager has a fresh bread aroma and flavor that leads to a crisp, thrist quenching finish. A perfect beer for Octoberfest celebrations!
Dornick Cider 12 oz can
American Dry Cider
Futuro 16oz can
ABV 4.8% 48 IBUs - Italian Style Pilsner - A nod to Dock Street's founder, an Italian immigrant. A grist of German Pilsner malt is carefully decocted to develop a delicate and crisp malt base, onto which an assertive noble hop profile is built with frequent kettle additions of Hallertau Tradition, Hallertau Blanc, and Styrian Aurura. Dry hopped post fermentation with Blanc and Aurura, then lagered extensively. Dynamic flavor and aroma of herbal nobility, soft melon, and blooming wild flowers. Unfiltered and unpasterized, served in the Keller-Style.
Golden IPA 16oz can
American IPA - We designed this golden-hued, clear IPA so that hop flavor and aroma are the primary experience. Oats and a touch of caramel malt make for a mouth coating light body balanced with medium bitterness. Mosaic, Citra, Simcoe, and Amarillo hops create flavors and aromas of tropical fruit, citrus, and just a hint of pine.
King Juice DIPA 16oz Can
Double IPA - We're making it reign with this hazy, sticky, double dry hopped, silky smooth, and perfectly balanced DIPA brewed with oats and wheat and chock full of Mosaic, Citra, and Centennial. Strong flavors and aromas of dried apricots, nectarine, and stone fruit. There are lots of big, juicy DIPA's but there can only be one King Juice.
Lummox cider 12 oz can
American Cider Hopped with Citra
MFOT 16oz. can
BRONZE MEDAL, Great American Beer Festival® 2021 // SILVER MEDAL WINNER - 10th Annual New York International Beer Competition 2021 // FIRST PLACE, Pennsylvania Farm Show Awards 2020 // BRONZE MEDAL, Great American Beer Festival® 2017.
Prince Myshkin 16oz. can
ABV 9.8% 71 IBUs Pours a deep, opaque, midnight-black, with a dense milk chocolate colored head. Brewed with a large percentage of roasted and chocolate malts for depth and complexity. Flavors are reminiscent of dark fruits, chocolate, and sandalwood, making Prince Myshkin perfect for dessert or a dangerously smooth nightcap. "But who's Prince Myshkin," you may be wondering? He's the Idiot-Sauvant from Dostoyevsky's novel, The Idiot, who the Russian writer described as "entirely positive... with an absolutely beautiful nature".
Rye IPA 16oz. can
The Dock Street West Philly Flagship. An aggressively hopped American India Pale Ale brewed with Simcoe and Amarillo hops. The use of over 20% rye malt gives this ale a unique dry and spicy character.
Winter Haze can
5.2% ABV - It's winter in Philadelphia. The sky is the brightest blue we've seen in a while, and the air is so crisp and clear you might just forget about traffic jams on 76 and potholes that could swallow your car whole. The only thing to do now is grab a sled and head to the Art Museum steps for some legendary sledding with friends - and some Dock Street beer. This wintry version of our seasonal Pale Ale showcases spelt and wheat malt, orange peel, and an abundance of Simcoe hop additions, and perfectly pairs with cold noses and warm fires.
16oz 4-PACKS
Amber Ale 4pk
ABV 5% 25 IBUs The flagship Dock Street recipe from the 1980's, made right here in West Philly. Brewed with American Cascade hops and 2-row pale and caramel malts. It's medium-bodied, exceptionally balanced and always admired for its clean smooth finish.
Barracuda 4pk
ABV 4% 4 IBUs Berliner Weisse - This tart, sessionable ale is brewed with raspberry and hibiscus that lend an alluring rose-colored hue alongside their delightful fruity and floral contribution, but don't let the good looks fool you - this beer packs a punch like its toothy namesake. First, it's kettle-soured with probiotic cultures to develop a tart acidity, then fermented with our house ale strain until it is crisp and dry. Perfect for a day out on the water, or inland, where the only Barracudas are on throwback radio or in 16oz cans.
Bean2Bean 4pk
Intense aromas of espresso and dark chocolate precede this rich, elegant stout. Medium bodied with a pleasant sweetness. Conditioned atop pounds and pounds of coffee beans from Bean2Bea
Bohemian Pilsner 4 PK
ABV 5% 40 IBUs This classic, Czech-style pilsner has been our flagship beer since 1985! Brewed in the style of the original pilsner beers of Bohemia in a tradition that dates back to 1842. We use pilsner malts and a generous amount of Bohemian Saaz Hops to produce a golden color, soft, nutty malt flavor and floral hop bouquet.
Bone Roaster 4pk
Bone Roaster - 5.7% ABV - Smoked Porter - Bone Roaster is dark and roasty with a complex aroma layered with wood smoke, chocolate, and freshly baked bread. This medium-to-full bodied porter possesses a rich malt character, deep smoky notes and a clean, bone-dry finish with a haunting whisper of English hops. Brewed in collaboration at Neshaminy Creek in celebration of our GABF medals for Man Full of Trouble Porter and Croyden is Burning Smoked Lager.
Docktoberfest 4pk
5.8% 30 IBU Festbier - This golden colored medium bodied lager has a fresh bread aroma and flavor that leads to a crisp, thirst quenching finish. A perfect beer for Oktoberfest celebrations!
Futuro Italian Pilsner 4PK
ABV 4.8% 48 IBUs Italian Style Pilsner - A nod to Dock Street's founder, an Italian immigrant. A grist of German Pilsner malt is carefully decocted to develop a delicate and crisp malt base, onto which an assertive noble hop profile is built with frequent kettle additions of Hallertau Tradition, Hallertau Blanc, and Styrian Aurura. Dry hopped post fermentation with Blanc and Aurora, then lagered extensively. Dynamic flavor and aroma of herbal nobility, soft melon, and blooming wildflowers. Unfiltered and unpasteurized, served in the Keller-Style.
Golden IPA 16oz Cans 4pk
ABV 6.0% 45 IBUs / American IPA - We designed this golden-hued, clear IPA so that hop flavor and aroma are the primary experience. Oats and a touch of caramel malt make for a mouth coating light body balanced with medium bitterness. Mosaic, Citra, Simcoe, and Amarillo hops create flavors and aromas of tropical fruit, citrus, and just a hint of pine. Can art, featuring a gold doubloon and our trademark anchor, by Philly-based artist Eric Hinkley.
King Juice 4pk
ABV 8.5% 85 IBUs Double IPA - We're making it reign with this hazy, sticky, double dry hopped, silky smooth, and perfectly balanced DIPA brewed with oats and wheat and chock full of Mosaic, Citra, and Centennial. Strong flavors and aromas of dried apricots, nectarine, and stone fruit. There are lots of big, juicy DIPA's but there can only be one King Juice.
Man Full of Trouble 4 pk Cans
ABV 5.2% 30 IBUs 2020 WINNER - FIRST PLACE, PENNSYLVANIA FARM SHOW AWARDS; 2017 WINNER - BRONZE MEDAL, GREAT AMERICAN BEER FESTIVAL® A liquid nod to the only pre-revolutionary tavern still standing in The City of Brotherly Love. “Man Full of Trouble” was one of Colonial Philadelphia’s first watering holes. This London Style Porter was brewed with “Old-World” in mind. Black and chocolate malts create its deep mahogany appearance and creamy espresso-like flavor. A blend of English East Kent Goldings and Fuggles hops lends a delicate earthy presence.
MIXED 4PK
Variety pack of 4 x 16oz beers change with the season
Prince Myshkin 4pk
ABV 9.8% 71 IBUs Pours a deep, opaque, midnight-black, with a dense milk chocolate colored head. Brewed with a large percentage of roasted and chocolate malts for depth and complexity. Flavors are reminiscent of dark fruits, chocolate, and sandalwood, making Prince Myshkin perfect for dessert or a dangerously smooth nightcap. "But who's Prince Myshkin," you may be wondering? He's the Idiot-Sauvant from Dostoyevsky's novel, The Idiot, who the Russian writer described as "entirely positive... with an absolutely beautiful nature".
Rye IPA 4PK
ABV 6.8% 64 IBUs An aggressively hopped American Style India Pale Ale brewed with Columbus, Simcoe and Amarillo hops. The use of 20% rye gives this ale it's trademark dry and spicy character. It's been voted among the Top 15 Rye Beers in the World on Beer Advocate.
Winter Haze 4pk
5.2% ABV - It's winter in Philadelphia. The sky is the brightest blue we've seen in a while, and the air is so crisp and clear you might just forget about traffic jams on 76 and potholes that could swallow your car whole. The only thing to do now is grab a sled and head to the Art Museum steps for some legendary sledding with friends - and some Dock Street beer. This wintry version of our seasonal Pale Ale showcases spelt and wheat malt, orange peel, and an abundance of Simcoe hop additions, and perfectly pairs with cold noses and warm fires.
CASES (24x16oz cans)
BARRACUDA CASE
4% ABV 4 IBU - Berliner Weisse style brewed with Raspberry and Hibiscus. Pours an alluring rose-colored hue and drinks lightly tart with a delightful fruity and floral flavor.
Bean 2 Bean case
Intense aromas of espresso and dark chocolate precede this rich, elegant stout. Medium bodied with a pleasant sweetness. Conditioned atop pounds and pounds of coffee beans from Bean2Bean.
Bohemian Pilsner CASE
ABV 5% 35 IBUs SILVER MEDAL WINNER - 10th Annual New York International Beer 2021 Brewed in the style of the original pilsner beers of Bohemia. We use an enormous amount of Czech Saaz hops and pilsner malts to produce its bright golden color and soft, nutty malt flavor. The balance is clean and crisp with a gentle hop nose and a long, dry finish.
Docktoberfest Case
5.8% 30 IBU Festbier - This golden colored medium bodied lager has a fresh bread aroma and flavor that leads to a crisp, thirst quenching finish. A perfect beer for Oktoberfest celebrations!
Futuro Case
ABV 4.8% 48 IBUs Italian Style Pilsner – A nod to Dock Street's founder, an Italian immigrant. A grist of German Pilsner malt is carefully decocted to develop a delicate and crisp malt base, onto which an assertive noble hop profile is built with frequent kettle additions of Hallertau Tradition, Hallertau Blanc, and Styrian Aurura. Dry hopped post fermentation with Blanc and Aurora, then lagered extensively. Dynamic flavor and aroma of herbal nobility, soft melon, and blooming wildflowers. Unfiltered and unpasteurized, served in the Keller-Style.
Golden IPA Case
ABV 6.0% 45 IBUs / American IPA - We designed this golden-hued, clear IPA so that hop flavor and aroma are the primary experience. Oats and a touch of caramel malt make for a mouth coating light body balanced with medium bitterness. Mosaic, Citra, Simcoe, and Amarillo hops create flavors and aromas of tropical fruit, citrus, and just a hint of pine. Can art, featuring a gold doubloon and our trademark anchor, by Philly-based artist Eric Hinkley.
King Juice case
ABV 8.5% 85 IBUs Double IPA - We're making it reign with this hazy, sticky, double dry hopped, silky smooth, and perfectly balanced DIPA brewed with oats and wheat and chock full of Mosaic, Citra, and Centennial. Strong flavors and aromas of dried apricots, nectarine, and stone fruit. There are lots of big, juicy DIPA's but there can only be one King Juice.
Man Full of Trouble Porter Case
ABV 5.2% 30 IBUs BRONZE MEDAL, Great American Beer Festival® 2021 // SILVER MEDAL WINNER - 10th Annual New York International Beer Competition 2021 // FIRST PLACE, Pennsylvania Farm Show Awards 2020 // BRONZE MEDAL, Great American Beer Festival® 2017
Prince Myshkin Case
ABV 9.8% 71 IBUs Pours a deep, opaque, midnight-black, with a dense milk chocolate colored head. Brewed with a large percentage of roasted and chocolate malts for depth and complexity. Flavors are reminiscent of dark fruits, chocolate, and sandalwood, making Prince Myshkin perfect for dessert or a dangerously smooth nightcap. "But who's Prince Myshkin," you may be wondering? He's the Idiot-Sauvant from Dostoyevsky's novel, The Idiot, who the Russian writer described as "entirely positive... with an absolutely beautiful nature".
Rye IPA Case
ABV 6.8% 64 IBUs The Dock Street West Philly Flagship. An aggressively hopped American India Pale Ale brewed with Simcoe and Amarillo hops. The use of over 20% rye malt gives this ale a unique dry and spicy character.
Winter Haze Case
5.2% ABV - It's winter in Philadelphia. The sky is the brightest blue we've seen in a while, and the air is so crisp and clear you might just forget about traffic jams on 76 and potholes that could swallow your car whole. The only thing to do now is grab a sled and head to the Art Museum steps for some legendary sledding with friends - and some Dock Street beer. This wintry version of our seasonal Pale Ale showcases spelt and wheat malt, orange peel, and an abundance of Simcoe hop additions, and perfectly pairs with cold noses and warm fires.
Growler (64oz)
DOCK STREET GROWLER
Purchase our growler and fill it up with any of our draft beers!
Mid Tier Growler
Mid Tier beer includes Dock Street Rye IPA, Winter Haze, Futuro, Golden IPA, Citrahood, Bean2Bean Espresso Stout
Low Tier Growler
Low Tier beers include Dock Street Bohemian Pilsner, Man Full of Trouble, and Amber Ale
High Tier Growler
High Tier beers include Dock Street 100K DIPA, King Juice, and Prince Myshkin
32oz Growler
Keg
High Gravity Keg
High Gravity beer include Dock Street King Juice, 100K, and Prince Myshkin
Low Gravity Keg
Low Gravity beers include Dock Street Amber Ale, Bohemian Pilsner and Man Full of Trouble
Sixtel High Gravity
High Gravity beer include Dock Street King Juice, 100K, and Prince Myshkin
Sixtel Low Gravity
Low Gravity beers include Dock Street Amber Ale, Bohemian Pilsner and Man Full of Trouble
Tap Fee
Mid Gravity Keg
Mid Gravity beer includes Dock Street Winter Haze, Rye IPA, Futuro, Golden IPA, Citrahood, Bubbly Wit, and Bean 2 Bean Espresso Stout
Sixtel Mid Gravity
Mid Gravity beer includes Dock Street Winter Haze, Rye IPA, Futuro, Golden IPA, Citrahood, Bubbly Wit, and Bean 2 Bean Espresso Stout
Keg Deposits
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
22nd and Washington, Philadelphia, PA 19146